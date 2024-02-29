High speed fans: 8 picks for a quick and calming relief from heat

Summer is all about having a glass full of cold-coffee with whipped ice-cream, cool and refreshing drinks and of course a cool and comfortable abode. While for all the cool refreshments, you have various food joints, a cool and nippy abode is just a few home appliances away. Top 8 high speed fans for a quick relief (Pexels)

In case, you have also though about purchasing a few new home appliances to keep the summer heat at bay, then a high speed fan could probably top the list. The fact that these fans are an inevitable home appliance, offering a quick and effective way to circulate air and create a comfortable environment. These fans are designed with powerful motors that can spin the blades at high RPM (Revolutions Per Minute), resulting in a strong airflow. This rapid movement of air helps in cooling down rooms faster, especially during hot summer days. High-speed fans are often chosen for their ability to provide instant relief from heat and humidity, making them popular choices for living rooms, bedrooms, offices, and even outdoor spaces like patios or workshops.

Additionally, they are beneficial for improving air circulation, preventing stagnant air, and aiding in ventilation. With their robust construction and efficient performance, high-speed fans are reliable companions for staying cool and comfortable in various settings.

In case, you wish to buy a high speed fan but are unsure which one to buy to face the scorching summer ahead, you’re at the right place. We have enlisted top 8 high speed fans for your perusal.

1.Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan

The Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan is designed to deliver a cooling experience like no other. With a sweep of 1200 mm, it ensures optimal air delivery to every corner of the room. This fan is ideal for medium to large-sized rooms, providing comfort during hot summer days. The high-speed motor ensures powerful performance while remaining energy-efficient. Its sleek and stylish design adds a touch of elegance to any room decor. Equipped with wide blades, it ensures maximum air thrust and circulation, creating a pleasant ambiance. Whether it's for your home or office, the Crompton Hill Briz Ceiling Fan is a reliable choice for superior cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm:

Sweep Size: 1200 mm

1200 mm Speed: 370 RPM

370 RPM Power Consumption: 75 Watts

75 Watts Number of Blades: 3

3 Colour Options: White, Brown

White, Brown Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful air delivery Not suitable for small rooms Energy-efficient Sleek and stylish design Ideal for medium to large rooms

2.Candes Brio Turbo 600 mm / 24 Inch High Speed 4 Blade Anti-Dust Ceiling Fan

The Candes Brio Turbo 600 mm / 24 Inch High Speed 4 Blade Anti-Dust Ceiling Fan is a reliable solution for smaller rooms and spaces. With a compact size and a sweep of 600 mm, this fan is perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, or offices. The 4-blade design ensures efficient air circulation, keeping the room cool and comfortable. Its anti-dust feature prevents dust accumulation on the blades, reducing maintenance hassles. Operating at high speeds, it quickly disperses hot air and maintains a pleasant environment. The Candes Brio Turbo combines performance with durability, making it a practical choice for everyday cooling needs.

Specifications of Candes Brio Turbo 600 mm:

Sweep Size: 600 mm

600 mm Speed: 850 RPM

850 RPM Power Consumption: 65 Watts

65 Watts Number of Blades: 4

4 Anti-Dust Feature: Yes

Yes Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size for smaller rooms Not suitable for large areas Anti-dust feature High-speed operation Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, offices

3.Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan for Home

The Orient Electric Aeroquiet Noiseless Premium Ceiling Fan is designed to provide unparalleled comfort with its noiseless operation. This fan is engineered to deliver high air thrust while maintaining a whisper-quiet performance, perfect for bedrooms and study rooms. With a contemporary design and energy-efficient motor, it combines style with functionality. The Aeroquiet's aerodynamic profile ensures efficient air circulation without the disturbance of noise. It features wide blades for maximum air delivery, making it an ideal choice for those seeking both tranquillity and cooling power.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aeroquiet

Sweep Size: 1200 mm

Speed: 320 RPM

Power Consumption: 62 Watts

Number of Blades: 3

Noise Level: 35 dB

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Noiseless operation Higher price range Energy-efficient Stylish contemporary design Ideal for bedrooms, study rooms

4.V-Guard Windle Pro High Speed Ceiling Fan

The V-Guard Windle Pro High Speed Ceiling Fan is built for superior performance and durability. With a powerful motor and a sweep size of 1200 mm, it ensures excellent air delivery for large rooms. This fan is designed to operate at high speeds, quickly cooling down the space. Its elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to any room decor. Equipped with aerodynamically designed blades, the V-Guard Windle Pro provides maximum air thrust while remaining energy-efficient. Whether it's for your living room or office, this fan is a reliable choice for those seeking both style and performance.

Specifications of V-Guard Windle Pro:

Sweep Size: 1200 mm

Speed: 380 RPM

Power Consumption: 72 Watts

Number of Blades: 3

Colour Options: White, Brown

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful air delivery Higher power consumption Elegant design Energy-efficient Suitable for large rooms

5.ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH SPEED 390 RPM BEE APPROVED APSRA CEILING FAN

The ACTIVA 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan is a BEE-approved model designed for efficiency and performance. With a sweep size of 1200 mm and a high-speed motor operating at 390 RPM, it ensures rapid cooling for medium to large rooms. This fan is ideal for those seeking both power and energy savings, as it is BEE-rated for energy efficiency. The 3-blade design is optimized for maximum air delivery, creating a comfortable environment even during hot summers. The ACTIVA Apsra Ceiling Fan is a reliable choice for those looking for a blend of performance and energy conservation.

