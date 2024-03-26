Best air coolers for home: Top 10 picks to protect and keep your home cool this summer

As the summer heat sets in, finding the best air cooler for your home becomes essential. With so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. To make your decision easier, we have compiled a list of the top 10 air coolers available in India. Whether you're looking for a compact personal cooler or a powerful desert cooler, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling solution for your home. Top 10 air coolers for your home

1. Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology

The Bajaj Torque air cooler features new honeycomb technology for efficient cooling. With a large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. Its sleek design and remote control functionality make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology

Powerful air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling media

Remote control functionality

Anti-bacterial technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling May be too large for small rooms Convenient remote control Anti-bacterial technology

2. Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves desert cooler offers a large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery for effective cooling in large spaces. With its durable build and efficient cooling pads, this cooler is designed to last through the hottest summers.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler

Large water tank capacity

Powerful air delivery

Durable build

Efficient cooling pads

Remote control functionality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective cooling for large spaces May be too large for small rooms Durable build quality Remote control functionality

3. Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

The Symphony Diet air cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms. With its sleek design and high cooling capacity, this cooler is perfect for personal use or smaller spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler

Compact size

High cooling capacity

Sleek design

Low power consumption

Easy to move around

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable May not be suitable for large rooms or open spaces Efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms Low power consumption

4. Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler

The Crompton Greaves Optimus desert cooler offers a large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery for effective cooling in large spaces. With its durable build and efficient cooling pads, this cooler is designed to last through the hottest summers.

Specifications of Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler

Large water tank capacity

Powerful air delivery

Durable build

Efficient cooling pads

Remote control functionality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effective cooling for large spaces May be too large for small rooms Durable build quality Remote control functionality

5. Symphony Ice Cube Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms. With its sleek design and high cooling capacity, this cooler is perfect for personal use or smaller spaces.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube Cooler

Compact size

High cooling capacity

Sleek design

Low power consumption

Easy to move around

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable May not be suitable for large rooms or open spaces Efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms Low power consumption

6. Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology

The Bajaj Dessert cooler features anti-bacterial technology for clean and fresh air. With a large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. Its sleek design and remote control functionality make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology

Powerful air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Anti-bacterial technology

Remote control functionality

Honeycomb cooling media

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling May be too large for small rooms Convenient remote control Anti-bacterial technology

7. Havells 25 Litres Personal Cooler

The Havells personal cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms. With its sleek design and high cooling capacity, this cooler is perfect for personal use or smaller spaces.

Specifications of Havells 25 Litres Personal Cooler

Compact size

High cooling capacity

Sleek design

Low power consumption

Easy to move around

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable May not be suitable for large rooms or open spaces Efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms Low power consumption

8. Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Delivery

The Havells Freddo air cooler features honeycomb cooling media for efficient and uniform cooling. With a large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. Its sleek design and electronic control panel make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Delivery

Powerful air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling media

Electronic control panel

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and uniform cooling May be too large for small rooms Convenient electronic control panel Durable build quality

9. Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology

The Symphony 40 air cooler features honeycomb cooling technology for efficient and uniform cooling. With a large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. Its sleek design and remote control functionality make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology

Powerful air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling technology

Remote control functionality

Low power consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient and uniform cooling May be too large for small rooms Convenient remote control Low power consumption

10. Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Purification

The Symphony Diet 20i air cooler features touchscreen purification technology for clean and fresh air. With a large water tank capacity and powerful air delivery, this cooler is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms. Its sleek design and remote control functionality make it a convenient choice for any home.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Purification

Powerful air delivery

Large water tank capacity

Touchscreen purification technology

Remote control functionality

Honeycomb cooling media

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling May be too large for small rooms Convenient remote control Touchscreen purification technology

Best air cooler for home Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Cooling Technology Powerful Air Delivery Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology Large Honeycomb Yes Crompton Greaves 75-Litre Desert Cooler Large Efficient Yes Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler Medium High Capacity No Crompton Greaves Optimus 100-Litre Desert Cooler Large Efficient Yes Symphony Ice Cube Cooler Medium High Capacity No Bajaj Dessert Aniti-Bacterial Technology Large Anti-bacterial Yes Havells 25 Litres Personal Cooler Medium High Capacity No Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Delivery Large Honeycomb Yes Symphony 40 Honeycomb Technology Large Honeycomb Yes Symphony Diet 20i Touchscreen Purification Large Touchscreen Yes

Best value for money:

The Symphony Diet 12-Litre Cooler offers the best value for money with its compact size, high cooling capacity, and low power consumption. It's the perfect choice for small to medium-sized rooms, providing efficient and affordable cooling for your home.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj Torque New Honeycomb Technology air cooler stands out as the best overall product with its powerful air delivery, large water tank capacity, and anti-bacterial technology. It offers efficient and effective cooling for medium to large-sized rooms, making it a top choice for any home.

How to find the best air cooler for home:

When choosing the perfect air cooler for your home, consider the size of your room, the cooling capacity, and the features that matter most to you. Whether you're looking for a compact personal cooler or a powerful desert cooler, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of each product to find the best fit for your needs.

