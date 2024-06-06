Top 4 star split ACs: Choose from top 9 options for exceptional cooling at home

When it comes to choosing the right 4 star split AC for your home, there are several factors to consider. From energy efficiency to cooling capacity, each product has its own unique features. This article will provide an in-depth comparison of the top 9 4 star split ACs available on the market, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget. Choose from 4 star split ACs to keep your home cool.

1.

LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection TS-Q13JNYE

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection AC is a sleek and powerful 4 star split AC that offers exceptional cooling performance. With its anti-virus protection and energy-saving features, it is a great option for any home.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Anti-Virus Protection

Convertible Cooling

Dual Inverter Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient Slightly expensive Anti-virus protection Installation can be complicated Convertible cooling

2.

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19JNYE, White)

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus Protection AC is a high-performance 4 star split AC that offers excellent cooling and energy efficiency. With its anti-virus protection feature, it provides clean and fresh air to your home.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Anti-Virus Protection

Convertible Cooling

Dual Inverter Compressor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity Large size Energy efficient Requires professional installation Anti-virus protection

3.

Blue Star Inverter Convertible ID418YNU

The Blue Star Inverter Convertible AC is a reliable and energy-efficient 4 star split AC that offers powerful cooling performance. With its inverter technology, it provides consistent and efficient cooling throughout the day.

Specifications of Blue Star Inverter AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Inverter Technology

Convertible Cooling

Self-Clean Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter technology Limited availability Energy efficient Higher price point Self-clean feature

4.

Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Stabalizer Free Operation, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, Timer, 2023 Model, IA412FNU, White)

The Blue Star Convertible Stabiliser AC is a durable and high-performance 4 star split AC that offers stable and efficient cooling. With its stabiliser technology, it protects the AC from voltage fluctuations and ensures long-term reliability.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Stabiliser Technology

Convertible Cooling

Hydrophilic Blue Fins

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stabilizer technology Limited capacity Energy efficient Not suitable for larger rooms Durable construction

5.

Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra Elegant

The Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra AC is a versatile and stylish 4 star split AC that offers efficient and customisable cooling. With its adjustable cooling modes, it provides personalised comfort to suit your needs.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable 124V AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Adjustable Cooling Modes

Anti-Dust Filter

Low Noise Operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customisable cooling Limited availability Energy efficient Basic design Low noise operation

6.

Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W

The Panasonic Convertible AC is a premium 4 star split AC that offers advanced purification and cooling features. With its cooling technology, it provides clean and fresh air to your home.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Nanoe Purification

Convertible Cooling

Twin Cool Inverter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced purification Higher price point Energy efficient Requires professional installation Premium design

7.

Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, Smart Ready, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC412YNU, 2023 Model, White)

The Blue Star Inverter Convertible AC is a reliable and energy-efficient 4 star split AC that offers stable and consistent cooling performance. With its inverter technology, it provides efficient cooling while saving energy.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Inverter Technology

Convertible Cooling

Self-Diagnosis Function

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficient Limited capacity Stable cooling Slightly noisy operation Self-diagnosis function

8.

Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible Bacterial

The Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible AC is an innovative 4 star split AC that offers advanced cooling and bacterial protection. With its copper condenser and antibacterial coating, it provides clean and efficient cooling performance.

Specifications of Haier Intelli-Copper Convertible AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Intelli-Copper Technology

Convertible Cooling

Antibacterial Coating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced cooling technology Limited availability Bacterial protection Slightly expensive Energy efficient

9.

Hitachi 2 Ton Class 4 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC with 5 Year Comprehensive Warranty* (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2023 Model - 5400FXL RAS.G422PCAIBFE, White)

The Hitachi Xpandable Inverter AC is a high-performance 4 star split AC that offers reliable and efficient cooling. With its expandable inverter technology, it provides consistent cooling performance while saving energy.

Specifications of Hitachi 2 Ton Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Expandable Inverter Technology

Convertible Cooling

Comprehensive Warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity Slightly expensive Energy efficient Limited availability Comprehensive warranty

Top features of best 4 star split AC

Best 4 star split AC Capacity Energy Rating Convertible Cooling Inverter Technology Anti-Virus Protection Adjustable Cooling Modes Nanoe Purification Intelli-Copper Technology Expandable Inverter Technology Comprehensive Warranty Stabilizer Technology LG TS-Q13JNYE 1.5 Ton 4 Star Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No LG TS-Q19JNYE 2 Ton 4 Star Yes Yes Yes No No No No No No Blue Star ID418YNU 1.5 Ton 4 Star Yes No No No No No No No No Blue Star IA412FNU 1 Ton 4 Star Yes No No No No No No No Yes Voltas Vectra Elegant 1 Ton 4 Star Yes No No Yes No No No No No Panasonic CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W 1 Ton 4 Star Yes No No No Yes No No No No Blue Star IC412YNU 1 Ton 4 Star Yes Yes No No No No No No No Haier Convertible Bacterial 1.5 Ton 4 Star Yes No No No No Yes No No No Hitachi Comprehensive Warranty 1.5 Ton 4 Star Yes No No No No No Yes Yes No

Best value for money 4 star split AC

The Voltas Adjustable 124V Vectra Elegant is the best value for money as it offers customisable cooling, energy efficiency, and low noise operation at an affordable price.

Best overall 4 star split AC

The LG Convertible Anti-Virus AC is the best overall product as it offers high cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and anti-virus protection, making it a top choice for any home.

How to find the perfect 4 star split AC

When choosing a 4 star split AC, consider the capacity, energy rating, cooling technology, and additional features such as anti-virus protection and adjustable cooling modes. Compare the pros and cons to find the perfect product for your specific needs and budget.

FAQs on 4 star split AC

What is the price range of 4 star split ACs?

The price range of 4 star split ACs varies depending on the brand, capacity, and additional features. On average, the price range is between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 60,000.

Do 4 star split ACs save energy?

Yes, 4 star split ACs are designed to be energy efficient, providing effective cooling while consuming less power compared to lower star-rated models.

What is the cooling capacity of a 4 star split AC?

The cooling capacity of a 4 star split AC is measured in tons, with options ranging from 1 Ton to 2 Ton, suitable for different room sizes and cooling requirements.

Are 4 star split ACs noisy?

Most 4 star split ACs are designed to operate quietly, providing efficient cooling without excessive noise, especially during the night.

