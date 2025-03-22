Top 10 game changer deals for you! Grab up to 60% off on the best appliances including best ACs, refrigerators and more
Mar 22, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Upgrade your home with best appliances during Electronic Premier League on Amazon. Grab top ACs, refrigerators, ovens, and washing machines at great deals.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
|
₹37,140
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹35,040
|
|
|
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte) View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹40,450
|
|
|
Power Guard 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (2024 Model,PG65WM-Bk-OP, Black, Powerful Motor,Effective Wash Pulsator,1350 RPM & Castors) View Details
|
₹7,090
|
|
|
Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, stainless steel cavity, Magic Grill) View Details
|
₹12,190
|
|
|
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details
|
₹14,290
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹38,540
|
|
|
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1NHNNA) View Details
|
₹45,490
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹44,499
|
|
|
Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi AI Gear Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,HD Filter with Auto Cleanser, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹41,490
|
|
|
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details
|
₹38,490
|
|
|
Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) View Details
|
₹32,400
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹12,390
|
|
|
Haier 520 L, Wi-Fi enabled 4-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 85% Convertible Fridge & Expert Inverter Technology, Colourful Display Panel (HRB-600MGU1, Mirror Glass) View Details
|
₹95,990
|
|
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DRBED, Midnight Bloom Red) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller with Base Drawer View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Super Drum Inverter Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Black) View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
|
₹40,540
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty) View Details
|
₹10,040
|
|
|
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹28,540
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹24,540
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature) View Details
|
₹11,490
|
|
|
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
₹8,950
|
|
|
Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details
|
₹5,690
|
|
|
Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black) View Details
|
₹12,390
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Digital Otg Oven For Kitchen|29 Litre Oven Toaster Griller W/ 13 Preset Menu|Rotisserie,Convection W/In-Built Air-Fryer & Dehydrator Function|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Deep Blue-2000 W View Details
|
₹8,090
|
|
|
Godrej 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 725 SP1 TM Mirror, Multi distribution heat system), Black View Details
|
₹6,390
|
|
|
IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Glen 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood ZOLA HSR 90, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Faber 75cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed|LED|12 Yrs on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK 75 View Details
|
|
|
|
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black) View Details
|
₹5,455
|
|
|
Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney - CLASSIC CF 60 BK HOOD (Cassette Filter, Black) View Details
|
₹5,590
|
|
|
Eurodomo by Faber Grand 60cm 1350m³/hr Slant Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Filterless with Oil Collector|Dual Suction|Touch/Gesture Control|Warranty by Eurodomo|Made in India|Grand IN HC SC FL BK 60,Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure View Details
|
|
|
