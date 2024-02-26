Best Havells coolers: Stay cool and comfortable all summer, top 10 options
Looking for the best Havells cooler? Check out our top 10 picks for the most energy-efficient and stylish Havells coolers that are perfect for every need.
When it comes to beating the heat, a good air cooler can make all the difference. Havells, a trusted brand in the home appliances industry, offers a wide range of air coolers that cater to different needs and preferences. In this article, we will take a deep dive into the top 10 Havells coolers available on Amazon, highlighting their unique features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase.
1. Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler
The Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and stylish cooler that is perfect for larger rooms. With its honeycomb cooling pads and powerful air delivery, it ensures efficient cooling even on the hottest days.
Specifications of Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler
- Powerful air delivery
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Dust filter net
- 3-side high-efficiency removable honeycomb pads
- Cooling area: 30 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling
Not suitable for small rooms
Large cooling area
Stylish design
2. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler
The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is a compact and energy-efficient cooler that is perfect for small rooms and personal use. With its sleek design and powerful cooling, it is the ideal choice for those looking for a reliable and stylish cooler.
Specifications of Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler
- Compact size
- Energy-efficient cooling
- Dust filter net
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Cooling area: 15 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
Not suitable for large rooms
Sleek design
Ideal for personal use
3. Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler
The Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler is a stylish and feature-packed cooler that offers efficient cooling and convenience. With its electronic control panel and powerful air delivery, it is a top-rated choice for modern homes.
Specifications of Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler
- Electronic control panel
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Dust filter net
- Powerful air delivery
- Cooling area: 25 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Convenient electronic control
Slightly higher price point
Stylish design
Efficient cooling
4. Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler
The Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler is a reliable and sturdy cooler that offers overload protection and powerful air delivery. With its large water tank capacity and durable build, it is an ideal choice for long-lasting cooling.
Specifications of Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler
- Overload protection
- Powerful air delivery
- Dust filter net
- Large water tank capacity
- Cooling area: 35 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Overload protection
Slightly bulky design
Durable build
Large water tank capacity
5. Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler
The Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its powerful air delivery and stylish design, it offers efficient and stylish cooling for every need.
Specifications of Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler
- Large 51-litre water tank
- Powerful air delivery
- Dust filter net
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Cooling area: 40 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-capacity cooling
Requires more space
Stylish design
Ideal for large spaces
6. Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler
The Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler is a classic and stylish cooler that offers efficient cooling and convenience. With its white color design and powerful air delivery, it is a top-rated choice for modern homes.
Specifications of Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler
- Classic white color design
- Powerful air delivery
- Dust filter net
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Cooling area: 20 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Classic design
Slightly higher price point
Efficient cooling
Stylish look
7. Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler
The Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler is a compact and stylish cooler that offers electronic control and powerful air delivery. With its convenient features and efficient cooling, it is the perfect choice for modern homes.
Specifications of Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler
- Electronic control panel
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Dust filter net
- Powerful air delivery
- Cooling area: 15 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact design
Not suitable for large rooms
Electronic control panel
Efficient cooling
8. Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool
The Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large spaces and outdoor areas. With its durable woodwool pads and powerful air delivery, it offers efficient cooling and durability for every need.
Specifications of Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool
- Woodwool cooling pads
- Powerful air delivery
- Dust filter net
- Large water tank capacity
- Cooling area: 45 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-capacity cooling
Requires more space
Durable build
Ideal for outdoor use
9. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler
The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooler that can be installed on windows for maximum cooling. With its powerful air delivery and energy-efficient design, it is a great choice for those looking for a convenient and reliable cooler.
Specifications of Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler
- Window installation
- Energy-efficient cooling
- Dust filter net
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Cooling area: 25 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Versatile installation
Requires window space
Energy-efficient
Powerful cooling
10. Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler
The Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large rooms and open spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, it offers efficient and long-lasting cooling for every need.
Specifications of Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler
- Large 70-litre water tank
- Powerful air delivery
- Dust filter net
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Cooling area: 50 square meters
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-capacity cooling
Requires more space
Large water tank capacity
Powerful cooling
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Powerful Cooling
|Energy-efficient
|Stylish Design
|Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler
|Yes
|No
|No
|Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool
|Yes
|No
|No
|Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler
|Yes
|No
|No
Best value for money:
The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is our top pick for the best value for money. With its compact size, energy-efficient cooling, and sleek design, it offers great performance at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for those on a budget.
Best overall product:
The Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful cooling, stylish design, and large cooling area, it offers the perfect combination of performance and aesthetics for every need.
How to find the perfect Havells Cooler:
When choosing the perfect Havells cooler, consider the size of the room, your budget, and the specific features you need. Look for energy-efficient options, stylish designs, and powerful cooling to find the best match for your needs.
