Amazon Best Deals on electronics: Up to 75% off on bestselling headphones, speakers and more

Amazon is currently running a massive sale on electronics, offering discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of products. This sale includes some of the best-selling headphones and speakers, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their audio equipment or purchase gifts. The selection features top brands known for their quality and performance, ensuring that you get the best value for your money. Find the perfect headphones and speakers with Amazon's best deals on headphones and speakers.(Pexels)

In addition to headphones and speakers, the sale extends to other electronic gadgets, providing a comprehensive shopping experience for tech enthusiasts. Whether you're in the market for high-quality audio gear, smart home devices, or other electronic essentials, Amazon's sale has something for everyone. With such significant discounts, these deals are expected to be popular, so it's wise to act quickly. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to score some fantastic deals on top electronics.

Here are the 5 best-selling headphones on Amazon:

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds offer an impressive audio experience with their 12.4mm driver unit, delivering clear and enhanced bass-quality sound. These earbuds are designed for those who seek high-quality audio and versatility in their daily life. The exceptional battery life provides up to 38 hours of playback on a single charge, making them perfect for long trips or daily commutes. Additionally, the IP55 rating ensures water and sweat resistance, making these earbuds suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. Gamers will also appreciate the dedicated gaming mode, which offers various features to enhance their gaming experience on OnePlus devices. These earbuds are an excellent choice for personal use or as a thoughtful gift for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds:

Driver Unit: 12.4mm

Battery Life: Up to 38 hours

Water Resistance: IP55

Special Features: Sound Master Equalizers, Gaming Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life Limited to OnePlus handset features Water and sweat resistance No active noise cancellation

The Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones provide an exceptional listening experience with up to 50 hours of playtime, making them ideal for long journeys and extended use. Featuring the DSEE technology, these headphones enhance the quality of compressed music files, ensuring high-quality sound streaming. The lightweight and comfortable design makes them suitable for all-day use, whether at work or leisure. With multipoint connectivity, you can effortlessly switch between two devices, enhancing your convenience. The built-in mic allows for clear hands-free calling, and the Sony | Headphones Connect App lets you customise the sound to your preference using the EQ Custom feature. These headphones also support voice assistants, adding to their versatility and functionality. They make a perfect gift for music lovers and tech enthusiasts alike.

Specifications of Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones:

Battery Life: Up to 50 hours

Sound Quality: DSEE technology

Connectivity: Multipoint connection

Special Features: Voice Assistant Support, Fast Pair

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long battery life On-ear design may not suit everyone High-quality sound enhancement No active noise cancellation

The JBL C100SI Wired In-Ear Headphones offer an immersive audio experience with JBL Pure Bass Sound. These lightweight headphones are designed for comfort, featuring three sizes of ear tips (S, M, L) to ensure a perfect fit, even during extended listening sessions. The premium metallic finish adds a touch of style to your everyday use. With a noise-cancelling microphone, these headphones ensure clear hands-free calls. The one-button multi-function remote allows easy control of music and calls. These headphones are a great choice for music enthusiasts and are also an excellent gifting option for friends and family.

Specifications of JBL C100SI Wired In-Ear Headphones:

Sound Quality: JBL Signature Sound

Connectivity: Wired with 1.2M cable

Warranty: 1 year manufacturer’s warranty

Special Features: Extra Deep Bass, Noise Cancelling Microphone

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable fit with multiple ear tip sizes Wired connectivity limits mobility High-quality bass sound No volume control on the remote

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds offer an advanced listening experience with innovative AI features and active noise cancellation. Equipped with 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, these earbuds deliver high-quality sound through the Samsung Seamless Codec, providing an immersive audio experience. The intelligent ANC uses three high SNR microphones to effectively eliminate outside noise, while Voice Detect allows seamless switching to ambient sound during in-person conversations. The 360 Audio feature enhances the listening experience with realistic and spatial sound, making you feel like you’re part of the action. With up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC on and an additional 18 hours in the charging case, these earbuds are perfect for long listening sessions. Their Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity ensures a stable connection, and the IPX7 water resistance makes them suitable for various environments. Ideal for tech enthusiasts, these earbuds also make a great gift for anyone looking to upgrade their audio gear.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro:

Audio Quality: 24-bit Hi-Fi audio

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours with ANC, 18 hours with case

Water Resistance: IPX7

Special Features: Intelligent ANC, 360 Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality audio and noise cancellation Limited to Samsung devices for full-feature use Advanced AI and 360 Audio features Shorter battery life with ANC on

The Jabra Elite 3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds offer a unique sound experience with rich bass and customizable sound settings. Ergonomically designed for comfort, these earbuds deliver high-quality audio and up to 28 hours of battery life. They feature four built-in microphones for impeccable call quality, ensuring clear conversations in any environment. The Elite 3 includes noise isolation for an immersive listening experience and HearThrough technology for on-demand external noise pickup. Ideal for Android users, these earbuds support Alexa Built-in, one-touch Spotify playback, and Google Fast Pair. With Mono Mode, you can use either earbud while the other charges, providing flexibility and convenience. These earbuds are perfect for daily use, travel, or as a thoughtful gift for music lovers.

