Best 1 ton split ACs in India with inverter technology: Explore top 10 options that are efficient and energy-saving

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 08, 2024 07:45 PM IST

Looking for the best 1 ton split AC in India? Check out our top picks with inverter technology, anti-viral protection and energy efficiency.

When it comes to choosing the best 1 ton split AC in India, several factors need to be considered, including energy efficiency, cooling capacity, inverter technology, and additional features such as anti-viral protection and air purification. 

Best 1 ton split ACs in India with inverter technology give you quiet and reliable performance.
Best 1 ton split ACs in India with inverter technology give you quiet and reliable performance.

1-ton split ACs are a popular choice for cooling smaller spaces efficiently. These units offer adequate cooling capacity while being energy-efficient, making them ideal for Indian households seeking comfort without compromising on electricity bills or environmental impact.

To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 1 ton split ACs available in the Indian market, comparing their key features, pros, and cons. 

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end model with advanced features, our comprehensive guide will help you find the perfect AC for your needs.

1. Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U)

 

B09R4RFRFY

The Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC is known for its durable copper condenser, energy-efficient performance, and superior air filtration. It is a reliable choice for those seeking a long-lasting and efficient cooling solution.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U)

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating

Inverter Technology: No

Anti-Viral Protection: No

Air Filtration: Yes

 

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Durable copper condenserNon-inverter technology
Energy-efficient performanceLower energy efficiency rating
Superior air filtration 

2. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)

B09R4RFRFY

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC is equipped with inverter technology, anti-viral protection, and a high energy efficiency ratio. It offers powerful cooling performance and is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: Yes
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
High energy efficiencyRelatively higher price point
Anti-viral protectionLimited availability
Inverter technology for consistent cooling 

3. LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE)

B0CRF2PQNX

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC features a convertible mode for enhanced energy savings, anti-viral protection, and a comprehensive air purification system. It is designed to deliver superior cooling performance with minimal environmental impact.

Specifications of LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: Yes
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convertible mode for energy savings

Higher initial investment

Anti-viral protection

Slightly bulkier design

Comprehensive air purification system

4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC

B0BR58HRD2

The Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC is equipped with a flexible cooling mode, inverter technology, and advanced air filtration for improved indoor air quality. It is a versatile option suitable for various room sizes and usage patterns.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: No
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Flexible cooling mode

Lack of anti-viral protection

Inverter technology for consistent cooling

Moderate energy efficiency rating

Advanced air filtration

5. Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC (MTKL35UV16)

B0BK28T4BZ

The Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC is designed for high energy efficiency, durable copper condenser, and superior cooling performance. It is a reliable choice for those looking for a balance of efficiency and durability.

Specifications of Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC (MTKL35UV16)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: No
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High energy efficiency

Lack of anti-viral protection

Durable copper condenser

Limited availability

Superior cooling performance

6. Panasonic Convertible Split AC (CU-SU12YKYWA)

B0BRJ5X198

The Panasonic Convertible Split AC features a convertible mode for enhanced energy savings, additional air purification, and efficient cooling performance. It is a reliable and energy-efficient option suitable for various room sizes.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Split AC (CU-SU12YKYWA)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: No
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convertible mode for energy savings

Lower energy efficiency rating

Additional air purification

Limited availability

Efficient cooling performance

7. Godrej Convertible Split AC (12TINV3R32-GWA)

B0BN37ZCF7

The Godrej Convertible Split AC features a convertible mode for energy savings, intelligent cooling technology, and a durable build quality. It offers reliable performance and energy efficiency for everyday use.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Split AC (12TINV3R32-GWA)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: No
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convertible mode for energy savings

Lack of anti-viral protection

Intelligent cooling technology

Moderate energy efficiency rating

Durable build quality

8. Voltas Adjustable Split AC (123V Vectra Elegant)

B0BQR2491B

The Voltas Adjustable Split AC offers adjustable cooling modes, energy-efficient performance, and a sleek design. It is a versatile and stylish option suitable for modern interiors.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Split AC (123V Vectra Elegant)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: No
  • Anti-Viral Protection: No
  • Air Filtration: No

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Adjustable cooling modes

Lack of inverter technology

Energy-efficient performance

Limited availability

Sleek design

9. Cruise Inverter Split AC (CWCVBG-VQ1W123)

B09474HJF5

The Cruise Inverter Split AC features inverter technology, advanced air filtration, and dehumidification for enhanced comfort. It is an ideal choice for those seeking superior cooling performance and indoor air quality.

Specifications of Cruise Inverter Split AC (CWCVBG-VQ1W123)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: No
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Inverter technology for consistent cooling

Lack of anti-viral protection

Advanced air filtration

Moderate availability

Dehumidification for enhanced comfort

10. Blue Star Convertible Split AC (IC512YNURS)

B0CSDQ6XQH

The Blue Star Convertible Split AC features a convertible mode for energy savings, intelligent diagnosis, and advanced air purification. It is designed to deliver reliable performance and enhanced indoor air quality.

Specifications of Blue Star Convertible Split AC (IC512YNURS)

  • Capacity: 1 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
  • Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Anti-Viral Protection: No
  • Air Filtration: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convertible mode for energy savings

Lack of anti-viral protection

Intelligent diagnosis

Moderate availability

Advanced air purification

1 ton split AC Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature TypeEnergy EfficiencyInverter TechnologyAnti-Viral Protection
Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U)3-star ratingNoNo
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral Split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)5-star ratingYesYes
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Split AC (TS-Q13JNYE)5-star ratingYesYes
Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible Split AC4-star ratingYesNo
Daikin Inverter Copper Filter Split AC (MTKL35UV16)4-star ratingYesNo
Panasonic Convertible Split AC (CU-SU12YKYWA)3-star ratingYesNo
Godrej Convertible Split AC (12TINV3R32-GWA)4-star ratingYesNo
Voltas Adjustable Split AC (123V Vectra Elegant)3-star ratingNoNo
Cruise Inverter Split AC (CWCVBG-VQ1W123)5-star ratingYesNo
Blue Star Convertible Split AC (IC512YNURS)4-star ratingYesNo

Best value for money:

If you're looking for the best value for money, the Daikin Fixed Copper Filter Split AC (FTL35U) stands out with its durable copper condenser, energy-efficient performance, and superior air filtration. It offers reliable cooling performance at an affordable price point, making it a cost-effective choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Model: FTL35U) stands out as the pinnacle of cooling technology. Equipped with a copper condenser and PM 2.5 filter, it ensures efficient and clean air circulation. Its 2022 model promises reliability and durability, while its sleek white design adds a touch of elegance to any space. Experience unmatched cooling comfort and air purification with Daikin's superior innovation.

How to find the perfect 1 ton split AC:

When choosing the perfect 1 ton split AC from the options listed in the article, consider the specific features that matter most to you, such as energy efficiency, inverter technology, air filtration, and anti-viral protection. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your unique requirements and budget.

