Best inverters with battery: Top 10 picks under 20000

A reliable and reasonably priced power backup solution is essential in today's fast-paced world, where power outages can cause disruptions to our everyday lives. Although there are many options available on the market, individuals on a budget can focus their search on the best inverter with a battery under ₹20000. With the inverter market changing dramatically, advanced capabilities that were previously only found in higher-priced devices are now available in the under-20000 bracket. Brands like Luminous, V-Guard, Livguard, and Genus do a great job of bringing us affordable yet efficient power backup systems. In addition to offering a smooth transition during power outages, these powerful devices also have an integrated battery, which makes them a great option for both small-scale business and home use. Best inverters with battery: Say goodbye to blackouts with our options.

Our Top 10 selected inverter with battery combos are very reasonably priced. We recognize the need to have a dependable power backup system, particularly in places with unstable electrical grids or those that experience regular power outages. Additionally, our carefully crafted list contains everything you need, whether you're searching for a reliable power backup system for your business equipment or a small inverter for your household necessities. We'll examine each inverter's features, specs, and performance potential throughout this guide, giving you important information to help you make an informed choice. We make sure you receive the most value for your money by considering aspects like power output, battery capacity, durability, and efficiency in our selection process.

With a promise to bring a balance of quality and cost, our top 10 picks for the best Inverters with battery under ₹20000 are ideal for both tech-savvy individuals and homeowners looking for a hassle-free solution. With these carefully picked inverters that are meant to keep you connected when you need it most, you can wave goodbye to power outages and welcome a more secure and uninterrupted living.

Product List

1. Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 15000 120 Ah Tubular Battery Combo with Trolley

With a 900 VA capacity, the inverter from the Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Sine Wave Inverter and Luminous Red Charge RC15000 120 Ah Battery Combo functions optimally during power outages. This is the best inverter with a battery under 20000, allowing you to use all your sensitive devices and appliances. With its extended backup, this inverter allows you to use your appliances for extended periods of time when there is no energy. You can use this inverter with any kind of appliance, regardless of its brand or capacity.

Rugged tubular plates are used in the construction of this affordable line of highly effective tubular UPS batteries. These batteries are ideal for locations that experience frequent power outages because of their supercharged performance and tubular plate shape. This inverter and battery combination has good overcharge resistance and great backup performance, meaning it requires little maintenance.

Specifications of Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter

Brand: Luminous

Model:Zelio 1100 Sine Wave Inverter with Red Charge RC15000 120Ah Battery and Trolley

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 2 tube light, 3 LED bulb 9W

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 18 months for battery

Pros Cons Decent backup Trolley quality can be better Easy installation

2. LuminousZelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery Combo

Your home's frequent power outages won't ever be an issue again because of the Luminous Zelio+ 1100/12V inverter. All of the appliances that are linked to you are protected from power fluctuations by the pure sine wave output. With the strong and supercharged performance of the Luminous 150 Ah Tubular Inverter Battery, you can maintain the efficiency of your inverter. For locations that experience regular power outages, its tubular plate shape is perfect. Moreover, this inverter battery is dependable due to its excellent backup performance.

Because of its DSP processor, this is the best inverter for a home with the battery as it includes an integrated intelligent battery management system. By learning and calculating the backup and charging time intelligently, the DSP processor can charge the batteries to their maximum potential. The inverter is equipped with an LED display that is easy to use and provides important information, such as the charging and backup times. Furthermore, owing to its overcharge resistance, this inverter battery is protected from damage even under extreme charging conditions.

Specifications of LuminousZelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter

Brand: Luminous

Model: Zelio 1100 Sine Wave Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 150Ah Battery and Trolley

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 2 tube light, 1 LED bulb

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 18 months for battery

Pros Cons Great inverter and battery operation Customer care can be improved Easy installation

3. V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Sine 800Va/1000V Inverter with Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo

The heavy-duty inverter Prime 1150 is made by V-Guard. With V-Guard's Prime 1150, which is equipped with digital sine-wave technology, power outages will no longer be disrupted. This heavy-duty inverter performs better than any other in its class. It has sophisticated features like a battery gravity builder and a reminder to top off your battery to maintain its health. When needed, a high-performance selection switch is included to get the most out of your inverter.

