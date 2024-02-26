Best Havells coolers: Stay cool and comfortable all summer, top 10 options

When it comes to beating the heat, a good air cooler can make all the difference. Havells, a trusted brand in the home appliances industry, offers a wide range of air coolers that cater to different needs and preferences. In this article, we will take a deep dive into the top 10 Havells coolers available on Amazon, highlighting their unique features, specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision before making a purchase. Pick from the best Havells coolers available in the market and make it your cooling companion this summer.

1. Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler

The Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler is a powerful and stylish cooler that is perfect for larger rooms. With its honeycomb cooling pads and powerful air delivery, it ensures efficient cooling even on the hottest days.

Specifications of Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler

Powerful air delivery

Honeycomb cooling pads

Dust filter net

3-side high-efficiency removable honeycomb pads

Cooling area: 30 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling Not suitable for small rooms Large cooling area Stylish design

2. Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is a compact and energy-efficient cooler that is perfect for small rooms and personal use. With its sleek design and powerful cooling, it is the ideal choice for those looking for a reliable and stylish cooler.

Specifications of Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

Compact size

Energy-efficient cooling

Dust filter net

Honeycomb cooling pads

Cooling area: 15 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Not suitable for large rooms Sleek design Ideal for personal use

3. Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler is a stylish and feature-packed cooler that offers efficient cooling and convenience. With its electronic control panel and powerful air delivery, it is a top-rated choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

Electronic control panel

Honeycomb cooling pads

Dust filter net

Powerful air delivery

Cooling area: 25 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient electronic control Slightly higher price point Stylish design Efficient cooling

4. Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler

The Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler is a reliable and sturdy cooler that offers overload protection and powerful air delivery. With its large water tank capacity and durable build, it is an ideal choice for long-lasting cooling.

Specifications of Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler

Overload protection

Powerful air delivery

Dust filter net

Large water tank capacity

Cooling area: 35 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Overload protection Slightly bulky design Durable build Large water tank capacity

5. Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

The Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large rooms and outdoor spaces. With its powerful air delivery and stylish design, it offers efficient and stylish cooling for every need.

Specifications of Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

Large 51-litre water tank

Powerful air delivery

Dust filter net

Honeycomb cooling pads

Cooling area: 40 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling Requires more space Stylish design Ideal for large spaces

6. Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler

The Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler is a classic and stylish cooler that offers efficient cooling and convenience. With its white color design and powerful air delivery, it is a top-rated choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler

Classic white color design

Powerful air delivery

Dust filter net

Honeycomb cooling pads

Cooling area: 20 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Classic design Slightly higher price point Efficient cooling Stylish look

7. Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

The Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler is a compact and stylish cooler that offers electronic control and powerful air delivery. With its convenient features and efficient cooling, it is the perfect choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler

Electronic control panel

Honeycomb cooling pads

Dust filter net

Powerful air delivery

Cooling area: 15 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact design Not suitable for large rooms Electronic control panel Efficient cooling

8. Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool

The Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large spaces and outdoor areas. With its durable woodwool pads and powerful air delivery, it offers efficient cooling and durability for every need.

Specifications of Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool

Woodwool cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

Dust filter net

Large water tank capacity

Cooling area: 45 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling Requires more space Durable build Ideal for outdoor use

9. Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

The Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler is a versatile and efficient cooler that can be installed on windows for maximum cooling. With its powerful air delivery and energy-efficient design, it is a great choice for those looking for a convenient and reliable cooler.

Specifications of Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler

Window installation

Energy-efficient cooling

Dust filter net

Honeycomb cooling pads

Cooling area: 25 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile installation Requires window space Energy-efficient Powerful cooling

10. Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler

The Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler is a high-capacity cooler that is perfect for large rooms and open spaces. With its large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, it offers efficient and long-lasting cooling for every need.

Specifications of Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler

Large 70-litre water tank

Powerful air delivery

Dust filter net

Honeycomb cooling pads

Cooling area: 50 square meters

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-capacity cooling Requires more space Large water tank capacity Powerful cooling

Comparison Table

Product Name Powerful Cooling Energy-efficient Stylish Design Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler Yes No Yes Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler Yes Yes Yes Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler Yes No Yes Havells Overload Protection Powerful Air Cooler Yes No No Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler Yes No Yes Havells White Color Freddo Aircooler Yes No Yes Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Honeycomb Air Cooler Yes No Yes Havells Supro Desert Cooler Woodwool Yes No No Havells Frostio Window Air Cooler Yes Yes No Havells Alitura 70-Litre Cooler Yes No No

Best value for money:

The Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler is our top pick for the best value for money. With its compact size, energy-efficient cooling, and sleek design, it offers great performance at an affordable price, making it the perfect choice for those on a budget.

Best overall product:

The Havells GHRACBUB220 Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful cooling, stylish design, and large cooling area, it offers the perfect combination of performance and aesthetics for every need.

How to find the perfect Havells Cooler:

When choosing the perfect Havells cooler, consider the size of the room, your budget, and the specific features you need. Look for energy-efficient options, stylish designs, and powerful cooling to find the best match for your needs.

