Best air fryers under 5000: Top 10 picks to relish fried food without guilt

Introduction Air fryers are one of the most valuable and essential tools in the kitchen, and they have completely changed the way we cook. In terms of cost, health conscience, and convenience, there are many options available on the market for the best air fryer under ₹5000. For those who are health-conscious, these culinary partners are a great option since they provide the tempting taste of crispy and juicy foods to our tables with little to no oil. At less than Rs. 5000, these air fryers may be used for a variety of culinary purposes. There is an air fryer made just for you, whether you are a foodie who enjoys experimenting with complex recipes or a busy person searching for healthy but quick-to-prepare meals. Best air fryers under ₹ 5000: Check out our list of top air fryers to enjoy guilt-free snacking.

Their advanced fast air circulation technology is one of the main characteristics that set these feature-rich air fryers apart as high-end options. With the help of this technology, your meal will be cooked to a perfect crispiness without sacrificing the juiciness of the components. With the ease of temperature and timer settings, you can cook food precisely and consistently get the ideal texture and flavour. Apart from their exceptional culinary skills, these high-performing air fryers also have easily navigable interfaces that enable both novice and experienced cooks to utilise them. The streamlined and small shapes further modernise your kitchen and improve the appearance of the area used for cooking.

The capacity, power, technology, and extra features of an air fryer are essential considerations when selecting an air fryer under Rs. 5000. Explore the world of these high-quality, yet reasonably priced, kitchen allies to improve your cooking and make sure that every meal is a delicious masterpiece that perfectly balances flavour and health.

1. INALSA Air Fryer 1400W with 4.2 Liter Capacity|2 Year Warranty Air Crisp Technology Timer Selection and Full Temperature Control Auto Cut Off |(Gourmia)(Black)

With a 4.2-litre capacity and 1400W of power, the INALSA Air Fryer provides a range of cooking options. With its 2-year guarantee and Air Crisp Technology, it is the best air fryer under Rs. 5000, which makes healthy frying with little to no oil possible. While the auto-cut-off provides safety, the timing selection and complete temperature control offer precision. Its elegant black appearance gives your kitchen a sophisticated touch and is evocative of Gourmia products. This is the best budget air fryer that consistently produces delicious results, whether it is used for roasting, baking, or crisping. With the INALSA Air Fryer's inventive design and convenient design, you can enhance your cooking experience and bring style, efficiency, and delicious results to any kitchen.

Specifications of INALSA Air Fryer 1400W with 4.2 Liter Capacity

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Product Dimensions 25.5D x 33.3W x 29.5H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons 4.2-litre capacity for versatile cooking options Limited colour options (Black only) Air Crisp Technology for healthier frying Limited functions

2. Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket – Green

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is an essential kitchen tool that uses 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology to transform cooking. This is the best air fryer under Rs. 5000 that uses less oil to produce healthier outcomes while ensuring speedy and consistent frying thanks to its 1200w solid motor. The 4.2-litre non-stick basket makes cleaning more accessible, and your kitchen will seem more refreshed thanks to its eye-catching green appearance. Its easy-to-use digital controls make customising different recipes a breeze. This is the best high-performing air fryer that gives a better way of living without sacrificing flavour. Thus, the Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is an excellent option for anybody looking for a handy and health-conscious cooking partner.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer

Special Feature: Digital

Product Dimensions: 30D x 22.9W x 29H Centimetres

Colour: Green

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Aluminium

Pros Cons 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Limited colour options (Green only) Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket for easy cleaning

3. Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home - 1350W Airfryer with Touch Panel - Hot Air Circulation Technology with Temperature & Timer Control - Uses Up to 90% Less Oil (LLHFD439, Black)

The most feature-rich air fryer under Rs. 5000 is Lifelong's LLHFD439 Digital Air Fryer, which offers a cooking solution packed with features for your household. It uses Hot Air Circulation Technology—this air fryer with a large 4.2L capacity and a solid 1350W motor guarantees effective frying. Everyone can easily adjust the temperature and timing settings because of the touch panel's user-friendly design. Its unique capacity to cook with up to 90% less oil makes it a remarkable feature. The sleek black design gives your kitchen a contemporary feel. This high-performing air fryer from Lifelong is an excellent option for anybody looking for an affordable, feature-rich device that will improve their cooking, thanks to its dedication to both price and functionality.

