Best air coolers under 10000: Top 10 affordable picks for efficient and top-rated cooling

As the scorching summer heat approaches, finding the best air cooler under 10000 becomes a priority for many households. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to make the right choice. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 air coolers that offer excellent cooling performance, energy efficiency, and are affordable. Whether you need a personal cooler for your bedroom or a larger desert cooler for your living room, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect air cooler to keep your home cool and comfortable this summer. Top 10 air coolers under ₹ 10000

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55-litre Desert Cooler

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology cooler is designed to provide powerful and efficient cooling for medium to large rooms. With a 55-litre water tank capacity and a durable build, it ensures long-lasting performance. Equipped with honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful motor, this cooler offers superior air delivery and energy efficiency. It also features a 3-speed control for customized cooling and a water level indicator for convenience.

Specifications of Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55-litre Desert Cooler

55-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Water level indicator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Energy-efficient Durable build

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves 75-litre desert cooler is ideal for large spaces and offers powerful and efficient cooling. It features a large water tank capacity and durable honeycomb cooling pads for long-lasting performance. With a powerful motor and 3-speed control, this cooler ensures customizable cooling to suit your needs. It also comes with an ice chamber for enhanced cooling and a water level indicator for added convenience.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

75-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Ice chamber for enhanced cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent cooling performance Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Large water tank capacity Durable build

3. Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-litre desert cooler offers efficient cooling for medium to large rooms. It features durable honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful motor for superior air delivery. With a 3-speed control and an ice chamber, this cooler provides customizable and enhanced cooling. It also comes with a water level indicator and a sleek design to complement any room.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-Litre Desert Cooler

65-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Ice chamber for enhanced cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling performance Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Sleek design Customizable cooling options

4. Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology 25-litre Personal Cooler

The Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology personal cooler is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. With a 25-litre water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads, it provides efficient and compact cooling. The powerful motor and 3-speed control ensure customizable and energy-efficient performance. It also features a sleek design and a durable build for long-lasting use.

Specifications of Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology 25-litre Personal Cooler

25-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Compact and sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient cooling Smaller water tank capacity may not be suitable for large rooms Energy-efficient Sleek design

5. Bajaj DuraMarine 55-litre Desert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology

The Bajaj DuraMarine 55-litre desert cooler is designed with anti-bacterial technology for clean and healthy air. It features durable honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful motor for efficient cooling performance. With a 3-speed control and an ice chamber, this cooler offers customizable and enhanced cooling. It also comes with a water level indicator and a sleek design to complement any room.

Specifications of Bajaj DuraMarine 55-litre Desert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology

55-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Anti-bacterial technology for clean air

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clean and healthy air Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Customizable cooling options Sleek design

6. Symphony Ice Cube 27-litre Personal Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube personal cooler is compact and efficient, perfect for small rooms and personal use. With a 27-litre water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads, it offers powerful and energy-efficient cooling. It features a 3-speed control for customizable performance and a sleek design to complement any space.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27-litre Personal Cooler

27-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Compact and sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient cooling Smaller water tank capacity may not be suitable for large rooms Energy-efficient Sleek design

7. Symphony Diet 20i 20-litre Personal Cooler with Touchscreen Purification

The Symphony Diet 20i personal cooler offers advanced cooling with a touchscreen purification system. With a 20-litre water tank capacity and durable cooling pads, it provides efficient and compact cooling. It features a touchscreen control panel for ease of use and a sleek design for modern spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 20i 20-litre Personal Cooler with Touchscreen Purification

20-litre water tank capacity

Durable cooling pads

Touchscreen purification system

3-speed control

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced cooling features Smaller water tank capacity may not be suitable for large rooms Compact and efficient Modern design

8. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler

The Symphony Diet personal cooler is compact and efficient, ideal for personal use and small rooms. With a 12-litre water tank capacity and durable cooling pads, it offers powerful and energy-efficient cooling. It features a sleek design and a 3-speed control for customizable performance.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler

12-litre water tank capacity

Durable cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Compact and sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient cooling Smaller water tank capacity may not be suitable for large rooms Energy-efficient Sleek design

9. Symphony Diet 30i 30-litre Personal Cooler with Touchscreen Purification

The Symphony Diet 30i personal cooler offers advanced cooling with a touchscreen purification system. With a 30-litre water tank capacity and durable cooling pads, it provides efficient and powerful cooling. It features a touchscreen control panel for ease of use and a sleek design for modern spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 30i 30-litre Personal Cooler with Touchscreen Purification

30-litre water tank capacity

Durable cooling pads

Touchscreen purification system

3-speed control

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced cooling features Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Powerful and efficient Modern design

10. Havells 24-litre Personal Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pads

The Havells personal cooler is designed for efficient and powerful cooling in small to medium-sized rooms. With a 24-litre water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads, it offers energy-efficient and customizable performance. It features a durable build and a sleek design to complement any space.

Specifications of Havells 24-litre Personal Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pads

24-litre water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

3-speed control

Sleek design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and powerful cooling Smaller water tank capacity may not be suitable for large rooms Energy-efficient Sleek design

Best air cooler under 10000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Cooling Pads Air Delivery Speed Control Additional Features Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55-litre Desert Cooler 55 litres Honeycomb Powerful 3-speed Water level indicator Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler 75 litres Honeycomb Powerful 3-speed Ice chamber Crompton Greaves Optimus 65-Litre Desert Cooler 65 litres Honeycomb Powerful 3-speed Ice chamber Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology 25-litre Personal Cooler 25 litres Honeycomb Powerful 3-speed Compact design Bajaj DuraMarine 55-litre Desert Cooler with Anti-Bacterial Technology 55 litres Honeycomb Powerful 3-speed Anti-bacterial technology Symphony Ice Cube 27-litre Personal Cooler 27 litres Honeycomb Powerful 3-speed Compact design Symphony Diet 20i 20-litre Personal Cooler with Touchscreen Purification 20 litres Durable Efficient 3-speed Touchscreen purification system Symphony Diet 12-Litre Personal Cooler 12 litres Durable Efficient 3-speed Compact design Symphony Diet 30i 30-litre Personal Cooler with Touchscreen Purification 30 litres Durable Powerful 3-speed Touchscreen purification system Havells 24-litre Personal Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pads 24 litres Honeycomb Powerful 3-speed Sleek design

Best value for money:

The Bajaj DLX Honeycomb Technology 25-litre Personal Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact size, powerful cooling performance, and energy-efficient operation. It is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms and provides long-lasting comfort during hot summer days.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology 55-litre Desert Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category. With a generous capacity of 55 litres, it provides long-lasting relief from heat without the hassle of frequent refills. The Torque cooler by Bajaj features a sleek and ergonomic design, making it an attractive addition to any living space or workplace.

How to find the best air cooler under 10000:

When choosing the perfect air cooler from our list, consider the size of your room, your cooling needs, and the additional features that each cooler offers. Whether you need a compact personal cooler or a larger desert cooler, look for powerful air delivery, durable cooling pads, and energy-efficient operation to make the best choice.

