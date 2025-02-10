Menu Explore
Best inverters for home: Top 10 high-performance options for stable and efficient power backup during outages

ByNivedita Mishra
Feb 10, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Best inverters for home: Explore the top 10 models offering efficient power backup, durable batteries and main features for uninterrupted electricity supply.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall product

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 15000 PRO Short Tubular 120Ah Battery with Trolley) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹19,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most affordable product

Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Microtek Super Power 1100 Pure Sinewave 950VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹5,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery for Home Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹35,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Microtek Luxe 1900 Pure Sine Wave 1650VA/24V Inverter, Support 2 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹8,353

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1000i_IT 1548TT |LGS1000i - 800 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1548TT 150 Ah with 54 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹18,681

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Inverter-battery combo

Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPJT17036 140Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹13,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

While summer may be months away, preparing early is a smart move. Power cuts can be frustrating, and in parts of South India, where the heat is already rising, staying without a fan is uncomfortable. An inverter ensures uninterrupted power for essential appliances, making life easier.

Ensure uninterrupted power with the best inverters for home.
Ensure uninterrupted power with the best inverters for home.

Amazon offers a variety of reliable brands like Luminous, V-Guard, and Microtek, known for their efficiency and durability. Whether for home or a small office, an inverter keeps lights, fans, and even Wi-Fi running smoothly during outages. Investing now means avoiding last-minute hassles when summer arrives. Stay prepared and enjoy a stress-free season with a high-quality inverter.

We have put together a list of best inverters for home. If you like any, go ahead and pick one up straightaway.

Loading Suggestions...

The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter is a 900VA/12V pure sine wave inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It provides reliable power backup, ensuring smooth operation of essential appliances during outages. The LCD display offers real-time status updates, while its easy installation makes setup hassle-free. Supporting one inverter battery, it delivers efficient performance with minimal noise. Backed by a 36-month warranty, this inverter is a durable and smart choice for uninterrupted power supply in daily use.

Specifications

Capacity
900VA/12V pure sine wave for efficient power backup
Battery Support
Compatible with one inverter battery
Display
LCD panel for real-time performance updates
Installation
Simple and user-friendly setup
Warranty
36-month manufacturer warranty for reliability

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pure sine wave output ensures noiseless operation and appliance safety

affiliate-tick

LCD display provides clear power and battery status updates

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Single battery support may not be ideal for larger power needs

affiliate-cross

No inbuilt battery requires a separate purchase

Click Here to Buy

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its smooth operation, low noise, and clear display but note that battery backup depends on the battery capacity.

Why choose this product?

A trusted brand, sine wave technology, and LCD display make it a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly inverter for homes and offices.

Loading Suggestions...

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo includes the Zelio+ 1100 pure sine wave 900VA/12V inverter and a Red Charge RC 15000 PRO 120Ah short tubular battery, offering reliable power backup for homes, offices, and shops. The pure sine wave technology ensures efficient performance with minimal noise. The included trolley allows for easy mobility and organised setup. This high-capacity battery provides extended backup during outages, making it a durable, user-friendly, and efficient solution for uninterrupted power supply.

Specifications

Inverter Capacity
900VA/12V pure sine wave for stable power output
Battery Type
120Ah short tubular for long-lasting backup
Technology
Pure sine wave ensures noiseless operation and appliance safety
Trolley
Included for easy mobility and organised setup
Usage
Ideal for homes, offices, and shops

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Reliable power backup with high-capacity battery for extended use

affiliate-tick

Pure sine wave output protects sensitive appliances from damage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bulky setup requires adequate space for installation

affiliate-cross

Single battery support may not suit larger energy requirements

Click Here to Buy

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC 15000 PRO Short Tubular 120Ah Battery with Trolley) for Home, Office & Shops

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers like its efficient power backup, silent operation, and sturdy trolley, though some feel the battery charging time could be improved.

Why choose this product?

A complete power backup solution with pure sine wave technology, durable battery, and a convenient trolley for hassle-free use at home or office.

Loading Suggestions...

The V-Guard Prime 1150 Inverter is a 1000VA pure sine wave inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops, ensuring stable and efficient power backup. Its advanced technology protects sensitive appliances, providing noiseless and reliable performance. With intelligent display indicators, users get real-time status updates on power and battery levels. The inverter supports various battery types, offering flexibility in setup. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it is a durable, high-performance solution for uninterrupted power supply during outages.

