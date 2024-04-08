Best 1 ton split ACs in India with inverter technology: Explore top 10 options that are efficient and energy-saving

When it comes to choosing the best 1 ton split AC in India, several factors need to be considered, including energy efficiency, cooling capacity, inverter technology, and additional features such as anti-viral protection and air purification. Best 1 ton split ACs in India with inverter technology give you quiet and reliable performance.

1-ton split ACs are a popular choice for cooling smaller spaces efficiently. These units offer adequate cooling capacity while being energy-efficient, making them ideal for Indian households seeking comfort without compromising on electricity bills or environmental impact.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 1 ton split ACs available in the Indian market, comparing their key features, pros, and cons.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect AC for your needs.

1. Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U)

B09R4RFRFY

The Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC is known for its durable copper condenser, energy-efficient performance, and superior air filtration. It is a reliable choice for those seeking a long-lasting and efficient cooling solution.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating

Inverter Technology: No

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable copper condenser Non-inverter technology Energy-efficient performance Lower energy efficiency rating Superior air filtration

2. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)

B09R4RFRFY

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC is equipped with inverter technology, anti-viral protection, and a high energy efficiency ratio. It offers powerful cooling performance and is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: Yes

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Relatively higher price point Anti-viral protection Limited availability Inverter technology for consistent cooling

3. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE)

B0CRF2PQNX

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC features a convertible mode for enhanced energy savings, anti-viral protection, and a comprehensive air purification system. It is designed to deliver superior cooling performance with minimal environmental impact.

Specifications of LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: Yes

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for energy savings Higher initial investment Anti-viral protection Slightly bulkier design Comprehensive air purification system

4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC

B0BR58HRD2

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC is equipped with a flexible cooling mode, inverter technology, and advanced air filtration for improved indoor air quality. It is a versatile option suitable for various room sizes and usage patterns.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Flexible cooling mode Lack of anti-viral protection Inverter technology for consistent cooling Moderate energy efficiency rating Advanced air filtration

5. Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC (MTKL35UV16)

B0BK28T4BZ

The Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC is designed for high energy efficiency, durable copper condenser, and superior cooling performance. It is a reliable choice for those looking for a balance of efficiency and durability.

Specifications of Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC (MTKL35UV16)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Lack of anti-viral protection Durable copper condenser Limited availability Superior cooling performance

6. Panasonic Convertible Split AC (CU-SU12YKYWA)

B0BRJ5X198

The Panasonic Convertible Split AC features a convertible mode for enhanced energy savings, additional air purification, and efficient cooling performance. It is a reliable and energy-efficient option suitable for various room sizes.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Split AC (CU-SU12YKYWA)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for energy savings Lower energy efficiency rating Additional air purification Limited availability Efficient cooling performance

7. Godrej Convertible Split AC (12TINV3R32-GWA)

B0BN37ZCF7

The Godrej Convertible Split AC features a convertible mode for energy savings, intelligent cooling technology, and a durable build quality. It offers reliable performance and energy efficiency for everyday use.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Split AC (12TINV3R32-GWA)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for energy savings Lack of anti-viral protection Intelligent cooling technology Moderate energy efficiency rating Durable build quality

8. Voltas Adjustable Split AC (123V Vectra Elegant)

B0BQR2491B

The Voltas Adjustable Split AC offers adjustable cooling modes, energy-efficient performance, and a sleek design. It is a versatile and stylish option suitable for modern interiors.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Split AC (123V Vectra Elegant)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating

Inverter Technology: No

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable cooling modes Lack of inverter technology Energy-efficient performance Limited availability Sleek design

9. Cruise Inverter Split AC (CWCVBG-VQ1W123)

B09474HJF5

The Cruise Inverter Split AC features inverter technology, advanced air filtration, and dehumidification for enhanced comfort. It is an ideal choice for those seeking superior cooling performance and indoor air quality.

Specifications of Cruise Inverter Split AC (CWCVBG-VQ1W123)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter technology for consistent cooling Lack of anti-viral protection Advanced air filtration Moderate availability Dehumidification for enhanced comfort

10. Blue Star Convertible Split AC (IC512YNURS)

B0CSDQ6XQH

The Blue Star Convertible Split AC features a convertible mode for energy savings, intelligent diagnosis, and advanced air purification. It is designed to deliver reliable performance and enhanced indoor air quality.

Specifications of Blue Star Convertible Split AC (IC512YNURS)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating

Inverter Technology: Yes

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible mode for energy savings Lack of anti-viral protection Intelligent diagnosis Moderate availability Advanced air purification

1 ton split AC Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Energy Efficiency Inverter Technology Anti-Viral Protection Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U) 3-star rating No No Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC) 5-star rating Yes Yes LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE) 5-star rating Yes Yes Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC 4-star rating Yes No Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC (MTKL35UV16) 4-star rating Yes No Panasonic Convertible Split AC (CU-SU12YKYWA) 3-star rating Yes No Godrej Convertible Split AC (12TINV3R32-GWA) 4-star rating Yes No Voltas Adjustable Split AC (123V Vectra Elegant) 3-star rating No No Cruise Inverter Split AC (CWCVBG-VQ1W123) 5-star rating Yes No Blue Star Convertible Split AC (IC512YNURS) 4-star rating Yes No

Best value for money:

If you're looking for the best value for money, the Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U) stands out with its durable copper condenser, energy-efficient performance, and superior air filtration. It offers reliable cooling performance at an affordable price point, making it a cost-effective choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Model: FTL35U) stands out as the pinnacle of cooling technology. Equipped with a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures efficient and clean air circulation. Its 2022 model promises reliability and durability, while its sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any space. Experience unmatched cooling comfort and air purification with Daikin's superior innovation.

How to find the perfect 1 ton split AC:

When choosing the perfect 1 ton split AC from the options listed in the article, consider the specific features that matter most to you, such as energy efficiency, inverter technology, air filtration, and anti-viral protection. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your unique requirements and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.