Best remote control ceiling fans: Top 10 picks with a touch of modernity

A good ceiling fan can enhance your home decor. The versatile colour, elegant design and modish look can elevate the look of your home. Moreover, as summers have almost marched in and temperatures are soaring, it's time to stay prepared for the upcoming scorching weather ahead. If you are planning to buy some summer appliances for your home, then a remote control ceiling fan could be your ideal bet. Remote-control ceiling fans offer convenience and comfort with the ability to adjust speed, direction, and lighting that too at the comfort of your place, without leaving your seat. Looking for a remote control ceiling fan for your home, here are our top 10 picks (Pexels)

Remote-control ceiling fans offer convenience by allowing users to adjust the fan settings from a distance, eliminating the need to pull chains or manually adjust settings on the fan itself. While the market is flooded with a wide range of remote control ceiling fans, each catering to your comfort, picking the one that is just apt for your home is not a cherry on the cake. So, we have done that homework for you and have listed the top 10 remote control ceiling fans for you, each catering to a different design, giving your home a stylish look and feel.

1.Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control:

If you are looking for a stylish and modish designed remote control ceiling fan, then the Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is for you. It combines style and functionality for a comfortable living space. With its energy-efficient BLDC motor, this fan delivers powerful air circulation while consuming minimal electricity. The included remote control allows for convenient operation, letting you adjust fan speed and modes from anywhere in the room. Its sleek design fits well in modern or traditional settings, making it versatile for various room styles. The Hyperjet features wide blades for efficient air delivery, ensuring a cool and breezy atmosphere. Whether you're looking to improve comfort in your bedroom, living room, or office, the Crompton Energion Hyperjet offers a blend of performance and aesthetics.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Hyperjet:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Energy Efficiency: High Energy Efficiency

Additional Features: Sleek and Modern Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Slightly pricey Variable speed settings

2. Havells Glaze Decorative BLDC 1200mm Energy Saving with Remote Control:

A fan with quiet operation is possible! The Havells Glaze Decorative BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan is designed to elevate the look of your room while providing exceptional performance. Featuring a BLDC motor, this fan operates quietly and efficiently, ensuring optimal air circulation without the noise. The included remote control offers convenience, allowing you to adjust the fan speed and modes with ease. The Glaze Decorative fan combines functionality with style, featuring elegant design elements that complement various interiors. Whether you need a fan for your bedroom, living room, or dining area, the Havells Glaze Decorative fan delivers both energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

Specifications of Havells Glaze Decorative:

Blade Size:1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Energy Efficiency:High Energy Efficiency

Additional Features: Decorative and Stylish

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-saving BLDC motor May not be compatible with all ceiling types Remote control for ease of use Decorative design options

3.atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans:

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a 5-star rated energy-efficient fan designed for optimal performance. Powered by a BLDC motor, this fan consumes minimal electricity while providing powerful air delivery. The remote control allows for convenient operation, letting you adjust speed and modes from anywhere in the room. The Efficio Alpha features wide blades for efficient air circulation, ensuring a cool and comfortable environment. Its classic design fits well in various room settings, making it a versatile choice for homes and offices. Whether you're aiming to save on energy bills or enhance the comfort of your living space, the Atomberg Efficio Alpha offers a blend of efficiency and timeless style.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Alpha:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star Rated

Additional Features: Classic and Timeless

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating May require additional installation costs BLDC motor for energy efficiency

4.Longway Creta P1 1200mm / 48 inch Remote Operated

The Longway Creta P1 1200mm Remote control Ceiling Fan is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a 1200mm blade span, this fan provides ample air circulation for medium to large-sized rooms. The remote-operated design adds convenience, allowing you to adjust the fan speed and modes from the comfort of your couch or bed. The Creta P1 features a sleek and modern look that complements various interior styles, whether contemporary or traditional. Its powerful motor ensures efficient performance while keeping noise levels to a minimum. If you're in need of a dependable ceiling fan that combines functionality with ease of use, the Longway Creta P1 with remote operation is a solid choice.

Specifications of Longway Creta P1:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Control: Remote Operated

Additional Features: Dishwasher Safe

Suitable for: Medium to Large Rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Remote operation for convenience May not have advanced features like timer or sleep mode Energy-efficient

5.Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote | BLDC ceiling fan

The Orient Electric 1200 mm Tome BLDC Ceiling Fan is designed to offer both style and performance for your living spaces. With its BLDC motor technology, this fan operates quietly while delivering powerful airflow. The included remote control provides convenient operation, allowing you to adjust speed settings and modes effortlessly. The Tome features a contemporary design with aerodynamically designed blades for maximum air thrust and circulation. Whether you need a fan for your bedroom, living room, or office, the Orient Electric I Tome offers energy efficiency and modern aesthetics. Enjoy a cool and comfortable environment with this stylish ceiling fan that enhances the ambiance of any room.

Specifications of Orient Electric I Tome:

Blade Size:1200 mm

Motor Type:BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Additional Features: Runs twice on inverter

Suitable for:Various Room Types

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid BLDC motor for energy efficiency May not have extensive colour or design options Remote control for ease of use

6.ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light

The ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM Ceiling Fan with BLDC Motor is a versatile and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. This fan features a powerful BLDC motor that ensures high performance with minimal energy consumption. The included LED light adds functionality, providing both illumination and air circulation in one unit. With the remote control, you can easily adjust the fan speed, light settings, and modes according to your preferences. The Gracia's sleek design and LED light make it suitable for various room settings. Whether you're looking to save on electricity bills or enhance the ambiance of your space, the ACTIVA Gracia offers a practical and stylish solution.

