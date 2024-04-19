Enjoy the perfect handsfree experience with our top 6 picks for the best Bluetooth earphones in April 2024

Bluetooth earphones are the best way to have a truly hands-free experience. Without the additional cords and wires, these are easy to carry and use and can be connected to multiple devices without any need to plug them in. Bluetooth earphones can be of various types, you can have earbuds, over-the-head earphones, neckbands and more making the options varied. The best Bluetooth earphones will let you stream music and podcasts effortlessly.(Pexels)

With the choice of options and brands and the variety available, you can easily find the right pick for yourself based on your needs and budget. Whether you want to take a jog every day or want a wireless way to attend meetings or even enjoy your video games without the hassle of tangling cords, there is something for everyone to pick from.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

We have curated a list of some of the best Bluetooth earphones available and have listed them based on ratings, features, price points and more to help you find the perfect pick.

1.

boAt Rockerz 255 Max in Ear Earphones with 60H Playtime,Eq Modes,Power Magnetic Earbuds,Beast Mode,Enx Tech,ASAP Charge(10 Mins=10 Hrs),Textured Finish,Dual Pair(Stunning Black),Bluetooth

B0BSS2J8C3

The boAt Rockerz in Stunning Black offers wireless freedom with style. Equipped with up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge, enjoy uninterrupted music. Easily switch between Signature, Balanced, and Pop EQ modes for your favourite music. The magnetic earbuds make powering on/off a breeze. Clear voice calls, whether indoors or outdoors, thanks to ENx technology. Dive into gaming or binge-watching with low latency BEAST Mode. The earphones come with an ASAP charge mode which gives you 10 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Plus, the textured finish and ergonomic design ensure comfort all day long.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 255 Max in Ear Earphones:

Colour: Black

Quick charge: 10 hrs in 10 mins

Earphone type: Bluetooth neckband earphone

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 60 hours of playtime No active noise cancellation Quick charge: 10 hrs in 10 mins Bulkier design compared to earbuds

2.

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass Sound, Upto 57 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, Lightweight, Bluetooth 5.3 (Blue)

B0C4CCMNQT

You can now experience the legendary JBL Pure Bass Sound with the JBL Tune 520BT. Enjoy wireless freedom with the updated and latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, streaming high-quality sound from your smartphone and other devices hassle-free. The over-the-ear headphones come with the option to customise your listening experience with the JBL Headphones App and EQ adjustments. With up to 57 hours of battery life and the option to speedcharge, you can enjoy music all day long and recharge in just 5 minutes for an additional 3 hours of playtime. Stay connected and manage calls effortlessly with Voice Aware technology and convenient ear-cup buttons. Truly a value-for-money pick which is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones:

Colour: Blue

Quick charge: 3 hrs in 5 mins

Earphone type: Over-the-head earphones

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Legendary JBL Pure Bass Sound No active noise cancellation Up to 57 hours of battery life Bulkier compared to earbuds

Also Read: Best hybrid smartwatches for men to stay ahead of time

3.

OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Warp Charge, Upto 38 Hours Battery, Zen Mode, Bluetooth 5.2v (Matte Black)

B07XW7X1X6

The One Plus Buds Pro are the perfect truly wireless in-ear earbuds to own. You can block out distractions with up to 40 dB hybrid noise cancellation that adjusts automatically. Personalize your tunes with OnePlus Audio ID, so it's just right for your ears. The Bluetooth earphones come with a fast charging option and you can get up to 38 hours of music and warp charging which gives you 10 hours in just 10 minutes. Feel the beat with dual 11mm dynamic drivers for punchy bass. You can also relax and meditate with the Zen Mode Air which comes with 5 presets of white noise.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds:

Colour: Matte Black

Quick charge: 10 hrs in 10 mins

Earphone type: In-ear earbuds

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 40 dB hybrid noise cancellation No IP rating for water resistance Dual 11mm dynamic drivers for punchy bass Larger earbuds compared to some competitors

Also Read: Beat the summer heat with coolers under 5000: Top 5 budget buys for efficient summer cooling solutions for your home

4.

ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playtime Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

B088FM4QG4

The Zebronics Duke Bluetooth Earphones come with comfy ear cushions, an adjustable headband, and cool RGB lights. With an inline remote for easy control, these headphones pack a punch with their 40mm bass drivers making your music experience truly immersive. Enjoy wireless freedom within a 10m range, perfect for jamming without obstacles. Charge up in just 2 hours for an impressive playback time of 60 hours and talk time of 30 hours. Plus, with voice assistant support, media and volume control, and AUX input, these headphones are your ultimate option to pick.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphone:

Colour: Black

Quick charge: 60 hrs in 180 min

Earphone type: Over-the-head earphones

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive bass Bulkier design compared to earbuds RGB lights for added flair Not as compact as in-ear options

Also Read: Best 1 ton Blue Star AC for your home: Choose from top options with high end features

5.