Specifications

Inverter Capacity
1000VA pure sine wave for stable power backup
Battery Compatibility
Supports various battery types for flexibility
Display
Intelligent indicators for real-time power and battery status
Technology
Pure sine wave ensures appliance safety and noiseless operation
Warranty
Comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pure sine wave output protects sensitive appliances and ensures smooth performance

affiliate-tick

Compatible with multiple battery types for easier setup and flexibility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No inbuilt battery, requiring a separate purchase

affiliate-cross

May not support high-power appliances for extended durations

Click Here to Buy

V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop with 2-Year Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its silent operation, stable power output, and reliable backup, though some mention battery charging takes longer than expected.

Why choose this product?

A high-performance, sine wave inverter with intelligent display, appliance safety, and a 2-year warranty, ensuring reliable power backup for homes and offices.

Also read: Best inverters with battery: Top 10 picks under 20000

Loading Suggestions...

The Microtek Super Power 900 Inverter is an 800VA/12V advanced digital inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It ensures reliable power backup with efficient performance and minimal noise. Supporting one battery, it provides stable output to protect appliances. Its digital technology enhances performance, making it a durable and energy-efficient choice. The compact design allows easy installation, while the 2-year warranty ensures long-term reliability. Ideal for uninterrupted power supply, it’s a cost-effective and user-friendly solution for everyday needs.

Specifications

Inverter capacity
800VA/12V advanced digital inverter for stable power supply
Battery support
Supports one battery for efficient performance
Technology
Digital processing ensures optimised energy usage and reliability
Design
Compact and lightweight for easy installation
Warranty
Comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Energy-efficient digital technology ensures stable and reliable backup

affiliate-tick

Compact and lightweight design makes installation convenient

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Single battery support may not be ideal for heavy usage

affiliate-cross

Lacks an LCD display for real-time performance monitoring

Click Here to Buy

Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers find it compact, silent, and reliable, but some mention battery backup duration varies based on battery quality and load usage.

Why choose this product?

A compact, energy-efficient inverter with digital technology, stable power output, and a 2-year warranty, ideal for homes, offices, and shops.

Loading Suggestions...

The Microtek Super Power 1100 Inverter is a 950VA/12V pure sine wave inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It ensures stable and noiseless power backup, protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations. Supporting one battery, it delivers efficient performance with minimal energy loss. Its compact design allows easy installation, making it a convenient choice for small spaces. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this inverter provides reliable and long-lasting power backup, ensuring uninterrupted operation during outages.

Specifications

Inverter capacity
950VA/12V pure sine wave for stable and noiseless power backup
Battery support
Supports one battery for efficient performance
Technology
Pure sine wave output protects appliances from voltage fluctuations
Design
Compact and easy to install in small spaces
Warranty
Comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty for reliability

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pure sine wave technology ensures safe and noiseless operation

affiliate-tick

Compact and user-friendly design allows for easy installation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Supports only one battery, limiting backup duration for heavy loads

affiliate-cross

No LCD display for real-time power and battery status

Click Here to Buy

Microtek Super Power 1100 Pure Sinewave 950VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its smooth performance, low noise, and appliance safety, but some mention battery backup duration depends on usage and battery type.

Why choose this product?

A reliable, compact inverter with pure sine wave technology, stable power output, and a 2-year warranty, ideal for homes, offices, and shops.

Loading Suggestions...

The Genus MaxiLion 1000VA Inverter features an integrated 1280Wh lithium-ion battery, offering up to 12 years of life for long-term reliability. Its pure sine wave technology ensures stable and noiseless power backup, protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations. The compact, maintenance-free design eliminates the need for external batteries, making installation effortless. Ideal for homes, offices, and shops, this inverter provides efficient and uninterrupted power supply, making it a cost-effective and durable solution for everyday energy needs.

Specifications

Inverter capacity
1000VA for reliable and efficient power backup
Battery type
Integrated 1280Wh lithium-ion battery for long-lasting performance
Battery life
Offers up to 12 years of durability
Technology
Pure sine wave output ensures appliance safety and noiseless operation
Usage
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting lithium-ion battery reduces maintenance and replacement costs

affiliate-tick

Integrated design eliminates the need for an external battery setup

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher initial cost compared to traditional lead-acid inverters

affiliate-cross

Limited expandability due to fixed battery capacity

Click Here to Buy

Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter with Upto 12 Year Life Integrated 1280Wh Lithium-Ion Battery for Home Office & Shops

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers praise its long battery life, compact design, and hassle-free use, but some feel the initial price is slightly high.

