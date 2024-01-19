Best inverter companies: Choose from top 10 choices for your home
Best inverter companies: Compare the features and prices of the 10 best inverters in different segments from leading companies in India.
Are you looking for a reliable and efficient inverter for your home or office? Do you want to know which are the best inverter brands in India and how they compare with each other? If yes, then you have come to the right place. We will unveil the 10 best inverter company choices for different segments and needs.
An inverter is a device that converts direct current (DC) from a battery or solar panel into alternating current (AC) that can power various appliances and devices. Inverters are essential for areas where power cuts are frequent and long, as they provide backup power and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential equipment.
In today's time and day, electricity is an inevitable necessity. Appliances, automobiles, PCs, and air conditioners require electricity, and we demand that we have 24-hour supply of electricity in our homes. Inverters provide a noise-free, pollution-free, comfortable option for navigating power failures.
However, not all inverters are the same. There are different types of inverters, such as pure sine wave, modified sine wave, and square wave, that have different features and performance levels. Moreover, there are various factors that affect the quality and suitability of an inverter, such as its capacity, efficiency, durability, warranty, and price.
Therefore, it is important to do proper research and comparison before buying an inverter for your specific needs for choosing the best inverter company. To help you with that, we have compiled a list of the 10 best inverter brands in India based on their features, prices, customer reviews, and market reputation. We have also included a brief overview of each brand and its products, along with their pros and cons. This page also provides easy resources on how to choose the right inverter for your needs.
So, without further ado, let us dive into the brand spotlight and discover the 10best inverter company choices for 2024.
1. Luminous Power Sine 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA 12 Volt Inverter for Home, Office & Shops.
The Luminous Power Sine 1100 is a pure sine wave inverter that provides consistent and reliable power backup for homes, offices, and shops. It has a capacity of 900VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 756 watts, which includes 3 CFLs, 3 tube lights, 3 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has a microprocessor-based architecture that ensures maximum efficiency and performance. It also features LVFC technology (Low voltage Fast Charging) that enables fast battery charging even at low input voltage. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. The ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 250V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, kitchen appliances, etc. The inverter also has ABCC technology (Adaptive Battery charging control system) that optimizes the battery charging and enhances its life. The inverter has a compact and sleek design, with a digital display that shows the status of the battery and the load. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. It comes from one of the best inverter companies.
Specifications of Luminous Power Sine 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA 12 Volt Inverter for Home
- Type: Pure Sine Wave
- Capacity: 900VA/12V
- Peak load: 756 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 3 CFL, 3 Tube light, 3 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- LVFC technology: Yes
- ABCC technology: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Digital display: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Provides pure sine wave output, which is suitable for sensitive appliances
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has fast charging and battery optimization features, which increase the backup time and battery life
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
Has two modes of operation, which can be selected according to the input voltage and the load requirement
Does not have any protection features like overload, short circuit, over temperature, etc.
2. Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
The Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 is a digital and sinewave inverter that offers reliable and noiseless power backup for home, office and shops. It has a capacity of 1125VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 100 Ah and 200 Ah. It can run a load of up to 900 watts, which includes 4 CFL, 4 tube lights, 4 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has a hybrid technology that combines the advantages of digital and sinewave technologies, such as quick charging, more load handling, longer battery life, and stable output. It also has a bypass switch that allows the user to bypass the inverter in case of any fault. The inverter has two modes: standard mode and UPS mode. The standard mode works in a wide voltage range, suitable for normal appliances. UPS mode works in a narrow voltage range, suitable for sensitive appliances like computers, printers, etc. The inverter also has IBGM technology (Intelli Battery Gravity Management) that optimizes the battery charging and enhances its life. The inverter has a sleek and compact design, with a digital display that shows the status of the battery and the load. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. Microtek is one of the Highest rated inverters.
Specifications of Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter,
- Type: Digital and Sinewave
- Capacity: 1125VA/12V
- Peak load: 900 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 100 Ah-200 Ah
- Running load: 4 CFL, 4 Tube light, 4 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- Hybrid technology: Yes
- Bypass switch: Yes
- IBGM technology: Yes
- Standard mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Digital display: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Provides digital and sinewave output, which is suitable for both normal and sensitive appliances
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has hybrid technology and IBGM technology, which increase the backup time and battery life
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
Has a bypass switch and two modes of operation, which provide flexibility and convenience to the user
Does not have any protection features like overload, short circuit, over temperature, etc.
