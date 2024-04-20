Our top 7 picks of April 2024 to experience unparalleled pure bass sound with JBL headphones

JBL as a brand has a lot to offer in terms of quality and design. JBL headphones usually come with their signature pure bass sound which everyone loves. Many people simply sought out JBL headphones because of the unhinged and clear bass quality that it has to offer. JBL headphones: Top picks curated to help you find the best headphones from JBL(Pexels)

Keeping in mind that the sound quality is above average and really good in some variants, JBL also offers great comfortable fits, easy-to-use operations and bold and bright colours to light up the styling quotient when you step out. JBL headphones have a lot to offer in terms of both sound and style.

We have curated a list of some of the top-performing JBL headphones to help you find the perfect pick for you without any hindrance. Find the best in ratings, sound quality, features and more listed for you right here.

1.

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)

B09CYX92NB

The JBL Tune 770NC over-the-ear wireless headphones offer Adaptive Noise Cancelling for enhanced focus during tasks or music sessions. You can stay wirelessly connected via Bluetooth 5.3 and indulge in immersive JBL Pure Bass Sound. The headphones allow you to explore your surroundings with Ambient Aware and Talk Thru features, adjustable via the JBL Headphones app. The free JBL Headphones App allows the users to personalise their experience as per their needs, featuring EQ modes and tailored adjustments. One can effortlessly manage calls and audio playback with intuitive ear-cup buttons, while voice-aware mode ensures seamless hands-free communication. Truly an elevated experience where you can use these headphones to enjoy music, movies, gaming and more.

Specifications of JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones:

Colours available: 5

Battery life: up to 70 hrs

Form factor: Over-ear headphones

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adaptive Noise Cancelling The design is bulky Immersive JBL Pure Bass Sound Battery Life

2.

JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Red)

B01DF26V7A

The JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones come with the renowned JBL Signature Sound with extra deep bass, offering a frequency range of 20-20kHz. Enjoy seamless control and hands-free calls with the one-button universal remote and built-in microphone. You can access Google Assistant or Siri with quick launch functionality and stay connected with the noise-cancelling microphone for crystal-clear communication. Designed for comfort and style, the C100SI boasts a sleek, glossy, and ergonomic design. Its lightweight construction, coupled with three sizes of ear tips, ensures a personalized and comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. The wired in-ear JBL headphones are perfect for connecting to your laptops for office meetings and plugging into your music devices for jogs and more.

Specifications of JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones:

Colours available: 2

Battery life: wired

Form factor: In-ear wired headphones

Connectivity: 3.5 mm gold plate jack

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid JBL Signature Sound with deep bass Wired Connection Built-in microphone and remote Earbud Design may not fit all

3.

JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Lightweight & Comfortable fit (Black)

B07JQKQ91F

The in-ear JBL headphones are the perfect way to ensure you enjoy that signature JBL sound quality without breaking the bank. Stay connected and manage calls effortlessly with the one-button universal remote and noise-isolation microphone. Seamlessly access Google Assistant or Siri with quick launch functionality. Experience ultimate comfort during extended wear with the ultra-lightweight design and three sizes of ear tips for a personalized fit. Enjoy high-fidelity sound transmission with the twin cable design and so much more. The easy-to-connect headphones are compatible with any device that comes with the right jack port and can be stored easily as well.

Specifications of JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones:

Colours available: 3

Battery life: wired

Form factor: In-ear wired headphones

Connectivity: 3.5 mm L-shape jack

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable JBL Sound Quality Wired Connection Lightweight and comfortable Earbud Design may not fit all

4.

JBL Tune 215BT, 16 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, in Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic, 12.5mm Premium Earbuds with Pure Bass, BT 5.0, Dual Pairing, Type C & Voice Assistant Support (Black)

B08FB2LNSZ

These JBL headphones come in a very handy design. The in-ear neckband headphones from JBL are comfortable to use and sit on your nack ensuring they stay with you and don't fall out which could be a hassle with earbuds. This makes them the perfect workout and gym headphones to own. The JBL headphones come with a quick charging option offering just 1 hour of playtime on a 10-minute charge, with full charging in under 2 hours making them very good for travel and commutes. Seamlessly switch between two devices with multi-point connectivity which makes them a great option for switching between calls on your laptop and phone. Perfect for office, gym, everyday commutes and more.

Specifications of JBL Tune 215BT in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones:

Colours available: 5

Battery life: up to 16 hrs

Form factor: in-ear neckband headphone

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick Charging Option The Neckband Design may not fit all Multi-point Connectivity Battery Life

5.

JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

B096G2RN6D

The JBL Tune Over-Ear Headphones deliver the JBL Signature Sound powered by 40mm drivers for deep and powerful bass. You can enjoy uninterrupted wireless music for up to 50 hours with the Tune 710BT headphones, ensuring nonstop entertainment. The JBL headphones come with quick charging where just 5 minutes provides an additional 3 hours of playtime, to keep the music going. With wireless Bluetooth streaming powered by Bluetooth 5.0, enjoy high-quality music without tangled cords for a seamless listening experience. Multi-point connectivity allows you to effortlessly pair up to 2 devices with your Tune 710BT headphones and switch between them effortlessly.