Specifications of ACTIVA 1200 MM High Speed:

Sweep Size: 1200 mm

Speed: 390 RPM

Power Consumption: 70 Watts

Number of Blades: 3

BEE Star Rating: 5 Stars

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid BEE 5-star rating for efficiency Limited colour options High-speed operation Suitable for medium to large rooms Energy-saving design

6.Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving Ceiling Fan

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving Ceiling Fan is designed with a focus on energy efficiency without compromising on performance. With a sweep size of 1200 mm, it provides ample air circulation for medium to large rooms. This fan features a powerful motor that operates quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. The Ambrose model is equipped with wide blades designed to deliver maximum air thrust while consuming minimal power. Its elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to any room decor. If you're looking for a combination of style, energy efficiency, and performance, the Havells Ambrose Ceiling Fan is an excellent choice.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose:

Sweep Size: 1200 mm

Speed: 350 RPM

Power Consumption: 56 Watts

Number of Blades: 3

Colour Options: White, Brown

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-saving design Limited colour options Powerful and quiet operation Elegant design Suitable for medium to large rooms

7. Usha Racer 1200MM Ultra High Speed 400RPM Ceiling Fan

The Usha Racer 1200MM Ultra High Speed Ceiling Fan is engineered for those who desire unparalleled performance. With a sweep size of 1200 mm and an ultra-high speed of 400 RPM, this fan delivers rapid cooling for larger rooms. Its powerful motor ensures maximum air delivery, making it ideal for hot summer days. The Racer model combines speed with efficiency, providing a comfortable environment without compromising on energy consumption. The 3-blade design is optimized for superior air thrust, ensuring every corner of the room is well-ventilated. If you're seeking a fan that prioritizes speed and performance, the Usha Racer is an excellent choice.

Specifications of Usha Racer 1200MM Ultra High Speed:

Sweep Size: 1200 mm

Speed: 400 RPM

Power Consumption: 80 Watts

Number of Blades: 3

Colour Options: White, Brown

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra-high speed Higher power consumption Powerful air delivery Limited colour options Suitable for larger rooms Reliable brand

8.Bajaj Maxima 600 mm Ceiling Fan

The Bajaj Maxima 600 mmCeiling Fanis designed for smaller spaces where compactness and performance are key. With a sweep size of 600 mm, it is ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, or offices. This fan features a powerful motor that ensures efficient air circulation even in limited spaces. The 4-blade design is optimized for maximum air delivery, providing a cool and comfortable environment. Its compact size and sleek design make it a versatile addition to any room decor. If you're looking for a reliable and efficient ceiling fan for smaller areas, the Bajaj Maxima is a practical choice.

Specifications of Bajaj Maxima 600 mm:

Sweep Size: 600 mm

Speed: 870 RPM

Power Consumption: 66 Watts

Number of Blades: 4

Colour Options: White, Brown

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size for smaller rooms Not suitable for large areas High-speed operation Limited warranty period Efficient air circulation Limited colour options Suitable for bedrooms, kitchens, offices

Top 3 features

Product Name Speed (RPM) Power Consumption (Watts) Number of Blades Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan 370 75 3 Candes Brio Turbo 600 mm / 24 Inch High Speed 4 Blade Ceiling Fan 850 65 4 Orient Electric Aeroquiet Premium Ceiling Fan 320 62 3 V-Guard Windle Pro High Speed Ceiling Fan 380 72 3 ACTIVA 1200 MM HIGH SPEED 390 RPM Ceiling Fan 390 70 3 Havells 1200mm Ambrose Energy Saving Ceiling Fan 350 56 3 Usha Racer 1200MM Ultra High Speed 400RPM Ceiling Fan 400 80 3 Bajaj Maxima 600 mm Ceiling Fan 870 66 4

Best value for money:

The best value for money among these options would likely be the Candes Brio Turbo 600 mm / 24 Inch High Speed 4 Blade Anti-Dust Ceiling Fan. It offers a high speed of 850 RPM with a relatively low power consumption of 65 Watts. Additionally, it features an anti-dust design, making maintenance easier and potentially extending the fan's lifespan. This combination of features offers efficient cooling at an affordable price point, making it a good value for those seeking high performance without a high cost.

Best overall product:

The best overall product based on the given information remains the Crompton Hill Briz 1200 mm (48 inch) High Speed Ceiling Fan. While not the absolute highest in RPM, it strikes a balance with 370 RPM, coupled with a moderate power consumption of 75 Watts and a classic 3-blade design. Crompton is a reputable brand known for quality, and this model provides reliable performance, durability with a 2-year warranty, and a choice of colours to match various decors.

How to find the best high speed fans:

When looking for the best high speed fans, there are several factors to consider:

Speed (RPM): Look for fans with higher RPM ratings, as this indicates how fast the blades rotate and can affect the air circulation and cooling effectiveness.

Power Consumption: Opt for fans with lower power consumption to save on electricity bills while still getting efficient cooling.

Number of Blades: Generally, fans with more blades can provide better air circulation, but this also depends on the motor's power.

Additional Features: Some fans come with extra features like remote controls, timer settings, or energy-saving modes, which can add convenience and efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.