Best gaming laptops under 1 Lakh: Top 10 affordable options

In the expansive realm of gaming, selecting the ideal laptop is akin to an unending quest. With a multitude of options in the market and a diverse range of hardware configurations, finding the best gaming laptop that caters to your needs without draining your wallet becomes a formidable challenge. To simplify this journey, we've meticulously curated a list of the top 10 gaming laptops under ₹1 lakh. Best gaming laptops under ₹ 1 Lakh: Explore our carefully picked selection of 10 gaming laptops under ₹ 1 Lakh.

This guide aims to streamline your choices, granting you the freedom to choose the most suitable gaming laptop without the hassle of extensive research. Whether you're an enthusiast for modern AAA titles, engaged in competitive gaming, or simply a casual player, our curated list has an option for everyone. Each laptop, adorned with sleek designs and potent hardware, serves as an ideal gaming companion, eliminating the need for exhaustive searches before making a decision.

Moreover, recognizing that gaming laptops transcend their primary purpose, we acknowledge their potential for creators. With ample RAM capacities and swift storage, these laptops empower creators to transform ideas into reality, whether it involves encoding 4K videos on Premiere Pro or crafting intricate 3D scenes on Blender.

Our detailed analysis covers every facet of a gaming laptop – from specifications to real-world performance and customer reviews. By taking these factors into account, we've shortlisted the best gaming laptops from various brands, ensuring that you have access to the perfect option you seek. Welcome to a guide that not only simplifies but enhances your quest for the ultimate gaming laptop experience.

1. HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H Processor 15.6 inch(39.6 cm) FHD Gaming Laptop

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop packs powerful performance with its 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display, featuring a high refresh rate of 144Hz, delivers immersive gaming visuals, complemented by the GTX 1650 4GB graphics. Running on Windows 11 with Microsoft Office pre-installed, it offers seamless productivity. With B&O audio, Alexa integration, and a free XBox pass, the laptop caters to entertainment needs. The backlit keyboard enhances gaming in low-light conditions, making it a comprehensive gaming and productivity solution.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Brand: HP

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: GTX 1650 4GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor Limited RAM Fast 144Hz display Moderate GPU

2. Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop boasts powerful performance with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and RTX 4050 Graphics. Its 144Hz display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD ensure smooth gaming and multitasking. Video editing software like Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve will run smoothly and significantly increase render times. Running on Windows 11 Home and equipped with Wi-Fi 6, this 15.6-inch FHD laptop, model ANV15-51, delivers an immersive gaming experience.

Specifications of Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

Brand: Acer

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics: RTX 4050, 6GB VRAM

RAM & Storage: 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast DDR5 RAM Limited storage capacity High end GPU

3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a powerhouse designed for gaming enthusiasts. Featuring a 15.6" FHD 144Hz display, an Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen processor, and a robust 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, it delivers immersive gaming experiences. With 16GB RAM, a speedy 1TB SSD, Windows 11, and a long-lasting 90 Whrs battery, it ensures smooth multitasking and efficient storage. Weighing just 2.30 Kg, it's a portable gaming solution in a sleek black design.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15

Brand: ASUS

Display: 15.6" FHD 144Hz

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent gaming performance Slightly heavier at 2.30 Kg High-refresh-rate display Limited storage options

4. Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop is a powerhouse for gaming enthusiasts. Equipped with an Intel i5-12500H processor, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it delivers a seamless gaming experience. Running on Windows 11 with Microsoft Office '21, it boasts an NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6) graphics card on a 15.6" FHD WVA AG 120Hz display. The package includes the sleek AW320M Black USB Wired Gaming Mouse for precise control.

Specifications of Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop

Brand: Dell

Display: 15.6" FHD WVA AG 120Hz

Processor: Intel i5-12500H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)

RAM & Storage: 8GB DDR5, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Intel i5-12500H processor Limited RAM High-quality NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics Comaparatively less refresh rate display

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a powerful gaming laptop featuring an Intel Core i5-11320H processor and a vibrant 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Packed with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it runs on Windows 11, complemented by NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB graphics for an immersive gaming experience. With Alexa integration, it weighs 2.25kg and comes in a sleek Shadow Black design. Additionally, it includes a 3-month Game Pass subscription, making it a great choice for gamers.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Brand: Lenovo

Display: 15.6" FHD IPS, 60Hz

Processor: Intel Core i5-11320H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful processor Limited refresh rate NVIDIA RTX 2050 Relatively modest RAM

6. ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022)

The ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) is a high-performance gaming laptop featuring a 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz display. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS processor and an RTX 3050 4GB graphics card, it delivers a compelling gaming experience. With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and pre-installed Windows 11, it combines speed and efficiency. The laptop, in a stylish grey design, weighs 2.5 Kg, ensuring portability without compromising power.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022)

Brand: ASUS

Display: 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS

Graphics: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-refresh-rate display for smooth gaming Slightly heavier Powerful AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS processor Limited video RAM

7. MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop

The MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, delivering a smooth gaming experience on its 16-inch FHD 144Hz display. Featuring 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and Windows 11 Home, this sleek black laptop weighs 2.25 kg. The MSI Bravo 15 model is a powerhouse for gamers seeking performance and portability.

