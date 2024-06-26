Ceiling fan buying guide: Know all about ceiling fans, types, our top 5 picks, and more before making a purchase

The right ceiling fan will help cool down the sizzling and humid June and July afternoons, while also adding an appealing touch to your bedroom. However, the matter of fact is that ceiling fans are found in everyone’s home, but how many times have we wondered how to find a ceiling fan that would not only give us a great airflow but would also suit our room’s aesthetic appeal. Indeed, the colour of the fan should match the colour of our ceiling? But wait! The search is not only about colours. Of course, buying a ceiling fan is no rocket science, but there still are a lot of considerations to make and see before finalising the right ceiling fan for your home. Ceiling fans buying guide to help you pick the best. (Pexels)

So, let’s have a look at all the factors that you should consider before buying a ceiling fan for your home.

How to choose a ceiling fan?

Choosing the right ceiling fan involves considering several factors to ensure comfort, efficiency, and aesthetics. Here are steps and considerations to guide you in choosing a ceiling fan:

Location of the fan:

Indoor: Whether you need a fan for your living room, bedroom, kitchen or bathroom is the first thing to decide when choosing a fan. You can use almost any ceiling fan for your indoors however, if your indoor space is moist with humidity, then you need a damp-listed ceiling fan.

Whether you need a fan for your living room, bedroom, kitchen or bathroom is the first thing to decide when choosing a fan. You can use almost any ceiling fan for your indoors however, if your indoor space is moist with humidity, then you need a damp-listed ceiling fan. Outdoor: Outdoor ceiling fans are ideal for spaces such as patios, porches, and are weather-resistant fans that can withstand external exposure.

Room Size and Fan Size:

Measure the room : Determine the square footage of the room where the fan will be installed.

: Determine the square footage of the room where the fan will be installed. Choose the right fan size: For rooms up to 75 square feet, opt for a fan with a blade span of 36 inches or less. For rooms between 76 and 144 square feet, a blade span of 36 to 42 inches is suitable. Larger rooms (up to 225 square feet) may require a fan with a blade span of 44 to 54 inches.

Ceiling Height:

Standard or low ceilings : For ceilings up to 8 feet, a flush-mount or low-profile ceiling fan is ideal to maintain adequate clearance.

: For ceilings up to 8 feet, a flush-mount or low-profile ceiling fan is ideal to maintain adequate clearance. High ceilings: Rooms with ceilings higher than 8 feet can accommodate standard down rod-mounted fans. Ensure the fan is positioned at least 7 feet above the floor for safety and optimal air circulation.

Fan Style and Design:

Match room décor : Choose a fan that complements the style and aesthetics of the room. Fans come in various finishes (e.g., brushed nickel, matte black, antique brass) and styles (e.g., traditional, modern, rustic).

: Choose a fan that complements the style and aesthetics of the room. Fans come in various finishes (e.g., brushed nickel, matte black, antique brass) and styles (e.g., traditional, modern, rustic). Blade design: Consider blade material (wood, plastic, metal) and finish. Some fans offer reversible blades with different colours or finishes for versatility.

Fan Features:

Motor quality : Opt for fans with high-quality motors for quieter operation and better performance.

: Opt for fans with high-quality motors for quieter operation and better performance. Speed settings : Look for fans with multiple speed settings to adjust airflow according to your comfort needs.

: Look for fans with multiple speed settings to adjust airflow according to your comfort needs. Remote control or wall switch : Consider fans with remote controls or wall switches for convenience in adjusting speed and light settings.

: Consider fans with remote controls or wall switches for convenience in adjusting speed and light settings. Lighting options: Many ceiling fans come with integrated light kits or are light kit adaptable. Choose based on your preference for additional lighting in the room.

Energy Efficiency:

Energy Star certification : Look for fans with Energy Star certification for energy efficiency, which can help save on electricity bills over time.

: Look for fans with Energy Star certification for energy efficiency, which can help save on electricity bills over time. Fan efficiency rating (CFM/Watt): Compare fans based on their airflow efficiency. Higher CFM (cubic feet per minute) per watt indicates better energy efficiency.

Noise Level:

Quiet operation: Read reviews or test the fan in-store if possible to ensure it operates quietly without distracting noise.

Budget Considerations:

Set a budget: Ceiling fans vary widely in price based on size, features, and brand. Determine your budget and prioritize features accordingly.

By considering these factors, you can select a ceiling fan that not only enhances comfort and air circulation but also complements the style of your room effectively.

Top 5 ceiling fans for you:

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design to deliver exceptional performance and energy efficiency. Featuring a powerful BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor, this fan consumes significantly less power compared to conventional ceiling fans, making it an environmentally friendly choice. Its sleek and modern design complements any decor, while the 1200mm sweep ensures optimal air circulation throughout the room. The fan operates quietly, providing a serene environment, and comes with a smart remote control for easy operation, including features like speed control, timer, and sleep mode. With a high air delivery and low power consumption, the Atomberg Renesa Enzel is ideal for both residential and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Motor Type: BLDC

Sweep Size: 1200mm

Power Consumption: 28W

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

Speed: 350 RPM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher upfront cost Modern and sleek design Remote dependency for advanced features Quiet operation Limited to indoor use Smart remote control May require professional installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Atomberg Renesa Enzel for its energy efficiency, quiet operation, and modern design, although some mention the initial cost is higher than traditional fans.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Atomberg Renesa Enzel for its superior energy efficiency, quiet performance, and sleek, modern design that enhances any room.