3. Genus Challenger 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900VA 12 Volt Single Battery Inverter UPS for Home, Office and Shops with Unique Battery Revival Mode
The Genus Challenger 1200 is a pure sine wave inverter that provides stable and noiseless power backup for home, office, and shops. It has a capacity of 900VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 720 watts, which includes 4 CFL, 4 tube lights, 4 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has a microprocessor-based design that ensures high efficiency and performance. It also features a unique battery revival mode that helps to restore the battery's health and extend its life. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. The ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 260V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, printers, etc. The inverter also has a digital display that shows the status of the battery and the load. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. It comes from one of the best inverter companies.
Specifications of Genus Challenger 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900VA 12 Volt Single Battery Inverter
- Type: Pure Sine Wave
- Capacity: 900VA/12V
- Peak load: 720 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 4 CFL, 4 Tube light, 4 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- Battery revival mode: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Digital display: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Provides pure sine wave output, which is suitable for sensitive appliances
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has a battery revival mode and ECO mode, which increase the battery life and backup time
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
Has a digital display and two modes of operation, which provide convenience and flexibility to the user
Does not have any protection features like overload, short circuit, over temperature, etc.
4. V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Inverter UPS | Inverter for Home | Pure Sine Wave Output | Visual and Audio Indicators
The V-Guard Prime 1150 is a digital inverter UPS that provides pure sine wave output for home, office, and shops. It has a capacity of 800 watts and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 4 CFLs, 4 tube lights, 4 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has a visual and audio indicator that shows the battery water topping reminder, battery charging mode, battery backup mode, overload, and short circuit protection. The inverter also has a battery gravity builder that keeps the battery healthy and enhances its longevity. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. The ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 260V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, printers, etc. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. V Guard is one of the most popular inverter brands.
Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Inverter UPS | Inverter for Home
- Type: Digital Inverter UPS
- Output: Pure Sine Wave
- Capacity: 800 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 4 CFL, 4 Tube light, 4 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- Visual and audio indicator: Yes
- Battery gravity builder: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Provides pure sine wave output, which is suitable for sensitive appliances
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has a visual and audio indicator and a battery gravity builder, which provide convenience and battery health
Has a limited capacity, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
Has two modes of operation, which can be selected according to the input voltage and the load requirement
Does not have any protection features like overload, short circuit, over temperature, etc.
5. Exide Technologies 1050VA Pure Sinewave Home UPS Inverter with Digital Display
The Exide Technologies 1050VA is a pure sine wave home UPS inverter that provides grid-quality power output for your electrical and electronic appliances. It has a capacity of 1050VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 840 watts, which includes 4 CFL, 4 tube lights, 4 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has a DSP (Digital Signal Processor) based design that ensures high efficiency and performance. It also features an LCD display that shows the status of the battery voltage and charge, AC mains input voltage, actual load connected in percentage, and various protection modes. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. The ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 250V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, printers, etc. The inverter also has an electrolyte level sensor indicator that alerts you when the battery water level is low. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. It comes from one of the best inverter companies.
Specifications of Exide Technologies 1050VA Pure Sinewave Home UPS Inverter
- Type: Pure Sine Wave
- Capacity: 1050VA/12V
- Peak load: 840 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 4 CFL, 4 Tube light, 4 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- DSP based design: Yes
- LCD display: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Electrolyte level sensor indicator: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Provides pure sine wave output, which is suitable for sensitive appliances
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has a LCD display and an electrolyte level sensor indicator, which provide convenience and battery health
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
Has two modes of operation, which can be selected according to the input voltage and the load requirement
Does not have any protection features like overload, short circuit, over temperature, etc.
6. AULTEN LED Off-Grid Inverter for Home, Office and Shops 900VA AD050
The AULTEN LED Off-Grid Inverter is a home inverter that provides power backup for your electrical and electronic appliances. It has a capacity of 900VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 720 watts, which includes 4 CFL, 4 tube lights, 4 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has an LED display that shows the status of the battery and the load. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. The ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 250V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, kitchen appliances, etc. The inverter also has overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection with auto-reset. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. This is the best inverter brand for home.
Specifications of AULTEN LED Off-Grid Inverter for Home
- Type: LED Off-Grid Inverter
- Capacity: 900VA/12V
- Peak load: 720 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 4 CFL, 4 Tube light, 4 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- LED display: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Protection features: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Has a LED display and two modes of operation, which provide convenience and flexibility to the user
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has protection features like overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection with auto-reset, which ensure safety and reliability
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
7. Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops
The Luminous iCon 1100 is a pure sine wave inverter that provides consistent and reliable power backup for home, office and shops. It has a capacity of 900VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 150 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 756 watts, which includes 3 CFLs, 3 tube lights, 3 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has a microprocessor-based architecture that ensures maximum efficiency and performance. It also features a dedicated battery enclosure that integrates the inverter and the battery in a single unit. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. The ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 250V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, kitchen appliances, etc. The inverter also has ABCC technology (Adaptive Battery charging control system) that optimizes the battery charging and enhances its life. The inverter has a compact and sleek design, with a digital display that shows the status of the battery and the load. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. It comes from one of the best inverter companies.
