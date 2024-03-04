Best Crompton high speed fans: 9 picks for great air circulation and longevity

Discover the pinnacle of cooling comfort with our comprehensive guide to the best Crompton high-speed fans. Crompton, a renowned name in the electrical appliance industry, is celebrated for its commitment to innovation and quality. These high-speed fans exemplify the brand's dedication to delivering superior airflow and energy efficiency, ensuring a refreshing environment while minimizing electricity consumption. Crompton high speed fans are a reliable choice for those seeking optimal performance and lasting value.

Our selection encompasses a range of high-speed fans designed to meet various cooling needs. From sleek and modern designs to classic and reliable options, each fan offers exceptional performance and longevity. With features like corrosion-resistant materials, energy-efficient motors, and intuitive controls, Crompton fans are engineered to provide optimal airflow and durability. Explore the diverse range of high-speed fans from Crompton, each crafted to deliver efficient cooling solutions for homes and offices alike.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Whether you prefer the convenience of remote control operation or the simplicity of button controls, Crompton has a fan to suit your preferences. In this guide, we delve into the features and benefits of Crompton high-speed fans, helping you navigate through the options to find the perfect cooling companion for your space. Experience the difference with Crompton's commitment to quality and innovation, and enjoy a cooler, more comfortable environment all year round.

1. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA

B0BTS9GG2V

The Crompton Surebreeze sea sapphira is a 1200 mm (48 inch) ceiling fan in lustre brown. This high-performance fan boasts a corrosion-resistant design with powder-coated blades for an appealing look. The 1-star rated Sea Sapphira is perfect for your living room, bedroom, or dining room. Powered by electricity, it features a 1200 mm sweep, consuming only 51 watts while delivering a high-speed airflow at 380 RPM with an impressive air delivery of 210 CMM. Crafted with quality components like a 100% copper motor, double ball bearings, and dynamically balanced blades, this fan guarantees durability.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA:

Brand: Crompton

Crompton Colour : Lustre Brown

: Lustre Brown Special Feature : High Velocity

: High Velocity Wattage : 51 Watts

: 51 Watts Finish Type : Powder Coated

: Powder Coated Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Regulator Control

Regulator Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Corrosion-resistant and appealing design Single star energy rating High-speed airflow with low power consumption Limited color options Quality components ensure durability Basic regulator control

2. Crompton Hill Briz

B015H0AKTS

This fan is designed for optimal air circulation in your living room, bedroom, or dining room. Its corrosion-resistant and aesthetically pleasing powder-coated blades make it a durable and stylish choice. Powered by corded electricity, the Hill Briz features a 1200 mm sweep, consuming only 77 watts while delivering a powerful airflow at 370 RPM with an impressive air delivery of 205 CMM. The 3-speed options, controlled by a convenient button control, provide versatile comfort. With a rust-free design, thanks to powder-coated aluminium blades, and silent operations due to double bearings, this fan ensures a long-lasting, quiet performance.

Specifications of Crompton Hill Briz:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Brown

: Brown Style : Hill Briz

: Hill Briz Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage: 77 Watts

77 Watts Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material : Metal

: Metal Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Corrosion-resistant design with stylish aesthetics Higher power consumption (77W) Powerful airflow for effective air circulation Limited color options Rust-free powder-coated aluminum blades Basic button control

3. Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO

B0BTSKSHNC

The Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan in Smoked Brown is a premium design fan that combines style and functionality. This 1-star rated energy-efficient fan is ideal for cooling your living room, bedroom, or dining room with its high-velocity airflow. It features a 1200 mm sweep, consuming only 52 watts while providing a strong cooling effect at 390 RPM with an air delivery of 210 CMM. Crafted with superior components, including a 100% copper motor and dynamically balanced blades, this fan ensures durability. The rust-free design, thanks to powder-coated aluminum blades, guarantees long-lasting corrosion resistance.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Smoked Brown

: Smoked Brown Style : Hill Briz Deco (1-star rated)

: Hill Briz Deco (1-star rated) Special Feature : High Velocity

: High Velocity Wattage : 52 Watts

: 52 Watts Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Regulator Control

Regulator Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium design for a stylish living space Single star energy rating Strong cooling effect with high-velocity airflow Limited color options Superior components for durability 5-speed control may be unnecessary

