Best cooler for home: 9 top-rated picks for the upcoming summer season

As the temperature starts climbing, finding the right way to stay cool becomes super important. And so, we have put together a list of the 9 best coolers for home that will keep your place cool and comfy no matter how high the temperature rises in the hottest months of May or June. Our carefully chosen coolers promise not only to beat the heat, but to do so with style and functionality. From energy-efficient models that prioritize sustainability to those boasting powerful cooling capacities for larger spaces, our recommendations cater to a spectrum of preferences and requirements. Best cooler for home: Choose from our curated list of 9 coolers, balancing efficiency, design, and innovative features.

The array of options ensures that you can find the perfect match for your home, considering factors such as room size, design aesthetics, and technological features. Whether you're seeking a sleek and modern design to complement your decor or a robust cooler capable of tackling the most intense summer days, our curated list has you covered.

With our guide, you can make an informed decision and invest in a home cooler that not only provides relief from the heat but enhances your overall living experience. Don't let the heat catch you off guard, dive into our top-rated picks and prepare to welcome summer with cool, refreshing tranquillity right in the heart of your home.

1. Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home with 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, Pop-Up Touchscreen, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (20L, White & Black)

Symphony Diet 3D 20i is a portable tower air cooler designed for summer comfort. With a 20-liter tank capacity and low power consumption of 145 watts, it cools rooms up to 13 square meters efficiently. Equipped with i-Pure technology, 3-side honeycomb pads, and a high-speed blower, it ensures clean and powerful cooling. The pop-up touchscreen, magnetic remote, and SMPS technology add convenience and safety. This cooler comes with a one-year warranty, including 1 unit air cooler, 4 castor wheels, and a remote.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption

Portable, Low Power Consumption Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 13 CMPH

13 CMPH Controls Type: Remote

Remote Reservoir Capacity : 20 litres

: 20 litres Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight: 7.5 Kilograms

7.5 Kilograms Form Factor: Tower

Tower Wattage: 110 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling for small rooms Not suitable for larger rooms Low power consumption Limited coverage area Convenient touchscreen and remote Requires regular water refilling

2. Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler For Home with Remote and Touch Control Panel with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (31L, White)

Symphony Hicool i personal air cooler is your summer solution, boasting a 31-liter tank and a low power consumption of 185 watts. Ideal for rooms up to 17 square meters, it features i-Pure technology for clean air, a durable dura pump, and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and even cooling. The powerful blower ensures rapid temperature reduction, while the touch control panel and remote offer convenient operation. With a 1-year warranty, this cooler comes complete with 1 unit air cooler, 4 castor wheels, and a remote.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler For Home

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Touch Panel

Touch Panel Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 17 CMPH

17 CMPH Controls Type: Remote

Remote Reservoir Capacity: 31 litres

31 litres Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight: 9 Kilograms

9 Kilograms Form Factor: Personal

Personal Wattage: 185 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling for medium-sized rooms Higher power consumption Ample water capacity for extended cooling Not suitable for larger areas Convenient touch panel and remote control

3. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler is your ultimate summer companion, offering a 90-liter water tank capacity and an impressive 90-feet air throw. With hexacool and turbofan technology, ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and 3-speed control, this freestanding white cooler covers a vast area of 650 square feet. Duramarine pump with a 2-year warranty ensures longevity. The anti-bacterial hexacool technology pads and turbo fan technology provide a refreshing and hygienic cooling experience.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home

Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Mounting Type : Freestanding

: Freestanding Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Adjustable Speed Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 5600 CMPH

5600 CMPH Reservoir Capacity: 90 litres

90 litres Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight: 17400 Grams

17400 Grams Form Factor: Personal

Personal Wattage: 200 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling with 90l water tank Large and heavy, not ideal for compact spaces Duramarine pump with 2-year warranty Higher power consumption Hexacool technology for hygienic and odor-resistant cooling May require regular maintenance for optimal performance

4. Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler 70 liters with Powerful Air Delivery and Smell Free Honeycomb pads (Dark Teal)

The Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler, with its 70-liter capacity and auto drain feature, ensures a continuous cool breeze. The dark teal cooler boasts powerful air delivery at 3500 CMPH, making it ideal for larger spaces. Equipped with smell-free honeycomb pads and a dust filter, it maintains a fresh and clean airflow. The manual controls offer three-speed options, and the included castor wheels provide easy mobility. Crafted from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), this desert cooler is both durable and efficient.

