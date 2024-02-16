Crompton coolers will make summer comfortable: Choose from 8 best rated picks

As the scorching summer approaches, the need for a reliable cooler becomes essential for staying cool and comfortable. Coolers are cost-effective and energy-efficient, providing a welcome relief from the rising temperatures without breaking the bank. However, from a myriad of options, the question arises - which cooler to buy that satisfies your summer needs according to the region you stay in. Crompton coolers: These coolers are known for their superior performance in peak summers and cutting-edge technology.

Crompton coolers have established themselves as leaders in the market, renowned for their superior performance and cutting-edge technology. What sets them apart is their unwavering commitment to innovation, ensuring that each product delivers optimal cooling efficiency. From advanced air circulation mechanisms to energy-saving features, Crompton coolers prioritize user satisfaction.

In this comprehensive guide, we present the top 8 high-performing Crompton coolers, curated to cater to diverse preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize energy efficiency, sleek design, or powerful cooling capabilities, our selection encompasses a range of options to suit every requirement. Stay cool, comfortable, and in control of your summer environment with the unparalleled cooling prowess of Crompton's top 8 coolers.

1. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler provides optimal cooling for large spaces with its 100L capacity and 18 inches fan. The Everlast Pump ensures enhanced efficiency, while the easy-to-clean ice chamber and humidity control add convenience. With a powerful air flow of 5500 CMPH, this cooler is suitable for areas up to 650 sq. ft. Its motorized and auto-swing louvres offer 4-way air deflection, coupled with a honeycomb cooling pad for improved water retention.

Specifications ofCrompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

Brand: Crompton

Type: Freestanding (Desert)

Capacity: 100 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 5500 CMPH

Controls : Button

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 230 Watts

Speeds : 3

Dimensions : 104 x 39 x 41 cm

Suitable for: Up to 650 sq. ft.

Up to 650 sq. ft. Warranty:1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery for efficiency Manual control, no remote Everlast pump for improved use No trolley included Large 100L capacity Color may vary (White & Black or White & Purple)

2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and portable cooling solution, featuring a 75L reservoir, Everlast Pump, and auto-fill function for uninterrupted comfort. With 4-way air deflection, wood wool cooling pads, and 3-speed settings, it ensures optimal air flow and cooling. The motorized and auto-swing louvers offer versatile air deflection, and the water level indicator simplifies monitoring. This cooler is inverter-compatible with a relatively lower power requirement. The rust-free body with easy-to-clean exteriors adds to its durability.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

Brand : Crompton

Type: Freestanding (Desert)

Capacity : 75 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 4200 CMH

Controls : Remote

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 190 Watts

Dimensions : 61 x 40.5 x 120 cm

Suitable for: Up to 550 sq. ft.

Up to 550 sq. ft. Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable and efficient cooling Color may vary (White & Grey or White & Teal) Auto-fill function for continuous operation No trolley included Inverter compatibility for versatile power options Empty tank alarm not available Durable, rust-free body with easy-to-clean exteriors

3. Crompton Optimus Neo Tower Air Cooler- 35L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Black

Crompton Optimus Neo Tower Air Cooler is a sleek and efficient cooling solution with a 35L capacity, designed for rooms up to 160 sq. ft. Its Auto Fill feature, Everlast Pump, and 4-way air deflection makes it convenient and effective. The high-density honeycomb pads ensure prolonged cooling, while the blower delivers an air delivery of 1350 m3/hr. Engineered with durability in mind, it copes with high TDS levels. This tower cooler is energy-efficient, requiring only 130 watts, and is inverter-compatible for uninterrupted cooling.

Specifications ofCrompton Optimus Neo Tower Air Cooler- 35L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Black

Brand : Crompton

Type : Freestanding (Tower)

Capacity : 35 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 1350 CMPH

Controls : Remote

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 130 Watts

Dimensions : 340 x 370 x 1020 mm (w/o Wheels), 425 x 380 x 1085 mm (with wheels)

Suitable for: Up to 160 sq. ft.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek tower design for modern aesthetics Limited capacity for larger spaces Auto Fill feature for hassle-free operation No trolley included Efficient cooling for small to medium rooms

4. Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Desert Air Cooler (40L, White)

Crompton Marvel Neo 40 Portable Personal Desert Air Cooler is your ideal companion for cool comfort in a compact design. With a 40L capacity, this freestanding cooler is suitable for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. The auto fill feature, everlast pump, and 4-way air deflection make it user-friendly and efficient. Engineered to withstand high TDS levels, it guarantees durability and smooth operation. Energy-efficient, requiring only 165 watts, this cooler is inverter-compatible for uninterrupted cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Desert Air Cooler (40L, White)

Brand : Crompton

Type : Freestanding (Desert)

Capacity : 40 litres

Air flow capacity: 1300 CMPH

Controls : Remote

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 165 Watts

Dimensions : 490 x 380 x 915 mm

Suitable for: Up to 150 sq. ft.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design Manual control Auto Fill feature for hassle-free operation No trolley included Efficient cooling for small rooms Limited capacity for larger spaces

5. Crompton Gale DAC Desert Air Cooler- 90L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads, Grey, (ACGC-GALEDAC90)

Crompton Gale DAC desert air cooler is a powerful cooling solution designed for larger spaces, with a 90L water tank capacity. Ideal for rooms up to 470 sq. ft. This freestanding desert cooler offers an air flow capacity of 4000 CMPH. Featuring everlast pump technology, it efficiently handles high TDS levels for long-lasting durability. The honeycomb cooling pad ensures superior and prolonged cooling. With 4-way air deflection, the cooler allows you to customize the air stream direction. It is inverter-compatible and consumes only 150 watts.

