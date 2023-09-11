Best AC in India: 10 options that promise efficient cooling
Best AC with potent cooling is what you need to beat the summer blues. Equipped with advanced technologies, check out the best ACs in India.
The worst thing that can happen to anybody in the sweltering summer heat is when their AC is rendered ineffective. This is when one’s patience threshold is breached and one feels really hapless. It is not without a reason that people say it is important to invest in a good AC which promises powerful cooling and advanced features and technologies. You all will agree with the fact that if you are comfortable and working in a cool atmosphere, then your productivity levels go up. This is why whether you're working from home or doing household chores, you need a good AC to keep you motivated. Moreover, modern ACs come equipped with energy-efficient technologies that not only save you money on electricity bills but also contribute to a greener environment.
This buying guide contains a lineup of some of the best ACs available. Discover these selections below.
Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star
The Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star is a remarkable cooling solution designed to enhance your living space's comfort and aesthetics. Its elegant floral pattern not only cools your room effectively but also adds a touch of beauty to your home decor. This 4-star AC is energy-efficient, ensuring you stay cool without worrying about high electricity bills.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- 4-Stage Filtration
- R32 Refrigerant
- Anti-Dust Filter
- Self-Diagnosis
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
LG has always been a pioneer in delivering advanced technology, and the LG 1.5 ton 5 star AI dual inverter split AC is no exception. This AC boasts a Dual Inverter compressor, ensuring rapid cooling while minimizing energy consumption. It comes with a unique Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling feature, adapting to your cooling needs seamlessly. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection ensures that the air you breathe is clean and safe.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Inverter Technology: Dual Inverter
- Cooling Modes: 6-in-1 Super Convertible
- 4-Way Swing
- HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
- Refrigerant: R32
- Sleep Mode
- Smart Diagnosis
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a top-notch cooling solution that combines performance, durability, and energy efficiency. With its copper condenser coil and PM 1.0 filter, it ensures superior cooling and clean, fresh air. Daikin's advanced technology and reliable build make this AC an excellent choice for Indian homes.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Copper Condenser Coil
- PM 1.0 Filter
- 2022 Model
- Turbo Mode
- Power Chill Modeh
- Stabilizer-Free Operation
- Eco Mode
- Sleep Mode
IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a powerful cooling solution that is ideal for larger rooms or living spaces. With its Flexi 8-in-1 Convertible Cooling feature, it adapts to your needs effortlessly, providing the perfect temperature all year round. The HD Compressor ensures efficient cooling while keeping your electricity bills in check.
Specifications
- Capacity: 2.0 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Copper Condenser Coil
- Flexi 8-in-1 Convertible Cooling
- Smart Ready
- 2023 Model
- R32 Refrigerant
- Turbo Cooling
- Self-Cleaning
- Eco Mode
ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC3
The ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a compact and efficient cooling solution that fits perfectly into smaller rooms. Its 2 Way Swing feature ensures even cooling distribution, while the dust filter keeps the air clean and fresh. The 2023 model boasts improved energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective choice for your home.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Copper Condenser Coil
- 2 Way Swing
- Dust Filter
- 2023 Model
- Sleep Mode
- Turbo Cooling
- Auto Restart
- Timer
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is engineered to provide efficient cooling and cleaner air. Its 7-stage air filtration system ensures that you breathe fresh and healthy air while staying comfortably cool. The AC features 100% copper components, ensuring durability and efficient heat exchange. With the Convertible 4-in-1 mode, it adapts to your cooling needs and saves energy.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Copper Components
- 7-Stage Air Filtration
- Convertible 4-in-1 Mode
- PM 2.5 Filter
- 2023 Model
- R32 Refrigerant
- White Finish
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Samsung is synonymous with innovation, and their 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is no exception. It features a powerful copper condenser coil that provides rapid cooling and durability. The Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode allows you to adjust the cooling capacity as per your needs, saving energy in the process. With its Anti-Bacterial technology, it ensures the air you breathe is free from harmful microbes.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Copper Condenser Coil
- Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode
- Anti-Bacterial Technology
- 2023 Model
- R32 Refrigerant
- White Finish
Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC
The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is a smart and energy-efficient cooling solution. With its 7-in-1 Convertible mode, including an additional AI mode, it adapts to your changing cooling requirements. The 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling across the room. The nanoe-G Air Purification Technology keeps the air clean and healthy.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Copper Condenser Coil
- 7-in-1 Convertible Mode
- Additional AI Mode
- 4-Way Swing
- nanoe-G Air Purification Technology
- 2023 Model
- White Finish
Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
The Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is a high-capacity cooling machine designed for larger spaces. It comes with durable copper components for efficient cooling and longevity. While it may not have inverter technology, its fixed-speed operation ensures reliable and consistent cooling performance. It's a great choice for those seeking powerful cooling without breaking the bank.
Specifications
- Capacity: 2.0 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Fixed-Speed Operation
- Copper Components
- 2022 Model
- White Finish
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with a focus on cleanliness. It features a copper condenser and an Antibacterial Filter to ensure cool and healthy air circulation. The 2023 model comes with improved energy efficiency, making it an economical choice for your cooling needs.
Specifications
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Copper Condenser Coil
- Antibacterial Filter
- 2023 Model
- White Finish
Three best features:
Product Name
Feature 1
Feature 2
Feature 3
|Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star
|Energy-efficient 4-star rating
|Elegant floral design
|7-stage air filtration for clean air
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
|Dual Inverter technology
|6-in-1 cooling modes
|HD filter with anti-virus protection
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|High energy efficiency (5-star)
|PM 1.0 filter for clean air
|Advanced inverter technology
|IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Large capacity (2.0 Ton)
|Flexi 8-in-1 convertible cooling
|Smart-ready technology for convenience
|ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Compact design for smaller spaces
|2-way swing for even cooling
|Dust filter for clean and fresh air
|Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|7-stage air filtration system
|Convertible 4-in-1 mode
|PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|5-in-1 cooling modes
|Anti-bacterial technology
|Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
|Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart AC
|Wi-Fi connectivity
|7-in-1 convertible cooling modes
|nanoe-G air purification technology
|Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
|High cooling capacity (2.0 Ton)
|Durable copper components
|Cost-effective choice for larger spaces
|Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Antibacterial filter for clean air
|Improved energy efficiency (3-star)
|Compact and economical design
Best value for money
The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (AR18CYNZABE) offers the best value for money in this category. It combines a 5-star energy rating for efficiency with a range of cooling modes and anti-bacterial technology, ensuring you get high performance and cleaner air without breaking the bank.
Best ovepall product
The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-XU12YKY5W) stands out as the best overall product. With Wi-Fi connectivity, a variety of cooling modes, 4-way swing, and nanoe-G air purification, it offers a comprehensive and smart cooling solution for modern homes.
How to find the best air conditioner?
To choose the best air conditioner from the options listed in this article, consider your room size, energy efficiency needs, and desired features. If you have a larger room, the IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with its large capacity might be suitable. For smaller spaces, the ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is compact and efficient. The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers a smart solution with advanced features. Assess the pros and cons to match your priorities with the product that best suits your needs.
/
Pros and cons of top air conditioners in India
Product name
Pros
Cons
|Voltas Split Inverter AC Floral 1.5 Ton 4 Star
|- Energy-efficient
|- 4-star rating (others have 5-star)
|- Elegant floral design
|- Not Wi-Fi enabled
|- 7-stage air filtration for clean air
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
|- Dual Inverter technology
|- Higher price point
|- Multiple cooling modes
|- Limited availability
|- HD filter with anti-virus protection
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|- High energy efficiency (5-star)
|- Slightly expensive
|- Advanced inverter technology
|- Limited features
|- PM 1.0 filter for clean air
|IFB 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|- Large capacity (2.0 Ton)
|- Bulky for smaller rooms
|- Flexi 8-in-1 convertible cooling
|- 3-star rating
|- Smart-ready technology for convenience
|ONIDA 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|- Compact design for smaller spaces
|- Smaller capacity
|- 2-way swing for even cooling
|- Basic features
|- Dust filter for clean and fresh air
|Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|- 7-stage air filtration system
|- Not Wi-Fi enabled
|- Convertible 4-in-1 mode
|- PM 2.5 filter for improved air quality
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|- 5-in-1 cooling modes
|- Limited availability
|- Anti-bacterial technology
|- Higher price point
|- Copper condenser coil for efficient cooling
|Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart AC
|- Wi-Fi connectivity
|- Limited availability
|- 7-in-1 convertible cooling modes
|- nanoe-G air purification technology
|Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
|- High cooling capacity (2.0 Ton)
|- No inverter technology
|- Durable copper components
|- Higher power consumption
|- Cost-effective choice for larger spaces
|Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|- Antibacterial filter for clean air
|- Basic features
|- Improved energy efficiency (3-star)
|- Limited availability
|- Compact and economical design
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.