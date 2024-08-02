Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts on 6th August: Early deals revealed on a range of home and kitchen appliances

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale dates have been announced! The Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 kicks off on August 6th and runs through August 11th, offering a week full of incredible discounts. With up to 65% off on a wide range of home and kitchen appliances, this event is a shopaholic’s dream. Whether you're eyeing a new air conditioner, a sleek TV, or a reliable refrigerator, this is the perfect time to upgrade. The sale also features great bargains on washing machines, air fryers, water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, and microwaves. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save big on a range of fridges, washing machines, vacuums and more

What’s more, if you use an SBI credit card, you can enjoy an extra 10% instant discount, including on EMI transactions. Are you planning to refresh your home or kitchen setup? The Amazon Sale provides the ideal opportunity to shop smart and save big. So, why wait? Dive into the deals and start your shopping list to make the most of these fantastic offers.

Thinking about enhancing your kitchen? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers excellent deals on air fryers for healthier snacks and microwaves for quick meal prep. Need to keep your home spotless? Explore discounts on vacuum cleaners and water purifiers. So, get ready to shop smartly with our recommendations and make the most of these unbeatable offers!

Grab up to 65% off on top AC brands in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Don’t miss out on incredible savings of up to 65% on top AC brands during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! Discover unbeatable deals on renowned brands like Daikin, Lloyd, Voltas, Panasonic and more. Enjoy the convenience of no-cost EMIs, along with easy exchange and return options, making your purchase stress-free. Whether you’re upgrading your old AC or buying your first one, this Amazon Sale is the perfect opportunity to get the best cooling solutions at amazing prices. Shop now and stay cool all season long!

Check out these exclusive discount offers on ACs

Up to 55% off on the best refrigerators on Amazon Freedom Sale

Save up to 55% on top refrigerators during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Plus, enjoy an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 with your HDFC credit card. Explore fantastic deals on leading refrigerator brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Godrej. Whether you need a spacious side-by-side fridge or a sleek, energy-efficient model, this sale has something for everyone. Upgrade your kitchen with the best in cooling technology and make the most of these unbeatable offers. Shop now and bring home the perfect refrigerator at incredible prices!

Check out these fridges from the best refrigerator brands

Also read: 10 best refrigerators in India between ₹30000 and 40000: Buyer's guide

Save big on washing machines with up to 55% discount

Get ready for big savings on washing machines with extra discounts of up to ₹10,000 during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Choose from a wide range of top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Bosch. Whether you’re looking for a high-efficiency front loader or a durable top loader, this sale offers unbeatable deals to fit every need. Take advantage of these extra discounts and upgrade your laundry experience with the latest technology and features. Shop now to enjoy cleaner clothes and even bigger savings!

Here are some washing machine deals you can’t miss

Get the best smart TVs at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, up to 60% off

Find the best smart TVs at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Independence Day Sale, with discounts of up to 60%! Discover amazing deals on top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL. Whether you're looking for stunning 4K resolution, smart features, or sleek designs, this sale has something for everyone. Upgrade your home entertainment system with the latest technology and enjoy incredible savings. Don’t miss out—shop now to bring home the perfect smart TV at an unbeatable price!

Check out these deals on smart TVs

Also read: Best 8K Smart TVs for an immersive viewing experience: Top 6 picks that will keep you hooked to the TV

Bag up to 65% off on microwave ovens during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024

Bag up to 65% off on microwave ovens during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! Discover amazing deals on top brands like Samsung, LG, and IFB. Whether you need a versatile convection oven or a simple solo microwave, this sale offers fantastic savings on a wide range of models. Upgrade your kitchen with the latest technology and enjoy faster, more convenient cooking. Don’t miss out—shop now and get the best deals on microwave ovens!

You can’t miss these deals on best-selling microwaves

Discounts on air fryers like never before, grab your favourite during Amazon Freedom Sale 2024

Enjoy discounts on air fryers like never before during the Amazon Freedom Sale! Find amazing deals on popular brands such as Philips, Pigeon and many more leading air fryer brands. Whether you’re looking for a compact model or a larger one with multiple features, this sale offers something for every kitchen. Upgrade your cooking with healthier meals and faster results. Hurry, grab your favourite air fryer at unbeatable prices and transform your cooking experience today!

Grab one of these air fryers on a discount now!

Also read: Air fryer vs deep fryer: Comparison guide to determine the healthier option

Get up to 65% off on the best water purifier brands during Amazon Great Festival Sale

Get up to 65% off on top water purifier brands during the Amazon Great Festival Sale! Discover unbeatable deals on trusted brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Pureit. A high-quality water purifier ensures you and your family enjoy clean, safe drinking water by removing impurities and contaminants. Improve your health and peace of mind with advanced filtration technologies. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your water purification system at incredible prices.

Check out the best water purifier deals here

Massive discounts on the top-selling canister and robotic vacuum cleaners during Amazon Sale 2024

Score massive discounts on top-selling canister and robotic vacuum cleaners during the Amazon Sale 2024! This is the perfect time to invest in a vacuum cleaner, as you can save significantly while upgrading to the latest models with advanced features. Canister vacuums offer powerful suction for thorough cleaning, while robotic vacuums provide effortless maintenance and convenience. Buying during the sale ensures you get the best value for your money, making it easier to keep your home spotless and allergen-free.

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale What types of products are on sale? You can find discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more.

Are there any special offers or discounts available? Yes, there are significant discounts of up to 65% on various products, plus special offers like no-cost EMIs and instant discounts on select brands.

Can I use additional bank offers or coupons during the sale? Yes, additional bank offers and coupons may be available, such as instant discounts on HDFC credit cards. Check the offers page for details.

Are there any early access benefits for Prime members? Yes, Amazon Prime members often get early access to sales and exclusive deals. Check the Prime Early Access page to see what’s available before the sale officially starts.

Can I track my orders and delivery during the sale? Yes, you can track your orders and delivery status through your Amazon account. The tracking information will be updated as your order progresses through the delivery process.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.