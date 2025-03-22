Menu Explore
Top 10 game changer deals for you! Grab up to 60% off on the best appliances including best ACs, refrigerators and more

ByIqbal
Mar 22, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Upgrade your home with best appliances during Electronic Premier League on Amazon. Grab top ACs, refrigerators, ovens, and washing machines at great deals.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

₹37,140

₹37,140
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter,White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

₹35,040

₹35,040
GET THIS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

₹51,990

₹51,990
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1 Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

₹34,990

₹34,990
GET THIS

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

₹40,450

₹40,450
GET THIS

Power Guard 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Appliance (2024 Model,PG65WM-Bk-OP, Black, Powerful Motor,Effective Wash Pulsator,1350 RPM & Castors)

₹7,090

₹7,090
GET THIS

Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, stainless steel cavity, Magic Grill)

₹12,190

₹12,190
GET THIS

LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)

₹18,990

₹18,990
GET THIS

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

₹13,990

₹13,990
GET THIS

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

₹14,290

₹14,290
GET THIS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

₹38,540

₹38,540
GET THIS

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F19D1NHNNA)

₹45,490

₹45,490
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

₹44,499

₹44,499
GET THIS

Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Wi-Fi AI Gear Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,HD Filter with Auto Cleanser, SANTIS NEO DLX (Wi-Fi), MAI18SD3R35W0,White)

₹32,490

₹32,490
GET THIS

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White)

₹33,990

₹33,990
GET THIS

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)

₹33,990

₹33,990
GET THIS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

₹41,490

₹41,490
GET THIS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

₹38,490

₹38,490
GET THIS

Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 343D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

₹32,400

₹32,400
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

₹12,390

₹12,390
GET THIS

Haier 520 L, Wi-Fi enabled 4-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 85% Convertible Fridge & Expert Inverter Technology, Colourful Display Panel (HRB-600MGU1, Mirror Glass)

₹95,990

₹95,990
GET THIS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DRBED, Midnight Bloom Red) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller with Base Drawer

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 8 kg 5 Star Super Drum Inverter Washing Machine Fully Automatic Front Load (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Black)

₹32,990

₹32,990
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)

₹40,540

₹40,540
GET THIS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

₹38,990

₹38,990
GET THIS

Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star MAGIC CLEAN Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (MAGIC CLEAN RYL SRS 7.0 GREY DAZZLE (5YR), 4 Year Comprehensive Warranty, 1400 RPM Motor, 5 Year Motor Warranty)

₹10,040

₹10,040
GET THIS

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)

₹28,540

₹28,540
GET THIS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)

₹24,540

₹24,540
GET THIS

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Active Soak Technology Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WSEDGE CLS 80 5.0 EN2 M CSGR, Crystal Grey, Wash Upto 8 King Size Bedsheets)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)

₹11,490

₹11,490
GET THIS

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty)

₹8,950

₹8,950
GET THIS

Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black)

₹5,690

₹5,690
GET THIS

Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

₹12,390

₹12,390
GET THIS

Morphy Richards Digital Otg Oven For Kitchen|29 Litre Oven Toaster Griller W/ 13 Preset Menu|Rotisserie,Convection W/In-Built Air-Fryer & Dehydrator Function|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Deep Blue-2000 W

₹8,090

₹8,090
GET THIS

Godrej 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (GMX 725 SP1 TM Mirror, Multi distribution heat system), Black

₹6,390

₹6,390
GET THIS

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD

₹9,990

₹9,990
GET THIS

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO

₹11,990

₹11,990
GET THIS

Glen 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Slant |(Hood ZOLA HSR 90, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Auto On/Off| Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

₹18,999

₹18,999
GET THIS

Faber 75cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed|LED|12 Yrs on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK 75

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)

₹5,455

₹5,455
GET THIS

Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney - CLASSIC CF 60 BK HOOD (Cassette Filter, Black)

₹5,590

₹5,590
GET THIS

Eurodomo by Faber Grand 60cm 1350m³/hr Slant Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Filterless with Oil Collector|Dual Suction|Touch/Gesture Control|Warranty by Eurodomo|Made in India|Grand IN HC SC FL BK 60,Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor, (1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Looking for the best appliances to upgrade your home? The Electronic Premier League on Amazon brings unbeatable deals on ACs, refrigerators, ovens, washing machines, and more. Investing in top-quality appliances ensures better performance, energy efficiency, and long-term savings. A reliable refrigerator keeps your food fresh, an advanced AC offers cooling comfort, and a high-performance washing machine makes laundry effortless.