4. Crompton HIGHSPEED AURA

B0BTY96KCQ

The Crompton HIGHSPEED AURA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan in Ivory Deluxe is a designer fan that combines style with energy efficiency. This 1-star rated fan is ideal for your living room, bedroom, or dining room, providing superior air delivery at a high velocity. Powered by electricity, it features a 1200 mm sweep, consuming only 55 watts while delivering a powerful airflow at 370 RPM. With three blades crafted from aluminum, this fan is designed for durability and efficiency. The 5-speed control, operated by a regulator, ensures customizable comfort. Enjoy the elegant Ivory Deluxe color that enhances the aesthetic of any home.

Specifications of Crompton HIGHSPEED AURA:

Brand: Crompton

Crompton Colour : Ivory Deluxe

: Ivory Deluxe Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage : 55 Watts

: 55 Watts Number of Blades: 3

3 Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Regulator Control

Regulator Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds:5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design for a visually appealing home Single star energy rating Superior air delivery with high-velocity performance 5-speed control may be unnecessary Energy-efficient operation with low power consumption Limited color options

5. Crompton Sea Wind

B01D2QB778

This corded high speed fan, designed for your living room, bedroom, or dining room, features a corrosion-resistant high-performance design with powder-coated blades, ensuring enhanced aesthetics. With a 1200 mm sweep, the Sea Wind consumes 70 watts, delivering a powerful airflow at 380 RPM with an air delivery of 200 CMM. Crafted with quality components, including a 100% copper motor, double ball bearings, dynamically balanced blades, and an anti-rust aluminium body, this fan guarantees durability. The 2-piece construction ensures stability and silent operation.

Specifications of Crompton Sea Wind:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Lustre Brown

: Lustre Brown Wattage : 70 Watts

: 70 Watts Finish Type : Powder Coated

: Powder Coated Number of Blades: 3

3 Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material: Metal

Metal Number of Speeds: 1

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Corrosion-resistant design with stylish aesthetics Single-speed control may limit options High-speed airflow with efficient power consumption Installation not provided by the brand Quality components ensure durability

6. Crompton Super Briz Deco

B074J9SPYX

This High-Speed fan is versatile for use in any room, offering best-in-class air delivery. With a 1200 mm sweep, the Super Briz Deco consumes 70 watts, delivering a high-speed airflow at 400 RPM with an impressive air delivery of 210 CMM. The attractive designer shank covers and shiny aluminium blades enhance the aesthetics of your space. Crafted with anti-corrosive aluminium blades and body, this fan ensures long-lasting durability. The heavy-duty 100% copper winding motor guarantees reliability. Operate the fan with ease using the convenient 5-speed button control.

Specifications of Crompton Super Briz Deco:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Smoked Brown

: Smoked Brown Special Feature: Long Lasting

Long Lasting Noise Level: 5 Sones

5 Sones Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material: Metal-Aluminium

Metal-Aluminium Number of Speeds:5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium decorative design with best-in-class air delivery Noise level (5 Sones) may be noticeable Attractive shank covers and shiny aluminium blades Floor fan design may limit placement Long-lasting durability with anti-corrosive construction

7. Crompton Energion HS

B082W5B3DM

The Crompton Energion HS 1200 mm (48 inch) energy efficient 5 star rated high-speed BLDC ceiling fan with remote in brown is the epitome of energy efficiency and convenience. This ceiling fan, designed for bedrooms, features Crompton's most energy-efficient 5-star rating with Activ BLDC technology. With a 1200 mm sweep, the Energion HS consumes a mere 6 watts at its lowest speed and only 35 watts at its highest, offering substantial energy savings compared to conventional fans. The remote control, featuring easy functionality, does not need to be pointed directly at the fan, providing convenient operation from anywhere in the room.

Specifications of Crompton Energion HS:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: Remote Controlled

Remote Controlled Wattage: 35 Watts

35 Watts Number of Blades: 3

3 Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type: Remote Control

Remote Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Most energy-efficient 5-star rated fan Higher initial investment Convenient remote control operation Remote control may require batteries Long-lasting performance with durable aluminium build

8. Crompton HS Plus

B00HVW9EHA

The Crompton HS Plus 1200 mm (48 inch) high-speed energy efficient ceiling fan in brown stands out as a proud recipient of the esteemed National Energy Conservation Award (2019) for being the Most Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan.With a sweeping 1200 mm blade span, the HS Plus operates at a minimal 53 watts, delivering a robust airflow at 370 RPM and an impressive 218 CMM air delivery. Crafted with superior energy efficiency, this fan boasts a remarkable 33% reduction in power consumption compared to conventional models, making it an optimal choice for efficient air circulation.

