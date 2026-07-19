‘Shutting Lionel Messi down completely is impossible’: Andres Iniesta warns Spain ahead of World Cup final

The FIFA World Cup final has set the stage for a fascinating battle between Lionel Messi's Argentina and a fearless young Spain side chasing history at MetLife Stadium. At 39, Messi is preparing for the third World Cup final of his remarkable career and remains Argentina's biggest match-winner. The captain has led from the front throughout the tournament, scoring eight goals and providing four assists to guide the defending champions back to the title clash. Few players understand Messi's influence better than Andres Iniesta, who famously scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final for Spain. Ahead of Sunday's showdown, the Spanish legend warned his country's young squad about the challenge of stopping the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner on football's biggest stage. Andres Iniesta has a warning for Spain regarding Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup final. (AFP and Reuters Images)

Iniesta admitted there is no perfect way to stop Messi, saying Spain's focus should instead be on imposing their own style of play and making the most of the chances they create rather than trying to contain the Argentina captain completely.

"Shutting him down completely is impossible. It will be more about how much Spain can hurt Argentina with their own game, creating chances, and being clinical when they come along," the Spaniard said on El Partidazo de COPE.

The 2010 World Cup-winner also heaped praise on Messi's extraordinary consistency, saying the Argentina captain continues to amaze with his determination, belief and ability to influence every game, even at this stage of his career.

“There are no words, or I just don't know how to describe it. The determination, conviction, and everything he does in every single game is something you just have to take your hat off to,” he added.

Also Read - 'I already completed football in Qatar': Lionel Messi sums up his legacy before World Cup final

“Never play with fear”: Iniesta's message to Spain Speaking about the mindset Spain must adopt for the final, Iniesta urged the players to approach the occasion with confidence rather than fear. He said Spain's impressive run to the final has given the squad complete belief, adding that every player understands their role and has the confidence to execute it, regardless of the circumstances.

"No, no, never fear. You must never play with fear. I think it’s down to the confidence the players give you, and their momentum throughout the World Cup has been on an upward trajectory. They head into the final with all the confidence in the world. Everyone knows exactly what they need to do. No matter who plays, everyone knows their role, and they exude supreme confidence. It doesn't matter who is on the pitch or what position they play, they give you the feeling that everything is under control," he added.

When asked who he would like to see score the winning goal if Spain were to edge a close final, Iniesta brushed aside the individual glory, insisting that lifting the World Cup mattered far more than the identity of the goalscorer.

"It’s not even a dilemma, because my answer is that I don’t care who scores it. The important thing, just like back then, is that we walk away as champions. Who scores is secondary, as long as it’s the goal that wins it," he concluded.