Specifications of ACTIVA Gracia:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Additional Features: LED Light

Design: Sleek and Functional

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid BLDC motor for energy efficiency Light may not be dimmable Remote control with LED light control

7.Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan (Airika BLDC With Remote)

The Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High-Speed Ceiling Fan is designed for those who prioritize performance and efficiency. Equipped with a high-speed BLDC motor, this fan delivers powerful airflow while consuming minimal energy. The included remote control offers convenient operation, allowing you to adjust fan speed and modes with ease. The Airika BLDC fan features a modern and stylish design that complements contemporary room settings. Its wide blades are designed for efficient air circulation, ensuring a cool and comfortable environment. Whether you need a fan for your living room, bedroom, or office, the Polycab BLDC offers a blend of performance and aesthetics.

Specifications of Polycab BLDC High-Speed Fan:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Design: Modern and Stylish

Additional Features: High-Speed Performance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed BLDC motor May be pricier compared to non-BLDC fans Energy-efficient

8. Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200 mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan

The Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200 mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan is designed for optimal performance with minimal noise. Featuring a silent BLDC motor, this fan operates quietly while providing efficient air circulation. The remote control included with the fan allows for convenient operation, letting you adjust speed settings and modes with ease. The Energos boasts a sleek and modern design that fits well in various room settings, from contemporary to traditional. Its wide blades ensure effective air delivery, creating a cool and comfortable environment. Whether you're looking to save on energy bills or add a stylish touch to your space, the Bajaj Energos offers a blend of functionality and aesthetics.

Specifications of Bajaj Energos 12DC5R:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type: Silent BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Design: Sleek and Modern

Additional Features: Silent Operation

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Silent BLDC motor May lack advanced features like smart home integration Energy-saving

9. Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm

The Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm offers a balance of performance and energy efficiency for your living spaces. Powered by a BLDC motor, this fan delivers powerful airflow while consuming minimal electricity, helping you save on energy bills. The included remote control allows for convenient operation, letting you adjust fan speed and modes with ease. The Lifelong BLDC fan features a simple and timeless design that complements various room styles, from modern to traditional. Its wide blades ensure efficient air circulation, creating a cool and comfortable environment. Whether you need a fan for your bedroom, living room, or office, the Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan offers a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution.

Specifications of Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control: Remote Control Included

Design: Simple and Timeless

Energy Efficiency: High Energy Efficiency

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid BLDC motor for energy efficiency Slightly Noisy Budget-friendly

10. NeoDash EXA 1200mm Energy Saving BLDC 28W Ceiling Fan

The NeoDash EXA 1200mm Energy Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan combines efficiency with modern design for an optimal cooling solution. With its BLDC motor, this fan delivers powerful air circulation while consuming only 28W of power, making it highly energy-efficient. The included remote control offers convenient operation, allowing you to adjust fan speed and modes with ease. The EXA features a contemporary design with aerodynamically designed blades for maximum air thrust and circulation. Its sleek look fits well in modern room settings, adding both functionality and style to your space. Whether you're looking to save on electricity bills or enhance the ambiance of your room, the NeoDash EXA offers a reliable and efficient cooling solution.

Specifications of NeoDash EXA:

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type:BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Control:Remote Control Included

Design: Contemporary and Aerodynamic

Energy Efficiency: 28W Power Consumption

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-saving BLDC motor May not have as many speed settings as other models Quiet operation

Top three features:

Product Name Blade Size Motor Type Additional Features Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) High Energy Efficiency, Modern Design Havells Glaze Decorative BLDC 1200mm Energy Saving with Remote Control 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) High Energy Efficiency, Stylish Design Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) 5 Star Rated Efficiency, Classic Design Longway Creta P1 1200mm / 48 inch Remote Operated 1200 mm Remote Operated Dishwasher Safe Blades Orient Electric 1200 mm I Tome Remote 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) Runs twice on inverter ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) LED Light, Sleek Design Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan (Airika BLDC With Remote) 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) High-Speed Performance, Stylish Design Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200 mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200 mm Silent BLDC (Brushless DC) Silent Operation, Modern Design Lifelong BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) High Energy Efficiency, Timeless Design NeoDash EXA 1200mm Energy Saving BLDC 28W Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC (Brushless DC) Energy Efficient, Contemporary Design

Best value for money:

The Havells Glaze Decorative BLDC 1200mm Energy Saving with Remote Control offers excellent value for money. It combines high energy efficiency, a stylish design, and remote control convenience at a competitive price point. Users get both functionality and aesthetics without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans stands out as the best overall product. With its 5-star energy efficiency rating, classic design, and remote control functionality, it offers a perfect blend of performance, style, and energy savings.

How to find the best remote control ceiling fan:

When looking for the best remote-control ceiling fan, consider these key factors:

Blade Size: Ensure the fan's blade size matches the room size for optimal air circulation.

Motor Type: Brushless DC (BLDC) motors are efficient and quiet, ideal for remote-control fans.

Energy Efficiency: Look for Energy Star ratings or high efficiency to save on electricity bills.

Additional Features: Consider features like remote control, lighting options, and design aesthetics.

Budget: Set a budget range and compare fans within that range for the best value.

