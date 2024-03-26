 Best havells air coolers in India: Top 7 worthy options for a cool and comfortable room - Hindustan Times
Best havells air coolers in India: Top 7 worthy options for a cool and comfortable room

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 26, 2024 07:26 PM IST

Discover the top 7 Havells air coolers in India, compare their specifications, and find the best one for your needs.

When it comes to beating the Indian summer heat, Havells air coolers are a popular choice for many. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top 7 Havells air coolers in India based on their specifications, prices, and features to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a personal cooler or a larger window cooler, we've got you covered with detailed information to help you find the perfect Havells air cooler for your home or office.

Top 7 air coolers for your home to keep it cool

1. Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler

B0BTSJNM88

The Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a collapsible design, it is easy to store when not in use. This cooler also comes with a high air delivery feature, making it suitable for larger rooms. With overload protection and a durable build, this air cooler is a great option for beating the summer heat.

Specifications of Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler

  • Powerful air delivery
  • Collapsible design
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Overload protection
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High air delivery

May be too powerful for small rooms

Collapsible design for easy storage

2. Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

B0BTSKCFNN

The Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler is equipped with electronic control and a powerful air delivery system. With honeycomb cooling pads, it ensures efficient and effective cooling for your space. This cooler also comes with a unique design and overload protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Electronic control
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Unique design
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Electronic control for easy operation

May be on the pricier side

Unique design

Also read: Best air coolers: Enjoy cool air anywhere with the top 10 recommendations

3. Havells 58 litres Personal Cooler

B09NM4DWFC

The Havells 58 litres Personal Cooler is a large capacity air cooler with honeycomb cooling pads. It is designed to provide efficient cooling for larger spaces, making it suitable for both home and office use. This cooler also comes with a humidity control feature to maintain a comfortable environment indoors.

Specifications of Havells 58 litres Personal Cooler

  • Large 58 litres capacity
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Humidity control
  • Durable build
  • Easy to operate

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Large capacity for efficient cooling

May be too large for small rooms

Humidity control for added comfort

4. Havells Overload Protection Air Cooler

B08NSKHCHQ

The Havells Overload Protection Air Cooler is designed for powerful and efficient cooling. With a durable build and overload protection, it ensures a long-lasting and safe cooling solution for your home. This cooler also comes with a high air delivery feature to quickly cool down your space.

Specifications of Havells Overload Protection Air Cooler

  • Overload protection
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Durable build
  • Easy to clean

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Overload protection for added safety

May be too powerful for small rooms

High air delivery for quick cooling

5. Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air Cooler

B09NM3WWGY

The Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for personal use. With electronic control and honeycomb cooling pads, it ensures effective and convenient cooling. This cooler also comes with a durable build and overload protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air Cooler

  • Compact and portable
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Electronic control
  • Durable build
  • