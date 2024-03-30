Best deals on Amazon: Upgrade to a brand new AC at unbeatable discounted prices of up to 56%, top 10 picks

Are you tired of sweating through the sweltering summer days? Are you dreaming of a cool oasis in your own home? Well, you're in luck because we've got just the solution for you: air conditioners at unbeatable discounted prices! That's right, it's time to bid farewell to the heat and embrace the cool breeze of a brand new AC. With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game and turn your home into a comfortable haven from the scorching sun. And where better to find the hottest deals on air conditioners than Amazon, the ultimate online marketplace? Best deals on Amazon: Explore a range of AC options to suit every need and budget.

We've done the hard work for you, scouring through countless options to bring you the top 10 picks for ACs that combine quality, efficiency, and affordability. Whether you're looking to cool down a single room, your entire home, or even your office space, we've got options to suit every need and budget. From sleek window units to convenient portable ACs and energy-efficient ductless mini-splits, there's something for everyone. So, get ready to beat the heat without breaking the bank as we take you on a journey through the coolest deals on air conditioners available on Amazon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With our expert recommendations and insider tips, you'll be chilling in no time, enjoying the comfort and relief that only a quality AC can provide. Say goodbye to sweaty nights and sticky afternoons, and hello to a summer filled with cool, refreshing air. Join us as we unveil the best deals on Amazon, and let's make this summer your coolest one yet!

1. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC

B0BR5S1PDX

Keep your space cool and comfortable with the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC. Featuring a powerful Intellisense inverter compressor, this AC adjusts its power based on the heat load, ensuring efficient cooling while saving energy. With its 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes, you can customize the cooling settings to suit your needs. The 100% copper condenser coil ensures superior cooling performance and low maintenance. This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and operates smoothly even at high ambient temperatures. Plus, with features like gas leak indicator, dust filter, and stabilizer-free operation, it offers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand : Whirlpool

: Whirlpool Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power : 5.1 Kilowatts

: 5.1 Kilowatts Special Feature: 6th Sense, 4 in 1 Convertible

6th Sense, 4 in 1 Convertible Wattage: ‎1260 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with 5-star rating Relatively higher initial cost 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes May require professional installation Stabilizer-free operation May not be suitable for large rooms

2. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRJ7N92P

Stay cool and comfortable all year round with the Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Featuring a powerful inverter compressor, this AC adjusts its speed according to the heat load, ensuring efficient cooling and energy savings. With its adjustable cooling settings and four cooling modes, you can customize your comfort level with ease. The anti-dust filter ensures clean and fresh air, while the copper condenser coil provides better cooling performance and durability. This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms and operates smoothly even at high ambient temperatures. Plus, with features like stabilizer-free operation and digital temperature display, it offers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand : Voltas

: Voltas Capacity : 1.4 Tons

: 1.4 Tons Cooling Power : 1.5 Kilowatts

: 1.5 Kilowatts Special Feature: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter

Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Wattage: ‎4600 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter compressor for efficient cooling and energy savings Relatively lower energy efficiency rating Adjustable cooling settings May require professional installation Anti-dust filter for clean and fresh air May not be suitable for large rooms

3. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

B09R4SF5SP

Beat the heat effortlessly in compact spaces with the Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC. Engineered with a robust non-inverter compressor and Power Chill operation, it swiftly delivers refreshing coolness. Perfectly sized for rooms up to 100 sq.ft., its energy-efficient design ensures cost-effective cooling. Benefit from its Coanda airflow system for consistent temperature distribution and PM 2.5 filter for clean, breathable air. With a durable copper condenser coil, maintenance is minimal. Rest assured with a 1-year warranty on the unit and 5 years on the compressor, making comfort worry-free.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

Brand : Daikin

: Daikin Capacity : 0.8 Tons

: 0.8 Tons Cooling Power: 2.8 Kilowatts

2.8 Kilowatts Special Feature : Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling

: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Wattage: ‎709 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick cooling with Power Chill operation Non-inverter compressor may result in higher energy bills Suitable for small-sized rooms up to 100 sq.ft Relatively lower cooling capacity for larger rooms Coanda airflow for uniform cooling across the room Limited features compared to inverter models

4. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac

B08L6QX5WC

Experience unparalleled comfort with the Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered with an innovative inverter compressor, it adjusts its power output based on the surrounding heat, ensuring optimal cooling efficiency. Perfectly suited for small-sized rooms, its turbo cooling feature provides instant relief from the heat. The gold fins and self-clean technology enhance durability and ensure hassle-free maintenance. With eco mode and hidden display options, it seamlessly blends into your space while conserving energy. Equipped with multi-sensors and comfort sleep mode, it creates the perfect indoor environment for relaxation. Stabilizer-free operation and a 10-year warranty on the compressor offer peace of mind, making it an ideal choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac

