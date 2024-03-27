Best air coolers: Top 5 worthy options for perfect cooling under 5000 in India

When the scorching summer heat becomes unbearable, a good air cooler can provide much-needed relief. If you're on a tight budget, finding the best air cooler under 5000 can be a challenge. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 5 air coolers available in India within this budget range. Each product has been carefully selected based on its quality, features, and customer reviews. Whether you're looking for a personal cooler or one for a small room, we've got you covered. Top 5 air coolers under ₹ 5000

1. Bajaj PMH25 DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B09R3JQ3P9

The Bajaj PMH25 DLX air cooler is equipped with honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful motor for efficient cooling. It has a 25-liter water tank capacity, making it suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. With a sleek and compact design, this air cooler is easy to move around and is compatible with inverter power, making it a convenient choice for power outages.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH25 DLX Honeycomb Technology Personal Air Cooler

25-liter water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful motor for efficient cooling

Sleek and compact design

Compatible with inverter power

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms Sleek design Inverter compatible

2. Havells Personal Cooler with Honeycomb Pads

B09NM4DWFC

The Havells personal cooler features a 24-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and uniform cooling. It also comes with a dust filter and an ice chamber for added cooling. With a powerful air throw and a compact design, this air cooler is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Havells Personal Cooler with Honeycomb Pads

24-liter water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Dust filter and ice chamber

Powerful air throw

Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling May be slightly noisy at high speed Dust filter for clean air Ice chamber for added cooling

Also read: Best air coolers for home use in India: 10 worthy mentions

3. Hindware Snowcrest Personal Air Cooler

B0BNN5277G

The Hindware Snowcrest personal air cooler is equipped with a 25-liter water tank capacity and a powerful blower for efficient cooling. It features a smart remote and app compatibility, allowing for convenient control. With a honeycomb cooling pad and an ice chamber, this air cooler ensures uniform and enhanced cooling for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Hindware Snowcrest Personal Air Cooler

25-liter water tank capacity

Powerful blower for efficient cooling

Smart remote and app compatibility

Honeycomb cooling pad with ice chamber

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart remote and app control App may have connectivity issues Enhanced cooling with ice chamber Efficient cooling

4. Candes 12L Portable Air Cooler

B0CVQJY96Y

The Candes 12L portable air cooler features a 12-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and uniform cooling. It is designed with a powerful fan and a compact body, making it suitable for small rooms and personal use. With adjustable speed settings and a low noise operation, this air cooler offers convenience and comfort.

Specifications of Candes 12L Portable Air Cooler

12-liter water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful fan for efficient cooling

Compact and portable design

Adjustable speed settings

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable May not be suitable for larger rooms Adjustable speed settings Low noise operation

Also read: Best coolers: Top 10 elite choices to conquer the heat at home

5. Crompton Neo Personal Cooler

B0842RB83T

The Crompton Neo personal cooler comes with a 10-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads for efficient and uniform cooling. It is designed with a powerful blower and an ice chamber for enhanced cooling. With its sleek and compact design, this air cooler is suitable for personal use and small rooms.

Specifications of Crompton Neo Personal Cooler

10-liter water tank capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful blower for efficient cooling

Ice chamber for enhanced cooling

Sleek and compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and compact design May not be suitable for larger rooms Ice chamber for enhanced cooling Efficient cooling

Best air cooler under 5000 Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Water Tank Capacity Cooling Pads Powerful Blower Bajaj PMH25 DLX 25 liters Honeycomb Yes Havells Personal Cooler 24 liters Honeycomb No Hindware Snowcrest 25 liters Honeycomb Yes Candes 12L Portable 12 liters Honeycomb No Crompton Neo 10 liters Honeycomb Yes

Best value for money:

Among the listed air coolers, the Crompton Neo Personal Cooler offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling, ice chamber for enhanced cooling, and sleek design, making it an ideal choice for personal use and small rooms.

Best overall product:

The Bajaj PMH25 DLX Personal Air Cooler, equipped with advanced Honeycomb Technology stands out as the best overall product. The Honeycomb cooling pads ensure optimal cooling by maximizing water retention and evaporation, resulting in a consistent flow of cool air. With a sleek and compact design, it effortlessly fits into any corner of your room or office, making it an ideal choice for small spaces.

How to find the best air cooler under 5000:

When choosing the perfect air cooler from the list, consider the water tank capacity, cooling pads, blower power, and additional features such as ice chambers and remote control. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs and room size.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.