Best air fryer ovens: Top 10 picks for culinary upgrade

Air fryer ovens have entirely changed the way we cook, and because of their tremendous adaptability compared to traditional techniques, they have become crucial kitchen tools. Without the need for a lot of oil or complicated steps, these cooking wonders change the cooking experience and provide several benefits. Their innovative quick air circulation technology is the foundation of these air fryer ovens. In the following guide, we have curated the list of the best air fryer ovens. By ensuring that dishes have the ideal ratio of crispy outside to juicy inside, these fryers guarantee a satisfying dinner. Users can cook with accuracy and consistency, achieving the desired texture and flavour, thanks to the temperature and timer settings' simplicity. Best air fryer ovens: Choose from 10 choices from our curated list for healthier cooking.

Both beginner and experienced cooks will find these technology' user-friendly interfaces easy to navigate and use. The modern and small designs maximise available space and provide an updated look to your kitchen, making them a valuable and beautiful complement to any kitchen. Key factors to consider while selecting an air fryer oven are capacity, strength, technology, and extra features. From experimenting with complex recipes to cooking up fast, health-conscious meals, below are some of the best-rated air fryers that are adaptable cooking supporters that meet a variety of culinary demands. With so many options, these air fryer ovens guarantee that every meal is a delectable work of art that strikes the ideal balance between taste and health.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Explore the world of the best air fryer ovens in this guide, which are simple yet highly effective kitchen companions to improve your cooking adventures. Enjoy the food revolution they provide and include delicious and adaptable recipes in your everyday meals. An air fryer oven is waiting to enhance your cuisine, whether you are a food lover or someone looking for quick and healthful dinner alternatives.

1. Geek AiroCook Helix 12 Litres Air fryer, 12 Preset Menus, 8-in-1 Digital Touch Airfryer Oven with Airfry, Bake, Rotisserie, Grill, Toast, Broil, Dehydrate & Keep warm, Recipe Book|8 Accessories(1700W)

B0CJMHZ1Y1

The Geek AiroCook Helix 12-Litre Air Fryer's cutting-edge features revolutionise culinary convenience. This air fryer oven puts variety at your fingertips with its 8-in-1 digital touch interface and 12 preset options. It is the best air fryer oven that meets a variety of culinary demands with its features, which include air fryer, baking, rotisserie, grilling, toasting, broiling, dehydrating, and warming. The strong motor guarantees effective operation. This tool is a complete kitchen companion, coming with 8 attachments and a recipe book. For those looking for a smooth cooking experience, the AiroCook Helix is a valuable addition because of its stylish appearance and multitude of uses.

Specifications of Geek AiroCook Helix 12 Litres Air fryer, 12 Preset Menus, 8-in-1 Digital Touch Airfryer Oven with Airfry, Bake, Rotisserie, Grill, Toast, Broil, Dehydrate & Keep warm, Recipe Book|8 Accessories(1700W):

Special Feature: Programmable

Product Dimensions: 39.5D x 37.5W x 43.5H Centimetres

Colour: Grey

Capacity: 12 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Limited colour options Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket for easy cleaning

2. Faber 20L 1500W Air Fryer Oven | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat & Broil | 85% Less Oil | Temperature & Timer Control, Preset Cooking Options, Convection Function, Auto-Off | (Black)

B0CD84L555

Among the many helpful kitchen appliances is the Faber 20L 1500W Air Fryer Oven. It is the best-rated air fryer that offers a wide variety of culinary choices, including frying, baking, roasting, toasting, defrosting, grilling, reheating, and broiling. With an incredible 85% less oil used, it encourages healthy cooking without sacrificing flavour. Precise customisation for a variety of recipes is made possible by the temperature and timer control, in addition to preset cooking choices. Its convection feature guarantees even cooking. Its auto-off function increases safety by avoiding overcooking. This air fryer oven from Faber, with its elegant black appearance, blends style with efficiency, making it an excellent option for anybody looking for a complete and easy-to-use kitchen tool.

