Desert cooler vs tower cooler: Which one is better for your home? A comparison and our top picks

If you are strolling in a home appliance store looking to buy a great cooling solution for your home and are confused between buying a tower or desert cooler, then you have come to the right place. With the soaring mercury levels, staying cool becomes crucial for our survival and to stay comfortable. Desert cooler or tower cooler: Know which is better

While AC is an expensive option to consider when it comes to cooling your space, you may plan on buying an air cooler, but then which out of the two, a desert cooler or a tower cooler is the better choice? To help ease out your confusion, we have prepared this comparison guide to assist you in choosing the best for your home or office.

We have also listed top 5 desert and tower air coolers for you to pick from.

What is the difference between desert air coolers and tower air coolers?

Both desert and tower coolers are designed to offer more relaxed spaces during peak summers and work by evaporating water stored in the tanks.

Both tower and desert coolers are ideal to beat the scorching summer heat as it pulls hot air that passes through wet water pads installed on the side panels. This, in turn, evaporates the water and cools the room. The best part is that both the type of coolers add moisture to the room, which is ideal for kids and older people.

So, when both function almost similarly, which one is better? For this, let's understand both one by one.

What is a desert air cooler?

Desert air cooler, also known as swamp air cooler or evaporative cooler, is a type of air cooler that uses water and evaporation to cool the air. Desert air coolers are designed for cooling large spaces and are highly effective in hot and dry climates. They utilise large water tanks and powerful fans to provide maximum cooling, making them ideal for outdoor areas, large living rooms, and commercial spaces. Typically, desert coolers are heavier than their tower counterparts and hence more substantial and require more space for installation. Being heavy and large, desert air coolers consume more electricity or power.

Top 5 picks of a desert cooler

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is designed to deliver superior cooling in hot and dry climates. With a large water tank capacity of 75 litres, this cooler provides long-lasting cooling without frequent refills. It features a powerful motor and advanced cooling pads that ensure efficient and effective cooling across large spaces. The sleek design and durable build make it an ideal choice for homes and offices. The air cooler is equipped with an ice chamber for enhanced cooling and an autofill mechanism for added convenience. Enjoy a refreshing and comfortable environment with the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

Water Tank Capacity: 75 litres

Cooling Area: Up to 500 sq. ft.

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads

Power Consumption: 190 watts

Air Delivery: 4200 m³/hr

Dimensions: 61 x 40.5 x 120 cm

Weight: 14 kg

Ice Chamber: Yes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Great cooling performance, perfect for hot summers. The large tank lasts all night. Slightly noisy but worth the cool air."

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

The Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler is a high-performance cooling solution ideal for large rooms and open spaces. With its 65-litre water tank and efficient cooling technology, it provides continuous cooling for extended periods. The air cooler features advanced honeycomb cooling pads that enhance water retention and cooling efficiency. It comes with multiple speed settings and a powerful air throw that ensures even cooling throughout the room. The Livpure Koolbliss is designed for energy efficiency, making it an economical choice for beating the summer heat.

Specifications of Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

Water Tank Capacity: 65 litres

Cooling Area: Up to 550 sq. ft.

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads

Power Consumption: 200 watts

Air Delivery: 4500 m³/hr

Dimensions: 63 x 42 x 120 cm

Weight: 15 kg

Ice Chamber: Yes

Autofill Function: Yes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Impressive cooling capacity and efficient water usage. The build quality is excellent, and it’s easy to move around."



Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler

The Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler is engineered to provide superior cooling for large spaces. With a massive 95-litre water tank and high-performance cooling pads, it ensures consistent and efficient cooling for long durations. The air cooler features a powerful fan that delivers strong air throw, making it perfect for large rooms, halls, and open areas. It includes an ice chamber for added cooling efficiency and a water level indicator for convenience. The Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ is designed to offer robust performance and durability, making it a reliable cooling solution for the hottest days.

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler

Water Tank Capacity: 95 litres

Cooling Area: Up to 600 sq. ft.

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads

Power Consumption: 225 watts

Air Delivery: 5100 m³/hr

Dimensions: 63 x 44 x 127 cm

Weight: 16 kg

Ice Chamber: Yes

Autofill Function: Yes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Extremely powerful cooler with great air throw. Perfect for large rooms and outdoor areas. A bit bulky but worth it."

