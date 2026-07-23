Samsung reveals Intelligent Eyewear with Gemini AI and Android XR

Samsung has officially unveiled its first Samsung Intelligent Eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event in London. Instead of launching a pair of augmented reality glasses, Samsung has focused on creating lightweight AI powered smart glasses that look and feel like regular eyewear. The new wearable is designed to work alongside a smartphone, bringing Google Gemini, Samsung Bixby and Android XR into an everyday form factor. Developed in partnership with Google, Qualcomm, Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, Samsung says the glasses are built for hands free AI experiences throughout the day. Samsung has officially entered the AI smart glasses segment. (Samsung) By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear: Design and features Samsung Intelligent Eyewear has been designed to blend into everyday life instead of looking like a bulky tech gadget. The company says the lightweight frame is comfortable enough for all day use while maintaining a slim profile. Buyers will also get multiple frame styles, colours and lens options through partnerships with premium eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, allowing users to choose a design that suits their personal style.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear runs on the Android XR platform and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor. The glasses support both Google Gemini and Samsung Bixby, allowing users to interact with AI using voice commands without taking out their phone.

The smart glasses can answer questions about what the user is looking at, provide live language translation, deliver turn by turn navigation, summarise incoming messages and help with everyday tasks using contextual AI. Samsung also demonstrated visual understanding features, where Gemini analyses what the built in camera sees and provides relevant information in real time. When paired with a compatible Galaxy Watch9, users can even control the glasses using simple hand gestures.

For hardware, Samsung has integrated a camera, multiple microphones and open ear speakers into the frame. The glasses also include a dedicated LED recording indicator that lights up whenever the camera is active, helping improve privacy for people nearby. Physical controls include an action button and a power switch built into the frame. Samsung claims the glasses can deliver up to nine hours of battery life, while the bundled charging case stores enough power for up to seven additional charges.