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fan is an economical and reliable choice for those seeking basic cooling solutions. With a sweep size of 1200mm (48 inches), it ensures adequate air circulation in medium to large rooms. This 1-star rated fan features a robust motor that delivers a decent performance, making it suitable for everyday use. Its simple and functional design fits seamlessly into any home or office decor. The fan is easy to install and maintain, offering a no-fuss operation. Though it consumes more power compared to higher-rated fans, it provides a cost-effective option for those on a budget.

Specifications of Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") 1-Star Rated Ceiling Fan

Motor Type: Conventional

Sweep Size: 1200mm (48 inches)

Power Consumption: 70W

Air Delivery: 205 CMM

Speed: 340 RPM

Remote Control: No

Design: Simple and functional

Noise Level: Moderate

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Budget-friendly Higher power consumption Reliable performance Basic design Easy to install and maintain Moderate noise level Adequate air delivery Lacks advanced features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Bajaj Frore for its affordability and reliable performance, though some note its higher power consumption and basic design.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Bajaj Frore for its affordability, reliable performance, and straightforward operation, ideal for those on a budget.

The Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan combines functionality and style, offering a perfect cooling solution for any room. With a 1200mm (48 inch) sweep, it provides excellent air circulation, ensuring comfort even during the hottest days. This fan features a high-speed motor that delivers impressive air delivery, making it ideal for large rooms. Its elegant design and durable build quality make it a long-lasting addition to your home decor. The fan operates smoothly and quietly, creating a peaceful environment. Easy to install and maintain, the Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA offers reliable performance and value for money.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan

Motor Type: Conventional

Sweep Size: 1200mm (48 inches)

Power Consumption: 74W

Air Delivery: 230 CMM

Speed: 370 RPM

Remote Control: No

Design: Elegant and durable

Noise Level: Low

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed motor Higher power consumption Elegant design No remote control Smooth and quiet operation May require professional installation Reliable performance Basic features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are impressed with the Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA's high-speed performance and elegant design, though some mention its higher power consumption.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA for its high-speed motor, elegant design, and reliable performance that ensures comfort and style.

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan is designed to provide superior air circulation and energy efficiency, making it a great addition to any home or office. With a 1200mm sweep, it delivers powerful air delivery, ensuring maximum comfort. This energy-saving fan features an elegant design that enhances the aesthetics of any room. The robust motor operates efficiently, consuming less power and reducing energy bills. The Havells Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan is known for its silent operation, providing a peaceful environment. Easy to install and maintain, this fan is built to last, offering a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan

Motor Type: Energy-efficient

Sweep Size: 1200mm

Power Consumption: 50W

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

Speed: 350 RPM

Remote Control: No

Design: Elegant and stylish

Noise Level: Low

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient motor No remote control Elegant and stylish design Moderate initial cost Silent operation Limited advanced features Powerful air delivery May require professional installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Havells Ambrose ES for its energy efficiency and silent operation, with some noting the lack of a remote control as a minor inconvenience.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Havells Ambrose ES for its energy efficiency, elegant design, and powerful air delivery that ensures comfort and savings.

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan is a reliable choice for effective cooling in any room. With its 1200mm sweep, it ensures excellent air circulation, making it suitable for larger spaces. The fan features a powerful motor that delivers consistent airflow and reliable performance. Its simple and durable design ensures hassle-free installation and maintenance. While it may lack advanced features, its affordability and dependable performance make it a popular option among consumers looking for effective cooling solutions.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

Motor Type: Conventional

Sweep Size: 1200mm

Power Consumption: 78W

Air Delivery: 200 CMM

Speed: 370 RPM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable Higher power consumption High-speed performance No remote control Durable construction Basic design Easy to install Moderate noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Orient Electric Apex-FX for its affordability and reliable high-speed performance. Some mention its higher power consumption and basic design as considerations.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Orient Electric Apex-FX for its affordability, durability, and effective high-speed performance, making it an ideal choice for straightforward cooling needs in any room.

Things to consider before buying a ceiling fan:



Mounting type and ceiling height:

The mounting of the ceiling fan typically depends on the height of your room’s ceiling. Here is the detailed list of the mounting type required for each ceiling height:

For low ceiling: A low ceiling is when the height of the ceiling ranges between 7 ½ feet and 9 feet. This kind of ceiling requires a hugger or a flushmount fan.

For standard ceiling: The height of a standard ceiling varies between 8 and 9 feet high, you need a standard fan that comes with a downrod.

For high ceiling: For ceilings whose height is more than 9 feet, the ceiling fan would require a downrod to hang the ceiling fan.