Specifications ofCrompton Gale DAC Desert Air Cooler- 90L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads, Grey, (ACGC-GALEDAC90)

Brand : Crompton

Type : Freestanding (Desert)

Capacity : 90 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 4000 CMPH

Controls : Knob

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 150 Watts

Dimensions : 620 x 420 x 1200 mm

Suitable for:Up to 470 sq. ft.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooler for larger spaces Standby power consumption is relatively high Everlast Pump for durability and smooth working No trolley included Inverter-compatible with motor overload protection Limited mobility 4-way air deflection for customizable air stream direction

6. Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 80L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads; White & Black, (ACGC-CBDAC80)

Crompton Cool Breeze DAC desert air cooler is your go-to cooling solution with an 80L water tank capacity, designed for larger spaces up to 590 sq. ft. Freestanding and efficient, this cooler boasts an impressive air flow capacity of 5000 CMPH. It ensures durability and smooth operation even in high TDS conditions with everlast pump technology. Inverter-compatible and consuming only 200 watts, this cooler includes motor overload protection, push-type wheels, and is an ideal choice for powerful and lasting cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler- 80L; with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads; White & Black, (ACGC-CBDAC80)

Brand : Crompton

Type : Freestanding (Desert)

Capacity : 80 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 5000 CMPH

Controls : Knob

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 200 Watts

: 200 Watts Dimensions: 685 x 500 x 1235 mm (With wheels)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Everlast Pump for durability and smooth working No trolley included Inverter-compatible with motor overload protection Standby power consumption is relatively high Impressive 5000 CMPH Air Flow Capacity for powerful cooling Heavy weight with limited mobility

7. Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler- 10L; with 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Blue

Crompton Ginie Neo table-top personal air cooler is a compact and versatile cooling solution, perfect for residential use. With a 10L water tank capacity, this freestanding personal cooler is suitable for rooms up to 80 sq. ft. The blower delivers an air delivery of 650 m3/hr, complemented by the high-density honeycomb pad for superior and prolonged cooling. With 4-way air deflection, you can adjust the air stream direction according to your convenience. Operating at only 130 watts, it's inverter-compatible, and its compact dimensions make it ideal for tabletop placement.

Specifications of Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler- 10L; with 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Blue

Brand : Crompton

Type : Freestanding (Personal)

Capacity : 10 litres

Air Flow Capacity: 850 CMPH

Controls : Knob

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 130 Watts

: 130 Watts Dimensions: 285 x 265 x 515 mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and table-top design for personal use No trolley included High-density honeycomb pads for efficient cooling Limited capacity for larger rooms Noise-free operation for a peaceful environment Water dispenser and mosquito net add convenience

8. Crompton Jedi PAC Personal Air Cooler- 35L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads, White & Black,ACGC-JEDIPAC35

The Crompton Jedi PAC personal air cooler offers efficient and convenient cooling for personal spaces. With a 35L water tank capacity, this freestanding personal cooler is suitable for rooms up to 140 sq. ft. The blower provides an air delivery of 1200 m3/hr, and the high-density honeycomb pad ensures superior and prolonged cooling. Engineered with the everlast pump, it copes with high TDS levels, ensuring durability and smooth operation. With 4-way air deflection, you can adjust the air stream direction according to your convenience.

Specifications of Crompton Jedi PAC Personal Air Cooler- 35L, with Everlast Pump, 4-Way Air Deflection and Honeycomb pads, White & Black,ACGC-JEDIPAC35

Brand : Crompton

Type : Freestanding (Personal)

Capacity : 35 litres

Air Flow Capacity : 1200 CMPH

Controls : Knob

Material : Plastic

Wattage : 130 Watts

: 130 Watts Dimensions: 400 x 290 x 835 mm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and suitable for personal use No trolley included Everlast Pump for durability and smooth working Limited capacity for larger rooms Inverter-compatible for uninterrupted cooling

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity (Litres) Wattage Air flow capacity (CMPH) Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100 230 5500 Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75 190 4200 Crompton Optimus Neo Tower Cooler 35 130 1350 Crompton Marvel Neo Cooler 40 165 1300 Crompton Gale DAC Desert Cooler 90 150 4000 Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Cooler 80 200 5000 Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Cooler 10 130 850 Crompton Jedi PAC Personal Cooler 35 130 1200

Best value for money

The Crompton Ginie Neo Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money with its compact design, 10L capacity, and efficient cooling. It offers a perfect balance of features for smaller spaces, making it an affordable yet effective choice for personal use.

Best overall product

The Crompton Cool Breeze DAC Desert Air Cooler (ACGC-CBDAC80) emerges as the best overall product, combining an 80L capacity, powerful 5000 CMPH air flow, and efficient Everlast Pump technology. Its robust features make it suitable for larger spaces, providing long-lasting and superior cooling.

How to find the best Crompton coolers

To find the best Crompton cooler, consider your room size, as different models cater to varying square footage. Assess the cooling capacity, measured in CMPH, to match your space requirements. Additionally, evaluate the energy efficiency, indicated by wattage. Look for advanced features like Everlast Pump, 4-way air deflection, and inverter compatibility for enhanced convenience. Finally, compare prices to ensure that the chosen model aligns with your budget while meeting your cooling needs effectively.

