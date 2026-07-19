Do third-place match winners only get bronze medals? Here's everything at stake in France vs England

The FIFA World Cup is almost at an end, with only the final two matches left to be played. One of them is the third-place playoff between France and England, which is set to take place on Saturday at 5pm EDT in Miami. Third bronze final match could have a significant impact on the Golden Boot race for the tournament. (AFP)

Both teams were eliminated in the semifinals but now have the opportunity to finish on the podium by winning Match No. 103 at Hard Rock Stadium.

While it is undoubtedly a disappointing situation for both European giants—who entered the semifinals as title contenders and favorites against their respective opponents—they still have plenty to play for in the third-place playoff.

So, what's at stake when Les Bleus and the Three Lions face each other?