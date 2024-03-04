BLDC ceiling fan: Top 8 picks that are perfect for summers ahead

Summer season has almost arrived and with the arrival of the scorching days, it's time to make your home summer-proof with the best BLDC ceiling fans. These BLDC ceiling fans are an advancement in the world of ceiling fans, offering durability, efficiency and a lot of smart features to look up to. Unlike traditional fans that use brushed motors, BLDC fans utilize brushless motors, resulting in significant improvements in performance and energy consumption. BLDC ceiling fan: These 8 BLDC fans will keep your home cool and comfortable.(Pexels)

Moreover, multiple home appliances running to beat the heat takes a toll on your monthly electricity bills as well. These BLDC ceiling fans on the contrary helps in cutting down on your electricity expenses as these fans consume up to 70% less electricity compared to conventional fans, making it an eco-friendly choice. This makes them a cost-effective choice in the long run, as they require less frequent maintenance and replacement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Another notable feature of BLDC fans is their silent operation. The brushless motor design produces less noise compared to traditional fans, creating a peaceful and comfortable environment. This makes BLDC fans ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and offices where quiet operation is desired. So, if you want to have a BLDC ceiling fan for your home, but are confused which one to choose, here is a list of top 8 BLDC ceiling fans for you.

1. Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

B08Y5QJXSR

The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan combines elegance with energy efficiency. With its sleek design and 5-star energy rating, this fan is a perfect addition to any modern home. The BLDC motor ensures silent operation and low power consumption, making it an environmentally friendly choice. Its 1200mm sweep provides ample air circulation, ideal for medium to large rooms. The Renesa fan comes with a remote control for convenient operation, allowing you to adjust speed and settings with ease. Say goodbye to noisy fans and high electricity bills with the Atomberg Renesa.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan:

Brand: Atomberg

Atomberg Model: Renesa

Renesa Sweep Size: 1200mm

1200mm Energy Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Remote Control: Yes

Yes Colour Options: White, Brown, Ivory

White, Brown, Ivory Speed Modes: 5 Speed

5 Speed Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating for energy savings May be pricier than traditional fans Sleek and modern design Remote control may require batteries Silent operation for peaceful environment Limited colour options BLDC motor for efficient performance Installation might require professional help

2. Crompton Energion Cromair BLDC Antidust Ceiling Fan

B09Z6QP8ZH

The Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Antidust Ceiling Fan is a blend of style and functionality. Its unique antidust coating prevents dust accumulation, making maintenance a breeze. With a 1200mm sweep, this fan is suitable for medium to large rooms, providing efficient air circulation. The BLDC motor ensures energy savings and quiet operation, perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. It comes with a remote control for easy speed and mode adjustments. The Cromair fan from Crompton is a reliable choice for those seeking a durable, low-maintenance ceiling fan.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Cromair BLDC Antidust Ceiling Fan:

Brand: Crompton

Crompton Model: Energion Cromair

Energion Cromair Sweep Size: 1200mm (48 inch)

1200mm (48 inch) Antidust Coating: Yes

Yes Remote Control: Yes

Yes Colour Options: White, Brown, Ivory

White, Brown, Ivory Speed Modes: 3 Speed

3 Speed Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Antidust coating for easy maintenance Limited speed options BLDC motor for energy efficiency May not include a light kit Remote control for convenience May be pricier than non-BLDC fans Suitable for medium to large rooms Remote batteries may need replacing

3. Orient Electric Zeno BLDC ceiling fan

B0CHRKX49F

The Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC Ceiling Fan is designed to provide both style and energy efficiency. With its BLDC motor, this fan consumes less power while delivering powerful air circulation. The Zeno fan features a 1200mm sweep, making it suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. Its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any space. Equipped with a remote control, you can easily adjust speed and settings for personalized comfort. Enjoy a cool and quiet environment with the Orient Electric Zeno BLDC Ceiling Fan.

Specifications of Orient Electric Zeno BLDC ceiling fan:

Brand: Orient Electric

Orient Electric Model: Zeno

Zeno Sweep Size: 1200mm

1200mm Energy Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Remote Control: Yes

Yes Colour Options: White, Brown, Metallic Grey

White, Brown, Metallic Grey Speed Modes: 5 Speed

5 Speed Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating for efficiency Remote control batteries may need replacing Sleek and stylish design Limited colour options BLDC motor for quiet operation May be pricier than non-BLDC fans Remote control for convenient operation Professional installation may be required

Also Read: Best wall mounted fans: Enjoy refreshing airflow with these 8 top-notch choices

4. ACTIVA Gracia BLDC Motor Fan

B0C7R3712Z

The ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM BLDC Motor Fan is a budget-friendly yet efficient ceiling fan option. With its 28 Watts BLDC motor, this fan provides reliable air circulation while keeping energy consumption low. The 1200mm sweep makes it suitable for most rooms, delivering a comfortable environment. The Gracia fan is designed for easy installation and maintenance. While it may lack some advanced features of higher-end models, it offers solid performance at an affordable price point.

