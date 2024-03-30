 Best deals on Amazon: Upgrade to a brand new AC at unbeatable discounted prices of up to 56%, top 10 picks - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best deals on Amazon: Upgrade to a brand new AC at unbeatable discounted prices of up to 56%, top 10 picks

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Mar 30, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Best deals on Amazon: Looking for a good AC this season? We've curated a comprehensive guide to help you uncover the hottest deals on Amazon on air conditioners

Are you tired of sweating through the sweltering summer days? Are you dreaming of a cool oasis in your own home? Well, you're in luck because we've got just the solution for you: air conditioners at unbeatable discounted prices! That's right, it's time to bid farewell to the heat and embrace the cool breeze of a brand new AC. With summer fast approaching, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game and turn your home into a comfortable haven from the scorching sun. And where better to find the hottest deals on air conditioners than Amazon, the ultimate online marketplace?

Best deals on Amazon: Explore a range of AC options to suit every need and budget.
Best deals on Amazon: Explore a range of AC options to suit every need and budget.

We've done the hard work for you, scouring through countless options to bring you the top 10 picks for ACs that combine quality, efficiency, and affordability. Whether you're looking to cool down a single room, your entire home, or even your office space, we've got options to suit every need and budget. From sleek window units to convenient portable ACs and energy-efficient ductless mini-splits, there's something for everyone. So, get ready to beat the heat without breaking the bank as we take you on a journey through the coolest deals on air conditioners available on Amazon.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With our expert recommendations and insider tips, you'll be chilling in no time, enjoying the comfort and relief that only a quality AC can provide. Say goodbye to sweaty nights and sticky afternoons, and hello to a summer filled with cool, refreshing air. Join us as we unveil the best deals on Amazon, and let's make this summer your coolest one yet!

1. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC

B0BR5S1PDX

Keep your space cool and comfortable with the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC. Featuring a powerful Intellisense inverter compressor, this AC adjusts its power based on the heat load, ensuring efficient cooling while saving energy. With its 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes, you can customize the cooling settings to suit your needs. The 100% copper condenser coil ensures superior cooling performance and low maintenance. This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms and operates smoothly even at high ambient temperatures. Plus, with features like gas leak indicator, dust filter, and stabilizer-free operation, it offers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Flexicool Inverter Split AC

  • Brand: Whirlpool
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 5.1 Kilowatts
  • Special Feature: 6th Sense, 4 in 1 Convertible
  • Wattage: ‎1260 Watts

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Energy-efficient with 5-star ratingRelatively higher initial cost
4-in-1 convertible cooling modesMay require professional installation
Stabilizer-free operationMay not be suitable for large rooms

2. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRJ7N92P

Stay cool and comfortable all year round with the Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Featuring a powerful inverter compressor, this AC adjusts its speed according to the heat load, ensuring efficient cooling and energy savings. With its adjustable cooling settings and four cooling modes, you can customize your comfort level with ease. The anti-dust filter ensures clean and fresh air, while the copper condenser coil provides better cooling performance and durability. This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms and operates smoothly even at high ambient temperatures. Plus, with features like stabilizer-free operation and digital temperature display, it offers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Brand: Voltas
  • Capacity: 1.4 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 1.5 Kilowatts
  • Special Feature: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter
  • Wattage: ‎4600 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Inverter compressor for efficient cooling and energy savingsRelatively lower energy efficiency rating
Adjustable cooling settingsMay require professional installation
Anti-dust filter for clean and fresh airMay not be suitable for large rooms

3. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

B09R4SF5SP

Beat the heat effortlessly in compact spaces with the Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC. Engineered with a robust non-inverter compressor and Power Chill operation, it swiftly delivers refreshing coolness. Perfectly sized for rooms up to 100 sq.ft., its energy-efficient design ensures cost-effective cooling. Benefit from its Coanda airflow system for consistent temperature distribution and PM 2.5 filter for clean, breathable air. With a durable copper condenser coil, maintenance is minimal. Rest assured with a 1-year warranty on the unit and 5 years on the compressor, making comfort worry-free.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

  • Brand: Daikin
  • Capacity: 0.8 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 2.8 Kilowatts
  • Special Feature: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
  • Wattage: ‎709 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Quick cooling with Power Chill operationNon-inverter compressor may result in higher energy bills
Suitable for small-sized rooms up to 100 sq.ftRelatively lower cooling capacity for larger rooms
Coanda airflow for uniform cooling across the roomLimited features compared to inverter models

4. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac

B08L6QX5WC

Experience unparalleled comfort with the Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered with an innovative inverter compressor, it adjusts its power output based on the surrounding heat, ensuring optimal cooling efficiency. Perfectly suited for small-sized rooms, its turbo cooling feature provides instant relief from the heat. The gold fins and self-clean technology enhance durability and ensure hassle-free maintenance. With eco mode and hidden display options, it seamlessly blends into your space while conserving energy. Equipped with multi-sensors and comfort sleep mode, it creates the perfect indoor environment for relaxation. Stabilizer-free operation and a 10-year warranty on the compressor offer peace of mind, making it an ideal choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split Ac