Crompton Optimus i Desert Air Cooler

The Crompton Optimus i Desert Air Cooler is a smart and efficient cooling solution, perfect for large spaces. It boasts a 65-litre water tank and features an advanced honeycomb cooling pad for superior cooling performance. The air cooler is equipped with intelligent humidity control and a digital display for easy operation. With multiple speed settings and an auto-swing feature, it ensures even distribution of cool air. The sleek and modern design, combined with its energy-efficient operation, makes the Crompton Optimus is an excellent choice for both homes and offices.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus i Desert Air Cooler

Water Tank Capacity: 65 litres

Cooling Area: Up to 550 sq. ft.

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads

Power Consumption: 210 watts

Air Delivery: 4300 m³/hr

Dimensions: 60 x 42 x 115 cm

Weight: 14.5 kg

Ice Chamber: Yes

Autofill Function: Yes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Smart features and excellent cooling. The digital controls are a bonus. A bit on the pricier side, but worth it for the convenience."



Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler

The Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler is designed for high-performance cooling in dry and arid climates. With its 50-litre water tank and efficient cooling pads, it offers effective cooling for medium to large rooms. The air cooler features a powerful motor that ensures strong air throw and quick cooling. It includes an ice chamber for enhanced cooling and multiple speed settings for customizable comfort. The compact and sturdy design, along with its energy-efficient operation, makes the Orient Electric Ultimo a practical and reliable choice for cooling your space.

Specifications of Orient Electric Ultimo 50L Desert Air Cooler

Water Tank Capacity: 50 litres

Cooling Area: Up to 400 sq. ft.

Cooling Media: Honeycomb pads

Power Consumption: 185 watts

Air Delivery: 4000 m³/hr

Dimensions: 55 x 38 x 105 cm

Weight: 13 kg

Ice Chamber: Yes

Autofill Function: Yes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

“Compact and efficient, perfect for medium-sized rooms. Good cooling performance but slightly noisy at high speed.”

What are the functions of a desert air cooler?

A desert air cooler is designed to provide efficient cooling in hot and dry climates. Here are the primary functions and features that make it an effective cooling solution:

Cooling: The primary function of a desert cooler is to cool the air through the process of evaporation. Hot air is drawn through water-saturated cooling pads, where it loses heat through evaporation, resulting in cooler air being circulated into the environment.

Humidification: Desert coolers add moisture to the air, which is beneficial in dry climates. This function helps in maintaining a comfortable humidity level, preventing dryness of the skin and respiratory issues.

Air Circulation: Equipped with powerful fans, desert coolers ensure a high rate of airflow, distributing the cool air evenly across large spaces. This improves ventilation and keeps the environment fresh.

Energy Efficiency: Compared to air conditioners, desert coolers are more energy-efficient and cost-effective to operate. They consume significantly less electricity, making them an economical choice for cooling large areas.

Environmentally Friendly:Desert coolers use water as the primary cooling medium and do not rely on harmful refrigerants, making them an environmentally friendly cooling option.

Portability: Many desert coolers come with caster wheels, allowing users to easily move them from one place to another, providing flexibility in usage.

Large Water Tank: Equipped with large water tanks (often between 40 and 60 litres), desert coolers can operate for extended periods without needing frequent refills, ensuring continuous cooling.

Air Filtering: The cooling pads in desert coolers also act as filters, trapping dust and other particles from the air, thus providing cleaner and fresher air.

User Controls: Modern desert coolers come with various user-friendly controls, such as adjustable fan speeds, water level indicators, and sometimes even remote control and timer functions for added convenience.

Cost-Effectiveness: Desert coolers are generally more affordable to purchase and maintain than traditional air conditioners, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

What is a tower air cooler?

Tower coolers use water to cool the air by a water-soaked cooling pad. Tower coolers are sleek, compact, and designed for smaller spaces or specific areas within a room. They are suitable for moderate climates and provide efficient cooling with their vertical design, which ensures better air distribution. Tower coolers are energy-efficient and take up less floor space, making them perfect for homes and offices with space constraints. Moreover, being lightweight in nature, tower air coolers are easily portable and can be moved from room to another easily. Tower air coolers, being compact in nature, have smaller motors and hence consume less energy as compared to desert cooler.