Specifications of Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops
- Type: Pure Sine Wave
- Capacity: 900VA/12V
- Peak load: 756 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 150 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 3 CFL, 3 Tube light, 3 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- Dedicated battery enclosure: Yes
- ABCC technology: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Digital display: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Provides pure sine wave output, which is suitable for sensitive appliances
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has a dedicated battery enclosure and ABCC technology, which increase the battery life and backup time
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
Has a digital display and two modes of operation, which provide convenience and flexibility to the user
Does not have any protection features like overload, short circuit, over temperature, etc.
8. UTL SHAMSI SA 1075 Modified Sine Wave Inverter
The UTL SHAMSI SA 1075 is a modified sine wave inverter that provides power backup for your electrical and electronic appliances. It has a capacity of 1075VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 850 watts, which includes 3 fans, 4 tube lights, and 1 LED TV 32". The inverter has a SHAMSI technology that uses solar energy (primary) and also power from the grid (secondary), to charge the batteries. The inverter has a LED display that shows the system on, IT mode, SMF/TUB, boost charge, grid charge, mains status, overload, grid charge, inverter on, battery status, SPV charge, fault. The inverter has two modes: IT mode and normal mode. IT mode works in a narrow voltage range, suitable for sensitive appliances like computers, printers, etc. Normal mode works in a wide voltage range, suitable for normal appliances. The inverter also has protection features like reverse battery polarity, reverse solar polarity, overload, short circuit, over battery charge, over battery discharge, over heat, over frequency, under frequency, SPV high, SPV low, solar current high. The inverter comes with a 2 year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. This is one of the best inverter for home use.
Specifications of UTL SHAMSI SA 1075 Modified Sine Wave Inverter
- Type: Modified Sine Wave
- Capacity: 1075VA/12V
- Peak load: 850 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 3 fan, 4 tubelight, 1 LED TV 32"
- SHAMSI technology: Yes
- LED display: Yes
- IT mode and normal mode: Yes
- Protection features: Yes
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Uses solar energy as the primary source, which reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint
Provides modified sine wave output, which may not be suitable for some sensitive appliances
Has a LED display and two modes of operation, which provide convenience and flexibility to the user
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has protection features for various faults and errors, which ensure safety and reliability
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
9. Livguard LG1950i Inverter 1650 VA/24V | Support 2 Batteries for Home, Office & Shops with 3 Years Warranty | All India Free Installation
The Livguard LG1950i is a smart artificial intelligence inverter that provides power backup for home, office and shops. It has a capacity of 1650VA/24V and can support two batteries of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 1320 watts, which includes 5 CFLs, 5 tube lights, 5 ceiling fans, 1 television, and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has smart AI technology that automatically adjusts the charging current according to the battery condition and the load requirement. It also features a dedicated battery enclosure that integrates the inverter and the batteries in a single unit. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. The ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 250V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, kitchen appliances, etc. The inverter also has ABCC technology (Adaptive Battery charging control system) that optimizes the battery charging and enhances its life. The inverter has a compact and sleek design, with a digital display that shows the status of the battery and the load. The inverter comes with a 3-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician. It comes from one of the best inverter companies.
Specifications of Livguard LG1950i Inverter 1650 VA/24V | Support 2 Batteries for Home,
- Type: Smart Artificial Intelligence Inverter
- Capacity: 1650VA/24V
- Peak load: 1320 watts
- Battery compatibility: 2 X (12V) batteries of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 5 CFL, 5 Tube light, 5 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- Smart AI technology: Yes
- Dedicated battery enclosure: Yes
- ABCC technology: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Digital display: Yes
- Warranty: 3 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Has smart AI technology and ABCC technology, which increase the battery life and backup time
Requires two separate batteries, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has a dedicated battery enclosure and a digital display, which provide convenience and battery health
Has a limited peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
10. Amaron 880Va Hi Back Up Pure Sine Wave Ups
The BATTERIES Amaron 880Va Hi Back Up Pure Sine Wave Ups is a home inverter that provides consistent and reliable power backup for your electrical and electronic appliances. It has a capacity of 880VA/12V and can support a single battery of 12V with a capacity between 80 Ah-220 Ah. It can run a load of up to 704 watts, which includes 3 CFLs, 3 tube lights, 3 ceiling fans, 1 television and 1 LED bulb. The inverter has a smart I-DSP technology that ensures high efficiency and performance. It also features a quick normal charge mode that enables fast battery charging. The inverter has two modes: ECO mode and UPS mode. ECO mode works in a wide voltage band, reduces energy consumption, and increases battery life. UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage between 180V and 250V, which is ideal for sensitive appliances like computers, kitchen appliances, etc. The inverter also has a smart transformer design that enhances the backup time and the battery life. The inverter has a compact and sleek design, with white colour. The inverter comes with a 2-year warranty and a free installation service by the brand technician.
