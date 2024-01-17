Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 42% off on foldable smartphones

Smartphone technology is advancing rapidly and can now be folded in half to carry a large display in a compact form factor. This not only gives you the freedom to carry a tablet in your pocket but also gives you a premium experience. The large display is best for anyone who loves to juggle between multiple apps at a time. If you are planning to buy one then Amazon Repluc Day Sale is the best chance for you to own one with a huge discount. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Dive into the future with the foldable smartphone available

This buying guide includes smartphones with premium features and top-shelf hardware. The internal large display is best for when you want to use multiple apps at once or just want to enjoy your favourite shows. A multiple-camera system offers crystal-clear pictures and videos. Follow us on this guide for the best foldable smartphone available at a discount.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G comes with a 6.2-inch cover screen and a rather large 7.6-inch Main Screen, boasting an in-display camera for an uninterrupted Infinity Flex Display experience. A large internal display enhances productivity, offering PC-like multitasking and a new taskbar. Engineered with durability in mind, the device features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus2 protection and an Aluminum frame. Additionally, it stands as the world's first water-resistant foldable smartphone.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.2-inch Cover Screen, 7.6-inch Main Screen

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

Battery: 4400 mAh

B0CB6B25BZ

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Top 10 smartwatches

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G

Unveil a pocket-sized style smartphone with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G. This foldable phone combines sleek aesthetics with robust features, boasting the world's first water-resistant compact foldable design. The device features an exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus2 exterior and durable Ultra Thin Glass on the inside, protected by an aluminium frame. Enjoy faster charging and longer battery life with the upgraded 4nm processor and a 3700mAh battery.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 5G

Brand: Samsung

Display: 6.7 inches

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM and 256GB storage

Battery: 3700mAh

B0CB67R3Y6

3. TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G

The TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G boasts industry-leading features, presenting the first full-size foldable phone with a remarkable 7.85 inches 2K+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and offering a quality 50MP quad-camera setup, it redefines foldable photography. With a massive 5000mAh battery and ultra-fast 45W charging, it offers a full day of battery life. Exceptional memory options of up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB internal storage make it a powerhouse.

Specifications of TECNO Phantom V Fold 5G Black

Brand: TECNO

Display: 7.85 inches internal display, 6.42 inches outer display

Processor: MTK Dimensity 9000+

RAM and Storage: 12GB RAM and 256GB storage

Battery: 5000mAh

B0BZCG8FNL

4. TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G

The TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G boasts an Iconic Black design with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, powered by a D8050 5G Processor for efficient performance. Its 6.9-inch Flexible AMOLED display and 1.32-inch secondary display offer a unique visual experience, complemented by a 32MP selfie and 64MP rear camera with exceptional features. The device features a 45W Fast Charging 4000mAh battery, offering 33% charge in just 10 minutes.

Specifications of TECNO Phantom V Flip 5G

Brand: TECNO

Display: 6.9 inches main, 1.32 inches sub-display

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8050

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 256GB ROM

Battery: 4000mAh

B0CHYVKZ85

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save big on gaming laptops

5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra impresses with its cutting-edge features and futuristic design. Boasting a vibrant 6.9-inch AMOLED display and a sleek 3.6-inch external display. A powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this device offers a seamless and powerful performance. Capture stunning moments with a 32MP selfie camera and a versatile main camera setup. The 30W TurboPower charging, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and IP52 water-repellent design ensure durability. Running on Android 13, it combines style with substance for a premium smartphone experience.

Specifications of Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Brand: Motorola

Display: 6.9 inches main and 3.6 inches outer display

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM and storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage

Battery: 3800mAh

B0C7QCHGLF

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.