Why choose this product?

A compact, long-lasting inverter with integrated lithium-ion battery, pure sine wave output, and maintenance-free design, ensuring reliable power backup for years.

Also read: Best inverter battery: Top 10 picks for reliable backup and long lasting performance

Loading Suggestions...

The V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Inverter is a 1000VA pure sine wave IoT-enabled inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It offers smart connectivity, allowing users to monitor and control power settings remotely via a mobile app. The pure sine wave output ensures stable and noiseless operation, protecting sensitive appliances. With multiple operating modes, it optimises power usage based on needs. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this modern, efficient, and user-friendly inverter provides seamless and reliable power backup.

Specifications

Inverter capacity
1000VA pure sine wave for stable and efficient power backup
Smart connectivity
IoT-enabled for remote monitoring and control via a mobile app
Operating modes
Multiple modes to optimise power usage based on requirements
Appliance safety
Pure sine wave output protects sensitive devices from voltage fluctuations
Warranty
Comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

IoT-enabled technology allows convenient remote control and monitoring

affiliate-tick

Multiple operating modes enhance efficiency and energy savings

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires Wi-Fi or mobile data for smart features to function

affiliate-cross

Higher price range compared to traditional inverters

Click Here to Buy

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter for Home, Office & Shops with 2-Year Warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its smart connectivity, quiet operation, and efficient performance, though some mention Wi-Fi dependency can be inconvenient during network issues.

Why choose this product?

A modern, IoT-enabled inverter with smart controls, multiple power modes, and reliable performance, ensuring seamless backup for homes, offices, and shops.

Loading Suggestions...

The Microtek Luxe 1900 Inverter is a 1650VA/24V pure sine wave inverter designed for homes, offices, and shops. It supports two batteries, providing longer backup and enhanced efficiency. The pure sine wave output ensures stable and noiseless operation, protecting appliances from power fluctuations. With its durable build and advanced technology, it delivers consistent performance even during extended outages. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this high-capacity, reliable inverter is ideal for ensuring uninterrupted power supply in demanding environments.

Specifications

Inverter capacity
1650VA/24V pure sine wave for stable and efficient power backup
Battery support
Supports two batteries for extended backup duration
Technology
Pure sine wave output ensures appliance safety and noiseless operation
Design
Sturdy build with advanced technology for reliable performance
Warranty
Comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Supports two batteries for longer power backup during outages

affiliate-tick

Pure sine wave output ensures the safety of sensitive appliances

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Requires two batteries, increasing initial setup cost

affiliate-cross

Bulky design may need more installation space

Click Here to Buy

Microtek Luxe 1900 Pure Sine Wave 1650VA/24V Inverter, Support 2 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Customers like its high capacity, stable power output, and smooth operation, but some mention the need for extra space due to its size.

Why choose this product?

A powerful, high-capacity inverter with dual battery support, pure sine wave output, and reliable performance, ensuring long-lasting backup for homes and offices.

Loading Suggestions...

The Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo offers a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. The LGS1000i 800VA/12V sine wave inverter ensures stable and noiseless operation, protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations. Paired with the IT 1548TT 150Ah battery, it delivers long backup duration and efficient performance. With a 54-month battery warranty, this combo provides peace of mind and durability. Ideal for frequent power cuts, it ensures uninterrupted electricity supply with high efficiency and low maintenance needs.

Specifications

Inverter capacity
800VA/12V sine wave inverter for stable and noiseless power backup
Battery capacity
150Ah battery ensures long backup duration
Technology
Pure sine wave output protects appliances from voltage fluctuations
Warranty
Comes with a 54-month battery warranty for long-term reliability
Usage
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops
Usage
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery warranty ensures durability and peace of mind

affiliate-tick

Pure sine wave technology provides smooth and safe power backup

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher initial cost compared to standard inverters

affiliate-cross

Requires regular maintenance for optimal battery performance

Click Here to Buy

Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1000i_IT 1548TT |LGS1000i - 800 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1548TT 150 Ah with 54 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its long battery life, stable power output, and smooth operation, though some mention the battery requires regular maintenance for efficiency.

Why choose this product?

A durable inverter-battery combo with long backup, sine wave technology, and a 54-month warranty, ensuring reliable performance for homes, offices, and shops.

Loading Suggestions...

The Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo is a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. The Smart Wave QSW 1175 inverter delivers 925VA power with quasi sine wave technology, ensuring efficient performance for essential appliances. Paired with the PowerUP OPJT17036 140Ah battery, it provides long backup duration and consistent power supply. Designed for stable operation, this combo is cost-effective and low maintenance. It ensures uninterrupted electricity during outages, making it a practical choice for daily power needs.

Specifications

Inverter capacity
925VA quasi sine wave inverter for efficient power backup
Battery capacity
140Ah battery provides long backup duration
Technology
Quasi sine wave output ensures stable performance for essential appliances
Design
Durable and low-maintenance setup for hassle-free use
Usage
Ideal for homes, offices, and shops

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Reliable backup system with a powerful 140Ah battery

affiliate-tick

Cost-effective solution with low maintenance requirements

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Quasi sine wave technology may not be suitable for highly sensitive appliances

affiliate-cross

Takes up space due to the separate battery unit

Click Here to Buy

Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPJT17036 140Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & Shops

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users like its long battery backup, reliable performance, and affordability, but some mention it may not be ideal for high-end electronics.

Why choose this product?

A dependable inverter-battery combo with long-lasting backup, stable performance, and cost-effectiveness, making it suitable for homes, offices, and shops.

Which inverter is best for a home?

The Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA Inverter is ideal for Indian homes, offering a long-lasting 1280Wh lithium-ion battery, efficient power backup, and low maintenance. Its compact design, faster charging, and up to 12-year battery life make it a reliable choice.

What size inverter is needed to run a house?

A home inverter size depends on power needs. For basic appliances, a 900VA–1500VA inverter is sufficient. Larger homes with multiple fans, lights, TVs, and refrigerators require a 2000VA–3000VA inverter for reliable backup during power cuts.

Can AC run on an inverter?

Yes, an AC can run on an inverter, but it requires a high-capacity inverter (2000VA or more) with a powerful battery (150Ah–200Ah). Inverter-compatible ACs are more efficient, consuming less power and ensuring longer backup during outages.

Top 3 features of best inverter for home

Best LED projector in 2025Power SourceWattage
Battery Capacity (Wh - Watt Hours)
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 InverterInverter Battery900VA144Wh
Luminous Inverter & Battery ComboInverter Battery900VA1440Wh
V-Guard Prime 1150 InverterInverter Battery1000VA144Wh
Microtek Super Power 900 InverterInverter Battery800VA144Wh
Microtek Super Power 1100 InverterInverter Battery950VA144Wh
Genus MaxiLion 1000 VA InverterLithium-ion Battery1000VA1280Wh
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 InverterInverter Battery1000VA144Wh
Microtek Luxe 1900 InverterInverter Battery1650VA288Wh
Livguard Inverter & Battery ComboInverter Battery800VA1800Wh
Okaya Inverter & Battery ComboInverter Battery925VA1680Wh

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best inverter for home

Power requirement: Determine your total power consumption by calculating the wattage of essential appliances like fans, lights, and refrigerators.

Inverter type: Choose between pure sine wave (for sensitive electronics) and modified sine wave (for basic appliances) based on your needs.

Battery capacity: Opt for a battery with higher Ah (150Ah–200Ah) for longer backup, depending on the duration of power cuts.

Efficiency and charging speed: Look for inverters with fast-charging technology and high energy efficiency to reduce electricity costs.

Warranty and brand reliability: Select reputed brands offering long warranties (2+ years) and reliable after-sales service.

Similar articles for you

Best inverter companies in India 2024: High performing inverters for home; Top 10 picks

Best inverter batteries: Top inverter and battery combos to combat frequent power cuts

Best inverters for home: Top power backup options for reliable and uninterrupted performance

Best inverter for home: Top 10 choices to uninterrupted power supply

FAQs on best inverter for home

  • Which type of inverter is best for home use?

    A pure sine wave inverter is best for homes as it provides stable power and protects sensitive appliances like TVs, refrigerators, and computers.

  • What capacity inverter is needed for a home?

    For basic needs, a 900VA–1500VA inverter is sufficient, while larger homes or AC use may require 2000VA or more.

  • How long does an inverter battery last?

    A good-quality lead-acid battery lasts 3–5 years, while a lithium-ion battery can last up to 10–12 years.

  • Can an inverter run heavy appliances?

    Yes, but you need a high-capacity inverter (2000VA+) and a powerful battery (150Ah–200Ah) for heavy appliances like ACs and geysers.

  • How do I maintain my home inverter?

    Regularly check water levels (for lead-acid batteries), keep it dust-free, ensure proper ventilation, and service it annually for better performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Follow Us On