Get the best appliances at the Electronic Premier League on Amazon
Get the best appliances at the Electronic Premier League on Amazon

With Amazon deals, now is the perfect time to grab the latest appliances at great discounts. Upgrade your home with the best technology and enjoy convenience like never before

Top deals on the best air conditioners

Choosing the best AC ensures year-round comfort, better sleep, and increased productivity. With rising temperatures, an AC helps maintain an optimal room temperature, preventing heat-related discomfort and health issues. The best air conditioner not only cools your space but also improves air quality by filtering out dust, allergens, and pollutants. Modern air conditioners come with energy-efficient features, reducing electricity bills while providing powerful cooling. Many models also offer humidity control, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere in humid climates. Additionally, smart ACs with inverter technology adjust cooling based on room temperature, enhancing efficiency and durability.

Top deals on the best refrigerators

Summers bring scorching heat, making a refrigerator an essential appliance to keep food fresh, beverages cool, and groceries safe. High temperatures accelerate food spoilage, leading to waste and potential health risks. The best refrigerator with efficient cooling ensures fruits, vegetables, dairy, and leftovers stay fresh for longer, reducing frequent trips to the market. These best refrigerators come with advanced cooling technologies, such as inverter compressors, multi-airflow systems, and fast ice-making, ensuring optimal performance even in extreme heat.

Top deals on the best washing machines

Selecting the best washing machine depends on factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and features that match household needs, making laundry more convenient and hassle-free. Front-load washing machines use less water and detergent while providing efficient cleaning with features like steam wash. Top-load washing machines are convenient, allowing quick washing without bending, and offer shorter wash cycles. Semi-automatic washing machines are budget-friendly and require less water, making them ideal for areas with limited water supply. Advanced models come with inverter technology, quick wash, and smart controls for better efficiency.

Top deals on the best ovens

Buying the best oven enhances cooking efficiency, saves time, and ensures even cooking results. Modern ovens come with advanced features like convection technology for faster, uniform baking and grilling. Be it baking cakes, roasting meats or reheating leftovers, a high-quality oven delivers consistent performance. Energy-efficient models help reduce electricity bills, while smart ovens offer preset cooking modes for convenience. Features like self-cleaning, multiple cooking functions and digital controls make operation seamless. The best oven also ensures safety with features like child lock and auto shut-off. Investing in a good oven improves meal quality, expands cooking possibilities, and adds convenience to everyday life.

Top deals on the best chimneys

A kitchen chimney provides great relief during summer by keeping the kitchen cool and smoke-free. Cooking generates heat, steam, and grease, making the kitchen uncomfortable, especially in hot weather. The best kitchen chimney effectively sucks out hot air, preventing it from spreading across the home. It also removes strong cooking odours, keeping the indoor environment fresh. Modern chimneys with powerful suction and auto-clean technology ensure hassle-free maintenance, reducing grease buildup on walls and cabinets. By improving ventilation, a kitchen chimney helps maintain a cooler and more comfortable cooking space.

Best home appliances

  • What is the difference between direct cool and frost-free refrigerators?

    Direct cool models need manual defrosting, while frost-free refrigerators prevent ice buildup automatically.

  • Does an inverter AC save electricity?

    Yes, inverter ACs adjust power usage based on cooling needs, consuming less electricity than non-inverter models.

  • What’s the difference between a microwave and a convection oven?

    A microwave is mainly for heating and defrosting, while a convection oven can bake, grill, and roast.

  • Can I use hard water in a washing machine?

    Yes, but using a water softener or descaling agents helps prevent limescale buildup and extends the machine’s life.

  • Which filter type is better for a chimney: baffle or mesh?

    Baffle filters are better for Indian kitchens as they efficiently capture oil and require less frequent cleaning.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

