Best inverter for home: Top 8 high capacity inverters to keep your house lit

Power outages can disrupt our daily lives, affecting everything from household chores to work responsibilities. To ensure that your home remains lit and functional even during electricity disruptions, choosing the right inverter is crucial. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 8 high-capacity inverters that not only provide seamless power backup but also cater to various budgets. When it comes to selecting an inverter, factors such as capacity, efficiency, and durability play a pivotal role. Best inverter in India: Choose from a range of inverters that offer sufficient wattage and compatibility with various batteries,

Our carefully researched list includes some of the best inverter in India that stand out in terms of performance and reliability, ensuring that you make an informed decision based on your specific needs. Whether you are looking for a powerhouse to support your entire home or a compact solution for essential appliances, we have considered a range of options to suit different requirements. Each inverter on our list boasts high-performance capabilities, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted power supply during outages. We understand that budget constraints are a common consideration, and our recommendations take this into account, providing you with options that deliver exceptional value for money.

From renowned brands to innovative features, our top picks cover a diverse range of preferences, ensuring that you find the perfect inverter to keep your house well-lit and functional. In the following sections, we delve into the features, specifications, and benefits of each recommended inverter, offering you a comprehensive guide to make an informed purchase. Say goodbye to the inconvenience of power interruptions and equip your home with a high-quality inverter that aligns with your needs and budget. Explore our carefully selected options and embrace uninterrupted power supply for a more seamless and efficient lifestyle.

1. Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

Experience uninterrupted power supply with the Microtek heavy duty 1550 advanced digital inverter. Boasting a 1250VA/12V rating and 1000 watts peak load capacity, it's designed for diverse power cut scenarios. The inverter is compatible with 1 battery (12V, 100-200Ah) and supports various battery types. The digital LED display provides real-time backup and charging status, ensuring you stay informed. With a compact design measuring 42 x 45 x 21.4 cm and a weight of 14.5 kg, it's ideal for homes, offices, and shops.

Specifications of Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital 1250VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

Brand: MICROTEK

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Output power:1000 Watts

Weight: 14 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced digital technology Battery not included Wide compatibility with batteries May be considered heavy for some Real-time LED Display Warranty terms could be restrictive

2. Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 15000 120 Ah Tubular Battery) - Blue

Illuminate your space with the Luminous inverter & battery combo in a sleek blue design. The Zelio+ 1100 pure sine wave inverter, paired with the RC 15000 120 Ah tubular battery, ensures a reliable power backup for homes, offices, and shops. The inverter features a digital display for monitoring battery status and backup time. With a robust build and water level indicators, the battery supports a running load of a fridge, LED TV, fans, tube lights, and LED bulbs. The combo comes with a convenient trolley for easy mobility.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 15000 120 Ah Tubular Battery) - Blue

Brand: Luminous

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 756 Watts

Output power: 1100 Watts

Weight: 50 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1. Pure sine wave for smooth power 1. May be overkill for small setups 2. Robust tubular battery 2. Relatively larger dimensions 3. Digital display for monitoring 3. Trolley may not be necessary for all

3. Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter With ISOT Technology, Intelligent Load Sharing For Home, Office, and Shops (2-Year Warranty, Blue)

With a robust 1100 VA capacity, this blue marvel ensures uninterrupted power for homes, offices, and shops. Its cutting-edge ISOT technology optimizes solar energy utilization, reducing grid power reliance. Enjoy energy savings of 3 units daily, lowering your electricity bills. The intelligent load-sharing feature maximizes solar and battery usage, while the high-definition LCD display keeps you informed. A versatile solution, it supports low voltage charging, making it ideal for remote areas. Invest in a brighter, more efficient future with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter With ISOT Technology, Intelligent Load Sharing For Home, Office, and Shops (2-Year Warranty, Blue)

Brand: Luminous

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Weight: 14 Kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced ISOT technology Relatively higher initial cost Intelligent load sharing Limited wattage (1000 Watts) Energy-efficient with 3 modes May require professional setup

4. Luminous Inverter Eco Volt Neo 2300+ Sine Wave 2000VA/ 24V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops

Luminous inverter cco volt neo 2300+, is a reliable power solution for your home, office, and shops. This pure sine wave inverter with a capacity of 2000VA and 24V is designed for optimal performance. Turbo mode ensures stable power output, protecting your appliances from fluctuations. With charging current selection and inverter mode selection, you can customize your power delivery for efficient energy usage. Enjoy a backup of 3 hours and 22 minutes at 50% load. Compact and energy-saving, it's your trusted choice for uninterrupted power.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter Eco Volt Neo 2300+ Sine Wave 2000VA/ 24V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops

Brand: Luminous

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 2300 Watts

Weight: 18.80 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stable power output with turbo mode 1. Relatively higher price point 2. Customizable charging 2. Limited compatibility with heavy appliances 3. Inverter mode selection for efficiency 3. Compact design may limit expansion options

5. Microtek Luxe 1400 Pure Sine Wave 1100VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

Ensure uninterrupted power supply with the Microtek Luxe 1400 Pure Sine Wave Inverter. Boasting a robust 1100VA/12V capacity, it supports 1 battery (not included) with a wide compatibility range. The digital LCD display provides real-time status updates, and the 5-stage intelligent battery charging algorithm ensures optimal performance. This inverter is designed for all power cut situations, offering high charge acceptance and low maintenance. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it's a dependable choice for homes, offices, and shops.

