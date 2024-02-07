Best ACs with convertible and anti-viral technology: 8 top-rated AC brands
Discover the best air conditioners with convertible and anti-viral technology in this comprehensive guide.
When it comes to beating the heat, having a reliable air conditioner is essential. With the latest technological advancements, air conditioners now come with features like convertible and anti-viral technology to provide maximum comfort and health benefits.
In this guide, we'll explore the top-rated AC brands available on Amazon in India to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for energy efficiency, advanced filtration, or automatic temperature control, we've got you covered.
Read on to find the perfect AC for your home or office.
1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV
Experience ultimate comfort and health with the Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV air conditioner. This AC features a powerful inverter for energy efficiency and anti-viral technology for a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS12I3FWAEV
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Anti-viral protection
- Energy-efficient
- Additional features: Automatic temperature control
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient operation
May be on the higher end of the price range
Converts between 1.0 ton and 1.5 ton
Anti-viral protection for healthier air
2. Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA
The Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA air conditioner offers advanced features such as convertible mode and additional purification for improved air quality. With a focus on energy efficiency and clean air, this AC is a great choice for any home or office.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Convertible mode
- Advanced air purification
- Energy-saving mode
- Additional features: Dehumidifier function
Pros
Cons
Improved air quality with advanced purification
May require additional maintenance for purification system
Energy-saving mode for efficient operation
Includes dehumidifier function
3. Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration
For a versatile and efficient air conditioning solution, the Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration AC is a top choice. With the flexibility of convertible mode and advanced filtration, this AC provides superior comfort and air quality.
Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter Convertible with Filtration
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Inverter technology
- Convertible mode
- Advanced air filtration
- Energy-efficient operation
- Additional features: Auto clean function
Pros
Cons
Flexible convertible mode for varying cooling needs
May be slightly more expensive than other options
Advanced air filtration for improved indoor air quality
Convenient auto clean function
4. Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U
With innovative display technology and efficient inverter operation, the Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U air conditioner offers a unique cooling experience. Enjoy the benefits of advanced features and reliable performance with this top-rated AC.
Specifications of Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Inverter technology
- Advanced display technology
- Energy-efficient operation
- Additional features: Coanda airflow
Pros
Cons
Innovative display technology for enhanced user experience
May require professional installation for optimal performance
Energy-efficient operation for cost savings
Coanda airflow for effective cooling
5. Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123
Experience superior cooling and air quality with the Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123 air conditioner. This AC offers a combination of energy efficiency, advanced filtration, and dehumidification for total comfort.
Specifications of Cruise Inverter with Filtration and Dehumidifier CWCVBG-VQ1W123
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Inverter technology
- Advanced air filtration
- Dehumidifier function
- Energy-efficient operation
- Additional features: Sleep mode
Pros
Cons
Effective dehumidification for added comfort
May have a slightly higher initial investment
Advanced air filtration for cleaner indoor air
Energy-efficient operation with sleep mode
6. Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL
The Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL air conditioner offers automatic operation and anti-viral protection for a healthy and comfortable environment. With a focus on convenience and health, this AC is an excellent choice for any space.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Automatic Anti-Viral GLS12I55WBHL
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Inverter technology
- Automatic mode
- Anti-viral protection
- Energy-efficient operation
- Additional features: Self-clean function
Pros
Cons
Convenient automatic mode for hassle-free operation
May be priced slightly higher compared to other options
Anti-viral protection for cleaner air
Self-clean function for easy maintenance
7. Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA
With nano-coated technology and flexible convertible mode, the Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA air conditioner offers advanced features for enhanced comfort. Enjoy the benefits of energy efficiency and versatile cooling with this top-rated AC.
Specifications of Godrej Convertible Nano-Coated SIC-12TTC3-WWA
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Convertible mode
- Nano-coated technology
- Energy-efficient operation
- Additional features: Silent cooling
Pros
Cons
Nano-coated technology for improved performance
May require additional investment for nano-coated technology
Flexible convertible mode for varying cooling needs
Silent cooling for a peaceful environment
8. Samsung Technology Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK
Experience the power of Samsung technology with the Samsung Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK air conditioner. With a focus on energy efficiency and anti-bacterial protection, this AC delivers superior performance and health benefits for your space.
Specifications of Samsung Technology Convertible Anti-Bacteria AR12CYLAMWK
- Capacity: 1.0 ton
- Convertible mode
- Advanced technology
- Energy-efficient operation
- Additional features: Anti-bacterial coating
Pros
Cons
Advanced technology for optimal performance
May have a slightly higher initial investment
Energy-efficient operation for cost savings
Anti-bacterial coating for cleaner air
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Convertible Mode
|Advanced Filtration
|Energy-Efficient
|Lloyd GLS12I3FWAEV
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Panasonic CU-SU12YKYWA
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Carrier Flexicool
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Daikin FTKM35U
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise CWCVBG-VQ1W123
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Lloyd GLS12I55WBHL
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Godrej SIC-12TTC3-WWA
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Samsung AR12CYLAMWK
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Best value for money:
The Panasonic Convertible with additional Purification CU-SU12YKYWA offers the best value for money, providing advanced features at a competitive price point. With its energy-efficient operation and additional purification, this AC delivers exceptional performance and cost savings.
Best overall product:
The Daikin Display Technology Inverter FTKM35U stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering innovative display technology, energy-efficient operation, and effective cooling features. With its advanced specifications and reliable performance, this AC is the top choice for discerning buyers.
How to find the top-rated air conditioner brands:
To find the top-rated air conditioner brands, consider factors such as energy efficiency ratings, cooling capacity, durability, customer reviews, after-sales service, and additional features like smart technology or air purification capabilities. Conduct thorough research to make an informed decision.