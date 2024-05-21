Air cooler buying guide: How to choose the perfect one for ultimate summer comfort and savings

As we learn to combat the sweltering heat of summer, finding ways to stay cool becomes a top priority for many. While air conditioners offer relief, their high costs can often be a deterrent for some households. Enter the humble air cooler, a budget-friendly alternative that provides efficient cooling without any budget constraints. Beat the heat with confidence with your go-to air cooler this summer season.

An air cooler, also known as an evaporative cooler, works by drawing warm air through water-saturated pads, where it is cooled by evaporation and then circulated into the room. This process creates a refreshing breeze that helps lower temperatures, making it a lifesaver during scorching summer days.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Air coolers are particularly beneficial for areas with dry climates, as they add moisture to the air, improving humidity levels and providing relief from dryness and discomfort. They are also more environmentally friendly than air conditioners, consuming less energy and producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

In our comprehensive air cooler buying guide, we delve into the world of air coolers, exploring their benefits and why they're a smart choice for those seeking relief from the heat without overspending. From their energy-efficient operation to their affordability compared to air conditioners, air coolers offer a cost-effective solution for keeping your home comfortable during the summer months.

Whether you're looking to cool a small bedroom or a larger living space, our guide will help you navigate the options available and choose the perfect air cooler for your needs. Say goodbye to sweating it out this summer and hello to ultimate comfort and savings with our recommendations.

How does an air cooler work?

Air coolers, also known as evaporative coolers, work on the principle of evaporation to provide cooling. Here's how they work:

1) Water Absorption: Air coolers contain water-saturated pads or filters, usually made of cellulose or synthetic material. These pads absorb water from a reservoir located at the bottom of the cooler.

2) Air Circulation: A fan inside the cooler draws warm air from the environment and forces it through the water-saturated pads. As the warm air passes through the wet pads, it picks up moisture from the water, causing the water to evaporate.

3) Cooling Effect: The process of evaporation requires heat energy, which is extracted from the surrounding air. As a result, the air that emerges from the cooler is cooler and more humid than the ambient air.

4) Air Distribution: The cooler air is then circulated into the room or space, providing a refreshing breeze and lowering the temperature.

5) Exhaust of Warm Air: As the warm air passes through the pads and picks up moisture, it becomes heavier and less buoyant. This causes it to rise and exit the cooler through vents or openings, creating a continuous cycle of air circulation.

Overall, air coolers provide effective cooling by harnessing the natural process of evaporation, making them an energy-efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional air conditioning systems.

Now let us discuss all the types of air coolers with their benefits in detail.

Different types of air coolers and benefits of each type:

Now, let's delve into the intricacies of each air cooler variant, exploring their unique features and the benefits they bring to the table.

Types of Air Coolers:

1. Personal Air Coolers:

Personal air coolers are compact units designed for cooling small areas or personal spaces like bedrooms, offices, or dorm rooms. They are lightweight and easy to move around, providing immediate relief from the heat. These coolers typically have smaller water tanks and are more energy-efficient than larger models.

Benefits:

Portability: Lightweight and easy to move around.

Energy Efficiency: Consumes less power compared to larger models.

Affordability: Generally more budget-friendly than larger air coolers or air conditioners.

Quick Cooling: Cools smaller areas rapidly for immediate relief from heat.

2. Desert Air Coolers:

Desert air coolers are larger units suitable for cooling large spaces such as living rooms, workshops, or outdoor areas. They have higher cooling capacities and larger water tanks, ensuring extended cooling without frequent refills. These coolers are ideal for regions with dry climates where humidity levels are low.

Benefits:

High Cooling Capacity: Designed to cool larger areas effectively.

Longer Cooling Duration: Larger water tanks ensure extended cooling without frequent refills.

Powerful Air Throw: Can circulate cooled air over longer distances.

Suitable for Dry Climates: Ideal for regions with low humidity levels.

3. Tower Air Coolers:

Tower air coolers have a sleek vertical design, making them space-saving options for rooms with limited floor space. Despite their compact size, they can provide efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms. Tower coolers are aesthetically pleasing and operate with minimal noise, making them suitable for bedrooms or offices.

Benefits:

Space-Saving: Vertical design takes up less floor space.