Top 5 picks of tower cooler:

Crompton Optimus Neo Tower Air Cooler

The Crompton Optimus Neo Tower Air Cooler is designed to deliver efficient cooling performance with a sleek, space-saving design. This powerful air cooler features a high air delivery rate and honeycomb cooling pads that ensure enhanced cooling efficiency. With its impressive 55-litre water tank capacity, the Optimus Neo provides extended hours of uninterrupted cooling. Its user-friendly controls, including an easy-to-use remote, allow you to customize your cooling experience effortlessly. Ideal for medium to large-sized rooms, this tower air cooler is perfect for beating the summer heat while adding a modern touch to your home decor. The Crompton Optimus Neo is equipped with an auto-swing feature for uniform cooling and comes with castor wheels for easy mobility.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Neo Tower Air Cooler:

Air Delivery: 1350 m³/hr

Water Tank Capacity: 55 litres

Cooling Pads: Honeycomb

Control: Remote Control

Auto Swing: Yes

Castor Wheels: Yes

Power Consumption: 190 Watts

Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 120 cm

Weight: 11 kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Excellent cooling performance with a sleek design. Easy to move around and control. Perfect for large rooms."



Bajaj Skive Tower Air Cooler

The Bajaj TMH36 Skive Tower Air Cooler combines efficiency with style, making it an ideal cooling solution for your home or office. This cooler features a 36-litre water tank and Hexacool technology, ensuring effective cooling with minimal water consumption. The compact and elegant design allows it to fit seamlessly into any space, while the 3-speed control settings let you customize the airflow according to your needs. Equipped with powerful air delivery and a four-way air deflection system, the Bajaj TMH36 ensures consistent cooling across the room. Its easy-to-clean design and low maintenance make it a convenient choice for hassle-free cooling.

Specifications of Bajaj TMH36 Skive Tower Air Cooler:

Air Delivery: 1500 m³/hr

Water Tank Capacity: 36 litres

Cooling Technology: Hexacool

Control: Manual Dial

Auto Swing: Yes

Castor Wheels: Yes

Power Consumption: 150 Watts

Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 110 cm

Weight: 10 kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Great cooling efficiency with minimal water usage. Compact and stylish design, fits perfectly in small spaces."



HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Air Cooler

The HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Air Cooler is engineered for superior cooling performance with its high air delivery rate and durable build. This tower cooler features a substantial 50-litre water tank capacity, ensuring prolonged cooling sessions without frequent refills. Its robust cooling system includes advanced honeycomb pads that maximize water retention and cooling efficiency. Designed with user convenience in mind, the HAVAI Bullet XL comes with intuitive controls and a sleek, space-saving design that fits easily into any room. Whether it's for your living room, bedroom, or office, this air cooler promises to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the hottest days.

Specifications of HAVAI Bullet XL Tower Air Cooler:

Air Delivery: 1600 m³/hr

Water Tank Capacity: 50 litres

Cooling Pads: Honeycomb

Control: Manual Dial

Auto Swing: Yes

Castor Wheels: Yes

Power Consumption: 175 Watts

Dimensions: 42 x 42 x 125 cm

Weight: 12 kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Highly effective cooling with a large tank. Easy to operate and maintain. Perfect for long, hot days."





Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler is designed to deliver powerful cooling with an aesthetic appeal. Featuring a 50-litre water tank and high-performance honeycomb cooling pads, this cooler ensures consistent and efficient cooling. Its stylish and compact design makes it an ideal addition to any room, providing not only relief from the heat but also enhancing the decor. The Blizzard Deco is equipped with a 3-speed control system, allowing you to adjust the airflow to your comfort level. With an auto-swing function for uniform cooling and easy mobility thanks to its castor wheels, this air cooler is both practical and convenient.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler:

Air Delivery: 1400 m³/hr

Water Tank Capacity: 50 litres

Cooling Pads: Honeycomb

Control: Manual Dial

Auto Swing: Yes

Castor Wheels: Yes

Power Consumption: 200 Watts

Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 120 cm

Weight: 11.5 kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

“Stylish design with excellent cooling performance. Easy to move around and adjust. Great value for money.”

Symphony Storm Tower Cooler

The Symphony Storm Tower Cooler is a high-efficiency cooling solution designed to combat the heat with style and performance. It boasts a large 70-litre water tank and advanced honeycomb cooling pads that provide superior cooling for extended periods. The sleek and tall design ensures it occupies minimal floor space while delivering powerful air throw. With its user-friendly digital control panel and remote, adjusting settings is a breeze. Ideal for large rooms, this cooler features a powerful fan and motor that ensure quick and even cooling. The Symphony Storm also includes a multi-directional castor wheel system, making it easy to move around as needed.

Specifications of Symphony Storm Tower Cooler:

Air Delivery: 1800 m³/hr

Water Tank Capacity: 70 litres

Cooling Pads: Honeycomb

Control: Digital Control Panel with Remote

Auto Swing: Yes

Castor Wheels: Yes

Power Consumption: 185 Watts

Dimensions: 45 x 45 x 130 cm

Weight: 13 kg

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

"Impressive cooling capacity with a large tank. Easy to control and move. Perfect for big spaces."

