Best coolers under 10000: Chill out with the latest 8 picks for you to stay cool and comfortable all summer long

Best coolers under ₹10,000 are a must-have for staying cool and comfortable during the scorching summer months. Our curated list features the best coolers under ₹10,000, ensuring that you can chill out without worrying about the cost.

Amazon offers a wide range of options for coolers, making it easy to find the perfect one to suit your needs. Whether you prefer a portable cooler for outdoor adventures or a larger unit for home use, there's something for everyone.

Check out our article for more details and buy your cooler in just one click. Don't miss out on the chance to stay cool and beat the heat with the best coolers under ₹10,000.

1.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 3-Yr Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is crafted to provide effective cooling for your room, ensuring comfort during hot summer days. With its Duramarine Pump and TurboFan Technology, this air cooler delivers potent air throw, effectively cooling your space. The 3-speed control allows you to adjust the cooling according to your preference, while the portable design facilitates easy movement around your home. Its 36-litre water tank capacity ensures uninterrupted cooling for extended periods. This air cooler comes with a 3-year warranty, offering peace of mind and assurance of its quality and durability. It is white colour and sleek design complement any room decor, adding a touch of elegance to your space. With its powerful performance and user-friendly features, the Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is an ideal cooling solution for your home.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36 L

Model: Bajaj PX97 Torque

Capacity: 36 litres

Pump Type: Duramarine Pump

Technology: TurboFan Technology

Control: 3-speed control

Warranty: 3 years

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Potent cooling performance Limited features compared to premium models Portable design for easy mobility It may not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces Long-lasting durability with a 3-year warranty

2.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 55L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Teal

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a reliable cooling solution designed to combat the sweltering heat of summer days. With a generous 55-litre water tank capacity, this cooler ensures prolonged cooling without the need for frequent refills. Equipped with an Everlast Pump and Auto Fill feature, it offers convenience and efficiency by automatically maintaining the water level. Featuring 4-way Air Deflection and High-Density Honeycomb pads, this air cooler ensures uniform cooling across the room while filtering out dust and impurities for cleaner air. The white and teal colour combination adds a stylish touch to your living space, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. Whether you're relaxing indoors or entertaining guests in your garden, this cooler ensures a comfortable environment to beat the heat.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 55 L:

Capacity: 55 litres

Pump Type: Everlast Pump

Auto Fill: Yes

Air Deflection: 4-Way

Honeycomb Pads: High Density

Colour: White & Teal

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank capacity for extended cooling May be bulky and require ample space Automatic water level maintenance for convenience Higher initial investment compared to smaller models Effective air filtration for cleaner and fresher air

3.

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution designed for home use. With its sleek tower design and white finish, it adds a touch of modernity to any living space while effectively providing relief from the heat. Equipped with a Honeycomb Pad and Powerful Blower, this cooler ensures optimal cooling performance while maintaining low power consumption, making it an energy-efficient choice. Incorporating i-Pure Technology, the Symphony Diet 12T Tower Air Cooler offers multi-stage air purification, including dust filters, bacteria filters, smell filters, and allergy filters, ensuring clean and fresh air circulation. With a water tank capacity of 12 litres, it provides sufficient cooling for personal use without the need for frequent refills. Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, this tower air cooler offers convenience and comfort during hot summer days.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler

Capacity: 12 litres

Pad Type: Honeycomb

Blower Type: Powerful Blower

Technology: i-Pure Technology

Power Consumption: Low

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and sleek tower design Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms Efficient cooling performance with low power consumption May require frequent water refills for continuous operation Multi-stage air purification for clean and fresh air

4.

Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump, 3-Yr Warranty, Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for room

The Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler offers powerful and efficient cooling for your home, ensuring comfort during hot summer days. With its large 90-litre water tank capacity and DuraMarine Pump, this cooler provides extended cooling without the need for frequent refills. Equipped with Hexacool and TurboFan Technology, it delivers superior cooling performance while maintaining energy efficiency. Featuring an Ice Chamber, the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo allows you to enhance cooling by adding ice cubes for an extra burst of refreshment. With a remarkable 90-feet air throw and 3-speed control, this cooler ensures wide coverage and customizable cooling according to your preference. Backed by a 3-year warranty, the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo offers reliability and peace of mind, ensuring long-lasting performance and durability.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 90 litres

Pump Type: DuraMarine Pump

Technology: Hexacool & TurboFan Technology

Ice Chamber: Yes

Air Throw: 90 feet

Control: 3-speed control

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank capacity for extended cooling Large sizes may require ample space Powerful cooling performance with Hexacool & TurboFan Technology Occasional maintenance is required for optimal performance Ice Chamber for enhanced cooling efficiency

5. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24 L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler is an ideal cooling solution for your home, offering efficient and reliable performance to keep you comfortable during hot summer days. With a compact design and portable nature, this cooler is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, providing cooling wherever needed. Equipped with a DuraMarine Pump and Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology, the Bajaj PMH 25 DLX ensures clean and hygienic air circulation, free from harmful bacteria and allergens. Its TurboFan Technology enhances air throw and cooling efficiency, while the 3-speed control allows you to adjust the cooling according to your preference. Backed by a generous 3-year warranty, this air cooler offers peace of mind and assurance of its quality and durability. Its white colour complements any room decor, adding a touch of elegance to your living space.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler:

Capacity: 24 litres

Pump Type: DuraMarine Pump

Technology: Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master, TurboFan Technology

Control: 3-speed control

Portable: Yes

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design for easy mobility Limited capacity may not be suitable for larger rooms Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology for clean and hygienic air May produce noise at higher fan speeds TurboFan Technology for enhanced cooling efficiency

6. Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65 L Desert Air Cooler

The Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler is a reliable and efficient cooling solution designed for home use. With its large 65-litre water tank capacity, this cooler ensures extended cooling without the need for frequent refills. Equipped with a DuraMarine Pump and TurboFan Technology, it delivers powerful air throw and efficient cooling performance, making it suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. Featuring Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology, the Bajaj DMH 65 Neo ensures clean and hygienic air circulation, free from harmful bacteria and allergens. With a remarkable 90-feet air throw and 3-speed control, this cooler offers customizable cooling according to your preference. Backed by a generous 3-year warranty, the Bajaj DMH 65 Neo offers peace of mind and assurance of its quality and durability.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65 L Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 65 litres

Pump Type: DuraMarine Pump

Technology: TurboFan Technology, Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master

Air Throw: 90 feet

Control: 3-speed control

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large water tank capacity for extended cooling May be bulky and require ample space Powerful cooling performance with TurboFan Technology Higher initial investment compared to smaller models Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology for clean and hygienic air

7.

Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler For Home with Remote and Touch Control Panel with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (31L, White)

The Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler is a versatile cooling solution designed to provide comfort and convenience in your home. With its sleek white design, this air cooler adds a touch of elegance to any room while effectively cooling the air. Featuring a generous 31-litre water tank capacity, it ensures long-lasting cooling without the need for frequent refills. Equipped with a Honeycomb Pad and Powerful Blower, the Symphony Hicool i delivers efficient and uniform cooling throughout the room. The i-Pure Technology further enhances air quality by filtering out dust, pollen, and other pollutants, ensuring clean and fresh air circulation. With a remote and touch control panel, this air cooler offers easy operation and customization of settings to suit your preferences.

Specifications of Symphony Hicool i Personal Air Cooler

Capacity: 31 litres

Pad Type: Honeycomb

Blower Type: Powerful Blower

Technology: i-Pure Technology

Control: Remote and touch control panel

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek design adds elegance to any room Remote and touch control panels may require batteries Powerful cooling performance with Honeycomb Pad and Powerful Blower Higher initial investment compared to basic models i-Pure Technology ensures clean and fresh air circulation

8. Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23 L

The Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler offers efficient and reliable cooling for personal spaces, making it an ideal choice for small rooms or offices. With a compact design and a capacity of 23 litres, this air cooler is perfect for providing instant relief from the heat during hot summer days. Equipped with a DuraMarine Pump and Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology, the Bajaj Frio ensures clean and hygienic air circulation, free from harmful bacteria and allergens. The Typhoon Blower Technology enhances air throw and cooling efficiency, ensuring quick and effective cooling. One of the notable features of this air cooler is its inverter compatibility, allowing you to use it even during power outages without worrying about energy consumption.

Specifications of Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23 L

Capacity: 23 litres

Pump Type: DuraMarine Pump

Technology: Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master, Typhoon Blower Technology

Inverter Compatibility: Yes

Air Throw: 30 feet

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design for personal use Limited capacity may not be suitable for larger rooms Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology for clean and hygienic air May produce noise at higher fan speeds Inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling during power outages

Best 3 features of coolers under ₹ 10000:

Products Capacity (Litres) Technology Additional Features Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36 TurboFan Technology, Hexacool Master DuraMarine Pump, 3-speed control Crompton Ozone 55 Everlast Pump, High-Density Honeycomb Pads Auto Fill, 4-way Air Deflection Symphony Diet 12T 12 Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology Low Power Consumption, Portable, Remote Control Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90 Hexacool Technology, TurboFan DuraMarine Pump, 3-speed control, 90-feet air throw Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24 Hexacool Master, TurboFan Technology DuraMarine Pump, 3-speed control, Anti-Bacterial Filter Bajaj DMH 65 Neo 65 Hexacool Technology, TurboFan DuraMarine Pump, 3-speed control, 65-feet air throw Symphony Hicool i 31 Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology Remote and Touch Control Panel Bajaj Frio New 23 Hexacool Master, Typhoon Blower Technology DuraMarine Pump, 3-speed control, Inverter Compatibility

Best value for money coolers under ₹ 10000:

Among the range of budget-friendly coolers under ₹10,000, the Symphony Diet 12T stands out as a stellar choice for its blend of affordability and features. With its compact design and 12-litre capacity, it efficiently cools small to medium-sized rooms. Equipped with Honeycomb Pads and a Powerful Blower, it ensures effective cooling while consuming minimal power. The i-Pure Technology further enhances air quality by filtering out impurities. Additionally, its portability and remote control features offer added convenience. Overall, the Symphony Diet 12T offers excellent value for money, making it a top pick for those seeking reliable cooling solutions on a budget.

Best overall coolers under ₹ 10000:

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New emerges as the best overall cooler under ₹10,000 for its exceptional combination of performance, durability, and features. With a generous 36-litre capacity and TurboFan Technology coupled with Hexacool Master, it ensures powerful and efficient cooling. The inclusion of a DuraMarine Pump and 3-speed control further enhances its functionality. Additionally, its compact design and ease of use make it suitable for various room sizes and environments. Considering its affordability, robust build, and reliable performance, the Bajaj PX97 Torque New stands out as the top choice for those seeking a high-quality cooler within a budget.

How to find the best coolers under ₹ 10000?

Searching for the ideal cooler under ₹10,000? Dive into the digital marketplace where an array of options awaits. Navigate through features like capacity, technology, and additional perks such as remote controls or inverter compatibility. Harness the power of customer reviews for authentic insights. Compare prices to secure the best deal. With a blend of savvy shopping and patience, discover the coolest cooler that won't break the bank!