Aesthetically Pleasing: Modern and stylish appearance enhances room decor.

Quiet Operation: Typically operates with minimal noise, ideal for bedrooms or offices.

Effective Cooling: Despite their compact size, tower coolers can provide efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms.

4. Window Air Coolers:

Window air coolers are mounted on windows or walls, expelling hot air outside while circulating cooled air indoors. They are space-efficient, as they don't take up floor space, making them suitable for smaller rooms. Window coolers are cost-effective alternatives to traditional air conditioners and can be easily installed on windows or walls with proper ventilation.

Benefits:

Space-Efficient: Doesn't take up floor space, making them suitable for smaller rooms.

Ventilation: Helps improve air circulation by expelling stale air outside.

Easy Installation: Can be easily installed on windows or walls with proper ventilation.

Cost-Effective: Provides cooling without the high installation and energy costs associated with traditional air conditioners.

What are the major factors to consider while choosing any air cooler?

Discover the key elements to weigh, ensuring optimal cooling performance and comfort tailored to your needs.

1) Room size:

When selecting an air cooler, consider the size of the room where it will be used. A unit's cooling capacity should match the dimensions of the space to ensure effective cooling. A too-small cooler may struggle to lower temperatures adequately in larger rooms, while an oversized one might waste energy without providing additional benefits. It's essential to strike the right balance to maintain consistent comfort throughout the room.

2) Cooling capacity:

The cooling capacity of an air cooler is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM) and indicates how much air the unit can move in a given time. Higher CFM ratings signify greater cooling power, making them suitable for larger rooms or spaces with higher temperature requirements. When choosing an air cooler, consider the CFM rating in relation to the size of the room to ensure optimal cooling performance and comfort.

3) Water tank capacity:

The water tank capacity of an air cooler determines how long it can operate before requiring a refill. A larger water tank allows the cooler to run for extended periods without interruption, providing continuous cooling throughout the day. This is particularly important in hot climates or during periods of prolonged use when frequent refills may be inconvenient. By selecting an air cooler with a sufficient water tank capacity, you can enjoy uninterrupted comfort without the need for constant monitoring or maintenance.

4) Portability:

Portability is a crucial factor to consider when choosing an air cooler, especially if you plan to use it in multiple rooms or locations. Look for features such as built-in caster wheels or lightweight construction that make it easy to move the cooler from one place to another. This ensures flexibility in placement and allows you to enjoy cooling wherever you need it most. Whether you're cooling a bedroom, living room, or outdoor space, a portable air cooler provides convenient comfort wherever you go.

5) Energy efficiency:

Energy efficiency is an important consideration when selecting an air cooler, as it directly impacts operating costs and environmental sustainability. Look for coolers with energy-efficient features such as variable speed settings, programmable timers, and eco-friendly cooling technologies. These features help reduce electricity consumption and lower utility bills while minimising environmental impact. By choosing an energy-efficient air cooler, you can enjoy cost-effective cooling without compromising on performance or comfort.

6) Noise level:

The noise level of an air cooler can significantly impact user experience, especially in quiet environments such as bedrooms or offices. Opt for models with low noise levels to minimise disruption and ensure peaceful operation. Features such as advanced fan technology, sound-dampening materials, and quiet motor operation contribute to quieter cooling performance. By selecting a quiet air cooler, you can enjoy the benefits of cooling comfort without unwanted noise distractions.

7) Additional features:

When choosing an air cooler, consider the additional features and functionalities that enhance convenience, usability, and comfort. Look for features such as remote controls, adjustable fan speeds, oscillation modes, and programmable timers that offer customization and flexibility. Other desirable features may include air purification, humidity control, and aroma diffusing capabilities for added comfort and wellbeing. By exploring the range of available features, you can find an air cooler that meets your specific needs and preferences, enhancing your overall cooling experience.

8) Budget:

Your budget plays a significant role in determining the air cooler that's right for you. Consider your budgetary constraints and prioritise features based on your cooling needs and preferences. While higher-priced models may offer advanced features and greater cooling capacity, there are plenty of affordable options available that provide reliable performance and comfort. Compare prices, features, and reviews to find the best air cooler within your budget that offers the right balance of quality, performance, and value. By staying within your budget, you can invest in an air cooler that meets your needs without overspending.

