 Best ACs with convertible and anti-viral technology: 8 top-rated AC brands - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best ACs with convertible and anti-viral technology: 8 top-rated AC brands

Best ACs with convertible and anti-viral technology: 8 top-rated AC brands

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 07, 2024 08:36 PM IST

Discover the best air conditioners with convertible and anti-viral technology in this comprehensive guide.

When it comes to beating the heat, having a reliable air conditioner is essential. With the latest technological advancements, air conditioners now come with features like convertible and anti-viral technology to provide maximum comfort and health benefits. 

Experience comfort and safety with top air conditioners featuring convertible and anti-viral technology.
Experience comfort and safety with top air conditioners featuring convertible and anti-viral technology.

In this guide, we'll explore the top-rated AC brands available on Amazon in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced filtration, or automatic temperature control, we've got you covered. 

Read on to find the perfect AC for your home or office.

1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

B0BRKX6FD5

Experience ultimate comfort and health with the Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV air conditioner. This AC features a powerful inverter for energy efficiency and anti-viral technology for a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Energy-efficient
  • Additional features: Automatic temperature control

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient operation

May be on the higher end of the price range

Converts between 1.0 ton and 1.5 ton

Anti-viral protection for healthier air

2. Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA

B0BRJ5X198

The Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA air conditioner offers advanced features such as convertible mode and additional purification for improved air quality. With a focus on energy efficiency and clean air, this AC is a great choice for any home or office.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Convertible mode
  • Advanced air purification
  • Energy-saving mode
  • Additional features: Dehumidifier function

Pros

Cons

Improved air quality with advanced purification

May require additional maintenance for purification system

Energy-saving mode for efficient operation

Includes dehumidifier function

3. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration

B0BR58HRD2

For a versatile and efficient air conditioning solution, the Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration AC is a top choice. With the flexibility of convertible mode and advanced filtration, this AC provides superior comfort and air quality.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Advanced air filtration
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Additional features: Auto clean function

Pros

Cons

Flexible convertible mode for varying cooling needs

May be slightly more expensive than other options

Advanced air filtration for improved indoor air quality

Convenient auto clean function

4. Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U

B09SW7RWSD

With innovative display technology and efficient inverter operation, the Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U air conditioner offers a unique cooling experience. Enjoy the benefits of advanced features and reliable performance with this top-rated AC.

Specifications of Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Inverter technology
  • Advanced display technology
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Additional features: Coanda airflow

Pros

Cons

Innovative display technology for enhanced user experience

May require professional installation for optimal performance

Energy-efficient operation for cost savings

Coanda airflow for effective cooling

5. Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123

B09474HJF5

Experience superior cooling and air quality with the Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123 air conditioner. This AC offers a combination of energy efficiency, advanced filtration, and dehumidification for total comfort.

Specifications of Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Inverter technology
  • Advanced air filtration
  • Dehumidifier function
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Additional features: Sleep mode

Pros

Cons

Effective dehumidification for added comfort

May have a slightly higher initial investment

Advanced air filtration for cleaner indoor air

Energy-efficient operation with sleep mode

6. Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL

B09P5MBJDY

The Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL air conditioner offers automatic operation and anti-viral protection for a healthy and comfortable environment. With a focus on convenience and health, this AC is an excellent choice for any space.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Inverter technology
  • Automatic mode
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Additional features: Self-clean function

Pros

Cons

Convenient automatic mode for hassle-free operation

May be priced slightly higher compared to other options

Anti-viral protection for cleaner air

Self-clean function for easy maintenance

7. Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA

B0BT9WXSC1

With nano-coated technology and flexible convertible mode, the Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA air conditioner offers advanced features for enhanced comfort. Enjoy the benefits of energy efficiency and versatile cooling with this top-rated AC.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Convertible mode
  • Nano-coated technology
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Additional features: Silent cooling

Pros

Cons

Nano-coated technology for improved performance

May require additional investment for nano-coated technology

Flexible convertible mode for varying cooling needs

Silent cooling for a peaceful environment

8. Samsung Technology Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK

B0BRQCPCV3

Experience the power of Samsung technology with the Samsung Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK air conditioner. With a focus on energy efficiency and anti-bacterial protection, this AC delivers superior performance and health benefits for your space.

Specifications of Samsung Technology Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK

  • Capacity: 1.0 ton
  • Convertible mode
  • Advanced technology
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Additional features: Anti-bacterial coating

Pros

Cons

Advanced technology for optimal performance

May have a slightly higher initial investment

Energy-efficient operation for cost savings

Anti-bacterial coating for cleaner air

Comparison Table

Product NameConvertible ModeAdvanced FiltrationEnergy-Efficient
Lloyd GLS12I3FWAEVYesYesYes
Panasonic CU-SU12YKYWAYesYesYes
Carrier FlexicoolYesYesYes
Daikin FTKM35UYesYesYes
Cruise CWCVBG-VQ1W123YesYesYes
Lloyd GLS12I55WBHLYesYesYes
Godrej SIC-12TTC3-WWAYesYesYes
Samsung AR12CYLAMWKYesYesYes

Best value for money:

The Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA offers the best value for money, providing advanced features at a competitive price point. With its energy-efficient operation and additional purification, this AC delivers exceptional performance and cost savings.

Best overall product:

The Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering innovative display technology, energy-efficient operation, and effective cooling features. With its advanced specifications and reliable performance, this AC is the top choice for discerning buyers.

How to find the top-rated air conditioner brands:

To find the top-rated air conditioner brands, consider factors such as energy efficiency ratings, cooling capacity, durability, customer reviews, after-sales service, and additional features like smart technology or air purification capabilities. Conduct thorough research to make an informed decision.

Follow Us On