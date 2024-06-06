Top 4 star split ACs: Choose from top 9 options for exceptional cooling at home
Looking for a 4 star split AC? Here are the top 9 options available in the market, along with their features, pros, and cons.
When it comes to choosing the right 4 star split AC for your home, there are several factors to consider. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, each product has its own unique features. This article will provide an in-depth comparison of the top 9 4 star split ACs available on the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.
1.
LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection AC is a sleek and powerful 4 star split AC that offers exceptional cooling performance. With its anti-virus protection and energy-saving features, it is a great option for any home.
Specifications of LG Convertible AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Anti-Virus Protection
- Convertible Cooling
- Dual Inverter Compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy efficient
Slightly expensive
Anti-virus protection
Installation can be complicated
Convertible cooling
2.
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19JNYE, White)
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection AC is a high-performance 4 star split AC that offers excellent cooling and energy efficiency. With its anti-virus protection feature, it provides clean and fresh air to your home.
Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 2 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Anti-Virus Protection
- Convertible Cooling
- Dual Inverter Compressor
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High cooling capacity
Large size
Energy efficient
Requires professional installation
Anti-virus protection
3.
Blue Star Inverter Convertible ID418YNU
The Blue Star Inverter Convertible AC is a reliable and energy-efficient 4 star split AC that offers powerful cooling performance. With its inverter technology, it provides consistent and efficient cooling throughout the day.
Specifications of Blue Star Inverter AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Convertible Cooling
- Self-Clean Technology
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Inverter technology
Limited availability
Energy efficient
Higher price point
Self-clean feature
4.
Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Stabalizer Free Operation, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, Timer, 2023 Model, IA412FNU, White)
The Blue Star Convertible Stabiliser AC is a durable and high-performance 4 star split AC that offers stable and efficient cooling. With its stabiliser technology, it protects the AC from voltage fluctuations and ensures long-term reliability.
Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Stabiliser Technology
- Convertible Cooling
- Hydrophilic Blue Fins
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Stabilizer technology
Limited capacity
Energy efficient
Not suitable for larger rooms
Durable construction
5.
Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra Elegant
The Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra AC is a versatile and stylish 4 star split AC that offers efficient and customisable cooling. With its adjustable cooling modes, it provides personalised comfort to suit your needs.
Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 124V AC
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Adjustable Cooling Modes
- Anti-Dust Filter
- Low Noise Operation
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Customisable cooling
|Limited availability
|Energy efficient
|Basic design
|Low noise operation
6.
Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W
The Panasonic Convertible AC is a premium 4 star split AC that offers advanced purification and cooling features. With its cooling technology, it provides clean and fresh air to your home.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible AC
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Nanoe Purification
- Convertible Cooling
- Twin Cool Inverter
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Advanced purification
Higher price point
Energy efficient
Requires professional installation
Premium design
7.
Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC412YNU, 2023 Model, White)
The Blue Star Inverter Convertible AC is a reliable and energy-efficient 4 star split AC that offers stable and consistent cooling performance. With its inverter technology, it provides efficient cooling while saving energy.
Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Inverter Technology
- Convertible Cooling
- Self-Diagnosis Function
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy efficient
Limited capacity
Stable cooling
Slightly noisy operation
Self-diagnosis function
8.
Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible Bacterial
The Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible AC is an innovative 4 star split AC that offers advanced cooling and bacterial protection. With its copper condenser and antibacterial coating, it provides clean and efficient cooling performance.
Specifications of Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Intelli-Copper Technology
- Convertible Cooling
- Antibacterial Coating
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Advanced cooling technology
Limited availability
Bacterial protection
Slightly expensive
Energy efficient
9.
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 4 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC with 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty* (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2023 Model - 5400FXL RAS.G422PCAIBFE, White)
The Hitachi Xpandable Inverter AC is a high-performance 4 star split AC that offers reliable and efficient cooling. With its expandable inverter technology, it provides consistent cooling performance while saving energy.
Specifications of Hitachi 2 Ton Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Expandable Inverter Technology
- Convertible Cooling
- Comprehensive Warranty
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High cooling capacity
Slightly expensive
Energy efficient
Limited availability
Comprehensive warranty
Top features of best 4 star split AC
|Best 4 star split AC
|Capacity
|Energy Rating
|Convertible Cooling
|Inverter Technology
|Anti-Virus Protection
|Adjustable Cooling Modes
|Nanoe Purification
|Intelli-Copper Technology
|Expandable Inverter Technology
|Comprehensive Warranty
|Stabilizer Technology
|LG TS-Q13JNYE
|1.5 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|LG TS-Q19JNYE
|2 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Blue Star ID418YNU
|1.5 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Blue Star IA412FNU
|1 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Voltas Vectra Elegant
|1 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Panasonic CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W
|1 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Blue Star IC412YNU
|1 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Haier Convertible Bacterial
|1.5 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Hitachi Comprehensive Warranty
|1.5 Ton
|4 Star
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Best value for money 4 star split AC
The Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra Elegant is the best value for money as it offers customisable cooling, energy efficiency, and low noise operation at an affordable price.
Best overall 4 star split AC
The LG Convertible Anti-Virus AC is the best overall product as it offers high cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and anti-virus protection, making it a top choice for any home.
How to find the perfect 4 star split AC
When choosing a 4 star split AC, consider the capacity, energy rating, cooling technology, and additional features such as anti-virus protection and adjustable cooling modes. Compare the pros and cons to find the perfect product for your specific needs and budget.
FAQs on 4 star split AC
What is the price range of 4 star split ACs?
The price range of 4 star split ACs varies depending on the brand, capacity, and additional features. On average, the price range is between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 60,000.
Do 4 star split ACs save energy?
Yes, 4 star split ACs are designed to be energy efficient, providing effective cooling while consuming less power compared to lower star-rated models.
What is the cooling capacity of a 4 star split AC?
The cooling capacity of a 4 star split AC is measured in tons, with options ranging from 1 Ton to 2 Ton, suitable for different room sizes and cooling requirements.
Are 4 star split ACs noisy?
Most 4 star split ACs are designed to operate quietly, providing efficient cooling without excessive noise, especially during the night.
