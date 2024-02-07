Best ACs with convertible and anti-viral technology: 8 top-rated AC brands

When it comes to beating the heat, having a reliable air conditioner is essential. With the latest technological advancements, air conditioners now come with features like convertible and anti-viral technology to provide maximum comfort and health benefits. Experience comfort and safety with top air conditioners featuring convertible and anti-viral technology.

In this guide, we'll explore the top-rated AC brands available on Amazon in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced filtration, or automatic temperature control, we've got you covered.

Read on to find the perfect AC for your home or office.

1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

Experience ultimate comfort and health with the Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV air conditioner. This AC features a powerful inverter for energy efficiency and anti-viral technology for a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Anti-viral protection

Energy-efficient

Additional features: Automatic temperature control

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation May be on the higher end of the price range Converts between 1.0 ton and 1.5 ton Anti-viral protection for healthier air

2. Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA

The Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA air conditioner offers advanced features such as convertible mode and additional purification for improved air quality. With a focus on energy efficiency and clean air, this AC is a great choice for any home or office.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Convertible mode

Advanced air purification

Energy-saving mode

Additional features: Dehumidifier function

Pros Cons Improved air quality with advanced purification May require additional maintenance for purification system Energy-saving mode for efficient operation Includes dehumidifier function

3. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration

For a versatile and efficient air conditioning solution, the Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration AC is a top choice. With the flexibility of convertible mode and advanced filtration, this AC provides superior comfort and air quality.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Inverter technology

Convertible mode

Advanced air filtration

Energy-efficient operation

Additional features: Auto clean function

Pros Cons Flexible convertible mode for varying cooling needs May be slightly more expensive than other options Advanced air filtration for improved indoor air quality Convenient auto clean function

4. Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U

With innovative display technology and efficient inverter operation, the Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U air conditioner offers a unique cooling experience. Enjoy the benefits of advanced features and reliable performance with this top-rated AC.

Specifications of Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Inverter technology

Advanced display technology

Energy-efficient operation

Additional features: Coanda airflow

Pros Cons Innovative display technology for enhanced user experience May require professional installation for optimal performance Energy-efficient operation for cost savings Coanda airflow for effective cooling

5. Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123

Experience superior cooling and air quality with the Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123 air conditioner. This AC offers a combination of energy efficiency, advanced filtration, and dehumidification for total comfort.

Specifications of Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Inverter technology

Advanced air filtration

Dehumidifier function

Energy-efficient operation

Additional features: Sleep mode

Pros Cons Effective dehumidification for added comfort May have a slightly higher initial investment Advanced air filtration for cleaner indoor air Energy-efficient operation with sleep mode

6. Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL

The Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL air conditioner offers automatic operation and anti-viral protection for a healthy and comfortable environment. With a focus on convenience and health, this AC is an excellent choice for any space.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Inverter technology

Automatic mode

Anti-viral protection

Energy-efficient operation

Additional features: Self-clean function

Pros Cons Convenient automatic mode for hassle-free operation May be priced slightly higher compared to other options Anti-viral protection for cleaner air Self-clean function for easy maintenance

7. Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA

With nano-coated technology and flexible convertible mode, the Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA air conditioner offers advanced features for enhanced comfort. Enjoy the benefits of energy efficiency and versatile cooling with this top-rated AC.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Convertible mode

Nano-coated technology

Energy-efficient operation

Additional features: Silent cooling

Pros Cons Nano-coated technology for improved performance May require additional investment for nano-coated technology Flexible convertible mode for varying cooling needs Silent cooling for a peaceful environment

8. Samsung Technology Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK

Experience the power of Samsung technology with the Samsung Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK air conditioner. With a focus on energy efficiency and anti-bacterial protection, this AC delivers superior performance and health benefits for your space.

Specifications of Samsung Technology Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK

Capacity: 1.0 ton

Convertible mode

Advanced technology

Energy-efficient operation

Additional features: Anti-bacterial coating

Pros Cons Advanced technology for optimal performance May have a slightly higher initial investment Energy-efficient operation for cost savings Anti-bacterial coating for cleaner air

Comparison Table

Product Name Convertible Mode Advanced Filtration Energy-Efficient Lloyd GLS12I3FWAEV Yes Yes Yes Panasonic CU-SU12YKYWA Yes Yes Yes Carrier Flexicool Yes Yes Yes Daikin FTKM35U Yes Yes Yes Cruise CWCVBG-VQ1W123 Yes Yes Yes Lloyd GLS12I55WBHL Yes Yes Yes Godrej SIC-12TTC3-WWA Yes Yes Yes Samsung AR12CYLAMWK Yes Yes Yes

Best value for money:

The Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA offers the best value for money, providing advanced features at a competitive price point. With its energy-efficient operation and additional purification, this AC delivers exceptional performance and cost savings.

Best overall product:

The Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering innovative display technology, energy-efficient operation, and effective cooling features. With its advanced specifications and reliable performance, this AC is the top choice for discerning buyers.

How to find the top-rated air conditioner brands:

To find the top-rated air conditioner brands, consider factors such as energy efficiency ratings, cooling capacity, durability, customer reviews, after-sales service, and additional features like smart technology or air purification capabilities. Conduct thorough research to make an informed decision.