Specifications of Microtek Luxe 1400 Pure Sine Wave 1100VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops

Brand: Microtek

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 825 Watts

Weight: 18.80 Kg

Battery capacity: 200 Amp Hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Reliable performance Battery not included Wide battery compatibility User-friendly digital display

6. Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shop (supports 1 inverter battery of 12V)

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 pure sinewave inverter is a reliable power backup solution for your home, office, or shop. With a robust 900VA/12V capacity, it seamlessly supports a 12V battery (80 Ah-220 Ah) and is compatible with various battery types, including flat plate, tubular, and SMF. The digital display provides real-time insights into power backup and battery charging time, while the bypass switch ensures continuous power from the grid during inverter malfunctions. Invest in the Luminous Zelio+ 1100 for uninterrupted power and peace of mind.

Specifications of Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shop (supports 1 inverter battery of 12V)

Brand: Luminous

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 900 Watts

Battery capacity: 1100 Amp Hours

Weight: 10.60 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile battery compatibility No battery included Real-time digital display Limited wattage for heavy loads Bypass switch for grid backup Separate purchase for SMF battery

7. Luminous Zolt 1700 Pure Sine Wave 1500VA/24V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (supports 2 inverter battery of 12V)

Luminous Zolt 1700 is a powerhouse inverter designed for seamless power backup in homes, offices, and shops. With a pure sine wave output, this 1500VA/24V inverter delivers 1260 watts of reliable power. Ideal for running essentials like tube lights, ceiling fans, LED televisions, and desktops, it ensures uninterrupted functionality during power outages. Compatible with two 12V batteries (80Ah-220Ah), it supports various battery types. The dual-mode operation allows flexibility between UPS and eco mode, ensuring optimal performance and reduced battery usage.

Specifications of Luminous Zolt 1700 Pure Sine Wave 1500VA/24V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (supports 2 inverter battery of 12V)

Brand: Luminous

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 1260 Watts

Battery capacity: 80 Ah-220 Ah

Weight: 15.80 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ensures safe and consistent power for sensitive appliances. May be relatively higher priced compared to basic models. Works with various battery types Relatively bulkier and heavier Choose between UPS and Eco mode for tailored performance Batteries not included

8. V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop

With a capacity of 1000VA/12V and a maximum peak load of 800W, the V-Guard prime inverter is perfect for running essential appliances like fridges, LED TVs, fans, tube lights, and LED bulbs. Its pure sinewave output ensures the safety of sophisticated electronic equipment. The high performance selection switch allows you to control performance, and the battery water topping reminder ensures longevity.

Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter for Home, Office and Shop

Brand: V-Guard

Power source: Battery powered

Wattage: 800 Watts

Battery capacity: 230 Amp Hours

Weight: 10.70 Kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wide compatibility May not be suitable for high-power appliances Battery maintenance reminder Separate purchase of batteries required

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Wattage Battery Capacity Special Feature Microtek Heavy Duty 1550 Advanced Digital Inverter 1000 Watts 100-200Ah Digital LED display for real-time backup status, Compatible with various batteries Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley 756 Watts 120 Ah Digital display for monitoring battery status, Comes with a convenient trolley Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter 1000 Watts Not specified ISOT technology for optimized solar energy utilization, Intelligent load sharing Luminous Inverter Eco Volt Neo 2300+ Sine Wave Inverter 2300 Watts Not specified Turbo mode for stable power output, Charging current selection for customization Microtek Luxe 1400 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 825 Watts 200 Ah 5-stage intelligent battery charging algorithm, Digital LCD display Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave Inverter 900 Watts 1100 Amp Hours Bypass switch for continuous power during inverter malfunctions, Digital display Luminous Zolt 1700 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 1260 Watts 80 Ah-220 Ah Dual-mode operation (UPS and eco mode), Ideal for tube lights, fans, and TVs V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave Inverter 800 Watts 230 Amp Hours High performance selection switch, Battery water topping reminder

Best value for money

Among the featured inverters, the Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley offers excellent value for money. With a balance of wattage, battery capacity, and the added convenience of a trolley, it provides a reliable and cost-effective power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops.

Best overall product

The Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter stands out as the best overall product. Its advanced features, including ISOT technology and intelligent load sharing, make it an efficient and sustainable choice for uninterrupted power supply. The 2-year warranty adds to its reliability.

How to find the best inverter for home in India?

To find the best inverter, consider your power needs, preferred battery type, and additional features. Look for inverters with sufficient wattage, compatibility with various batteries, and special features like digital displays and intelligent charging algorithms. Read user reviews, compare specifications, and choose a reputable brand for reliability.

