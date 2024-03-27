Best air coolers: Top 5 worthy options for perfect cooling under ₹5000 in India
Looking for a budget-friendly air cooler? Here are the top 5 air coolers under 5000 in India with detailed product comparisons and pros and cons.
When the scorching summer heat becomes unbearable, a good air cooler can provide much-needed relief. If you're on a tight budget, finding the best air cooler under 5000 can be a challenge. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 5 air coolers available in India within this budget range. Each product has been carefully selected based on its quality, features, and customer reviews. Whether you're looking for a personal cooler or one for a small room, we've got you covered.
1. Bajaj PMH25 DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler
The Bajaj PMH25 DLX air cooler is equipped with honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful motor for efficient cooling. It has a 25-liter water tank capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. With a sleek and compact design, this air cooler is easy to move around and is compatible with inverter power, making it a convenient choice for power outages.
Specifications of Bajaj PMH25 DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler
- 25-liter water tank capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Powerful motor for efficient cooling
- Sleek and compact design
- Compatible with inverter power
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Sleek design
Inverter compatible
2. Havells Personal Cooler with Honeycomb Pads
The Havells personal cooler features a 24-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and uniform cooling. It also comes with a dust filter and an ice chamber for added cooling. With a powerful air throw and a compact design, this air cooler is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Havells Personal Cooler with Honeycomb Pads
- 24-liter water tank capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Dust filter and ice chamber
- Powerful air throw
- Compact design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling
May be slightly noisy at high speed
Dust filter for clean air
Ice chamber for added cooling
Also read: Best air coolers for home use in India: 10 worthy mentions
3. Hindware Snowcrest Personal Air Cooler
The Hindware Snowcrest personal air cooler is equipped with a 25-liter water tank capacity and a powerful blower for efficient cooling. It features a smart remote and app compatibility, allowing for convenient control. With a honeycomb cooling pad and an ice chamber, this air cooler ensures uniform and enhanced cooling for small to medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Hindware Snowcrest Personal Air Cooler
- 25-liter water tank capacity
- Powerful blower for efficient cooling
- Smart remote and app compatibility
- Honeycomb cooling pad with ice chamber
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Smart remote and app control
App may have connectivity issues
Enhanced cooling with ice chamber
Efficient cooling
4. Candes 12L Portable Air Cooler
The Candes 12L portable air cooler features a 12-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and uniform cooling. It is designed with a powerful fan and a compact body, making it suitable for small rooms and personal use. With adjustable speed settings and a low noise operation, this air cooler offers convenience and comfort.
Specifications of Candes 12L Portable Air Cooler
- 12-liter water tank capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Powerful fan for efficient cooling
- Compact and portable design
- Adjustable speed settings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and portable
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Adjustable speed settings
Low noise operation
Also read: Best coolers: Top 10 elite choices to conquer the heat at home
5. Crompton Neo Personal Cooler
The Crompton Neo personal cooler comes with a 10-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and uniform cooling. It is designed with a powerful blower and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling. With its sleek and compact design, this air cooler is suitable for personal use and small rooms.
Specifications of Crompton Neo Personal Cooler
- 10-liter water tank capacity
- Honeycomb cooling pads
- Powerful blower for efficient cooling
- Ice chamber for enhanced cooling
- Sleek and compact design
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Sleek and compact design
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Ice chamber for enhanced cooling
Efficient cooling
Best air cooler under 5000 Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Water Tank Capacity
|Cooling Pads
|Powerful Blower
|Bajaj PMH25 DLX
|25 liters
|Honeycomb
|Yes
|Havells Personal Cooler
|24 liters
|Honeycomb
|No
|Hindware Snowcrest
|25 liters
|Honeycomb
|Yes
|Candes 12L Portable
|12 liters
|Honeycomb
|No
|Crompton Neo
|10 liters
|Honeycomb
|Yes
Best value for money:
Among the listed air coolers, the Crompton Neo Personal Cooler offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling, ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and sleek design, making it an ideal choice for personal use and small rooms.
Best overall product:
The Bajaj PMH25 DLX Personal Air Cooler, equipped with advanced Honeycomb Technology stands out as the best overall product. The Honeycomb cooling pads ensure optimal cooling by maximizing water retention and evaporation, resulting in a consistent flow of cool air. With a sleek and compact design, it effortlessly fits into any corner of your room or office, making it an ideal choice for small spaces.
How to find the best air cooler under 5000:
When choosing the perfect air cooler from the list, consider the water tank capacity, cooling pads, blower power, and additional features such as ice chambers and remote control. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and room size.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.