Specifications of JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, Over-Ear Headphones:

Colours available: 6

Battery life: up to 50 hrs

Form factor: over-the-head headphones

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long Battery Life Over-the-Head Design may not fit all Quick Charging Not comfortable for office meetings

6.

JBL Newly Launched Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds TWS with Mic,App for Custom Extra Bass EQ, 32Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, IP54 Water & Dust Proof, Ambient Aware, Talk-Thru,Google FastPair (Black)

B0BHDRW3MK

The JBL Wave Flex Wireless In-Ear Earbuds come with high-quality audio of JBL Deep Bass Sound, powered by secure and reliable earbuds featuring 12mm drivers. You can have a hands-free experience with calls on the go with Voice Aware, which allows you to adjust the balance between your voice and others. With IP54 certification for the earbuds and IPX2 for the charging case, the JBL Wave Flex is water and dust-resistant, ready for all-day adventures and can be used with ease outdoors. You can customize your listening experience with the JBL Headphones App, offering five preset equalizers or the option to create your own. All in all a great JBL headphone to consider.

Specifications of JBL Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds:

Colours available: 3

Battery life: up to 32 hrs

Form factor: earbuds

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid IP54 and IPX2 certification for water and dust resistance Stick-closed Design may not fit all High-quality audio Earbud Design may not fit all

7.

JBL Wave Buds in-Ear Wireless Earbuds (TWS) with Mic,App for Customized Extra Bass Eq,32 Hours Battery&Quick Charge,Ip54 Water&Dust Resistance,Ambient Aware&Talk-Thru,Google Fastpair (Mint)

B0BVFQ17V6

The JBL Wave Buds Wireless In-Ear Earbuds come in a refreshing and modern mint colour and offer 8mm dynamic drivers for high-quality audio featuring JBL Deep Bass Sound. Enjoy up to 32 hours of playtime (8 hours in the earbuds, 24 hours in the case) and get an extra two hours with just a 10-minute speed charge. The Smart Ambient technology allows you to have an immersive sound experience and still stay aware of your surroundings. The ergonomic, stick-closed design ensures comfort and eliminates external noise for enhanced bass performance. Take advantage of hands-free calls on the go with VoiceAware. Plus, with IP54-certified earbuds and an IPX2 charging case, they're water and dust-resistant for all-day use, whether at the beach or on the bike trail.

Specifications of JBL Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds:

Colours available: 4

Battery life: up to 32 hrs

Form factor: earbuds

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart Ambient Technology Battery life is less compared to others High-quality audio Not suited for extreme outdoor activities

Top features of the best JBL headphones:

Best JBL Headphones Battery Life Special Features Colours Available JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones Up to 70 hrs Adaptive Noise Cancelling, JBL Pure Bass Sound 5 JBL C100SI Wired In-Ear Headphones Wired JBL Signature Sound, Built-in microphone and remote 2 JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones Wired Affordable JBL Sound Quality, Lightweight design 3 JBL Tune 215BT in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Up to 16 hrs Quick Charging, Multi-point connectivity 5 JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, Over-Ear Headphones Up to 50 hrs Long Battery Life, Quick Charging 6 JBL Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 hrs IP54 and IPX2 certification, High-quality audio 3 JBL Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 hrs Smart Ambient Technology, High-quality audio 4

Best value for money JBL headphones:

The JBL C50HI Wired in-ear Headphones stand out as the epitome of value for money in the JBL lineup. These headphones offer more than just affordability; they deliver the renowned JBL sound quality with deep bass, ensuring an immersive listening experience. Despite their budget-friendly price tag, they don't compromise on comfort, boasting a lightweight design that makes them ideal for extended wear. Additionally, with a variety of colour options available, users can choose a style that suits their preferences. Overall, the JBL C50HI headphones provide exceptional value by combining quality sound, comfort, and affordability in one package.

Best overall JBL headphones:

The JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones redefine the audio experience, offering a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and premium sound quality. With adaptive noise-cancelling capabilities, these headphones create an immersive listening environment, allowing users to focus on their favourite music or podcasts without distractions. Powered by JBL Pure Bass Sound, they deliver deep, powerful bass that elevates the entire audio experience. Moreover, the impressive battery life of up to 70 hours ensures uninterrupted enjoyment for long periods, making them perfect for travel, work, or leisure. Combined with customizable EQ modes via the JBL Headphones app, the Tune 770NC headphones offer unparalleled versatility and performance, making them the ultimate choice for discerning audio enthusiasts.

How to pick the best JBL headphones?

When selecting the ideal JBL headphones, it's crucial to assess various factors to ensure they align with your specific needs and preferences. Start by identifying your intended use, whether it's for gaming, workouts, commuting, or everyday listening. Consider the features that matter most to you, such as active noise cancellation, wireless connectivity, or water resistance for sports activities. Assess the sound quality to ensure it meets your standards, whether you prefer deep bass, crisp highs, or balanced audio. Comfort and durability are also essential factors to consider, especially if you plan to wear the headphones for extended periods. Additionally, factor in your budget and look for models that offer the best value for money while still meeting your requirements. Researching different JBL headphone models, reading reviews, and, if possible, trying them out in person can help you make an informed decision that you'll be satisfied with in the long run.