The V-Guard VT 155D battery is a great fit for the V-Guard Digital UPS, providing your home with a steady and unbroken power supply. At 400 W load, these batteries provide a two-hour and forty-minute backup. They are designed to last as long as possible while producing more power and efficiency. In actuality, these batteries require very little maintenance and provide the highest level of efficiency.

Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Sine 800Va/1000V Inverter

Brand: V-Guard

Model:Prime 1150 Digital Sine 800Va/1000V Inverter with Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 3 tube light, 5 LED bulb (15W)

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 1 year for battery

Pros Cons Efficient Inverter-battery Combo performance After sales service can be improved Less noise operation

4. Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery Combo

Every home needs a power backup that is resilient enough to endure unforeseen power outages. When combined, the 150Ah Red Charge Battery and the Luminous Zolt 1100 may definitely dazzle everyone in the vicinity. With a tall tubular battery, the Luminous Inverter is a highly regarded, long-lasting pure sine wave inverter. This Luminous best inverter with a battery under ₹20000 is powered by a 32-bit DSP processor and features an LCD. Both UPS and Eco modes are supported by this inverter. In Eco mode, the voltage range is increased, resulting in less battery consumption. Additionally, it has an alarm system that will sound if there is a short circuit, improper wiring, overload, overcharge, or low battery.

With the Luminous Red Charge RC18000 150Ah Tubular, you can have the best power backup options for your house. The battery requires less maintenance overall because of its longer lifespan, reduced shedding of plates, and minimal water loss.

Specifications of Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter

Brand: Luminous

Model:Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 2 tube light, 1 LED bulb

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 18 months for battery

Pros Cons Good inverter performance Customer care needs improvement Great battery backup

5. Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery Combo

One of Luminous' best-selling products is the Eco Watt Neo 700 with Intelligent Square Wave technology. It has a sophisticated microprocessor-based architecture, quick battery charging, LED signals that are easy to see, a battery selection switch for increased performance and longer battery life, and numerous other safety features and alerts. It can be used for small business, home, and office purposes.

The robust Luminous RC15000 Battery is the best inverter battery for homes in India and will allow your appliances to continue operating without interruption. With a 120 Ah capacity, this battery offers great backup power and is appropriate for locations that experience frequent power outages. Moreover, this battery functions effectively even after a significant discharge thanks to its robust tubular plates and Tubular Technology. Additionally, this inverter battery may easily fit into smaller locations due to the container's lowered height.

Specifications of Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter

Brand: Luminous

Model: Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 2 tube light, 3 LED bulb 9W

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 18 months for battery

Pros Cons Great and reliable performance None yet Easy installation

6. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo

The Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 Inverter guarantees efficient and secure operation with its sine wave technology. Thus, even in the event of a power outage, you can still enjoy a secure and uninterrupted power supply. This inverter performs well because of its high capacity of up to 700 VA and up to 560 W rated power. Inverter to mains and back again are reliably and quickly switched on thanks to advanced microprocessor architecture. This inverter ensures energy efficiency by enabling quick battery charging at up to 14 A at a low input voltage of up to 90 V.

Because it is constructed with durable tubular plates, the Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery is a cheap inverter battery that performs well. This battery can endure prolonged and frequent power outages and requires very little maintenance due to its exceptional overcharge tolerance.

Specifications of Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter

Brand: Luminous

Model: Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 2 tube light, 1 LED bulb

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 18 months for battery

Pros Cons Reliable performance Customer care needs improvement Good power backup

7. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo

With the Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Inverter, you may continue to use your appliances even during blackouts. This is among the best inverters for home as sine wave output helps protect your equipment. This inverter performs exceptionally well because of its rated power of up to 756 W and capacity of up to 900 VA. This inverter's integrated Adaptive Battery Charging Control System (ABCC) technology speeds up battery charging and extends battery life.

