Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
Top 4 star split ACs: Choose from top 9 options for exceptional cooling at home

ByAffiliate Desk
Jun 06, 2024 06:25 PM IST

Looking for a 4 star split AC? Here are the top 9 options available in the market, along with their features, pros, and cons.

When it comes to choosing the right 4 star split AC for your home, there are several factors to consider. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, each product has its own unique features. This article will provide an in-depth comparison of the top 9 4 star split ACs available on the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

Choose from 4 star split ACs to keep your home cool.
Choose from 4 star split ACs to keep your home cool.

1.

LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection AC is a sleek and powerful 4 star split AC that offers exceptional cooling performance. With its anti-virus protection and energy-saving features, it is a great option for any home.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Dual Inverter Compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy efficient

Slightly expensive

Anti-virus protection

Installation can be complicated

Convertible cooling

2.

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19JNYE, White)

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection AC is a high-performance 4 star split AC that offers excellent cooling and energy efficiency. With its anti-virus protection feature, it provides clean and fresh air to your home.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 

  • Capacity: 2 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Dual Inverter Compressor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High cooling capacity

Large size

Energy efficient

Requires professional installation

Anti-virus protection

3.

Blue Star Inverter Convertible ID418YNU

The Blue Star Inverter Convertible AC is a reliable and energy-efficient 4 star split AC that offers powerful cooling performance. With its inverter technology, it provides consistent and efficient cooling throughout the day.

Specifications of Blue Star Inverter AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Self-Clean Technology

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Inverter technology

Limited availability

Energy efficient

Higher price point

Self-clean feature

4.

Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Stabalizer Free Operation, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, Timer, 2023 Model, IA412FNU, White)

The Blue Star Convertible Stabiliser AC is a durable and high-performance 4 star split AC that offers stable and efficient cooling. With its stabiliser technology, it protects the AC from voltage fluctuations and ensures long-term reliability.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Stabiliser Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Hydrophilic Blue Fins

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stabilizer technology

Limited capacity

Energy efficient

Not suitable for larger rooms

Durable construction

5.

Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra Elegant

The Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra AC is a versatile and stylish 4 star split AC that offers efficient and customisable cooling. With its adjustable cooling modes, it provides personalised comfort to suit your needs.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 124V AC

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Adjustable Cooling Modes
  • Anti-Dust Filter
  • Low Noise Operation

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Customisable coolingLimited availability
Energy efficientBasic design
Low noise operation 

6.

Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W

The Panasonic Convertible AC is a premium 4 star split AC that offers advanced purification and cooling features. With its cooling technology, it provides clean and fresh air to your home.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible AC

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Nanoe Purification
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Twin Cool Inverter

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced purification

Higher price point

Energy efficient

Requires professional installation

Premium design

7.

Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC412YNU, 2023 Model, White)

The Blue Star Inverter Convertible AC is a reliable and energy-efficient 4 star split AC that offers stable and consistent cooling performance. With its inverter technology, it provides efficient cooling while saving energy.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC 

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Self-Diagnosis Function

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy efficient

Limited capacity

Stable cooling

Slightly noisy operation

Self-diagnosis function

8.

Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible Bacterial

The Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible AC is an innovative 4 star split AC that offers advanced cooling and bacterial protection. With its copper condenser and antibacterial coating, it provides clean and efficient cooling performance.

Specifications of Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Intelli-Copper Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Antibacterial Coating

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced cooling technology

Limited availability

Bacterial protection

Slightly expensive

Energy efficient

9.

Hitachi 2 Ton Class 4 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC with 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty* (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2023 Model - 5400FXL RAS.G422PCAIBFE, White)

The Hitachi Xpandable Inverter AC is a high-performance 4 star split AC that offers reliable and efficient cooling. With its expandable inverter technology, it provides consistent cooling performance while saving energy.

Specifications of Hitachi 2 Ton Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 4 Star
  • Expandable Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Cooling
  • Comprehensive Warranty

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High cooling capacity

Slightly expensive

Energy efficient

Limited availability

Comprehensive warranty

Top features of best 4 star split AC

Best 4 star split ACCapacityEnergy RatingConvertible CoolingInverter TechnologyAnti-Virus ProtectionAdjustable Cooling ModesNanoe PurificationIntelli-Copper TechnologyExpandable Inverter TechnologyComprehensive WarrantyStabilizer Technology
LG TS-Q13JNYE1.5 Ton4 StarYesYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
LG TS-Q19JNYE2 Ton4 StarYesYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNo
Blue Star ID418YNU1.5 Ton4 StarYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
Blue Star IA412FNU1 Ton4 StarYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNoYes
Voltas Vectra Elegant1 Ton4 StarYesNoNoYesNoNoNoNoNo
Panasonic CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W1 Ton4 StarYesNoNoNoYesNoNoNoNo
Blue Star IC412YNU1 Ton4 StarYesYesNoNoNoNoNoNoNo
Haier Convertible Bacterial1.5 Ton4 StarYesNoNoNoNoYesNoNoNo
Hitachi Comprehensive Warranty1.5 Ton4 StarYesNoNoNoNoNoYesYesNo

Best value for money 4 star split AC

The Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra Elegant is the best value for money as it offers customisable cooling, energy efficiency, and low noise operation at an affordable price.

Best overall 4 star split AC

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus AC is the best overall product as it offers high cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and anti-virus protection, making it a top choice for any home.

How to find the perfect 4 star split AC

When choosing a 4 star split AC, consider the capacity, energy rating, cooling technology, and additional features such as anti-virus protection and adjustable cooling modes. Compare the pros and cons to find the perfect product for your specific needs and budget.

FAQs on 4 star split AC

What is the price range of 4 star split ACs?

The price range of 4 star split ACs varies depending on the brand, capacity, and additional features. On average, the price range is between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 60,000.

Do 4 star split ACs save energy?

Yes, 4 star split ACs are designed to be energy efficient, providing effective cooling while consuming less power compared to lower star-rated models.

What is the cooling capacity of a 4 star split AC?

The cooling capacity of a 4 star split AC is measured in tons, with options ranging from 1 Ton to 2 Ton, suitable for different room sizes and cooling requirements.

Are 4 star split ACs noisy?

Most 4 star split ACs are designed to operate quietly, providing efficient cooling without excessive noise, especially during the night.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