Specifications of ACTIVA Gracia BLDC Motor Fan:

Brand: ACTIVA

ACTIVA Model: Gracia

Gracia Sweep Size: 1200mm

1200mm Energy Consumption: 28 Watts

28 Watts Colour Options: White, Brown

White, Brown Speed Modes: 3 Speed

3 Speed Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Budget-friendly option Limited speed settings BLDC motor for energy efficiency Shorter warranty period Easy installation and maintenance May lack advanced features Suitable for most rooms Remote control not included

5. Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan

B0C2C9HTVJ

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan is a top-notch choice for those seeking both style and efficiency. With its energy-saving BLDC motor and 5-star energy rating, this fan delivers exceptional performance while cutting down on electricity bills. The fan boasts multiple speed modes and a remote control for convenience, along with a sleek and modern design that complements any room decor. Upgrade your living space with the Efficio Alpha for a blend of functionality and elegance.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Alpha BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan:

Size: 1200mm

1200mm Energy Rating: 5 Stars

5 Stars Blade Type: Classic

Classic Remote Control: Yes

Yes Speed Modes: Multiple

Multiple Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Colour Options: Various

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Limited colour options Classic design Remote control for convenience Quiet operation

6. Havells Ambrose Ceiling Fan

B0BHJCC4S5

The Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan is a blend of elegance and performance. With a 5-star energy rating and BLDC motor, it ensures efficient and silent operation. The decorative design adds a touch of sophistication to any room, making it a statement piece. This fan comes with a remote control for ease of use and is available in various colours to match different decor styles.

Specifications of Havells Ambrose Ceiling Fan:

Size: 1200mm

1200mm Energy Rating: 5 Stars

5 Stars Blade Type: Decorative

Decorative Remote Control: Yes

Yes Speed Modes: Multiple

Multiple Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Colour Options: Various

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant decorative design Limited colour options Energy-efficient Remote control convenience Silent operation

Also read: Best remote control ceiling fans: Top 10 picks with a touch of modernity

7. Polycab BLDC Ceiling Fan

B0C6DKHMN9

The Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High-Speed Ceiling Fan is designed for those seeking powerful performance. With a high-speed BLDC motor, it provides rapid air circulation while maintaining energy efficiency. This fan is suitable for larger rooms and spaces where a strong breeze is desired. It comes with a remote control for convenience and ease of use.

Specifications of Polycab BLDC Ceiling Fan:

Size: 1200mm

1200mm Speed: High Speed

High Speed Blade Type: Aerodynamic

Aerodynamic Remote Control: Yes

Yes Speed Modes: Multiple

Multiple Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Colour Options: Various

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed performance Limited colour options Energy-efficient Remote control convenience Suitable for larger rooms

8. Bajaj Energos BLDC Ceiling Fan

B0BZDF6Q7C

The Bajaj Energos BLDC Ceiling Fan is a blend of style and functionality, designed to provide efficient cooling with energy savings. With its silent BLDC motor, this fan operates quietly while delivering powerful airflow. The aerodynamic blade design ensures maximum air delivery, making it suitable for various room sizes. With multiple speed modes and a remote control, the Bajaj Energos offers convenience and customization for a comfortable living space.

Specifications of Bajaj Energos BLDC Ceiling Fan:

Size: 1200mm

1200mm Silent Operation: Yes

Yes Blade Type: Aerodynamic

Aerodynamic Remote Control: Yes

Yes Speed Modes: Multiple

Multiple Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Colour Options: Various

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Silent operation Limited colour options Energy-efficient Remote control convenience Contemporary design

Top 3 features table

Product Name Sweep Size Motor Type Additional Features atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated 1200mm BLDC Motor Energy Saving, 5 Speed Modes, Remote Control Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm BLDC Antidust 1200mm BLDC Motor with Antidust Antidust Coating, 3 Speed Modes, Remote Control Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC 1200mm BLDC Motor Energy Saving, 5 Speed Modes, Remote Control ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan 1200mm BLDC Motor Energy Efficient (28 Watts), 3 Speed Modes, Affordable atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated 1200mm BLDC Motor Energy Saving, Multiple Speed Modes, Remote Control Havells Ambrose Decorative BLDC 1200mm Energy Saving 1200mm BLDC Motor Energy Saving, Decorative Blade Type, Multiple Speed Modes, Remote Control Polycab BLDC 1200 MM High Speed Ceiling Fan 1200mm BLDC Motor High Speed, Aerodynamic Blade Type, Multiple Speed Modes, Remote Control Bajaj Energos 12DC5R 1200mm Silent BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200mm Silent BLDC Motor Silent Operation, Aerodynamic Blade Type, Multiple Speed Modes, Remote Control

Best value for money

The ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watts) BLDC Motor Fan stands out as the best value for money option in this line-up. Offering energy efficiency with its 28 Watts consumption, it provides practicality and savings on electricity bills. Despite its affordability, it doesn't compromise on features, providing 3 speed modes for versatility. With a 1-year warranty, it's a reliable choice for those seeking an efficient and budget-friendly ceiling fan without sacrificing performance.

Best overall product

The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fan is the best overall product in this selection. Its BLDC motor ensures energy efficiency, while the 5-star energy rating ensures long-term savings. With 5 speed modes and a remote control, it offers convenience and customization. The sleek design is available in various colours to suit different decor styles. With a 2-year warranty, this fan not only delivers on performance but also on durability and aesthetics, making it the top choice for those looking for a blend of efficiency, style, and functionality.

How to find the right BLDC ceiling fans

When looking for BLDC ceiling fans, there are several key features to consider. Firstly, check the blade size to ensure it fits the room's dimensions. Next, consider the motor type – BLDC motors are more energy-efficient and quieter compared to traditional motors. Look for energy ratings, with 5-star ratings being the most efficient. Remote control options provide convenience, allowing you to adjust settings from afar. Additional features like multiple speed modes, aerodynamic blade designs, and warranties are also important factors.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.