Specifications of MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop

Brand: MSI

Display: 16 inches FHD 144Hz

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen processor Relatively heavy High-refresh-rate FHD display

8. MSI Sword 15 A12UDX Gaming Laptop

The MSI Sword 15 A12UDX is a powerful gaming laptop featuring an Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H processor, a vibrant 40CM FHD 144Hz display, and Windows 11 Home. With 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB NVMe SSD, it delivers seamless performance. The Nvidia GeForce RTX3050 with 6GB GDDR6 ensures immersive gaming graphics, while the sleek white design adds a touch of style, all packed in a lightweight 2.25 kg body.

Specifications of MSI Sword 15 A12UDX

Brand: MSI

Display: 40CM FHD 144Hz

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX3050, 6GB GDDR6

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful CPU Limited storage High refresh rate display Relatively heavy

9. MSI Katana GF66

The MSI Katana GF66 is a high-performance gaming laptop featuring an Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H processor, a vibrant 16-inch FHD 144Hz display, and a powerful NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. With a sleek black design weighing 2.2 5Kg, it boasts 16GB RAM, a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD, and comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. Ideal for gamers seeking a balance of portability and gaming prowess.

Specifications of MSI Katana GF66

Brand: MSI

Display: 16 inches FHD 144Hz

Processor: Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 144Hz display Limited storage for games Powerful RTX 3050 GPU Slightly heavier

10. HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

The HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, model wd0880TX, unleashes high-performance gaming with its 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and a robust 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. Its 16.1-inch FHD IPS display, boasting a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, immerses users in stunning visuals. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it ensures swift multitasking and ample storage. The RGB Backlit Keyboard adds a customizable flair, while B&O audio enhances the gaming experience. Weighing 2.32 kg, this MSO Black laptop is a powerhouse delivering gaming prowess.

Specifications of HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

Brand: HP

Display: 16.1-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics: 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050

RAM & Storage: 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful GPU Relatively heavy High refresh rate display Premium pricing

Product Name Display Processor Graphics HP Victus Gaming Latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5... 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Intel Core i5-12450H GTX 1650 4GB Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5... 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Intel Core i5-13420H RTX 4050 6GB VRAM ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Intel Core i7-11800H 11th Gen RTX 3050 Ti 4GB Dell G15-5520 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Intel i5-12500H NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch FHD 60Hz Intel Core i5-11320H NVIDIA RTX 2050 4GB ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz AMD Ryzen 7-6800HS RTX 3050 4GB MSI Bravo 15 Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS RTX 2050 4GB GDDR6 MSI Sword 15 A12UDX 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6 MSI Katana GF66 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 HP OMEN Gaming Laptop 16.1-inch FHD 144Hz Intel Core i5-13420H 13th Gen RTX 4050 6GB

Best value for money

The Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop stands out as the best value for money, offering a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, RTX 4050 graphics with 6GB VRAM, and a vibrant 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it an excellent choice for gamers on a budget.

Best overall product

The HP Omen gaming laptop takes the crown of the best gaming laptop under ₹1 Lakh. This laptop boasts the latest and greatest Intel Core i5 13th gen processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM. This combination can handle any heavy tasks with ease. The NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU will give you the best gaming experience and to deliver these breath-taking visuals, it comes with a large 16-inch 144hz display. Coming at slightly higher price point, this laptop is the perfect choice for any gamer.

How to find the right gaming laptop?

Finding the right gaming laptop involves considering key factors like the processor, graphics card, display quality, RAM, and storage. For optimal gaming performance, prioritize a powerful CPU, such as an Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen. Graphics cards like NVIDIA's RTX series provide excellent gaming capabilities. A high-refresh-rate display, preferably 144Hz or more, enhances the gaming experience. A good amount of RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while a fast SSD contributes to quick load times. Portability, cooling systems, and additional features like RGB lighting are also worth evaluating. Researching reviews, benchmark tests, and user feedback can aid in making an informed decision based on individual gaming preferences and budget constraints.