Brand : Blue Star

: Blue Star Capacity : 0.8 Tons

: 0.8 Tons Cooling Power: 0.74 Kilowatts

0.74 Kilowatts Special Features: Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, Remote Control, Turbo Cooling

Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, Remote Control, Turbo Cooling Wattage: ‎2640 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter compressor for efficient cooling Relatively higher annual energy consumption Turbo cooling feature for quick relief May require additional installation accessories Gold fins and self-clean technology for durability May not be suitable for large rooms Comfort sleep mode for enhanced relaxation

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

B0BQ7BLMYT

Experience efficient and rapid cooling with the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC. This window AC boasts an inverter compressor, offering energy-efficient performance and variable speed adjustments based on the heat load. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, its fast cooling feature ensures quick relief from the heat. With a 5-star energy rating, it promises cost savings while providing optimal cooling. The copper condenser coil with ocean black protection prevents rust and corrosion, ensuring durability and uninterrupted cooling. Equipped with a range of features including HD filter with anti-virus protection, smart diagnosis system, and stabilizer-free operation, this window AC delivers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

Brand : LG

: LG Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power : 5000 Watts

: 5000 Watts Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling

Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling Wattage: 1556 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Relatively higher annual energy consumption Fast cooling feature for quick relief Requires window installation, may not be suitable for all 5-star energy rating for cost savings May require additional installation accessories HD filter with anti-virus protection May be heavy and difficult to install without assistance

Also read: Best AC in 2024: Discover top 9 ACs offering unmatched cooling comfort in 2024

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRKXBRMF

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers unparalleled cooling comfort. This AC features a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on room temperature and heat load, ensuring efficient cooling. With its 5-in-1 convertible mode, you can customize cooling settings according to your needs, while the golden fin evaporator coils guarantee better cooling performance and durability. Equipped with anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, it ensures clean and healthy air indoors. Additional features like rapid cooling, turbo cool, and stabilizer-free operation enhance convenience and comfort. With a 5-star energy rating and eco-friendly refrigerant, it promises energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand : LLOYD

: LLOYD Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 5.1 Kilowatts

5.1 Kilowatts Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Smart 4 Way Swing, Rapid Cooling, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Installation Check, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display, 5 in 1 Convertible

Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Smart 4 Way Swing, Rapid Cooling, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Installation Check, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display, 5 in 1 Convertible Wattage: ‎1290 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 convertible mode for flexible cooling May require professional installation Anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters for clean air Relatively higher annual energy consumption Golden fin evaporator for enhanced durability May be heavy and difficult to install without assistance

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

B0BR59SY4M

This advanced AC utilizes Flexicool inverter technology, allowing for variable speed compressor operation to adjust power based on heat load. With its convertible 6-in-1 cooling feature, you can customize cooling capacity according to your needs, saving up to 50%* energy consumption. The dual filtration system with HD and PM 2.5 filters ensures clean and fresh air indoors, while the Aqua Clear Protection of the copper condenser coil prevents rust and corrosion, ensuring long-lasting performance. Additional features such as stabilizer-free operation, hidden display, and various modes including dry, auto, and sleep mode, enhance convenience and comfort. With a 5-star energy rating and eco-friendly refrigerant, it promises efficient cooling while minimizing environmental impact

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand : Carrier

: Carrier Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power : 5000 Kilowatts

: 5000 Kilowatts Special Features: Stabilizer Free Operation, 4 Fan Speed, Hidden Display, Dry Mode, Auto Mode, Follow Me Function, Auto On/Off Timer, Sleep Mode, Auto Restart, Intelligent CRF Alert, Hi Grooved Copper

Stabilizer Free Operation, 4 Fan Speed, Hidden Display, Dry Mode, Auto Mode, Follow Me Function, Auto On/Off Timer, Sleep Mode, Auto Restart, Intelligent CRF Alert, Hi Grooved Copper Wattage: 1260 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexicool inverter technology for energy savings May require professional installation Dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filter Relatively higher annual energy consumption Aqua Clear Protection for enhanced durability May be heavy and difficult to install without assistance

8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0BRJ1973T

Elevate your cooling experience with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. Equipped with innovative features, this smart AC offers exceptional cooling performance and convenience. The 7 in 1 convertible modes, including an additional AI mode, intelligently adjust cooling capacity based on room temperature, saving energy while ensuring optimal comfort. Wi-Fi and MirAie app compatibility allow seamless control and monitoring of the AC from anywhere, while voice control with Alexa and Hey Google adds further convenience. The PM 0.1 air purification filter ensures clean and healthy indoor air, while the copper condenser coil enhances cooling efficiency and durability. With a 5-star energy rating and eco-friendly refrigerant, this AC promises efficient cooling with minimal environmental impact.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Brand : Panasonic