Specifications of Faber 20L 1500W Air Fryer Oven | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat & Broil | 85% Less Oil | Temperature & Timer Control, Preset Cooking Options, Convection Function, Auto-Off | (Black):

Brand: Faber

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 38.4D x 34.8W x 35.4H Centimeters

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Control Type: Touch Control

Pros Cons Provides ample space for cooking larger quantities. Only available in turquoise Ensures rapid and uniform cooking with minimal oil. Limited control features

3. INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Smart With 23 L Capacity|1700 W-16 Preset Programs|| Digital Display and Touch Control | Rotisserie & Convection| 8 Accessories| Recipe Book|2 Year Warranty

B0B9YGBCJG

With its unique characteristics, the INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Smart redefines what can be cooked. With its sizeable 23-litre capacity and 1700w solid power, it offers enough room and efficiency for a range of cooking requirements. This is the most popular air fryer brand that may be used for a variety of meals because it has 16 preset programs, including rotisserie and convection settings. Operating the device is made simple by the touch interface and digital display, and culinary variety is increased by the eight attachments and recipe book included. Ensuring long-term durability, the INALSA Aero Smart comes with a 2-year warranty. This air fryer oven is a complete option for anyone looking for a clever and effective kitchen appliance since it combines innovation and affordability.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Smart With 23 L Capacity|1700 W-16 Preset Programs|| Digital Display and Touch Control | Rotisserie & Convection| 8 Accessories| Recipe Book|2 Year Warranty:

Special Feature: Digital

Product Dimensions: 37D x 40.7W x 40H Centimeters

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 23 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Offers a good-sized cooking space Limited Color Options: Ensures effective cooking. Limited preset cooking options

4. Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven, Black & Rose Gold

B0CJRP3D2P

Stylish and valuable elements come together in the Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25-litre Air Fryer Oven in rose gold and black. This is the best air fryer brand cooking wonder that can accommodate a wide range of culinary requirements with its roomy 25-litre capacity. With up to 75% less oil needed to produce crispy results, the device uses cutting-edge air frying technology to encourage healthy cooking without sacrificing flavour. With the ability to bake, roast, and grill in addition to other culinary modes, it provides versatility all in one appliance. The sophisticated black and rose gold style elevates any kitchen, and the user-friendly digital control panel guarantees accurate temperature and time settings. The innovative and aesthetically pleasing Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25-litre Air Fryer Oven is an excellent option for anybody looking for a chic and efficient cooking solution.

Specifications of Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven, Black & Rose Gold:

Brand: Morphy Richards

Colour: remium Black & Rose gold finish

Product Dimensions: 47.5D x 42.5W x 45.5H Centimeters

Special Feature: Easy Knob control – Control the Mode,

Control Type: knob

Pros Cons Ensures efficiency. Limited capacity for larger quantities. Provides flexibility for various cooking styles. Large Size

5. Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L | 2-in-1 Appliance (OTG + Airfryer) | 1400 Watts | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | Without Rotisserie

B0CJRM16GP

Blending the features of an Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) and an Airfryer into a stylish black appearance, the Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven is a multipurpose kitchen tool. Its large 25-litre capacity and strong 1400W motor provide plenty of room and practical cooking for a variety of meals. With this 2-in-1 device, you may meet a variety of culinary demands by baking, broiling, toasting, air-frying, and defrosting. It does not have a rotisserie feature, but its simple controls for accurate temperature and timed changes make up for its lack of functionality. The Pigeon Air Fryer Oven is a best-rated air fryer and a valuable addition to any kitchen since it makes cooking more accessible and is both stylish and functional, whether your goal is to create delicious baked products or crispy bites.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L | 2-in-1 Appliance (OTG + Airfryer) | 1400 Watts | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | Without Rotisserie:

Special Feature: Indicator Light, Auto Cook Menu, Timer, Adjustable Rack, Automatic Shut-Off

Product Dimensions: 45D x 41.5W x 41H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 25 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, Metal

Pros Cons Combines functionality for diverse cooking. Lacks a rotisserie feature for additional cooking options. Allows various cooking techniques Preset cooking options are not available.

6. AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters, Family Rotisserie Oven,1800W Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Tilt Led Digital Touchscreen,9 Presets Menu For Baking, Roasting, Toasting Etc, With Accessories, Silver

B09T73T1PC

Designed for diverse cooking, the AGARO Regency Air Fryer is a family-sized roaster oven. With a sizeable 12-litre capacity and an effective 1800W electric motor, it can tackle a variety of culinary duties with ease. Cooking for baking, roasting, toasting, and other purposes is made more accessible with the tilt LED digital touchscreen and its nine preset settings. Your kitchen is made more elegant by the silver finish. Essential accessories are included with this air fryer to improve your cooking. The AGARO Regency Air Fryer is an appealing choice for anyone looking for a dependable and feature-rich kitchen appliance. It provides effectiveness and ease whether you're cooking a family feast or a fast snack. This is the best air fryer brand that every kitchen needs.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer,12 Liters, Family Rotisserie Oven,1800W Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Tilt Led Digital Touchscreen,9 Presets Menu For Baking, Roasting, Toasting Etc, With Accessories, Silver:

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Product Dimensions: 12.6D x 13W x 14.8H Centimeters

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 12 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Various Preset Modes Limited Colour Options Enhances the cooking experience. Potentially Higher Price

7. PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

B09CTWFV5W

The PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 revolutionises cooking with its advanced features. This black beauty uses up to 90% less fat, ensuring healthier meals without compromising taste. Powered by a 1400W motor, it efficiently employs Rapid Air Technology to cook food evenly. With a generous 4.1-litre capacity, it's perfect for large servings. This is the best air fryer oven that has user-friendly controls and a sleek design that enhances the overall cooking experience. Whether you air frying, roasting, or grilling, the PHILIPS Air Fryer delivers consistent and delicious results. It is a powerful and stylish addition to any kitchen, making healthier cooking accessible and convenient for everyone.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 uses up to 90% less fat, 1400W, 4.1 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large:

Special Feature: Temperature Control, Programmable

Product Dimensions: 35.5D x 35.5W x 33.8H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.1 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Ensures even and crispy cooking. Available only in white Provides versatility for various recipes. Higher Power Consumption

8. COSORI Air Fryer for home 4.7 Liter, 9-in-1 Kitchen Oven Appliances, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Digital Tempered Glass Display, Max 230℃ Setting, Quiet, 4 Portions, 1500W, L501 Grey

B0CN37VG74

With its 4.7-litre capacity and 9-in-1 features, the COSORI Air Fryer is a genuine powerhouse that makes it a helpful kitchen companion. Its sleek grey style reflects its modern characteristics and gives your kitchen an edge of modernity. A 30-recipe guide that comes with the device is going to stimulate your cooking imagination and broaden your cooking horizons. With a maximum temperature setting of 230°C, the digital tempered glass display guarantees exact control over your culinary masterpieces. With its silent operating design, it's an ideal partner for large family meals, holding up to four pieces. The COSORI Air Fryer, with its powerful 1500W motor, combines simplicity and efficiency to provide a smooth cooking experience. It's the best-rated air fryer and a must-have for anybody looking for a fashionable, functional, and portable cooking gadget.

Specifications of COSORI Air Fryer for home 4.7 Liter, 9-in-1 Kitchen Oven Appliances, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Digital Tempered Glass Display, Max 230℃ Setting, Quiet, 4 Portions, 1500W, L501 Grey:

Special Feature: Temperature Control, Timer, Auto Turn OFF

Product Dimensions: 27.4D x 30.5W x 36.5H Centimeters

Colour: Grey

Capacity: 4.7 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Rapid Air Cooking Limited Colour Options Large 4.7-litre Capacity Complex Controls

9. Borosil Best 25 L Air Fryer Oven Toaster & Griller, Convection, Air Fry, Grill, Bake & Toast, Black

B09MSP37FZ

With its many uses and stylish black design, the Borosil Best 25 L Air Fryer Oven Toaster & Griller completely transforms your food experience. This multipurpose gadget combines convection, grilling, baking, air-frying, and toasting functions smoothly. It is an excellent option for both small and large households because of its vast 25-litre capacity, which can accommodate a variety of culinary demands. The sleek black design lends a touch of refinement to your kitchen. With the Borosil Air Fryer Oven's user-friendly settings, you can prepare a variety of foods precisely and with ease. Whether you air fry crispy snacks or baking tasty sweets, this gadget offers efficiency and convenience, making it the best-rated air fryer and a vital addition to any kitchen for anyone seeking a dependable and complete cooking option.

Specifications of Borosil Best 25 L Air Fryer Oven Toaster & Griller, Convection, Air Fry, Grill, Bake & Toast, Black:

Brand: Borosil

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 40.7D x 46.4W x 28.3H Centimeters

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Control Type: Knob

Pros Cons Versatile cooking options Limited colour options Air Crisp Technology Limited functions

10. COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer w/See-Through Window & Touch Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, 8 Pre-set Menu & Recipe, Non-Stick Basket, Rapid Air Technology for Fast Meals

B0CBXNZ52N

With a powerful 1600W motor and a roomy 6.5-litre capacity, the COMFYHOME Air Fryer is a formidable kitchen companion. You can quickly and precisely manage your cooking with its digital interface, which includes a touch panel and see-through window. This device uses up to 95% less oil to produce quick and effective meals while encouraging healthier cooking thanks to its Rapid Air Technology. It has eight pre-made meals and a recipe book so that it may accommodate different tastes. It is cleaned up after each usage and is made easier with the non-stick basket. For grilling, baking, or frying, the COMFYHOME Air Fryer offers a flexible and effective option. This is the best air fryer oven gadget and is a great way to improve your cooking experience if you are looking for a reliable and effective kitchen partner. It combines power, innovation, and convenience.

