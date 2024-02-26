 Best Havells coolers: Stay cool and comfortable all summer, top 10 options - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best Havells coolers: Stay cool and comfortable all summer, top 10 options

Best Havells coolers: Stay cool and comfortable all summer, top 10 options

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 26, 2024 05:12 PM IST

Looking for the best Havells cooler? Check out our top 10 picks for the most energy-efficient and stylish Havells coolers that are perfect for every need.

When it comes to beating the heat, a good air cooler can make all the difference. Havells, a trusted brand in the home appliances industry, offers a wide range of air coolers that cater to different needs and preferences. In this article, we will take a deep dive into the top 10 Havells coolers available on Amazon, highlighting their unique features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase.

Pick from the best Havells coolers available in the market and make it your cooling companion this summer.

1. Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler

B08NSPZD3Q

The Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and stylish cooler that is perfect for larger rooms. With its honeycomb cooling pads and powerful air delivery, it ensures efficient cooling even on the hottest days.

Specifications of Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler

  • Powerful air delivery
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Dust filter net
  • 3-side high-efficiency removable honeycomb pads
  • Cooling area: 30 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling

Not suitable for small rooms

Large cooling area

Stylish design

2. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

B084J1WFD3

The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is a compact and energy-efficient cooler that is perfect for small rooms and personal use. With its sleek design and powerful cooling, it is the ideal choice for those looking for a reliable and stylish cooler.

Specifications of Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

  • Compact size
  • Energy-efficient cooling
  • Dust filter net
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Cooling area: 15 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

Not suitable for large rooms

Sleek design

Ideal for personal use

3. Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

B0BTSKCFNN

The Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler is a stylish and feature-packed cooler that offers efficient cooling and convenience. With its electronic control panel and powerful air delivery, it is a top-rated choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • Electronic control panel
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Dust filter net
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Cooling area: 25 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient electronic control

Slightly higher price point

Stylish design

Efficient cooling

Also read: Best air coolers: Enjoy cool air anywhere with the top 10 recommendations

4. Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler

B08NSKHCHQ

The Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler is a reliable and sturdy cooler that offers overload protection and powerful air delivery. With its large water tank capacity and durable build, it is an ideal choice for long-lasting cooling.

Specifications of Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler

  • Overload protection
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Dust filter net
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Cooling area: 35 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Overload protection

Slightly bulky design

Durable build

Large water tank capacity

5. Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

B078VBFN7X

The Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its powerful air delivery and stylish design, it offers efficient and stylish cooling for every need.

Specifications of Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

  • Large 51-litre water tank
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Dust filter net
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Cooling area: 40 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-capacity cooling

Requires more space

Stylish design

Ideal for large spaces

6. Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler

B06XBHQMMC

The Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler is a classic and stylish cooler that offers efficient cooling and convenience. With its white color design and powerful air delivery, it is a top-rated choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler

  • Classic white color design
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Dust filter net
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Cooling area: 20 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Classic design

Slightly higher price point

Efficient cooling

Stylish look

7. Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

B09NM3WWGY

The Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler is a compact and stylish cooler that offers electronic control and powerful air delivery. With its convenient features and efficient cooling, it is the perfect choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • Electronic control panel
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Dust filter net
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Cooling area: 15 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact design

Not suitable for large rooms

Electronic control panel

Efficient cooling

Also read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

8. Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool

B09RSXVMR7

The Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large spaces and outdoor areas. With its durable woodwool pads and powerful air delivery, it offers efficient cooling and durability for every need.

Specifications of Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool

  • Woodwool cooling pads
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Dust filter net
  • Large water tank capacity
  • Cooling area: 45 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-capacity cooling

Requires more space

Durable build

Ideal for outdoor use

9. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

B084J1SN1N

The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooler that can be installed on windows for maximum cooling. With its powerful air delivery and energy-efficient design, it is a great choice for those looking for a convenient and reliable cooler.

Specifications of Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

  • Window installation
  • Energy-efficient cooling
  • Dust filter net
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Cooling area: 25 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile installation

Requires window space

Energy-efficient

Powerful cooling

10. Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler

B07MHJ2K7Q

The Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large rooms and open spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, it offers efficient and long-lasting cooling for every need.

Specifications of Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler

  • Large 70-litre water tank
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Dust filter net
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Cooling area: 50 square meters

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-capacity cooling

Requires more space

Large water tank capacity

Powerful cooling

Comparison Table

Product NamePowerful CoolingEnergy-efficientStylish Design
Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air CoolerYesNoYes
Havells Tuono Personal Air CoolerYesYesYes
Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air CoolerYesNoYes
Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air CoolerYesNoNo
Havells Koolaire 51-Litre CoolerYesNoYes
Havells White Color Freddo AircoolerYesNoYes
Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air CoolerYesNoYes
Havells Supro Desert Cooler WoodwoolYesNoNo
Havells Frostio Window Air CoolerYesYesNo
Havells Alitura 70-Litre CoolerYesNoNo

Best value for money:

The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is our top pick for the best value for money. With its compact size, energy-efficient cooling, and sleek design, it offers great performance at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for those on a budget.

Best overall product:

The Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful cooling, stylish design, and large cooling area, it offers the perfect combination of performance and aesthetics for every need.

How to find the perfect Havells Cooler:

When choosing the perfect Havells cooler, consider the size of the room, your budget, and the specific features you need. Look for energy-efficient options, stylish designs, and powerful cooling to find the best match for your needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