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, True Wireless Earbuds with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - Black

B09PC695Q9

The Sony WF-C500 in Black offers superior in-ear audio quality. Experience enhanced sound with DSEE technology, restoring lost high-frequency sounds. Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life, extendable to 20 hours with the charging case. These earbuds are rated IPX4 for splash and sweat resistance, ideal for active use. The built-in mic ensures clear hands-free calling, while the ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended wear. With easy button operation and a pocket-sized case, the WF-C500 earbuds are perfect for on-the-go use. Perfect for working out, office meetings, music and gaming as well these are perfect for everyday use.

Specifications of Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds:

Colour: Black

Quick charge: 1 hrs in 10 min

Earphone type: In-ear earbuds

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid DSEE technology for enhanced sound No active noise cancellation IPX4 splash and sweat resistance Slightly shorter battery life compared to others

Also Read: Best earphones to buy: Top 10 options for exceptional audio experience

6.

pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic, Punchy Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Dual Pairing, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assist & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Dark Blue)

B091MC66JP

Designed for comfort and durability, the pTron Tangent in Dark Blue is your ultimate wireless companion. This in-ear Bluetooth neckband boasts ergonomic magnetic earbuds, ensuring a secure fit during active use. With sweat and dust-proof construction and passive noise cancellation, you can enjoy uninterrupted music anywhere. The Tangent features a super flexible band and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for fast pairing and a seamless wireless range of up to 10m. Its 10mm dynamic driver delivers exquisite sound details with deep bass, while voice assistance support adds convenience to your daily activities. With IPX4 sweat and water resistance, multi-function controls, and included soft silicone ear tips for personalized comfort, the Tangent is perfect for those on the go.

Specifications of pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones:

Colour: Dark Bue

Quick charge: 10 hrs in 75 min

Earphone type: In-ear earbuds

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Deep bass No active noise cancellation Ergonomic design for a secure fit Shorter battery life compared to others

Top features of the best Bluetooth earphones:

Bluetooth earphones Sound Quality Special Features Colour boAt Rockerz 255 Max Balanced sound Magnetic earbuds, ASAP Charge, Textured finish Black JBL Tune 520BT JBL Pure Bass Sound Customizable sound with JBL Headphones App, Voice Aware Blue OnePlus Buds Pro Adaptive noise cancellation OnePlus Audio ID, Zen Mode Air, Dual 11mm drivers Matte Black Zebronics Duke Immersive bass RGB lights, Adjustable headband, Fast Charging Black Sony WF-C500 DSEE technology IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, Pocket-sized case Black pTron Tangentbeat Deep bass Ergonomic design, Sweat and dust-proof, Fast pairing Dark Blue

Best value for money Bluetooth earphones:

The Zebronics Duke Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones offer an immersive bass experience, RGB lights for added flair, and fast charging, making them an excellent value-for-money choice for users seeking both style and performance in their wireless headphones. With its powerful sound output and customizable RGB lights, these headphones provide an immersive audio-visual experience at an affordable price point. Additionally, the fast charging feature ensures minimal downtime, allowing users to enjoy their favourite music for longer periods without interruption.

Best overall Bluetooth earphones:

The boAt Rockerz 255 Max in Ear Earphones provide a balanced sound profile, convenient magnetic earbuds, and a textured finish for comfort and style. With up to 60 hours of playtime and clear voice calls with ENx technology, they offer a complete wireless audio solution for all-day use, making them the best overall choice for users seeking top-notch performance and comfort. Whether you're commuting, working out, or simply relaxing at home, these earphones deliver exceptional sound quality and long-lasting battery life, ensuring a premium listening experience in any setting.

How to pick the best Bluetooth earphones?

Choosing the best Bluetooth earphones can be a daunting task given the multitude of options available in the market. However, considering a few key factors can help you make an informed decision. Firstly, consider your specific needs and preferences. Think about how you'll primarily use the earphones - whether it's for commuting, working out, gaming, or simply casual listening. This will help you narrow down your options based on features like sound quality, battery life, and durability. Next, consider the design and form factor. Bluetooth earphones come in various styles such as in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. Choose a design that fits comfortably and securely, especially if you'll be wearing them for extended periods.

Sound quality is another crucial factor to consider. Look for earphones with features like balanced sound profiles, deep bass, and active noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. Battery life is essential, especially if you'll be using the earphones for long periods without access to charging. Opt for earphones with long battery life and quick charging capabilities for added convenience. Lastly, consider factors like connectivity range, compatibility with your devices, and additional features like built-in microphones for hands-free calling and voice assistant support.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.