Specifications of Jabra Elite 3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Sound Quality: Rich bass, customizable sound

Battery Life: Up to 28 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth with Android compatibility

Special Features: Noise Isolation, HearThrough technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent call quality No active noise cancellation Long battery life Limited features for non-Android users

Best value for money headphones on Amazon

The JBL C100SI Wired In-Ear Headphones deliver impressive JBL Pure Bass Sound at an affordable price. These lightweight headphones are designed for comfort with three sizes of ear tips (S, M, L) to ensure a perfect fit. Their premium metallic finish adds a stylish touch, while the noise-cancelling microphone ensures clear hands-free calls.

Best overall headphone on Amazon

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds offer an exceptional audio experience with their 12.4mm driver unit, providing clear and enhanced bass-quality sound. They boast an impressive battery life of up to 38 hours, making them ideal for long trips and daily use.

Top 3 features of the best headphones on Amazon:

Best Headphones Audio Output Connectivity Special Features OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Enhanced Bass Bluetooth Sound Master Equalizers, Gaming Mode Sony WH-CH520 High-Quality Sound Bluetooth, Multipoint Voice Assistant Support, Fast Pair JBL C100SI JBL Pure Bass Wired Extra Deep Bass, Noise Cancelling Microphone Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio Bluetooth Intelligent ANC, 360 Audio Jabra Elite 3 Rich Bass Bluetooth Noise Isolation, HearThrough Technology

Also read: Our top 7 picks of April 2024 to experience unparalleled pure bass sound with JBL headphones.

Bestselling smartwatches on Amazon

Here are the 5 best selling speakers on Amazon:

The SONY ULT Field 1 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for those who want powerful sound on the go. Featuring the ULT Button, it delivers massive bass at the touch of a button. Its compact design, complete with a detachable multiway strap, makes it easy to carry anywhere. With up to 12 hours of battery life, it ensures long-lasting playback for outdoor events and gatherings. The speaker is IP67 rated, making it waterproof, rustproof, and dustproof, ideal for outdoor use. Available in four colours, you can choose the one that best suits your style. The built-in microphone with echo-cancelling technology allows for clear, hands-free calling. Additionally, control your music effortlessly with the Sony Music Centre and Fiestable apps.

Specifications of SONY ULT Field 1 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Audio Output: Mono

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Water and Dust Resistance: IP67

Special Features: ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Mono audio output Long battery life and IP67 rating Limited colour options for some preferences

The JBL Go 3 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers impressive JBL Pro Sound with deep bass and no distortion. Its feather-light, grab-and-go design makes it highly portable, perfect for taking your music anywhere. With an IP67 rating, the speaker is both water-resistant and dust-resistant, making it suitable for use at the beach or by the pool. Bluetooth 5.1 ensures a quick and lag-free connection, enhancing your music and movie experiences. Enjoy up to 5 hours of playback on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for outdoor adventures. Available in vibrant colours, this speaker combines durability with style.

Specifications of JBL Go 3 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Audio Output: Stereo

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours

Water and Dust Resistance: IP67

Special Features: Ultimate JBL Pro Sound, Quick-Connect with Bluetooth 5.1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ultra-portable design Limited battery life Water and dust-resistant No microphone for calls

The boAt Aavante Bar 610 Bluetooth Soundbar provides an exceptional audio experience with its 25W RMS Signature Sound. This 2.0 Channel soundbar enhances your listening with immersive surround sound and clear, powerful bass thanks to its Dual Passive Radiators. Enjoy up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge, making it ideal for extended listening sessions. Its versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Auxiliary, and USB, allow you to stream music from various sources effortlessly. The soundbar’s ergonomic and portable design adds a touch of modern style to your home entertainment setup, combining both aesthetics and functionality.