Specifications of Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air fryer for Home - 1350W Airfryer with Touch Panel

Special Feature: Digital Touch Panel

Product Dimensions: 30.8D x 30.8W x 33.2H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Capacity: 4.2 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Provides ample space for cooking larger quantities. Only available in turquoise Ensures rapid and uniform cooking with minimal oil. Limited control features

4. GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer with 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology, Adjustable Temperature Control, Timer Function & Non-stick Fry Basket (GBAF-55B)

With its 5.5-litre capacity and 1400W motor, the GOBBLER Electric Fryer (GBAF-55B) is a powerhouse in the world of healthy frying. Utilising the cutting-edge 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology guarantees rapid and uniform cooking while using the least amount of oil. The timing feature and temperature control are programmable, providing accuracy for a range of recipes. Convenience is increased with the non-stick fry basket, which makes cleanup easier. With this electric fryer, you can quickly fry, grill, and roast anything. This feature-rich air fryer is a great kitchen buddy. Its economical design and user-friendly features make it appropriate for anybody wishing to embrace healthy cooking practices without sacrificing on taste. The GOBBLER Electric Fryer is the best air fryer oven and a practical kitchen tool that will enhance your cooking experience.

Specifications of GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5 Litres 1400W Healthy Fryer with 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology

Special Feature: Countdown Timer

Product Dimensions: 20D x 27W x 25H Centimeters

Colour: Turquois

Capacity: 5.5 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Offers a good-sized cooking space with innovative functions. Limited Color Options: Ensures effective and uniform cooking. Limited preset cooking options

5. iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets, Full Touch Controls, Smart Rapid Air Technology, Timer Function with Auto off & Fully Adjustable Temperature Settings (Black)

The iBELL AF500M Air Fryer, with its 5-litre capacity and innovative features, expands cooking convenience. This is the best air fryer under 5000, with an elegant black digital fryer that has several features to meet all of your cooking requirements. Using hot air circulation, Smart Rapid Air Technology guarantees effective and uniform cooking of the food. Its easy-to-use interface is further enhanced with Full Touch Controls and a crisp digital display. It is a high-performing air fryer with seven culinary presets that make preparing a variety of recipes easier. You can precisely regulate your recipes with the timer feature that has auto-off and completely changeable temperature settings. With its reduced oil use, the iBELL AF500M Air Fryer offers a healthier cooking option for roasting, baking, and frying. Boost your experience in the kitchen with this digital fryer that combines innovation, versatility, and sleek design, making it a valuable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5 L, Digital Fryer with 7 Cooking Presets

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Product Dimensions: 34.5D x 23W x 30.9H Centimeters

Colour: Black AF500M

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Ensures longevity and efficiency. Limited capacity for larger quantities. Provides flexibility for various cooking styles. Large Size

6. Prestige Electric Air Fryer PAF 6.0, Black, 1200 Watt

The Prestige Electric Air Fryer PDF 6.0 is the best air fryer under Rs. 5000, making an addition to any kitchen with its durable 1200W motor and elegant black appearance. The unique technology of this air fryer redefines healthy cooking. Its four cooking modes—fry, grill, bake, and roast—provide flexibility for a range of gourmet creations. With its 2.6-litre size, you can fit all your favourite foods within. With up to 90% less oil used, the air fryer's quick hot air circulation ensures consistent and effective frying. For home cooks of all skill levels, its temperature control and user-friendly interface make it accessible. The Prestige Electric Air Fryer is the best budget air fryer that has an auto shut-off option and a timer function for convenience. This kitchen masterpiece not only enhances your cooking experience but also encourages a healthy lifestyle, making it a good purchase for anyone seeking efficiency, style, and health conscience in one appliance.

Specifications of Prestige Electric Air Fryer PAF 6.0, Black, 1200 Watt

Special Feature: Smoke Vent for Absorbing Unwanted Odour and Smoke

Product Dimensions: 27D x 27W x 32H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Capacity: 2 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Combines functionality for diverse cooking. Lacks a rotisserie feature for additional cooking options. Allows for various cooking techniques and larger batches. Preset cooking options are not available.

7. Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L | 2-in-1 Appliance (OTG + Airfryer) | 1400 Watts | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | Without Rotisserie

A multipurpose 2-in-1 appliance, the Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L combines the features of an oven-to-grill and an air fryer into one machine. This black marvel, equipped with a strong 1400W motor, can cook in several ways, such as air fry, bake, broil, toast, and defrost. There will be plenty of room for your cooking experiments due to the 25L capacity. It does not have a rotisserie, but it works well with a variety of cooking techniques to meet your wide range of culinary demands. Because of its efficient design, the Pigeon Air Fryer is the best air fryer under 5000, making it simple to prepare a wide range of foods. Its streamlined design blends functionality and flair to give your kitchen a contemporary feel. Improve your cooking skills with this high-performing air fryer that offers variety and ease of use for preparing meals.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 25L | 2-in-1 Appliance

Special Feature: Indicator Light, Auto Cook Menu, Timer, Adjustable Rack

Product Dimensions: 45D x 41.5W x 41H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 25 litres

Material: Stainless Steel, Metal

Pros Cons Combines functionality for diverse cooking. Lacks a rotisserie feature for additional cooking options. Allows for various cooking techniques and larger batches. Preset cooking options are not available.

8. SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Preset modes for Indian cooking, 3.5L basket, Mobile app with 100+ recipe eBook and Videos, Mint Green (Mint, Large (3.5L))

With the latest technology, the SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer completely transforms the way you cook in your home. It accommodates a wide range of gourmet tastes with its six pre-set settings designed especially for Indian cooking. The 3.5L basket guarantees adequate space for your favourite recipes. Its unique feature is a mobile app that gives users access to a collection of more than 100 recipes via eBooks and videos, enhancing the interactive and pleasurable nature of cooking. The mint green hue gives the aesthetics of your kitchen a revitalising feel. With its extensive recipe database, this is the best air fryer under Rs. 5000 that not only makes cooking more accessible but also promotes cooking experimentation. SOLARA is a beautiful and valuable addition to your kitchen, seamlessly fusing technology and tradition to provide a mint-green kitchen companion that enriches your cooking journey.

Specifications of SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer for Home Kitchen with 6 Preset modes for Indian cooking

Special Feature: Programmable

Product Dimensions: 25.4D x 27.9W x 26.7H Centimeters

Colour: Mint

Capacity: 3.5 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons 6 Preset Modes for Indian Cooking with 3.5L Basket Limited Color Options Enhances the cooking experience. Potentially Higher Price

9. Libra 4.5 Litre Digital Air Fryer for home 1430 Watts, Rapid Air Fry Technology for Evenly Cooked Food, Air Fryer uses 90% Less Fat, Variable Temperature and Timer Control with 7 Pre-set Controls

With its innovative capabilities, the Libra 4.5 Litre Digital Air Fryer is the best air fryer under Rs. 5000 in a new age of economical and healthful cooking. It uses Rapid Air Fry Technology, which uses 1430 watts of power to fry food evenly and crisply. With 90% less fat to use, it encourages a healthy diet without sacrificing flavour. With seven pre-set controls and changeable temperature and timing settings, there is versatility for a variety of recipes. It is ideal for families because of its 4.5-litre size, which can accommodate more significant portions. The digital interface makes cooking settings more precisely controllable, which improves user ease. Power, efficiency, and health conscience are all combined in the Libra Digital Air Fryer. This is the best feature-rich air fryer for anybody looking for a reliable product.

Specifications of Libra 4.5 Litre Digital Air Fryer for home 1430 Watts, Rapid Air Fry Technology for Evenly Cooked

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Product Dimensions: 29D x 29W x 33H Centimeters

Colour: White

Capacity: 4.5 litres

Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Ensures even and crispy cooking. Available only in white Provides versatility for various recipes. Higher Power Consumption

10. Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 360° Rapid Air Cooking, 85% Less Oil | Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan, Auto-Off | Sleek Design | (Black)

With its numerous features and stylish look, the Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer is a kitchen powerhouse that will transform the way you cook. Fry, bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, and reheat are just a few of the cooking options it provides. With the use of 85% less oil and thorough and efficient cooking, the 360° Rapid Air Cooking technology produces a healthy result. Several recipes can be precisely customised using the temperature and timing control features. Convenience is increased by the non-stick frying pan's easy cleanup. This is the high-performing air fryer that has an auto-off mechanism that guarantees both energy economy and safety. Its 6-litre size makes it perfect for family meals and more significant portions. The sleek black Faber Air Fryer enhances the modern look of your kitchen while providing excellent performance. The Faber Air Fryer is a valuable addition for anyone looking for efficiency, style, and health-conscious cooking in a single appliance. It allows you to adopt healthy cooking practices without sacrificing flavour.