Ceiling fan controls:

There are various ways to control a ceiling fan:

Handheld remote control: A remote controlled ceiling fan is one of the most convenient options when it comes to buying a ceiling fan so that you can control your ceiling fan within the device’s range.

Wall control: One of the most popular options to control your ceiling fan is via wall control.

Two in one handheld remote and wall control: This option combines the benefits and effects of a handheld remote control along with wall control switches.

Pull chain: Pull chain ceiling fans are the easiest top operate and can be upgraded to a remote controlled or wall switch type.

Fan blades:

Fan blades are designed to direct the air movement in a confined space to cool the place and reduce the heat level. Fan blades are usually tilted to maximise the air flow. So, here are a few types of fan blades to choose from:

C-wheel blades: These wheel blades are adjustable while running. They have high efficiency with varied air volumes.

A-wheel blades: A-wheel blades are adjustable only when the fan is switched off. They also have high efficiency and small dimensions can adapt to varied air volumes.

K-wheel blades: K-wheel blades are not adjustable, and they are quite simple with small dimensions.

In case you are looking for the best motor for your fan, go for the BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fan. BLDC motors are energy efficient and reduce its wear and tear because of the friction caused by the brushes.

Motor

The motor in a ceiling fan is the heart of the device, driving the rotation of the blades and determining the fan's performance, efficiency, and noise level. Here’s an overview of the key aspects of ceiling fan motors:

Types of Ceiling Fan Motors

The motors in ceiling fans range between 1/60 and 1/3 hp. A higher-power motor helps meet the demands put on the fan by the resistance of the blades.

AC Motors (Alternating Current): Standard AC Motor: Most common and cost-effective, these motors are reliable and durable. They run on the standard household electrical supply.

Most common and cost-effective, these motors are reliable and durable. They run on the standard household electrical supply. Advantages: Lower initial cost, widely available.

Lower initial cost, widely available. Disadvantages: Generally noisier and less energy-efficient than DC motors. DC Motors (Direct Current): Advanced DC Motor: These motors convert AC power to DC within the motor, leading to more efficient operation.

These motors convert AC power to DC within the motor, leading to more efficient operation. Advantages: More energy-efficient, quieter operation, more speed settings, and often lighter in weight.

More energy-efficient, quieter operation, more speed settings, and often lighter in weight. Disadvantages: Higher initial cost compared to AC motors.

Energy ratings:



Energy ratings play a crucial role in your fan buying decision-making. The higher the ratings, the more energy efficient your fan would be, resulting in lower electricity bills.

Other features and styles to look out for:

The market is flooded with endless options when it comes to buying a ceiling fans with myriad of features, finishes, styles and more. So, here are some more features that you should consider before buying a ceiling fan:

Colour: The colour of the ceiling fan should either be matching or contrasting your ceiling’s colour. In addition to this, your fan colours can also be as per your room’s aesthetics and appeal.

Ceiling fan with lighting: With the advancements of technology, these days the ceiling fans are also available with lighting fixtures. These lights can range from incandescent bulbs to halogen downlights or elaborately crafted, hand-cut crystal uplight shades.

What to look for in a Ceiling fan?

When choosing a ceiling fan, consider the following factors to ensure you select the best option for your needs:

Size and Sweep: The sweep or blade span of the fan determines how much air it can circulate. Larger rooms generally require fans with larger sweeps (e.g., 52 inches or more), while smaller rooms can suffice with smaller sweeps (e.g., 42 inches). Motor Type and Efficiency: Opt for fans with efficient motors like BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) or Energy Star-rated conventional motors. Efficient motors consume less energy while providing better performance and durability. Airflow and Air Delivery: Look for fans with high CFM (Cubic Feet per minute) ratings or air delivery numbers. This indicates how much air the fan moves, influencing its cooling effectiveness. Number of Blades: While more blades may seem better, it's the design and motor efficiency that matter most. Typically, 3 or 4 blades are standard and efficient. Speed Settings and Control: Fans with multiple speed settings allow for better control over airflow and comfort. Some fans come with remote controls or wall-mounted controls for convenience. Design and Aesthetics: Choose a fan that complements your room's decor and style. Fans come in various designs, finishes, and blade shapes to match different interior themes. Noise Level: Look for fans with quiet operation, especially for bedrooms or quiet spaces. High-quality fans often operate silently, even at higher speeds. Additional Features: Consider features like reversible motor (for winter use), integrated lights, remote control, timer settings, and energy-saving modes. These can enhance convenience and energy efficiency. Installation and Maintenance: Ensure the fan is easy to install with clear instructions. Low-maintenance features like easy-clean blades or self-lubricating bearings can reduce upkeep over time. Warranty and Brand Reputation: Check the warranty period and read reviews to gauge reliability and customer satisfaction with the brand and specific model.

By considering these factors, you can choose a ceiling fan that not only provides effective cooling, but also enhances your room's comfort and aesthetic appeal.

Conclusion:

So, whether you are planning to buy a new ceiling fan or are looking for a fresh option for your obsolete one, these guidelines would help you buy the right kind of fan for your room.