  • Brand: Blue Star
  • Capacity: 0.8 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 0.74 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, Remote Control, Turbo Cooling
  • Wattage: ‎2640 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Inverter compressor for efficient coolingRelatively higher annual energy consumption
Turbo cooling feature for quick reliefMay require additional installation accessories
Gold fins and self-clean technology for durabilityMay not be suitable for large rooms
Comfort sleep mode for enhanced relaxation 

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

B0BQ7BLMYT

Experience efficient and rapid cooling with the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC. This window AC boasts an inverter compressor, offering energy-efficient performance and variable speed adjustments based on the heat load. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, its fast cooling feature ensures quick relief from the heat. With a 5-star energy rating, it promises cost savings while providing optimal cooling. The copper condenser coil with ocean black protection prevents rust and corrosion, ensuring durability and uninterrupted cooling. Equipped with a range of features including HD filter with anti-virus protection, smart diagnosis system, and stabilizer-free operation, this window AC delivers convenience and peace of mind.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

  • Brand: LG
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 5000 Watts
  • Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling
  • Wattage: 1556 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Inverter compressor for energy efficiencyRelatively higher annual energy consumption
Fast cooling feature for quick reliefRequires window installation, may not be suitable for all
5-star energy rating for cost savingsMay require additional installation accessories
HD filter with anti-virus protectionMay be heavy and difficult to install without assistance

Also read: Best AC in 2024: Discover top 9 ACs offering unmatched cooling comfort in 2024

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BRKXBRMF

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers unparalleled cooling comfort. This AC features a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on room temperature and heat load, ensuring efficient cooling. With its 5-in-1 convertible mode, you can customize cooling settings according to your needs, while the golden fin evaporator coils guarantee better cooling performance and durability. Equipped with anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, it ensures clean and healthy air indoors. Additional features like rapid cooling, turbo cool, and stabilizer-free operation enhance convenience and comfort. With a 5-star energy rating and eco-friendly refrigerant, it promises energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the compressor.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Brand: LLOYD
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 5.1 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Smart 4 Way Swing, Rapid Cooling, Turbo Cool, 100% Copper, Installation Check, Stabilizer Free Operation, Hidden LED Display, 5 in 1 Convertible
  • Wattage: ‎1290 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
5-in-1 convertible mode for flexible coolingMay require professional installation
Anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters for clean airRelatively higher annual energy consumption
Golden fin evaporator for enhanced durabilityMay be heavy and difficult to install without assistance

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

B0BR59SY4M

This advanced AC utilizes Flexicool inverter technology, allowing for variable speed compressor operation to adjust power based on heat load. With its convertible 6-in-1 cooling feature, you can customize cooling capacity according to your needs, saving up to 50%* energy consumption. The dual filtration system with HD and PM 2.5 filters ensures clean and fresh air indoors, while the Aqua Clear Protection of the copper condenser coil prevents rust and corrosion, ensuring long-lasting performance. Additional features such as stabilizer-free operation, hidden display, and various modes including dry, auto, and sleep mode, enhance convenience and comfort. With a 5-star energy rating and eco-friendly refrigerant, it promises efficient cooling while minimizing environmental impact

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

  • Brand: Carrier
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 5000 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: Stabilizer Free Operation, 4 Fan Speed, Hidden Display, Dry Mode, Auto Mode, Follow Me Function, Auto On/Off Timer, Sleep Mode, Auto Restart, Intelligent CRF Alert, Hi Grooved Copper
  • Wattage: 1260 Watts

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Flexicool inverter technology for energy savingsMay require professional installation
Dual filtration with HD & PM 2.5 filterRelatively higher annual energy consumption
Aqua Clear Protection for enhanced durabilityMay be heavy and difficult to install without assistance

8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

B0BRJ1973T

Elevate your cooling experience with the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC. Equipped with innovative features, this smart AC offers exceptional cooling performance and convenience. The 7 in 1 convertible modes, including an additional AI mode, intelligently adjust cooling capacity based on room temperature, saving energy while ensuring optimal comfort. Wi-Fi and MirAie app compatibility allow seamless control and monitoring of the AC from anywhere, while voice control with Alexa and Hey Google adds further convenience. The PM 0.1 air purification filter ensures clean and healthy indoor air, while the copper condenser coil enhances cooling efficiency and durability. With a 5-star energy rating and eco-friendly refrigerant, this AC promises efficient cooling with minimal environmental impact.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

  • Brand: Panasonic
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 17400 British Thermal Units
  • Special Features: Wi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, Voice Control with Alexa and Hey Google, 4 Way Swing, Hidden Display
  • Wattage: ‎1290 Watts

