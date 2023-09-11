Best AC in India: 10 options that promise efficient cooling

The worst thing that can happen to anybody in the sweltering summer heat is when their AC is rendered ineffective. This is when one’s patience threshold is breached and one feels really hapless. It is not without a reason that people say it is important to invest in a good AC which promises powerful cooling and advanced features and technologies. You all will agree with the fact that if you are comfortable and working in a cool atmosphere, then your productivity levels go up. This is why whether you're working from home or doing household chores, you need a good AC to keep you motivated. Moreover, modern ACs come equipped with energy-efficient technologies that not only save you money on electricity bills but also contribute to a greener environment. A good AC with power cooling capabilities is a saviour in sweltering summer heat.(Pexels)

This buying guide contains a lineup of some of the best ACs available. Discover these selections below.

Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star

The Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star is a remarkable cooling solution designed to enhance your living space's comfort and aesthetics. Its elegant floral pattern not only cools your room effectively but also adds a touch of beauty to your home decor. This 4-star AC is energy-efficient, ensuring you stay cool without worrying about high electricity bills.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

4-Stage Filtration

R32 Refrigerant

Anti-Dust Filter

Self-Diagnosis

B09SM74WDR

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

LG has always been a pioneer in delivering advanced technology, and the LG 1.5 ton 5 star AI dual inverter split AC is no exception. This AC boasts a Dual Inverter compressor, ensuring rapid cooling while minimizing energy consumption. It comes with a unique Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature, adapting to your cooling needs seamlessly. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection ensures that the air you breathe is clean and safe.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology: Dual Inverter

Cooling Modes: 6-in-1 Super Convertible

4-Way Swing

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Refrigerant: R32

Sleep Mode

Smart Diagnosis

Wi-Fi Connectivity

B09NS7KWV5

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a top-notch cooling solution that combines performance, durability, and energy efficiency. With its copper condenser coil and PM 1.0 filter, it ensures superior cooling and clean, fresh air. Daikin's advanced technology and reliable build make this AC an excellent choice for Indian homes.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology

Copper Condenser Coil

PM 1.0 Filter

2022 Model

Turbo Mode

Power Chill Modeh

Stabilizer-Free Operation

Eco Mode

Sleep Mode

B09R4RZR83

IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful cooling solution that is ideal for larger rooms or living spaces. With its Flexi 8-in-1 Convertible Cooling feature, it adapts to your needs effortlessly, providing the perfect temperature all year round. The HD Compressor ensures efficient cooling while keeping your electricity bills in check.

Specifications

Capacity: 2.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology

Copper Condenser Coil

Flexi 8-in-1 Convertible Cooling

Smart Ready

2023 Model

R32 Refrigerant

Turbo Cooling

Self-Cleaning

Eco Mode

B0BQBQ18CP

ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3

The ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a compact and efficient cooling solution that fits perfectly into smaller rooms. Its 2 Way Swing feature ensures even cooling distribution, while the dust filter keeps the air clean and fresh. The 2023 model boasts improved energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for your home.

Specifications

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology

Copper Condenser Coil

2 Way Swing

Dust Filter

2023 Model

Sleep Mode

Turbo Cooling

Auto Restart

Timer

B0BQWYKD3P

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is engineered to provide efficient cooling and cleaner air. Its 7-stage air filtration system ensures that you breathe fresh and healthy air while staying comfortably cool. The AC features 100% copper components, ensuring durability and efficient heat exchange. With the Convertible 4-in-1 mode, it adapts to your cooling needs and saves energy.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology

Copper Components

7-Stage Air Filtration

Convertible 4-in-1 Mode

PM 2.5 Filter

2023 Model

R32 Refrigerant

White Finish

B094752MJ5

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Samsung is synonymous with innovation, and their 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is no exception. It features a powerful copper condenser coil that provides rapid cooling and durability. The Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode allows you to adjust the cooling capacity as per your needs, saving energy in the process. With its Anti-Bacterial technology, it ensures the air you breathe is free from harmful microbes.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology

Copper Condenser Coil

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Anti-Bacterial Technology

2023 Model

R32 Refrigerant

White Finish

B0BRQD9Y92

Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is a smart and energy-efficient cooling solution. With its 7-in-1 Convertible mode, including an additional AI mode, it adapts to your changing cooling requirements. The 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling across the room. The nanoe-G Air Purification Technology keeps the air clean and healthy.