Trending features to look for in air coolers:

a) Smart connectivity:

Modern air coolers often come equipped with smart features, allowing users to control them remotely via smartphone apps. This convenience enables adjusting settings, scheduling operations, and monitoring performance from anywhere, enhancing user experience and energy efficiency.

b) Air purification:

Many air coolers now include built-in air purification systems, such as filters or ionisers, to remove dust, pollen, and other allergens from the air. This feature not only cools but also improves indoor air quality, creating a healthier and more comfortable environment for occupants.

c) Humidity control:

Some advanced air coolers feature humidity control settings, allowing users to adjust moisture levels in the air. This is particularly beneficial in regions with high humidity, as excessive moisture can make the air feel warmer and stickier. With humidity control, users can customise their cooling experience for optimal comfort.

d) Energy efficiency:

Energy-efficient air coolers are designed to provide effective cooling while consuming minimal electricity. Look for models with energy-saving features such as variable speed settings, timer functions, and eco-friendly cooling technologies. These features not only reduce energy consumption but also lower utility bills, making them a cost-effective and environmentally friendly choice.

e) Low noise operation:

Noise level is an important consideration, especially for use in bedrooms or quiet spaces. Opt for air coolers with quiet operation to minimise disruption and ensure a peaceful environment. Advanced fan technology and sound-dampening materials help reduce noise levels, allowing for undisturbed relaxation and sleep.

f) Easy maintenance:

Choose air coolers with easy-to-clean filters and accessible components for hassle-free maintenance. Removable water tanks, washable filters, and tool-free assembly make cleaning and upkeep a breeze, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of the unit.

By considering these trending features, you can select an air cooler that not only provides effective cooling but also offers added convenience, comfort, and efficiency for your space.

Also Read: Best air coolers under ₹10000 (May 2024): Top 10 picks to keep your home cool and comfortable in summer

Top 5 recommendations for air coolers to beat the heat affordably

Discover our top recommendations for air coolers that provide effective cooling solutions at affordable prices.

5.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

Experience unparalleled cooling with the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler - 75L. Engineered for supreme comfort, it boasts an Everlast Pump ensuring consistent performance. The Auto Fill feature eliminates the hassle of manual refills, providing uninterrupted cooling. Enjoy optimal air distribution with its 4-Way Air Deflection system, reaching every corner of your space efficiently. The High-Density Honeycomb Pads ensure enhanced cooling efficiency, promising relief from scorching heat. Its elegant White & Teal design adds a touch of sophistication to any room. Perfect for larger spaces, this cooler offers a generous 75-litre capacity, ensuring prolonged comfort during hot summer days. This air cooler is affordable and you trust Crompton as its one of the best brands in home appliances.

Reasons to Buy: Reasons to Avoid: Powerful cooling performance. Large sizes may not be suitable for smaller rooms. Convenient auto fill feature. Initial investment might be higher compared to smaller capacity coolers. Durable everlast pump for consistent operation. Efficient 4-way air deflection system. Stylish design enhancing room aesthetics.

Also Read: Best air coolers in India: Top 6 options to beat the heat efficiently and stay cool all summer long

6. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Looking for a trustworthy and affordable option? Then meet the Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler, your ultimate companion for beating the heat in style. Crafted for personalised comfort, it features a sleek tower design in pristine White, blending seamlessly with any decor. Equipped with advanced Honeycomb Pad technology, it ensures efficient cooling with minimal water consumption. The Powerful Blower delivers refreshing airflow, creating a cool oasis in your home. Embrace pure air with i-Pure Technology, offering multi-stage air purification for a healthier environment. Despite its compact size, this cooler boasts a generous 12-litre capacity, ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. Experience comfort without compromise with its low power consumption, saving both energy and cost while keeping you cool all summer long.

Reasons to Buy: Reasons to Avoid: Sleek tower design for space-saving elegance. Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms. Efficient cooling with Honeycomb pad technology. Not suitable for extremely hot and dry climates. Powerful airflow with the blower. Advanced air purification with i-Pure technology. Low power consumption for energy savings.

Also Read: Best desert air cooler: Top 8 options to effectively tackle scorching summer heat and experience instant relief

7.

Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 65L; with 18” Fan, Everlast Pump, Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, Humidity Control; White & Black

Presenting you the Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler - a masterpiece of cooling innovation. With a generous 65-litre capacity, it's your ultimate weapon against the summer heat. Its 18 inch fan ensures powerful airflow, reaching every corner of your space with refreshing coolness. Equipped with the Everlast Pump, it guarantees consistent performance, never failing you when you need it most. The Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber offers hassle-free maintenance, keeping your cooler running smoothly. Embrace comfort with Humidity Control, maintaining the perfect balance of moisture for a pleasant atmosphere. Its striking White & Black design adds a touch of sophistication to any environment, elevating your space while keeping you cool and comfortable.

Reasons to Buy: Reasons to Avoid: Powerful cooling performance with the 18” fan. May be too large for smaller rooms. Reliable Everlast Pump for consistent operation. Initial investment may be higher compared to smaller capacity coolers. Hassle-free maintenance with the large ice chamber. Humidity control for added comfort. Stylish design enhancing room aesthetics.

8.

Bajaj DMH 95 95L Desert Air Cooler with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, 100 feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Air Cooler for home

Step into a world of exceptional cooling comfort with the Bajaj DMH 95 Desert Air Cooler. Embrace superior cooling with its massive 95-litre capacity, ensuring prolonged relief from the scorching heat. Equipped with a DuraMarine Pump backed by a 2-year warranty from Bajaj, this cooler guarantees long-lasting performance and peace of mind. The Ice Chamber feature allows you to enhance cooling efficiency, providing instant relief on those sweltering summer days. Harness the power of Antibacterial Hexacool Technology, ensuring not just cooling but also a healthier environment for you and your loved ones. With an impressive 100 feet Air Throw and 3-Speed Control, this cooler effortlessly covers large areas, keeping every corner of your home refreshingly cool.

Reasons to Buy: Reasons to Avoid: Massive 95-litre capacity for extended cooling. Large sizes may not be suitable for smaller rooms or spaces. DuraMarine Pump with a 2-year warranty for reliability. Initial investment may be higher compared to smaller capacity coolers. Ice Chamber for instant cooling. Antibacterial Hexacool Technology for a healthier environment. Impressive 100 feet Air Throw for widespread cooling.

Also Read: Best coolers under ₹10000: Chill out with the latest 8 picks for you to stay cool and comfortable all summer long

9.

Havells Altima 70L Desert Air Cooler for home | 5 Leaf Fan | Powerful Air Delivery | 3 Side High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Ice Chamber | Heavy Duty (Dark Blue)

Transform your summer days with the Havells Altima 70L Desert Air Cooler, your personal oasis of comfort and cool. Boasting a substantial 70-litre capacity, it ensures prolonged cooling, perfect for larger spaces. The 5 Leaf Fan design delivers powerful air circulation, filling every corner of your home with a refreshing breeze. With 3 Side High Density Honeycomb Pads, it offers superior cooling efficiency and durability. The Everlast Pump guarantees reliable performance, keeping your cooler running smoothly all season long. Enhance your cooling experience with the integrated Ice Chamber, providing an extra chill on the hottest days. Wrapped in an elegant Dark Blue, this heavy-duty cooler not only performs exceptionally but also adds a touch of sophistication to your decor.

Reasons to Buy: Reasons to Avoid: Large 70-litre capacity for extensive cooling. Large size may be unsuitable for smaller rooms. Powerful 5 Leaf Fan for excellent air delivery. Higher initial cost compared to smaller coolers. Enhanced cooling with 3 Side High Density Honeycomb Pads. Reliable Everlast Pump for consistent performance. Stylish Dark Blue design complements home aesthetics.

Conclusion:

Choosing the perfect air cooler can transform your summer experience, turning sweltering heat into a refreshing breeze. By understanding how air coolers work, exploring the various types, and considering key factors and trending features, you can find the ideal model that fits your needs and budget. With our top recommendations, you’re just a step away from ultimate summer comfort. Embrace the cool, stay comfortable, and make the most of the sunny days ahead!

Similar stories on air coolers:

Best personal air coolers: Cool your personal space with these 7 efficient cooling solutions for summer

Best air coolers in 2024: Stay cool throughout the summer with the top 10 picks for ultimate comfort

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.