The 150 Ah Red Charge Luminous Battery RC18000 provides your home with the best power backup options. This battery has a substantially longer lifespan and charges more quickly. This lowers the amount of electricity used, increasing financial savings. Furthermore, the battery can endure longer power outages due to its exceptional strength and unique design.

Specifications of Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter

Brand: Luminous

Model:Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 2 tube light, 1 LED bulb

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 18 months for battery

Pros Cons Amazing and reliable performance Customer care needs improvement Easy installation

8. Luminous Power sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo

With its cutting-edge microprocessor-based architecture, LVFC (Low Voltage Fast Battery Charging) technology, user-friendly LED indications, battery selection switch for extended battery life and performance, and other protection features and alarms, Power Sine 800 is the best inverter with battery under 20000. It is essentially noiseless due to the low harmonic distortion, and the Pure Sine wave technology protects the connected appliances.

With the strong and supercharged performance of the Luminous 150 Ah Tubular Inverter Battery, you can maintain the efficiency of your inverter. For locations that experience regular power outages, its tubular plate shape is perfect. Moreover, this inverter battery is dependable due to its excellent backup performance. Furthermore, owing of its overcharge resistance, this inverter battery is protected from damage even under extreme charging conditions.

Specifications of Luminous Power sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter

Brand: Luminous

Model: Power sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery

Running load:1 fridge (250 liters), 1 LED TV 40", 3 fans, 2 tube light, 1 LED bulb

Warranty: 2 years for inverter, 18 months for battery

Pros Cons Great quality performance None User friendly

9. Genus Challenger 1100Pure Sinewave Inverter and Hallabol GTT170150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery

Under 20,000, the Genus Challenger 1100 Pure Sinewave Inverter has a respectable rating. For use with the most advanced and delicate contemporary appliances, its pure sine wave output is clean, regulated, stable, distortion-free, and completely safe. That is why it is considered among the best inverters for homes in India. Users can extend the life of their batteries for not just a few months, but years at home by using Battery Revival Mode to revive severely depleted batteries. With the best level of safety and efficiency in the class, Challenger is built on Advanced / Next Gen DSP Inverter technology.

Furthermore, Genus Batteries provide you with electricity without polluting the air. With its robust and corrosion-resistant Selenium Low Antimonial Alloy plates, Genus extends the life of the battery. Its batteries have a quick recharge time and can withstand extended power outages.

Specifications of Genus Challenger 1100Pure Sinewave Inverter

Brand: Genus

Model:Challenger 1100Pure Sinewave Inverter and Hallabol GTT170150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery

Warranty: 5 years

Pros Cons Reliable performance None Easy installation

10. Livguard LG1100 Square Wave Inverter with IT 1636STJ 160 Ah BatteryCombo

Experience the simplicity of our Square Wave Inverter—a cost-effective backup power option. This inverter is a great option for customers on a tight budget because it can provide a square wave output, which is appropriate for the majority of ordinary appliances. The Livguard LG1100 inverter guarantees low power loss while converting. As a result, your battery produces more useable electricity, which will ultimately result in financial savings. The inverter's mechanism instantly transitions to battery power in the event of a power outage, guaranteeing that your supply of electricity remains uninterrupted. This process takes place in milliseconds.

The inverter has built-in intelligent battery management capabilities that extend battery life by preventing deep drain, overcharging, and other possible problems that could harm the battery. The Livguard LG1100 Home Inverter and Battery Combo is made to install easily and without difficulty. To boost your backup capacity without having to replace the entire system, you can add more batteries.

