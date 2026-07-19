Can Lionel Messi's Argentina beat the ‘Drake curse’ again? Rapper places $1.5 million bet on World Cup final vs Spain

Argentina has a date with destiny on Sunday, with the opportunity to become the first nation to defend the World Cup title in the 21st century and only the third to win back-to-back World Cups. Canadian rapper Drake has bet $1.5 million on Argentina to defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. (Instagram) However, standing in their way is Spain, the tournament's best defensive side, as the two teams take the field at MetLife Stadium for the World Cup final. While the fixture itself could hardly be more cinematic, with former Barcelona legend No. 10 Lionel Messi facing the club's young star No. 10 Lamine Yamal, along with seven other Barca players in Spain's squad, fans around the world have already begun picking sides in the luck-based betting game. Drake picks Argentina to beat Spain Among those making their pick is Rapper Drake, who has also placed a substantial wager on the World Cup final. According to reports, the Canadian artist has bet $1.5 million on Argentina to defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

However, many Argentina supporters may not welcome the wager wholeheartedly, given the infamous "Drake curse" and its reputation for being followed by unfavorable outcomes in major sporting events. What is “Drake curse"? The so-called "Drake curse" has surfaced on numerous occasions, with several athletes and fighters suffering defeats after the rapper publicly backed them. There have also been instances where a meeting or interaction with Drake was followed by an unfavorable result or loss for the sporting figure involved. Can Argentina break Drake curse twice? Nevertheless, Argentina fans may not have to be overly concerned about Drake backing their team, as this is not the first time he has wagered on La Albiceleste.

Argentina's Lionel Messi kissing the trophy after winning the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. (REUTERS)