Specifications of Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat

Special Feature: Temperature Control

Product Dimensions: 25.3D x 34.8W x 29.7H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Pros Cons 360° Rapid Air Cooking with 85% Less Oil Limited Color Options Large 6-litre Capacity Complex Controls

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 INALSA Air Fryer 4.2-litre capacity 2-year warranty Air Crisp Technology Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket Green colour for a refreshed kitchen appearance Lifelong Digital Air fryer 4.2L capacity Hot Air Circulation Technology Temperature & Timer Control: Uses up to 90% Less Oil GOBBLER Electric Fryer 5.5-liter capacity 360 Degree Rapid Air Technology Adjustable Temperature Control, Timer Function iBELL AF500M Air Fryer 5-liter capacity 7 Cooking Presets Full Touch Controls, Smart Rapid Air Technology Prestige Electric Air Fryer PDF 6.0 2.6-liter capacity 4 Cooking Modes (Fry, Grill, Bake, Roast) 90% Less Oil, Smoke Vent for Absorbing Unwanted Odor Pigeon Air Fryer Oven 25L 25-liter capacity 2-in-1 Appliance (OTG + Airfryer) 1400 Watts, Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost SOLARA Large Digital Air Fryer 6 Preset Modes for Indian Cooking 3.5L basket Mobile app with 100+ Recipe eBooks and Videos Libra Digital Air Fryer 4.5-liter capacity Rapid Air Fry Technology Uses 90% Less Fat, Variable Temperature, 7 Pre-set Controls Faber 6L 1500W Air Fryer 6-liter capacity 360° Rapid Air Cooking 85% Less Oil, Temperature & Time Control, Non-Stick Fryer Pan

Best overall product

Among the wide range of air fryers available, the Inalsa Air Fryer stands out as the bestfeature-rich air fryer. With a 4.2-litre capacity and a mighty 1400W power, this air fryer is ideal for cooking a wide range of foods because of its adaptability. Its unique Air Crisp Technology makes it stand out by enabling oil-free or very little healthy frying, guaranteeing that your food is not only tasty but guilt-free as well. Its precise temperature control and timing selection, which provide personalised cooking experiences, are unique features that enhance its performance. An additional degree of security is added by the auto-cut-off feature, which encourages worry-free use. The elegant black design gives your kitchen an elegant appearance while still being reflected in Gourmia's excellence.

Value for money product

In the competitive air fryer market, the Lifelong 4.2L Digital Air Fryer stands out as thebest budget air fryer. It is reasonably priced without sacrificing features or performance, which makes it an excellent buy for anybody looking for a reliable kitchen appliance without breaking the bank. This air fryer guarantees adaptability and strong performance with its sizeable 4.2-litre capacity and sturdy 1350W motor. Its design incorporates Hot Air Circulation Technology, which ensures effective frying with up to 90% less oil, supporting healthy cooking methods without compromising flavour. Cooks of all skill levels will find it easy to operate because of the touch panel's exact temperature and timing management.

How do you find the top air fryer under ₹ 5000?

To find out the best air fryer under ₹5000, an in-depth analysis of multiple brands based on essential variables is required. Cooking power, capacity, functionality, technology, and user evaluations are some of these characteristics. Evaluating how well each air fryer works in terms of quick air circulation technology, cooking settings, temperature management, and convenience of use is vital. Additionally, choosing appliances that live up to consumer expectations is aided by taking into account the design, safety features, and construction quality. Insights into actual user experiences may be gained by looking at customer reviews and ratings, which guarantees that the selected air fryers produce reliable and satisfying results every time. Finding items that give the best value for money involves comparing costs as well as other features like cooking modes, presets, and accessories.