: Panasonic Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units

17400 British Thermal Units Special Features: Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Voice Control with Alexa and Hey Google, 4 Way Swing, Hidden Display

Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Voice Control with Alexa and Hey Google, 4 Way Swing, Hidden Display Wattage: ‎1290 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 7 in 1 Convertible Modes with AI Installation is a bit hassle Wi-Fi Enabled with Voice Control PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

9. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC

B0BP7SY16R

Featuring advanced 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, this AC adjusts its cooling capacity from 40% to 110%, ensuring energy savings while providing optimal cooling. With a heavy-duty design built to withstand temperatures up to 52 degree C, it delivers powerful and uninterrupted cooling performance even in the hottest conditions. The 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils, and connecting tube enhance durability and efficiency, while the R32 refrigerant ensures environmental friendliness. Enjoy silent operation, anti-freeze protection, and clean air with the Anti Dust Filter. This AC is backed by a comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC

Brand : Godrej

: Godrej Capacity : 1.5 Tons

: 1.5 Tons Cooling Power : 5.05 Kilowatts

: 5.05 Kilowatts Special Features: 5 Star Energy rating, Heavy Duty Cooling even at 52°C, 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils & connecting tube, R32 refrigerant, Remote Control, anti-freeze thermostat, silent operation, Anti Dust Filter

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-in-1 Convertible Technology A bit leaky Energy Efficient (5 Star Rating) R32 Refrigerant for Environmental Friendliness

Also read: Best ACs under ₹40,000: Top 7 picks for cool comfort and enhanced indoor air

10. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BK1KS6ZD

Keep your indoor environment cool and healthy with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered with a patented inverter Swing compressor, this AC ensures high energy efficiency while providing consistent cooling performance. Its Dew Clean Technology ensures the air you breathe is free from impurities, promoting a healthier atmosphere. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, it's perfect for small-sized rooms, offering an air throw of 16 meters to reach every corner. The copper condenser coil not only enhances cooling efficiency but also requires minimal maintenance, ensuring long-term durability. Plus, with a comprehensive warranty, you can trust in its reliability for years to come.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17100 British Thermal Units (BTUs)

Special Feature: High Ambient Operation up to 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter

Wattage: 966.47 Kilowatt Hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High Ambient Operation up to 52 degree C May not be suitable for larger rooms Dew Clean Technology Higher initial cost Triple Display May require professional installation PM 2.5 Filter

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Wattage Special Feature Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1260 Watts 6th Sense, 4 in 1 Convertible Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.4 Tons 4600 Watts Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC 0.8 Tons 709 Watts Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 Tons 2640 Watts Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, Remote Control, Turbo Cooling LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC 1.5 Tons 1556 Watts Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1290 Watts Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Low Gas Detection Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1260 Watts Stabilizer Free Operation, 4 Fan Speed, Hidden Display Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 Tons 1290 Watts Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-In-1 Convertible Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5.05 Kilowatts 5 Star Energy rating, Heavy Duty Cooling even at 52°C, 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils & connecting tube Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 1290 Watts Inverter Compressor, Power Chill Operation, Coanda Airflow

Best value for money

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a standout choice for value-conscious consumers. Featuring an inverter compressor, it optimizes energy usage for cost-effective cooling. Its adjustable cooling settings cater to personalized comfort preferences, enhancing user experience. Moreover, equipped with a dust filter, it ensures clean and fresh air, promoting a healthier indoor environment. Combining efficiency, customization, and affordability, this AC model delivers exceptional value for money, making it a compelling option for those seeking quality cooling solutions without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC stands out as the premier choice due to its exceptional features. With a 5-star energy rating and Intellisense inverter compressor, it ensures energy-efficient cooling. Its 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes provide unmatched versatility, catering to diverse needs. Moreover, the inclusion of features such as the gas leak indicator and stabilizer-free operation enhances its appeal, ensuring safety and convenience. Overall, its blend of energy efficiency, adaptability, and additional safety features makes it the top contender in the market, offering optimal cooling solutions for any environment.

How to find the best AC

Finding the best AC involves considering several factors:

Room Size: Choose an AC with appropriate capacity based on the size of the room.

Energy Efficiency: Look for ACs with higher star ratings for lower energy consumption.

Cooling Technology: Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed for efficient cooling and power saving.

Special Features: Consider features like dust filters, dehumidifiers, and silent operation for enhanced comfort.

Brand Reputation: Trustworthy brands often offer better performance and after-sales service.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.