Specifications of Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler

Brand : Havells

: Havells Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Auto Drain, Dust Filter

Auto Drain, Dust Filter Colour : Dark Teal

: Dark Teal Air Flow Capacity: 3500 CMPH

3500 CMPH Controls Type: Manual

Manual Reservoir Capacity: 70 litres

70 litres Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Item Weight: 16000 Grams

16000 Grams Form Factor: Desert

Desert Wattage: 185 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 70 L capacity for extended cooling Manual controls, no remote option Auto drain feature for convenience May lack advanced features found in some modern coolers Smell-free honeycomb pads and dust filter for fresh airflow

5. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

The Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler is a powerhouse with a 100-liter capacity, ideal for spaces up to 650 sq. ft. With an 18 inches fan, everlast pump, and large, easy-to-clean ice chamber, it delivers improved cooling efficiency. The auto-swing and auto-drain functions, along with motorized louvres, ensure enhanced airflow and cooling. While it lacks a remote control and trolley, this white desert cooler is designed for commercial use, offering reliability and effective humidity control.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Mounting Type : Freestanding

: Freestanding Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Adjustable Speed Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 5500 CMPH

5500 CMPH Controls Type: Button

Button Reservoir Capacity: 100 litres

100 litres Material : Plastic

: Plastic Form Factor: Desert

Desert Wattage : 230 Watts

: 230 Watts Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 100l capacity for commercial spaces Manual controls, no remote control Enhanced airflow with motorized louvres and auto-swing Absence of trolley for mobility Everlast pump and large ice chamber for efficient cooling Commercial use, may be overkill for smaller residential spaces

6. Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler With High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology (Grey)

The Novamax Rambo 100L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler is engineered for high performance, featuring a robust 375-watt motor and 3-speed control for customizable airspeed. With an impressive 100-liter tank capacity and auto water refill technology, it ensures uninterrupted cooling. The powerful air throw covers up to 125 ft, making it suitable for indoor, outdoor, residential, and commercial use. Crafted with durable ABS, the grey-finished cooler is both shockproof and rust-free.

Specifications of Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler

Brand : Novamax

: Novamax Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Anti Bacterial Filter

Anti Bacterial Filter Colour : Grey

: Grey Air Flow Capacity: 7460 Cubic Feet Per Minute

7460 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type : Knob

: Knob Reservoir Capacity: 100 litres

100 litres Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Form Factor: Desert

Desert Wattage : 375 Watts

: 375 Watts Number of Speeds:3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Heavy-duty performance with 100 L tank capacity Relatively higher power consumption Powerful air throw up to 125 ft May be overkill for smaller spaces Auto water refill technology for uninterrupted cooling Knob controls, no remote option

7. V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler | 25 Litre | Air Delivery - 1300 m3/h |Two Years Manufacturer's warranty on Motor & Pump

The V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler is a reliable cooling solution with a 25-liter tank capacity, delivering powerful air at 1300 m³/h. With an extended air throw distance of 9.14 meters, this freestanding tower cooler ensures efficient cooling for your space. Its low power consumption, thermal overload protection, and 4D air circulation make it suitable for running on inverters and provide consistent performance under varying voltage conditions. The white & purple burry cooler is equipped with a mosquito net/dust filter for added cleanliness and protection.

Specifications of V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler

Brand : V-Guard

: V-Guard Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Low Power Consumption, Anti Bacterial Filter

Low Power Consumption, Anti Bacterial Filter Colour : White & Purple Burry

: White & Purple Burry Controls Type: Knob

Knob Model Name: Arido

Arido Product Dimensions: 34.5D x 35.5W x 92H Centimeters

34.5D x 35.5W x 92H Centimeters Item Weight : 9.2 Kilograms

: 9.2 Kilograms Form Factor: Tower

Tower Wattage: 190 Watts

190 Watts Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with 1300 m³/h air delivery Limited 25 L tank capacity for prolonged use 4D air circulation for greater coverage Knob controls, no remote option Mosquito net/dust filter for clean air Suitable for small to medium spaces

8. BURLY Cozy 30 LTR Personal Portable Cooler with Anti Bacterial Honeycomb, Auto Refill Powerfull Blower with Auto Swing and 3 Speed Control and Low Power Consumption, Castor Wheel- Grey & White

The BURLY Cozy 30 LTR personal portable cooler in grey and white is your go-to solution for a cool and comfortable space. This freestanding air cooler is equipped with anti-bacterial honeycomb pads, ensuring clean and refreshing airflow. With features like auto-refill, a powerful blower with auto-swing, and 3-speed control, it delivers uniform cooling for a cozy environment. The aerodynamic blade provides a wide-angle air throw, and the castor wheels offer easy mobility. Compact and efficient, this cooler is perfect for personal use with low power consumption.