Specifications

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Inverter Technology

Copper Condenser Coil

7-in-1 Convertible Mode

Additional AI Mode

4-Way Swing

nanoe-G Air Purification Technology

2023 Model

White Finish

B0BRJG2P64

Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

The Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is a high-capacity cooling machine designed for larger spaces. It comes with durable copper components for efficient cooling and longevity. While it may not have inverter technology, its fixed-speed operation ensures reliable and consistent cooling performance. It's a great choice for those seeking powerful cooling without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Capacity: 2.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Fixed-Speed Operation

Copper Components

2022 Model

White Finish

B09RFD8SW4

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a focus on cleanliness. It features a copper condenser and an Antibacterial Filter to ensure cool and healthy air circulation. The 2023 model comes with improved energy efficiency, making it an economical choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology

Copper Condenser Coil

Antibacterial Filter

2023 Model

White Finish

B0BSFRD38D



Three best features:

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star Energy-efficient 4-star rating Elegant floral design 7-stage air filtration for clean air LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Dual Inverter technology 6-in-1 cooling modes HD filter with anti-virus protection Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC High energy efficiency (5-star) PM 1.0 filter for clean air Advanced inverter technology IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Large capacity (2.0 Ton) Flexi 8-in-1 convertible cooling Smart-ready technology for convenience ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Compact design for smaller spaces 2-way swing for even cooling Dust filter for clean and fresh air Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 7-stage air filtration system Convertible 4-in-1 mode PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-in-1 cooling modes Anti-bacterial technology Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart AC Wi-Fi connectivity 7-in-1 convertible cooling modes nanoe-G air purification technology Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC High cooling capacity (2.0 Ton) Durable copper components Cost-effective choice for larger spaces Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Antibacterial filter for clean air Improved energy efficiency (3-star) Compact and economical design



Best value for money

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AR18CYNZABE) offers the best value for money in this category. It combines a 5-star energy rating for efficiency with a range of cooling modes and anti-bacterial technology, ensuring you get high performance and cleaner air without breaking the bank.

Best ovepall product

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-XU12YKY5W) stands out as the best overall product. With Wi-Fi connectivity, a variety of cooling modes, 4-way swing, and nanoe-G air purification, it offers a comprehensive and smart cooling solution for modern homes.

How to find the best air conditioner?

To choose the best air conditioner from the options listed in this article, consider your room size, energy efficiency needs, and desired features. If you have a larger room, the IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with its large capacity might be suitable. For smaller spaces, the ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is compact and efficient. The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers a smart solution with advanced features. Assess the pros and cons to match your priorities with the product that best suits your needs.

/





Pros and cons of top air conditioners in India

Product name Pros Cons Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star - Energy-efficient - 4-star rating (others have 5-star) - Elegant floral design - Not Wi-Fi enabled - 7-stage air filtration for clean air LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC - Dual Inverter technology - Higher price point - Multiple cooling modes - Limited availability - HD filter with anti-virus protection Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC - High energy efficiency (5-star) - Slightly expensive - Advanced inverter technology - Limited features - PM 1.0 filter for clean air IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - Large capacity (2.0 Ton) - Bulky for smaller rooms - Flexi 8-in-1 convertible cooling - 3-star rating - Smart-ready technology for convenience ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - Compact design for smaller spaces - Smaller capacity - 2-way swing for even cooling - Basic features - Dust filter for clean and fresh air Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - 7-stage air filtration system - Not Wi-Fi enabled - Convertible 4-in-1 mode - PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC - 5-in-1 cooling modes - Limited availability - Anti-bacterial technology - Higher price point - Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart AC - Wi-Fi connectivity - Limited availability - 7-in-1 convertible cooling modes - nanoe-G air purification technology Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC - High cooling capacity (2.0 Ton) - No inverter technology - Durable copper components - Higher power consumption - Cost-effective choice for larger spaces Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC - Antibacterial filter for clean air - Basic features - Improved energy efficiency (3-star) - Limited availability - Compact and economical design

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.