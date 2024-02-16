Room coolers to beat the heat: 7 worthy options to pick from

The temperatures have started to soar in most parts of North India and with the rise in temperatures, it's time to make your home summer-friendly. In case you are looking for summer appliances to maintain the temperature at your home, all you need is a room cooler. Here are top 7 room coolers to keep your room cool and comfortable

Room coolers, also known as air coolers or desert coolers, have been a staple in Indian households for decades, offering an affordable and energy-efficient solution to beat the scorching heat during the summer months. With their ability to provide effective cooling in hot and dry climates, room coolers have become a popular alternative to air conditioners, especially in regions where access to electricity is limited or expensive.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the different types of room coolers available in India, their specifications, and provide a detailed buying guide to help you choose the right cooler for your needs. To help you find the best room cooler for your home, we have created a list of top 7 best room coolers for you that will keep your room cool and comfortable.

1. Orient Electric Ultimo 88L Desert Air Cooler:

B0B886KXG6

The Orient Electric Ultimo 88L Desert Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution suitable for large rooms and living spaces. With a massive 88-liter water tank capacity, it ensures long hours of continuous cooling without frequent refills. The cooler features a powerful fan and motor combination that delivers efficient air circulation and cooling performance. Its durable and stylish design adds aesthetic appeal to any room while providing effective relief from the sweltering heat. Equipped with convenient features such as remote control operation and timer settings, the Orient Electric Ultimo 88L Desert Air Cooler offers convenient and customizable cooling comfort.

Specifications for Orient Electric Ultimo 88L Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Orient Electric

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Low Water Indicator, Auto Fill, Built-In Wheel

Colour: White

Reservoir Capacity: 88 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large reservoir capacity May occupy significant space Autofill feature Requires regular maintenance Low water indicator

2. Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

B09R3QNGW5

The Bajaj PX 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small spaces. With a water tank capacity of 36 litres, it provides long-lasting cooling without frequent refills. The powerful motor ensures high airflow delivery, while the efficient cooling pads maximize cooling efficiency. This personal room cooler is portable and easy to move around, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, or small living spaces. With its affordable price and reliable performance, the Bajaj PX 97 Torque is a popular choice for those seeking effective cooling on a budget.

Specifications for Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Colour: White

Reservoir Capacity: 35 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable design Smaller water capacity Adjustable speed settings

Also read: Best portable ACs for your cooling needs: A comprehensive guide, top 6 picks

3. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler:

B084J1WFD3

The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution with an 18-litre water tank capacity. Designed for personal use, this cooler is ideal for cooling small areas such as bedrooms, offices, or study rooms. It features a powerful fan and honeycomb cooling pads to provide effective cooling in hot and dry climates. The cooler also comes with adjustable fan speed settings, a water level indicator, and a convenient ice chamber for enhanced cooling performance. With its sleek design and portability, the Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler offers a convenient and cost-effective cooling solution for individual needs.

Specifications for Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Havells

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: White, Light Blue

Reservoir Capacity: 18 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable design Limited water capacity Lightweight

4. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

B00IYD419Q

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is a sleek and compact cooling solution ideal for personal use in small to medium-sized rooms. With its tower design, it saves space while delivering powerful airflow and efficient cooling. Equipped with a 12-litre water tank capacity, it ensures longer cooling hours without frequent refills. The cooler also features multiple speed settings, a water level indicator, and a mosquito net to enhance user convenience and comfort. The Symphony Diet 12T is an energy-efficient and cost-effective option for individuals seeking effective cooling performance in a portable and stylish package.

Specifications for Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: White

Reservoir Capacity: 12 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Space-saving design Limited water capacity Portable

5. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

B07C87RXGZ

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution designed for larger areas such as living rooms and bedrooms. With its high cooling capacity and large water tank, it effectively lowers the temperature even in hot and dry climates. Equipped with features like a honeycomb cooling pad and an ice chamber, it ensures efficient cooling performance. The cooler also offers convenient controls and portability, making it easy to use and move around as needed. Overall, the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler provides reliable and effective cooling for a comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications for Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Crompton

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Auto fill, Portable

Colour: White

Reservoir Capacity: 88 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large reservoir capacity May occupy significant space Autofill feature Requires regular maintenance

6. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

B084J1SN1N

The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution designed for Indian households. With its sleek and compact design, it easily fits into window frames, providing efficient cooling while saving space. The Frostio features a large water tank capacity and powerful fan for quick and effective cooling, making it ideal for hot and dry climates. It also comes equipped with convenient features such as adjustable fan speed settings, a remote control, and a timer function for added convenience. The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler offers reliable performance and cooling comfort during the scorching summer months.

Specifications for Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

Brand: Havells

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: White, Light Blue

Reservoir Capacity: 45 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable design Larger footprint Adjustable fan speed

Also read: Best AC brands in India: Your guide to cooling comfort, top 7 picks

7. V-Guard Arido R35H-N Room Air Cooler

B0CR3RKN17

The V-Guard Arido R35H-N Room Air Cooler is a high-performance cooler designed to provide efficient cooling in hot and dry climates. With its large cooling capacity and durable construction, it effectively cools medium to large-sized rooms. The cooler features a spacious water tank and powerful fan to deliver consistent cooling performance. Equipped with advanced features such as remote control operation, timer settings, and multiple speed options, it offers convenience and customization. The V-Guard Arido R35H-N Room Air Cooler is an ideal choice for those seeking reliable and effective cooling solutions for their home or office space.

Specifications for V-Guard Arido R35H-N Room Air Cooler

Brand:V-Guard

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Anti-bacterial filter

Colour: White, Purple burry

Reservoir Capacity: 35 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Antibacterial filter Moderate water capacity Remote control operations

Top three features:

Product Name Mounting Type Reservoir Capacity Special Feature Orient Electric Ultimo 88L Desert Air Cooler Freestanding 88 litres Adjustable Speed, Low Water Indicator Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler Freestanding 35 litres Adjustable Speed, Portable Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler Freestanding 18 litres Portable Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler Freestanding 12 litres Portable Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler Freestanding 88 litres Auto fill, Portable Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler Freestanding 45 litres Portable V-Guard Arido R35H-N Room Air Cooler Freestanding 35 litres Anti-bacterial filter

Best value for money:

The Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler offers excellent value for money with its affordable price tag and essential features such as adjustable speed and portability. It caters well to individual cooling needs without breaking the bank, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Orient Electric Ultimo 88L Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product with its large reservoir capacity, adjustable speed settings, low water indicator, auto-fill feature, and built-in wheels for easy mobility. It offers superior cooling performance for medium to large-sized rooms, making it an ideal choice for households seeking effective and convenient cooling solutions.

How to Find the Best Room Cooler:

To find the best room cooler, consider the following factors:

Cooling Capacity: Assess the size of the room you need to cool and choose a cooler with an appropriate cooling capacity.

Special Features: Look for coolers with features like adjustable speed settings, auto-fill, low water indicator, and portability to enhance convenience and functionality.

Reservoir Capacity:Opt for a cooler with a larger water tank capacity if you live in a hot and dry climate or prefer less frequent refills.

Brand Reputation:Research the reputation and reliability of different brands to ensure you invest in a quality product with good customer support and after-sales service.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.