Coolers under ₹4000 category offer a budget-friendly solution for beating the heat, especially in regions with scorching temperatures. These coolers, typically priced under ₹4000, provide effective cooling through mechanisms such as evaporative cooling or fan-based circulation. They are compact and portable, making them suitable for small rooms, offices, or personal use. Stay cool on a budget with top-rated coolers under ₹ 4000 for reliable summer comfort.

While affordability is a key factor, these coolers often prioritize energy efficiency to minimize operational costs. They are designed to be user-friendly with simple controls and maintenance requirements, ensuring hassle-free operation throughout the summer months.

Choosing the best affordable cooler involves considering factors like cooling capacity, noise levels, and additional features such as timer settings or remote control capabilities. Brands like Candes and Crompton offer reliable options in this price range, catering to various cooling needs and preferences.

For budget-conscious consumers looking to stay cool without spending excessively, affordable coolers present a practical and economical choice, delivering adequate cooling performance without compromising on quality.

The MelodySusie Portable Cooler is a professional-grade, energy-efficient cooler that is perfect for personal use. With a 10-liter capacity, it provides excellent cooling performance and is ideal for small spaces. Its sleek and compact design makes it easy to carry and use on the go.

Specifications of Melody Susie Portable Cooler

10-liter capacity

Energy-efficient

Portable and compact

Quiet operation

Suitable for personal use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Small capacity Portable and compact Quiet operation

The Crompton Neo Personal Cooler is a 10-liter cooler that offers exceptional cooling performance. It is designed for personal use and is perfect for small to medium-sized spaces. With its honeycomb cooling pads, it provides efficient cooling and is energy-efficient.

Specifications of Crompton Neo Personal Cooler

10-liter capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Energy-efficient

Portable and compact

Suitable for personal use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling performance Limited capacity Energy-efficient Portable and compact

The HAVAI Nano Personal Cooling Shining Cooler is a stylish and compact cooler with a 12-liter capacity. It features a powerful motor and a durable body, making it ideal for personal use. Its 3-speed control and adjustable louver ensure customized cooling for your needs.

Specifications of HAVAI Nano Personal Use Cooling Fan

12-liter capacity

Powerful motor

Adjustable louver

Portable and stylish design

3-speed control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling performance May be noisy at high speed Stylish and compact design Customizable cooling options

The Candes 12 Portable Cooler is an energy-efficient cooler with a 12-liter capacity. Its inverter compatibility makes it suitable for use with power backup, making it versatile and convenient for various settings. With its powerful air throw, it ensures efficient and rapid cooling.

Specifications of Candes 12 Portable Cooler

12-liter capacity

Inverter compatibility

Energy-efficient

Powerful air throw

Suitable for various settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter compatibility May be bulky for some users Energy-efficient Powerful air throw

Lifelong 20-Litre Cooler

The Lifelong 20-Litre Cooler is a spacious and durable cooler that offers a 20-liter capacity. Its honeycomb cooling pads and powerful motor ensure efficient and rapid cooling. With its portable design, it is suitable for various settings and ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Lifelong 20-Litre Cooler

20-liter capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful motor

Portable and durable design

Suitable for various settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Spacious capacity May be heavy for some users Efficient and rapid cooling Portable and durable design

The DADLM AC COOLER NWD-550 is a powerful and versatile cooler with a large 25-liter capacity. It features a 4-way air deflection system and a durable body, making it suitable for large spaces and commercial use. Its high cooling capacity ensures optimal performance.

Specifications of DADLM AC COOLER NWD-550

25-liter capacity

4-way air deflection system

Durable body

Suitable for large spaces

High cooling capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity May be bulky for personal use Powerful cooling performance Versatile use

The DADLM AC Portable MINI COOLER is a compact and portable cooler with a 12-liter capacity. It features a 3-speed control and an eco-friendly refrigerant for efficient and customizable cooling. With its sleek design, it is perfect for personal use and small spaces.

Specifications of DADLM AC Portable MINI COOLER

12-liter capacity

3-speed control

Eco-friendly refrigerant

Portable and compact design

Suitable for personal use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable cooling options May have limited cooling range Eco-friendly refrigerant Portable and compact design

The LUBELA Portable Conditioners Cooler is a versatile and energy-efficient cooler with a 15-liter capacity. It features a 7-hour timer and a 120-degree wide-angle air supply for customized and effective cooling. Its compact design makes it suitable for personal use and small spaces.

Specifications of LUBELA Portable Conditioners Cooler

15-liter capacity

7-hour timer

120-degree wide-angle air supply

Energy-efficient

Portable and compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable and effective cooling May require frequent refilling Energy-efficient Portable and compact design

Top 3 features of best cooler under ₹ 4000

Best Cooler Under ₹ 4000 Capacity Energy Efficiency Portability MelodySusie Portable Cooler 10 liters Energy-efficient Portable and compact Crompton Neo Personal Cooler 10 liters Energy-efficient Portable and compact HAVAI Nano Personal Cooling Shining Cooler 12 liters Powerful motor Portable and stylish design Candes 12 Portable Cooler 12 liters Energy-efficient Inverter compatibility Lifelong 20-Litre Cooler 20 liters Honeycomb cooling pads Portable and durable design DADLM AC COOLER NWD-550 25 liters 4-way air deflection system Durable body DADLM AC Portable MINI COOLER 12 liters 3-speed control Portable and compact design LUBELA Portable Conditioners Cooler 15 liters 7-hour timer Energy-efficient

Best value for money best cooler under ₹ 4000:

The Crompton Neo Personal Cooler offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling performance and energy-efficient design. It is perfect for personal use and small to medium-sized spaces, making it a versatile and cost-effective choice.

Best overall best cooler under ₹ 4000:

The Lifelong 20-Litre Cooler stands out as the best overall product in this category due to its spacious capacity, efficient cooling, and durable design. It is suitable for various settings and ensures long-lasting performance.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best cooler under ₹ 4000:

Cooling technology: Look for evaporative or fan-based cooling mechanisms that suit your climate and room size.

Capacity: Consider the cooler's water tank capacity, as it determines how long the cooler can operate without refilling.

Portability: Opt for lightweight and compact designs for easy mobility between rooms or spaces.

Energy efficiency: Check for energy-efficient models to minimize electricity bills.

Noise level: Select a cooler with minimal noise output, especially for bedrooms or quiet environments.

Additional features: Look for features like adjustable fan speeds, timer settings, and remote controls for convenience.

Brand reputation: Choose from reputable brands known for durability and customer support, such as Symphony, Bajaj, or Crompton.

FAQs on cooler under ₹4000 What is the average price range for coolers under 4000? The average price range for coolers under 4000 is between 2500 to 4000 rupees, depending on the brand, capacity, and features.

Are these coolers suitable for outdoor use? Yes, the coolers listed are designed for outdoor use, such as picnics, camping, and other outdoor activities. They are portable and compact, making them ideal for on-the-go cooling.

Do these coolers require any special maintenance? These coolers require regular cleaning and maintenance, such as cleaning the cooling pads, checking the water level, and ensuring proper ventilation for optimal performance.

Can these coolers be used with a power backup? Some of these coolers are compatible with power backup or inverters, making them suitable for use during power outages or in areas with limited electricity supply.