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
7 in 1 Convertible Modes with AIInstallation is a bit hassle
Wi-Fi Enabled with Voice Control 
PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter 

9. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC

B0BP7SY16R

Featuring advanced 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, this AC adjusts its cooling capacity from 40% to 110%, ensuring energy savings while providing optimal cooling. With a heavy-duty design built to withstand temperatures up to 52 degree C, it delivers powerful and uninterrupted cooling performance even in the hottest conditions. The 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils, and connecting tube enhance durability and efficiency, while the R32 refrigerant ensures environmental friendliness. Enjoy silent operation, anti-freeze protection, and clean air with the Anti Dust Filter. This AC is backed by a comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable choice for your cooling needs.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible, Inverter Split AC

  • Brand: Godrej
  • Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Cooling Power: 5.05 Kilowatts
  • Special Features: 5 Star Energy rating, Heavy Duty Cooling even at 52°C, 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils & connecting tube, R32 refrigerant, Remote Control, anti-freeze thermostat, silent operation, Anti Dust Filter

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
5-in-1 Convertible TechnologyA bit leaky
Energy Efficient (5 Star Rating) 
R32 Refrigerant for Environmental Friendliness 

Also read: Best ACs under 40,000: Top 7 picks for cool comfort and enhanced indoor air

10. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BK1KS6ZD

Keep your indoor environment cool and healthy with the Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered with a patented inverter Swing compressor, this AC ensures high energy efficiency while providing consistent cooling performance. Its Dew Clean Technology ensures the air you breathe is free from impurities, promoting a healthier atmosphere. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 tons, it's perfect for small-sized rooms, offering an air throw of 16 meters to reach every corner. The copper condenser coil not only enhances cooling efficiency but also requires minimal maintenance, ensuring long-term durability. Plus, with a comprehensive warranty, you can trust in its reliability for years to come.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17100 British Thermal Units (BTUs)

Special Feature: High Ambient Operation up to 52°C, 3D Airflow, Dew Clean Technology, Triple Display, PM 2.5 Filter

Wattage: 966.47 Kilowatt Hours

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
High Ambient Operation up to 52 degree CMay not be suitable for larger rooms
Dew Clean TechnologyHigher initial cost
Triple DisplayMay require professional installation
PM 2.5 Filter 

Best 3 features for you

Product NameCapacityWattageSpecial Feature
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1260 Watts6th Sense, 4 in 1 Convertible
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC1.4 Tons4600 WattsRemote Controlled, Dust Filter
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC0.8 Tons709 WattsInverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC0.8 Tons2640 WattsDehumidifier, Dust Filter, Inverter Compressor, Remote Control, Turbo Cooling
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC1.5 Tons1556 WattsInverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, Fast Cooling
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1290 WattsGolden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Low Gas Detection
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1260 WattsStabilizer Free Operation, 4 Fan Speed, Hidden Display
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC1.5 Tons1290 WattsWi-Fi enabled, MirAie App enabled, 7 in 1 Convertible with additional AI Mode
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star 5-In-1 Convertible Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons5.05 Kilowatts5 Star Energy rating, Heavy Duty Cooling even at 52°C, 100% copper condenser, evaporator coils & connecting tube
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Tons1290 Watts

Inverter Compressor, Power Chill Operation, Coanda Airflow

 

 

Best value for money

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a standout choice for value-conscious consumers. Featuring an inverter compressor, it optimizes energy usage for cost-effective cooling. Its adjustable cooling settings cater to personalized comfort preferences, enhancing user experience. Moreover, equipped with a dust filter, it ensures clean and fresh air, promoting a healthier indoor environment. Combining efficiency, customization, and affordability, this AC model delivers exceptional value for money, making it a compelling option for those seeking quality cooling solutions without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC stands out as the premier choice due to its exceptional features. With a 5-star energy rating and Intellisense inverter compressor, it ensures energy-efficient cooling. Its 4-in-1 convertible cooling modes provide unmatched versatility, catering to diverse needs. Moreover, the inclusion of features such as the gas leak indicator and stabilizer-free operation enhances its appeal, ensuring safety and convenience. Overall, its blend of energy efficiency, adaptability, and additional safety features makes it the top contender in the market, offering optimal cooling solutions for any environment.

How to find the best AC

Finding the best AC involves considering several factors:

Room Size: Choose an AC with appropriate capacity based on the size of the room.

Energy Efficiency: Look for ACs with higher star ratings for lower energy consumption.

Cooling Technology: Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed for efficient cooling and power saving.

Special Features: Consider features like dust filters, dehumidifiers, and silent operation for enhanced comfort.

Brand Reputation: Trustworthy brands often offer better performance and after-sales service.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aishwarya Faraswal

    I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in diverse domains including entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I hold a master's degree in English from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and I am deeply passionate about literature, dancing, and cooking.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On