What are the functions of a tower air cooler?

Tower air coolers are designed to provide efficient cooling in a compact and space-saving form. Here are the key functions of a tower air cooler:

Cooling Function: The primary function of a tower air cooler is to cool the air using evaporative cooling technology. Water is pumped from a tank and distributed over cooling pads. As warm air passes through these water-soaked pads, it evaporates the water, which cools the air.

The primary function of a tower air cooler is to cool the air using evaporative cooling technology. Water is pumped from a tank and distributed over cooling pads. As warm air passes through these water-soaked pads, it evaporates the water, which cools the air. Air Circulation: Tower air coolers are equipped with powerful fans that help in circulating the cooled air throughout the room. The vertical design ensures that air is distributed evenly and efficiently, providing a comfortable environment.

Tower air coolers are equipped with powerful fans that help in circulating the cooled air throughout the room. The vertical design ensures that air is distributed evenly and efficiently, providing a comfortable environment. Humidity Control: By adding moisture to the air, tower coolers can help maintain an optimal humidity level in dry climates. This function can make the air feel cooler and more comfortable.

By adding moisture to the air, tower coolers can help maintain an optimal humidity level in dry climates. This function can make the air feel cooler and more comfortable. Air Purification: Many tower air coolers come with dust filters or additional air purification features that help remove dust, pollen, and other particles from the air, improving indoor air quality.

Many tower air coolers come with dust filters or additional air purification features that help remove dust, pollen, and other particles from the air, improving indoor air quality. Speed Control: Tower air coolers typically offer multiple speed settings, allowing users to adjust the airflow according to their comfort level. These settings can range from low to high, providing flexibility based on the ambient temperature.

Tower air coolers typically offer multiple speed settings, allowing users to adjust the airflow according to their comfort level. These settings can range from low to high, providing flexibility based on the ambient temperature. Oscillation Function: The oscillation feature allows the cooler to distribute air over a wider area. This function moves the air cooler's louvres or the entire unit side to side, ensuring that cool air reaches every corner of the room.

The oscillation feature allows the cooler to distribute air over a wider area. This function moves the air cooler's louvres or the entire unit side to side, ensuring that cool air reaches every corner of the room. Timer Function: Many tower air coolers come with a built-in timer that allows users to set the cooler to operate for a specific duration. This feature can be useful for saving energy and ensuring the cooler runs only when needed.

Many tower air coolers come with a built-in timer that allows users to set the cooler to operate for a specific duration. This feature can be useful for saving energy and ensuring the cooler runs only when needed. Remote Control: For added convenience, many tower air coolers include a remote control, allowing users to adjust settings such as speed, timer, and oscillation without needing to be near the unit.

For added convenience, many tower air coolers include a remote control, allowing users to adjust settings such as speed, timer, and oscillation without needing to be near the unit. Energy Efficiency: Tower air coolers are designed to be energy-efficient, consuming less electricity compared to traditional air conditioning units. This function helps in reducing energy bills while providing effective cooling.

Tower air coolers are designed to be energy-efficient, consuming less electricity compared to traditional air conditioning units. This function helps in reducing energy bills while providing effective cooling. Portability: The compact and lightweight design of tower air coolers makes them easy to move from one room to another. Many models come with wheels or handles to facilitate portability.

The compact and lightweight design of tower air coolers makes them easy to move from one room to another. Many models come with wheels or handles to facilitate portability. Eco-Friendly Operation: Since tower air coolers use water for cooling and do not rely on refrigerants, they are environmentally friendly. They also produce less heat, contributing to a lower carbon footprint.

Since tower air coolers use water for cooling and do not rely on refrigerants, they are environmentally friendly. They also produce less heat, contributing to a lower carbon footprint. User-Friendly Controls: Tower air coolers often feature intuitive control panels with easy-to-use buttons or touch controls, making it simple for users to operate the cooler and adjust settings.

Desert cooler specifications vs tower cooler specifications

Feature Desert Cooler Tower Cooler Cooling Capacity High, suitable for large areas Moderate, suitable for small to medium rooms Water Tank Capacity Large (40-60 liters) Small to medium (10-20 liters) Airflow Strong, high airflow rate Moderate, focused airflow Size and Portability Large, less portable Compact, easily portable Ideal Climate Hot and dry climates Moderate climates Installation Requires more space, often bulkier Space-saving, minimal installation needed Energy Consumption Higher energy consumption Lower energy consumption Maintenance Requires regular maintenance (cleaning, refilling) Easier maintenance Noise Level Generally noisier due to larger fans Quieter operation Additional Features Can include wheels for mobility, larger cooling pads Remote control, timer functions, sleek design

What are the differences between desert coolers and tower coolers?