Specifications of Livguard LG1100 | 900 VA/12V Inverter

Brand: Livguard

Model:LG1100 Square Wave Inverter with IT 1636STJ 160 Ah Battery

Warranty: 3 years on inverter, 18 months on battery

Pros Cons Efficient power back-up None Value for money

Top three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 15000 120 Ah Tubular Battery Combo with Trolley Comes with trolley Inverter Capacity: 900 VA Digital Display that shows Power back-up and battery charging Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery Combo 150 Amp hours battery capacity Inverter Capacity: 900VA LED Display for status of Power back-up V-Guard Prime 1150 Digital Sine 800Va/1000V Inverter with Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo Rugged construction Inverter Capacity: 1000VA Graphic LED display Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery Combo 150 Amp hours battery capacity Inverter Capacity - 900VA Digital Display that shows Power back-up and battery charge Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000ST Short Tubular 120Ah Battery Combo Built with advanced PCB programming Inverter capacity- 600VA Short tubular battery Luminous Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC18000 ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo 150 Amp hours battery capacity Inverter Capacity: 700VA Short tubular battery Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo Easy installation Inverter Capacity: 900VA LED Display Luminous Power sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo Low voltage Fast Charging Inverter Capacity - 700VA User friendly LED indication Genus Challenger 1100 Pure Sinewave Inverter and Hallabol GTT170 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery Battery Revival Mode Fast Charging Dual LCD & LED Multi Information Display Livguard LG1100 Square Wave Inverter with IT 1636STJ 160 Ah Battery Combo Square wave inverter Inverter Capacity - 900VA Short Tubular Jumbo Battery

Best value for money

Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000 150 Ah Tall Tubular Battery Combo is a great, low-cost inverter for households that has a battery. The combo is a great affordable power backup option. Luminous Zolt 1100 Inverter offers a capacity of 900 VA/12V with added safety protection with AC MCB input. It can support a maximum load of 756 watts. The rated capacity of the RC18000 Battery is 150 Ah. In addition to having a high overcharge tolerance, the low-maintenance battery also features six water level indicators. Low antimony alloy was used in the battery's construction to ensure endurance even with light maintenance.

Considering its features like LCD display, 32-bit DSP processor, safety alert, fast charging, and the fact that it is safe for all of your sensitive appliances, this budget inverter and battery combo gives outstanding value for money.

Best product overall

Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery Combo

With the economically priced Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Inverter, you may continue to use your appliances even during long blackouts. This inverter's sine wave output helps protect your sensitive electrical equipment. This inverter performs exceptionally well because of its rated power of up to 756 W and capacity of up to 900 VA. Advanced microprocessor-based architecture, LVFC (Low voltage fast battery charging) technology, user-friendly LED indications, a battery selection switch for increased performance and longer battery life, and numerous other protection features and alarms are all included in this inverter.

The Red Charge TT line of batteries guarantees minimal maintenance and ensures both HRD and SFC capability, providing worry-free electrical performance even in the most demanding power-cut situations.

Together, the Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave Inverter and Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular Battery Combo is the best inverter with battery under 20000.

How do we pick the best Inverter with battery under 20000?

When selecting the best inverter with a battery under ₹20,000, it's crucial to consider the following key aspects.

Sine Wave or Square Wave

Sine wave inverter proves the best inverter for home with battery as it generates the precise amount of electricity required for your home's delicate electrical equipment to operate; it is safer for those items. A square wave inverter supports only non-sensitive appliances and motors.

Battery Capacity

Every battery is usually decent. How long the battery can run your devices during a power outage depends on its capacity. If you want a longer backup than the typical one, go for a larger capacity.

Features

It's essential to stay up to date with modern features and technology in inverters. Therefore, you should select inverters that have state-of-the-art features and user-friendly technology.

Warranty

A warranty is necessary for an electrical device to be dependable and user-friendly. This implies that in the unusual event that the inverter breaks down, you will either get a refund, have a replacement inverter, or receive free repair work.

Customer Reviews

Customer ratings and reviews play a crucial role when making a purchase. Take into account reviews from actual customers when assessing the equipment.

