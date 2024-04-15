Beat the summer heat with coolers under 5000: Top 5 budget buys for efficient summer cooling solutions for your home

As the summer season rolls in, so does the need to add appliances to help keep your home and office spaces cool. These room coolers under 5000 are the perfect budget-friendly pick for those who do not want to invest in air conditioners but still want to find a way to keep their rooms cool. Room coolers under 5000 are perfect and portable making them very easy to use. Cool down your home with the best room cooler under 5000

From bedrooms to dog kennels, room coolers are being used in almost all spaces of the home and even in small offices. Unlike air conditioners, they throw air to cool down a room without changing the temperature of the room. This is considered a healthier and even better option by many people.

Room coolers are more energy efficient and great for spaces which are not too hot but just need a slight cooling down to create the perfect and comfortable environment. The benefit is these also can be used in semi-open spaces to direct cold air in a certain direction.

1. Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler

B0CTHC6CXG

The Bajaj PX25 Torque Portable Air Cooler will be your go-to solution for beating the heat this summer. With its anti-bacterial filter and Turbo Fan technology, it ensures clean, cool air for you and your family. The 24-litre reservoir capacity means fewer refills, while the 3-speed settings let you adjust the cooling to your liking. Its compact design and wheels make it easy to move around, perfect for any space. Plus, with a 1-year standard warranty and an additional 2 years extended warranty, you can enjoy replacement and after-sales support.

Specifications of Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler:

Mounting type:Freestanding

Colour:White

Capacity:24 litres

Number of speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-bacterial filter Limited capacity (24 litres) Turbo Fan technology Might be noisy at high speeds

2. Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler

B0BNN5277G

The Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo 25L Portable Air Cooler is your summer companion. This freestanding cooler offers adjustable speed, 4 caster wheels, and an ice chamber for customizable cooling. With Bactoshield Honeycomb and a 25-litre reservoir, it ensures clean, refreshing air all day. Its sleek black-and-white design adds style to any room. Enjoy high air delivery and a water level indicator for convenience. Perfect for residential use, this durable cooler is also inverter compatible, ensuring uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Stay cool effortlessly with the Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo 25L.

Specifications of Hindware Personal Air Cooler:

Mounting type:Freestanding

Colour:White and black

Capacity:25 litres

Number of speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable speed Limited capacity (25 litres) Ice chamber for cooling May require frequent refilling

3.

Havells Fresco-i 32L Personal Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto Drain, Humidity Control, Dust Filter Net, Overload Protection | Heavy Duty (White/Brown)

B09NM3WWGY

The Havells Fresco - i32 Portable Air Cooler is here to keep you cool all summer long. With its freestanding design and tank cover feature, it's a convenient and stylish addition to any room. Available in white-brown colour, it blends seamlessly into your space. The remote control and 3-speed settings make it easy to adjust to your comfort level. With a 32-litre reservoir capacity and specially processed honeycomb pads, it ensures clean and refreshing air. Perfect for bedrooms, study rooms, small offices, dining areas, and small shops, this cooler is versatile and efficient.

Specifications of Havells Fresco-i 32L Personal Air Cooler:

Mounting type:Freestanding

Colour:White and brown

Capacity:32 litres

Number of speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Remote control Bulky design Specially processed pads Limited color options

4.

Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler- 10L; with 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Blue

B0842RB83T

The Crompton Ginie Neo Air Cooler is a compact powerhouse. Designed for residential spaces, this freestanding cooler is efficient and quiet. With features like a water dispenser and mosquito net, it ensures comfort and safety. Its high-speed blower and 4-way air deflection cool spaces up to 120 square feet effectively. Equipped with an ice chamber and high-density honeycomb pad, it provides superior cooling for hours. Plus, with a motor overload protector and low power consumption of just 130 watts, it's durable and energy-efficient. Stay cool and comfortable with the Crompton Ginie Neo this summer.

Specifications of Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler:

Mounting type:Freestanding

Colour:White and blue

Capacity:10 litres

Number of speeds: 4

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Limited capacity (10 litres) Low power consumption May not be suitable for large rooms

5.

Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan | High-Speed, Small, Compact, Portable 120° Wide Oscillation for Home, Kitchen, Office |1.2ft Height | Without Water | Includes USB Mobile Charger -White

B0C14J8ZJ5

The Ekvira Table Top Bladeless Portable Cooler Fan is crafted in sleek white premium plastic. The cooler fan blends seamlessly into any space and is designed for Indian summers. Its compact dimensions of 14D x 16W x 37H centimetres make it perfect for offices, pooja rooms, kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms. Powered by a high-efficiency motor, it consumes just 60 watts while providing powerful airflow. With three speed settings - High, Medium, and Quiet - you can customize the airflow to your preference. Lightweight at only 2.1 kilograms and equipped with a built-in handle, it's effortlessly portable and can be carried around the home with ease.

Specifications of Ekvira High-Speed Cooler:

Mounting type:Freestanding

Colour:White

Capacity:Without water model

Number of speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and sleek design Capacity not specified Lightweight and portable Limited features compared to others

Top features of the best coolers under 5000

Coolers under 5000 Cooling speeds Colour Special features Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler 3 White Anti-bacterial filter, Turbo Fan technology Hindware Cruzo 25L Personal Cooler 3 White/Black Ice chamber, Bactoshield Honeycomb Havells Fresco-i 32L Personal Cooler 3 White/Brown Remote control, Specially processed pads Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Cooler 4 White/Blue Water dispenser, High-density honeycomb pad Ekvira High-Speed Cooler 3 White Lightweight, Portable, Bladeless design

Best value for money room cooler under 5000

The Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Cooler is a remarkable value-for-money choice due to its compact yet efficient design. Ideal for residential spaces, it offers a blend of convenience and performance. With features like a water dispenser and mosquito net, it ensures comfort and safety. Its high-speed blower and 4-way air deflection effectively cool spaces up to 120 square feet, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. Equipped with an ice chamber and high-density honeycomb pad, it provides superior cooling for extended periods. Moreover, its motor overload protector and low power consumption of just 130 watts ensure durability and energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective cooling solution.

Best overall room cooler under 5000

The Bajaj PX25 Torque Air Cooler earns its title as the best overall cooler under 5000 with a blend of innovation and reliability. Its anti-bacterial filter and Turbo Fan technology guarantee clean, cool air, perfect for combating summer heat. With a generous 24-litre capacity and three-speed settings, it offers versatile cooling tailored to individual preferences. Its compact design and convenient wheels ensure effortless mobility, fitting seamlessly into any space. Furthermore, backed by a 1-year standard warranty and an additional 2-year extended warranty, it provides peace of mind and after-sales support. The PX25 Torque embodies efficiency, effectiveness, and affordability in one package.

How to pick the best coolers under 5000

When selecting the best room cooler under 5000, several factors should guide your decision. Begin by assessing the size of the room you intend to cool to determine the appropriate cooling capacity needed. Consider the cooling mechanism, opting for a direct evaporative cooler for its affordability and effectiveness. Check the CFM rating to ensure sufficient airflow for your room size. Evaluate the water tank capacity to determine how long the cooler can operate before needing a refill, balancing convenience with your usage patterns. Prioritize energy efficiency to minimize operating costs, looking for coolers with high EER ratings or energy-saving features. Additionally, review extra features such as adjustable fan speeds or timer functions to enhance usability. Reading user reviews and comparing prices across different brands can help you make an informed decision. Finally, check the warranty coverage for added protection against defects or malfunctions. With these considerations, you can select a room cooler that efficiently meets your cooling needs within your budget.