When deciding between a desert cooler and a tower cooler, understanding the differences in their specifications can help you choose the right one for your needs. Here is a detailed comparison based on various specifications:

1. Cooling Capacity

Desert Cooler:

Higher Cooling Capacity: Designed for large areas, typically covering 500 to 1000 square feet.

Air Delivery Rate: High, usually between 3000 and 5000 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr).

Tower Cooler:

Moderate Cooling Capacity: Suitable for smaller rooms, typically covering 150 to 300 square feet.

Air Delivery Rate: Lower, usually between 1000 and 2000 cubic meters per hour (m³/hr).

2. Water Tank Capacity

Desert Cooler:

Large Water Tank: Usually ranges from 40 to 60 liters, enabling longer operation without frequent refills.

Tower Cooler:

Smaller Water Tank: Typically ranges from 10 to 20 liters, requiring more frequent refills.

3. Size and Portability

Desert Cooler:

Larger Size: Bulkier, requiring more floor space and often stationary due to size.

Portability: Often equipped with caster wheels but still less portable due to weight and size.

Tower Cooler:

Compact Size: Slim and tall design, taking up less floor space.

Portability: Highly portable, easy to move around due to lighter weight and compact design.

4. Ideal Climate

Desert Cooler:

Hot and Dry Climates: Best suited for areas with low humidity and high temperatures.

Tower Cooler:

Moderate Climates: Suitable for areas with moderate temperatures and humidity levels.

5. Power Consumption

Desert Cooler:

Higher Power Consumption: Due to larger fans and higher cooling capacity, generally between 150 and 250 watts.

Tower Cooler:

Lower Power Consumption: More energy-efficient, typically between 100 and 150 watts.

6. Airflow and Distribution

Desert Cooler:

Strong Airflow: Powerful fans ensure wide and strong air distribution, suitable for large spaces.

Tower Cooler:

Focused Airflow: Designed to provide directed airflow, ideal for smaller areas and personal cooling.

7. Noise Level

Desert Cooler:

Higher Noise Level: Due to larger fans and higher airflow rate, can be noisier, generally around 60-70 dB.

Tower Cooler:

Lower Noise Level: Quieter operation, typically around 40-50 dB, making them suitable for bedrooms and offices.

8. Maintenance

Desert Cooler:

Higher Maintenance: Requires regular cleaning of cooling pads and more frequent refilling of large water tanks.

Tower Cooler:

Lower Maintenance: Easier to maintain with smaller water tanks and simpler design.

9. Features and Controls

Desert Cooler:

Basic Features: May include adjustable fan speeds, water level indicator, and sometimes remote control.

Advanced Features: Some models come with auto-fill and inverter compatibility.

Tower Cooler:

Advanced Features: Often equipped with remote control, timer functions, and digital display for ease of use.

Additional Features: Air purification filters, oscillation feature for better air distribution, and sleek designs.

10. Cost

Desert Cooler:

Higher Initial Cost: Generally more expensive due to larger size and higher cooling capacity.

Long-term Cost: Higher running cost due to more power consumption and maintenance needs.

Tower Cooler:

Lower Initial Cost: More affordable due to compact size and lower cooling capacity.

Long-term Cost: Lower running cost with less power consumption and easier maintenance.

Reasons to buy and reasons to avoid desert air coolers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective for large spaces Bulky and requires more space High cooling capacity Higher energy consumption Ideal for outdoor areas Noisier operation Large water tank reduces frequent refilling Requires more maintenance Cost-effective for large cooling needs Less portable

Reasons to buy and reasons to avoid tower air coolers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and space-saving design Less effective in large spaces Energy-efficient Smaller water tank requires frequent refilling Quieter operation Not suitable for very hot climates Easy to move and portable Moderate cooling capacity Ideal for bedrooms and offices May not be suitable for outdoor use

Desert coolers are the best choice for those who need powerful cooling for large areas or outdoor environments, particularly in hot and dry climates. They are more robust but require more space and maintenance. While, tower coolers, on the other hand, are ideal for smaller rooms or specific areas, providing efficient cooling in a compact and stylish design. They are quieter and more energy-efficient, making them perfect for home and office use where space and noise levels are concerns.

So, choose the type of cooler based on your specific cooling requirements, space availability, and climatic conditions to ensure optimal performance and comfort.