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar 610 Bluetooth Soundbar:

Audio Output: 25W RMS Stereo Sound

Battery Life: Up to 7 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Special Features: Dual Passive Radiators, 2.0 Channel Setup

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful sound with enhanced bass Limited playback time compared to some alternatives Multiple connectivity options No built-in microphone for calls

The Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker delivers astonishing sound in a compact, durable design. With a maximum output of 5 watts, it provides clear and immersive audio wherever you go. The speaker features PositionIQ technology, which ensures optimal sound quality regardless of how the speaker is positioned—whether tilted, flipped, or hung. Its IP67 rating guarantees that the speaker is both waterproof and dustproof, making it perfect for outdoor adventures and travel. The portable design and robust build ensure it can withstand various environments while delivering consistent audio performance.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker:

Audio Output: 5 Watts

Water and Dust Resistance: IP67

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Special Features: PositionIQ Technology, Waterproof

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and durable design Lower output power compared to larger speakers Waterproof and dustproof No built-in microphone for calls

10. Samsung Soundbar And Speaker Set

The Samsung Soundbar HW-B67E/XL offers an immersive audio experience with its 5.1 channel setup and 520 watts of power. This soundbar includes a wireless subwoofer and rear speaker, providing deep, rich bass and captivating 3D sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual technology. With nine speakers, it delivers dynamic surround sound, enhancing your movie and gaming experiences. The soundbar features multiple sound modes, including Surround Sound Expansion and Game Mode, to tailor audio to your needs. Bluetooth connectivity allows wireless music streaming and simultaneous connection of two devices. The soundbar includes HDMI, Optical In, and USB options, and comes with a remote controller and wall mount bracket for easy setup.

Specifications of Samsung Soundbar HW-B67E/XL:

Audio Output: 520 Watts, 5.1 Channel

Connectivity: Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical In

Special Features: Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual, Bluetooth Multi Connection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful surround sound with 9 speakers A larger setup may require more space Wireless subwoofer and rear speaker for enhanced bass May be complex to set up for some users

Best value for money speaker on Amazon

The JBL Go 3 offers excellent value for money with its impressive JBL Pro Sound and ultra-portable design. For a compact speaker, it delivers clear, deep bass and stereo sound, which enhances the overall listening experience.

Best overall speaker on Amazon

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds are a standout choice for their overall value and features. They provide a remarkable audio experience with a 12.4mm driver unit that delivers clear and enhanced bass. The impressive 38-hour battery life ensures long-lasting use, and the IP55 rating makes them resistant to water and sweat, ideal for workouts.

Top 3 features of the best speakers on Amazon:

Best Speakers Audio Output Connectivity Special Features SONY ULT Field 1 Mono Bluetooth ULT Button for Massive Bass, Multi-way Strap JBL Go 3 Stereo Bluetooth Ultimate JBL Pro Sound, Quick-Connect boAt Aavante Bar 610 25W RMS Stereo Sound Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB Dual Passive Radiators, 2.0 Channel Setup Bose SoundLink Flex 5 Watts Bluetooth PositionIQ Technology, Waterproof Samsung HW-B67E/XL 520 Watts, 5.1 Channel Bluetooth, HDMI, Optical In Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual, Bluetooth Multi Connection

Also read: Soundbar buying guide: How to choose the right soundbar for your entertainment.

Factors to keep in mind while purchasing speakers and headphones

Audio Quality: Look for products that provide clear, balanced sound with good bass and treble. Check for features like noise cancellation, sound enhancement technology, and driver size for a richer audio experience.

Connectivity Options: Ensure the device supports the connectivity options you need, such as Bluetooth, wired connections, or auxiliary inputs. For speakers, check for compatibility with your devices and support for multiple connections if needed.

Battery Life: For wireless options, assess the battery life to ensure it meets your usage needs. Consider how long the device can operate on a single charge and how long it takes to recharge.

Durability and Build Quality: Examine the construction of the device, including its resistance to water, dust, and physical impact. Durability is crucial for outdoor use and longevity.

Comfort and Fit: For headphones, comfort is key, especially for extended wear. Look for adjustable headbands, cushioned ear pads, and a secure fit. For speakers, consider the portability and ease of handling if you plan to move them frequently.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Electronics Sale 2024: Up to 75% off on soundbars, speakers and more

Best speakers and soundbars for immersive audio experience: Enjoy superior audio and entertainment at home, top 8 picks

Best headphones under ₹3000: Top 10 affordable options for great sound quality

Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

Amazon Best Deals on Electronics: FAQs What types of electronics are included in Amazon’s best deals? Amazon’s best deals on electronics typically include a wide range of products such as headphones, speakers, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. Discounts often apply to popular brands and the latest models.

How can I find the best deals on electronics during the sale? To find the best deals, visit Amazon's "Today's Deals" section or search for "electronics sale" on the site. Use filters to narrow down options based on category, brand, or price range. Additionally, keep an eye out for time-limited flash sales and daily deals.

Are the deals on electronics available to all customers? Most deals are available to all customers, but some promotions may be exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Check the terms and conditions of each deal to see if any membership or additional requirements apply.

How long do the deals on electronics last? Deals on electronics can vary in duration. Some are part of limited-time sales or daily deals that last for 24 hours, while others may be part of extended promotions that last several days or even weeks. It’s advisable to act quickly to take advantage of the best discounts.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.