Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save big on gaming laptops

As we prepare to commemorate the 75th Republic Day with pride, tech enthusiasts are in for a treat. This Republic Day Sale, Amazon is offering great discounts on gaming laptops. These cater to the needs of casual gamers and professional gamers alike. This is the perfect time to elevate your gaming experience, as the market is filled with irresistible deals on powerful gaming laptops. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Level up your gaming with huge discounts on gaming laptops

Gaming laptops have become synonymous with power, performance, and portability, providing an unmatched gaming experience. With technological advancements and innovative designs, these laptops are more than just gaming devices. Creators can use these powerful laptops as a canvas to unleash their artistic potential.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Whether you're a seasoned gamer looking to upgrade your rig or a newcomer eager to continue on your gaming journey, the Republic Day Sale offers a plethora of options to suit every need and budget. From sleek and portable models that redefine on-the-go gaming to high-performance beasts that can handle the most demanding titles, the choices are as diverse as the games themselves.

In this buying guide, we will explore the exciting landscape of gaming laptops, exploring the standout features, the latest trends, and, most importantly, the incredible deals that await you during this Republic Day extravaganza. Join us as we unravel the possibilities and guide you through the maze of options to help you make the most informed decisions during this festive tech celebration. Get ready to unleash your gaming potential and make the most of the Republic Day Sale on gaming laptops!

1. HP Victus Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop (model fa0666TX) is a powerhouse designed for gamers. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Running on Windows 11 Home, it boasts a quick 9 ms response time, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a spacious 512GB SSD. The backlit keyboard with MSO and a weight of 2.29 kg enhances the gaming experience.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Brand: HP

HP Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3050

NVIDIA RTX 3050 RAM and storage: 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD

B0C2HZYM87

Also read: Best Sony speakers: Elevate your audio experience with 10 supreme options

2. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop boasts powerful performance with an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor and a vivid 15.6" FHD IPS display. Equipped with 8GB RAM, a speedy 512GB SSD, and a dedicated 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU, it delivers smooth gaming experiences at a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Running on Windows 11, the laptop features a backlit keyboard and includes a 3-month Game Pass subscription. Weighing 2.25kg and finished in Shadow Black, it combines style with functionality for gamers on the go.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop

Brand : Lenovo

: Lenovo Display : 15.6" FHD IPS, 120Hz

: 15.6" FHD IPS, 120Hz CPU : Intel Core i5 11th Gen

: Intel Core i5 11th Gen GPU : NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB)

: NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB) RAM and storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

B0B4JQ9X9C

3. The ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 delivers a powerful gaming experience with its 15.6" FHD 144Hz display, driven by an Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen processor and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Featuring a generous 16GB RAM, speedy 512GB SSD, and Windows 11, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast load times. The 90 WHr battery provides extended gaming sessions. Weighing 2.30 Kg, the laptop boasts a sleek black design, making it a formidable yet portable gaming companion.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Brand : ASUS

: ASUS Display : 15.6" FHD 144Hz

: 15.6" FHD 144Hz CPU : Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen

: Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen GPU : 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti RAM and storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

B0CCYGC3TS

4. Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop boasts a powerful Intel i5-12500H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a speedy 512GB SSD. Its NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6) ensures smooth gaming, complemented by a vibrant 15.6" FHD 120Hz display. The backlit orange keyboard adds flair to the Dark Shadow Grey chassis. Weighing 2.81kg, it runs on Windows 11 with MS Office '21, offering a compelling gaming and productivity package.

Specifications of Dell G15 5520 Gaming Laptop

Brand : Dell

: Dell Display : 15.6" FHD 120Hz 250 nits

: 15.6" FHD 120Hz 250 nits CPU : Intel i5-12500H

: Intel i5-12500H GPU : NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)

: NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6) RAM and storage: 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD

B09XXM57T2

5. Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop boasts powerful performance with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and RTX 4050 Graphics, offering a stellar gaming experience. Its 144Hz display, 6GB VRAM, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD contribute to seamless gameplay. Running on Windows 11 Home and equipped with Wi-Fi 6, it ensures a cutting-edge user experience. The 15.6" FHD ANV15-51 laptop is a sleek, high-performance gaming machine that caters to the needs of avid gamers.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Brand : Acer

: Acer Display : 15.6" FHD ANV15-51, 144Hz

: 15.6" FHD ANV15-51, 144Hz CPU : 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H GPU : RTX 4050 Graphics, 6GB VRAM

: RTX 4050 Graphics, 6GB VRAM RAM and storage: 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD

B0CHJJZ9G8

Also read: Best power banks in India: Keep your gadgets charged with our top 10 picks

6. ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022)

The ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) is a powerhouse gaming laptop featuring a 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz display. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS and equipped with an RTX 3050 4GB GPU, it delivers robust gaming performance. With 16GB RAM, a speedy 512GB SSD, and pre-installed Windows 11, it ensures a smooth gaming experience. The laptop, weighing 2.5 kg and sporting a sleek grey design, strikes a balance between performance and portability.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G17

Brand : ASUS

: ASUS Display : 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz

: 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz CPU : AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS

: AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS GPU : RTX 3050 4GB Graphics

: RTX 3050 4GB Graphics RAM and storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

B0CJ34MB5Y

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.