Specifications of COMFYHOME Air Fryer for Home - 1600W, 6.5 Liter Digital Air Fryer w/See-Through Window & Touch Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, 8 Pre-set Menu & Recipe, Non-Stick Basket, Rapid Air Technology for Fast Meals:

Special Feature: Scratch Resistant, Countdown Timer, Bpa Free, Light Weight

Product Dimensions: 42D x 33.6W x 38.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 6.5 litres

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons High-Speed Air Circulation Limited colour options Non-stick basket for easy cleaning

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Geek AiroCook Helix 12 Litres Air Fryer 12 preset menus and 8-in-1 functionality 1700W motor for robust operation Stylish grey design with a digital touch interface Faber 20L 1500W Air Fryer Oven 85% less oil usage for healthier cooking Temperature and timer control, with preset options Convection function for even cooking INALSA Air Fryer Oven Aero Smart 16 preset programs, including rotisserie and convection Touch control and digital display It comes with 8 accessories and a recipe book Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Stylish black and rose gold design 75% less oil usage for healthier cooking Versatility for baking, roasting, grilling, etc. Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L 2-in-1 appliance combining OTG and Airfryer functions Generous 25L capacity for various cooking needs Simple controls for accurate adjustments AGARO Regency Air Fryer Family-sized roaster oven with 12L capacity Tilt LED digital touchscreen and 9 preset menus Silver finish for an elegant look PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200/90 Up to 90% less fat usage for healthier meals Rapid Air Technology for even cooking 4.1L capacity suitable for larger servings COSORI Air Fryer 9-in-1 functionality for versatile cooking options Sleek grey design with a digital tempered glass display Suitable for serving up to four portions Borosil Best 25 L Air Fryer Oven 25L capacity for more extensive cooking needs Combines convection, grilling, baking, air-frying, toasting Stylish black design for kitchen aesthetics COMFY HOME Air Fryer Powerful 1600W motor and 6.5L capacity Digital interface with see-through window Uses 95% less oil for healthier meals

Best overall product:

Out of all the best air fryer ovens available in the highly competitive market, the COSORI Air Fryer is the most excellent product overall. With its 4.7-litre capacity and 9-in-1 capability, it offers a diverse culinary experience, allowing users to air fry, bake, roast, grill, and more. Any kitchen would benefit from the modern touch brought by the digital tempered glass display and elegant grey appearance. The strong 1500W motor provides enough power to cook up to four meals with accuracy and efficiency. Its comprehensive 30-recipe guidebook encourages culinary innovation, and its 230°C maximum temperature setting offers accurate control. With its ability to blend design, performance, and ease of use, the COSORI Air Fryer is an excellent choice for any cuisine.

Best value for money:

For the most excellent and best-rated air fryers overall, the Geek AiroCook Helix 12-Litre Air Fryer stands out as a strong option. It provides efficiency and variety with its 1700W power, 12 preset menus, and 8-in-1 digital touch interface. This air fryer oven offers a complete cooking solution with the ability to air fry, bake, rotisserie, grill, toast, broil, dehydrate, and keep warm functions. Its utility is improved by the addition of eight attachments and a recipe book, which elevates it to the top of the list for anyone looking for a practical and all-inclusive kitchen companion. Combining functionality, style, and innovation, the Geek AiroCook Helix is a standout option on the market.

How do you find the top 10 best air fryer oven picks for versatile cooking?

To choose the 10 best air fryer ovens for diverse cooking, a thorough examination of each product's features, capabilities, and user feedback is required. A number of important considerations are involved in the choosing process, including cooking capacity, power efficiency, preset programs, design, and other features. The selected air fryer ovens provide a variety of cooking choices, guaranteeing that they satisfy a range of gastronomic requirements. Giving careful thought to these factors ensures that the items chosen offer not just flexibility but also dependability and effectiveness in a variety of culinary settings. The objective is to provide a diverse range of adaptable cooking equipment that satisfies consumer needs and preferences.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.