Specifications of BURLY Cozy 30 LTR Personal Portable Cooler

Brand : BURLY

: BURLY Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Portable, Anti Bacterial Filter, Low Power Consumption

Portable, Anti Bacterial Filter, Low Power Consumption Colour : Grey and White

: Grey and White Model Name: BURLY COZY 30 Ltr Honeycomb Desert Air Cooler Grey and White

BURLY COZY 30 Ltr Honeycomb Desert Air Cooler Grey and White Included Components: Air Cooler

Air Cooler Product Dimensions: 46D x 33.5W x 93H Centimeters

46D x 33.5W x 93H Centimeters Wattage : 130.00

: 130.00 Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable design for easy mobility Limited 30l tank capacity for prolonged use Anti-bacterial honeycomb for clean air Suitable for personal use, not ideal for larger spaces Auto refill, powerful blower, and 3-speed control for comfort Knob controls, no remote option

9. Cruiser 360° 100L Four side Honeycomb Pads Cooler with Ice Box and Fully Collapsible Louvers with Double Blower Air Technology

Cruiser 360 degree 100L Air Cooler by Cruiser C.S.O. features a 100-liter water tank capacity and four-side honeycomb cooling pads to ensure efficient and refreshing airflow. The powerful double blower technology delivers a robust air throw of 7500 CMH, covering an expansive area of up to 1100 square feet. Its inverter compatibility, shock-proof design, and low power consumption at 325 watts make it an ideal choice for residential use. The fully collapsible louvers and top ice loading chamber add convenience and versatility to this white desert cooler.

Specifications of Cruiser 360 degree 100L Four side Honeycomb Pads Cooler

Brand : CRUISER C.S.O.

: CRUISER C.S.O. Mounting Type: Castor wheels mounted

Castor wheels mounted Special Feature: Water Dispenser, Auto Swing, Shock Proof, Inverter Compatible, Four-Side Honeycomb Pads

Water Dispenser, Auto Swing, Shock Proof, Inverter Compatible, Four-Side Honeycomb Pads Colour: White

White Air Flow Capacity: 4414.33 Cubic Feet Per Minute

4414.33 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type: Knob

Knob Reservoir Capacity: 100 litres

100 litres Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Item Weight: 12 Kilograms

12 Kilograms Form Factor: Desert

Desert Wattage: 325 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 100l capacity for extended cooling Relatively higher power consumption Four-side honeycomb pads for optimal cooling May be overkill for smaller spaces Inverter compatible with shock-proof design Suitable for residential use, not ideal for commercial spaces

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Air flow capacity Special feature Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler 20L 13 CMPH Portable, Low Power Consumption Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler 31L 17 CMPH Touch Panel, Powerful Cooling for Medium-Sized Rooms Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler 90L 5600 CMPH Adjustable Speed, Hexacool & TurboFan Technology Havells Altima Desert Air Cooler 70L 3500 CMPH Auto Drain, Smell-Free Honeycomb Pads Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100L 5500 CMPH Adjustable Speed, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler 100L 7460 CFM Anti Bacterial Filter, Powerful Air Throw, Auto Water Refill V-Guard Arido T25 H Air Cooler 25L 1300 m³/h Low Power Consumption, Anti Bacterial Filter BURLY Cozy 30 LTR Personal Portable Cooler 30L 2000 CMPH Portable, Anti Bacterial Filter, Low Power Consumption Cruiser 360° 100L Four side Honeycomb Pads Cooler 100L 4414.33 CFM Water Dispenser, Auto Swing, Shock Proof, Inverter Compatible

Best value for money

The Symphony Diet 3D 20i Portable Tower Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money, offering a perfect balance of portability, low power consumption, and efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 20-liter capacity and 13 CMPH air flow, it ensures a refreshing experience without compromising on energy efficiency.

Best overall product

The Cruiser 360 degree 100L Four side Honeycomb Pads Cooler emerges as the best overall product, featuring a powerful 100-liter capacity, four-side honeycomb pads, and double blower air technology. With an impressive air throw of 7500 CMH, it covers a vast area, making it ideal for residential use. The inverter compatibility, shock-proof design, and thoughtful features like water dispenser and auto swing contribute to its exceptional performance.

How to find the best cooler for home

To find the best cooler for home, consider your room size, cooling needs, and specific features. Look for coolers with optimal capacity and airflow suitable for your space. Special features like inverter compatibility, adjustable speed, and low power consumption enhance efficiency. Additionally, check for extra features such as anti-bacterial filters, ease of cleaning, and portability. Always compare prices and warranty coverage to ensure a well-informed purchase that aligns with your cooling requirements.