Specifications of Crompton HS Plus:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: 33% lesser power consumption

33% lesser power consumption Wattage : 53 Watts

: 53 Watts Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type : Button Control

: Button Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Winner of National Energy Conservation Award Limited speed options High-speed performance with energy-efficient operation Not remote-controlled 33% lesser power consumption compared to conventional fans

9. Crompton Energion Cromair

B09Z6NG9GW

Available in opulent Opal White, the Crompton Energion Cromair 1200mm (48 inch) BLDC Ceiling Fan is a beacon of modern style and energy efficiency. Designed for versatile use in Kids' Rooms, Bedrooms, Living Rooms, Home Offices, and Dining Rooms, this corded electric ceiling fan stands out with its sleek dimensions of 58.7D x 147.8W x 73.7H Centimeters. Boasting a high-velocity airflow, RF Remote control, and an impressive 30% more coverage, this fan serves multiple purposes, including Office use, Exhausting, Cooling, and Air Circulation, making it perfect for any home.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Cromair:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Colour : Opal White

: Opal White Special Feature: High Velocity, RF Remote, 30% More Coverage

High Velocity, RF Remote, 30% More Coverage Wattage : 28 Watts

: 28 Watts Mounting Type : Downrod Mount

: Downrod Mount Controller Type: Remote Control

Remote Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Speeds:5

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium designer fan with energy-efficient BLDC technology Higher initial investment High-velocity airflow with 30% more coverage Larger dimensions may limit placement Smart RF remote control with speed settings and timer Rust-proof powder-coated aluminium blades

Top 3 features for you

Product name Wattage Colour Special feature Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira 51 Watts Lustre Brown Corrosion-resistant and appealing design Crompton Hill Briz 77 Watts Brown Corrosion-resistant design with stylish aesthetics Crompton Surebreeze Hillbriz Deco 52 Watts Smoked Brown Premium design for a stylish living space Crompton Highspeed Aura 55 Watts Ivory Deluxe Stylish design for a visually appealing home Crompton Sea Wind 70 Watts Lustre Brown Corrosion-resistant design with stylish aesthetics Crompton Super Briz Deco 70 Watts Smoked Brown Premium decorative design with best-in-class air delivery Crompton Energion HS 35 Watts Brown Most energy-efficient 5-star rated fan Crompton HS Plus 53 Watts Brown Winner of National Energy Conservation Award Crompton Energion Cromair 28 Watts Opal White Premium designer fan with energy-efficient BLDC technology

Best value for money

Crompton's High-Speed Aura stands out as the best value for money, offering a perfect blend of energy-efficient operation, stylish design, and efficient air delivery. With a reasonable power consumption of 55 watts, it ensures cost-effectiveness while providing superior performance and aesthetic appeal. The Ivory Deluxe color enhances the visual appeal, making it a practical and stylish choice for any room.

Best overall product

The Crompton Surebreeze Sea Sapphira high speed ceiling fan excels as the best overall product due to its versatile features. With a 1200 mm sweep and a low power consumption of 51 watts, it provides efficient and cost-effective air circulation. The corrosion-resistant and appealing design, coupled with powder-coated blades, ensures longevity and aesthetics. The inclusion of a regulator control allows for easy operation. The fan's overall construction, featuring a 100% copper motor and dynamically balanced blades, guarantees durability and optimal performance, making it a well-rounded and top-performing choice.

How to find the best Crompton high-speed fans

To find the best Crompton high-speed fan, consider wattage for energy efficiency, color for aesthetics, and special features for additional benefits. Assess room size to choose an appropriate sweep size. Pay attention to the mounting type for compatibility with your ceiling. If seeking energy efficiency, select fans with the star rating mentioned. Prioritize special features such as remote control or unique technologies. Comparing these factors will help you make an informed decision based on your preferences and requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.