Specifications of BATTERIES Amaron 880Va Hi Back Up Pure Sine Wave Ups
- Type: Pure Sine Wave
- Capacity: 880VA/12V
- Peak load: 704 watts
- Battery compatibility: 1 X (12V) battery of Capacity Between 80 Ah-220 Ah
- Running load: 3 CFL, 3 Tube light, 3 Ceiling Fan, 1 Television, 1 LED bulb
- Smart I-DSP technology: Yes
- Quick normal charge mode: Yes
- ECO mode and UPS mode: Yes
- Smart transformer design: Yes
- Colour: White
- Warranty: 2 years
- Installation: Free by brand technician
Pros
Cons
Provides pure sine wave output, which is suitable for sensitive appliances
Requires a separate battery, which adds to the cost and maintenance
Has smart I-DSP technology and smart transformer design, which increase the efficiency and performance
Has a limited capacity and peak load, which may not be enough for heavy appliances
Has a quick normal charge mode and two modes of operation, which provide fast charging and flexibility to the user
Does not have any protection features like overload, short circuit, over temperature, etc.
Three best features for you
Product Name
Type
Capacity
Peak Load
Luminous Power Sine 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA 12 Volt Inverter for Home, Office & Shops
Pure Sine Wave
900VA/12V
756 watts
Microtek Smart Hybrid 1275 Digital & Sinewave 1125VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery With 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
Digital and Sinewave
1125VA/12V
900 watts
Genus Challenger 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900VA 12 Volt Single Battery Inverter UPS for Home, Office & Shops with Unique Battery Revival Mode
Pure Sine Wave
900VA/12V
720 watts
V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Inverter UPS
Inverter for Home
Pure Sine Wave Output
Visual and Audio Indicators
Exide Technologies 1050VA Pure Sinewave Home UPS Inverter with Digital Display
Pure Sine Wave
1050VA/12V
840 watts
AULTEN LED Off-Grid Inverter for Home, Office and Shops 900VA AD050
LED Off-Grid Inverter
900VA/12V
720 watts
Livguard LG1950i Inverter 1650 VA/24V
Support 2 Batteries for Home, Office & Shops with 3 Years Warranty
All India Free Installation
Smart Artificial Intelligence Inverter
BATTERIES Amaron 880Va Hi Back Up Pure Sine Wave Ups
Pure Sine Wave
880VA/12V
704 watts
UTL SHAMSI SA 1075 Modified Sine Wave Inverter
Modified Sine Wave
1075VA/12V
850 watts
Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops
Pure Sine Wave
900VA/12V
756 watts
Best overall product
The Livguard LG1950i Inverter 1650 VA/24V is the best overall product among the ten inverters. Here are some reasons why:
- It has the highest capacity and peak load, which means it can support more appliances and handle more power fluctuations.
- It has smart AI technology and smart transformer design, which increase the efficiency and performance of the inverter and the battery.
- It has a dedicated battery enclosure, which integrates the inverter and the batteries in a single unit, saving space and hassle.
- It has a digital display, which provides convenience and flexibility to the user by showing the status of the battery and the load.
Best value-for-monney product
The UTL SHAMSI SA 1075 Modified Sine Wave Inverter is the best value-for-money product among the ten inverters. Here are some reasons why:
- It has a reasonable capacity and peak load, which means it can support most of the common appliances and handle moderate power fluctuations.
- It uses solar energy as the primary source, which reduces energy consumption and carbon footprint. It also saves money on electricity bills in the long run.
- It has an LED display and two modes of operation, which provide convenience and flexibility to the user by showing the status of the battery and the load.
- It has protection features for various faults and errors, which ensure the safety and reliability of the inverter and the battery.
How to choose the best inverter for you?
Here is a very short guide on how to choose the best inverter:
- Decide the type of inverter you need: pure sine wave, modified sine wave, or hybrid. Pure sine wave inverters are more expensive but suitable for sensitive appliances. Modified sine wave inverters are cheaper but may cause some noise or distortion. Hybrid inverters can switch between grid and solar power sources.
- Calculate the capacity and peak load of the inverter based on the appliances you want to run. Capacity is measured in VA or watts and peak load is the maximum power the inverter can handle.
- Compare the features and specifications of different inverters, such as efficiency, display, modes, charging, protection, warranty, and installation. Choose the one that offers the best value for money and meets your requirements.
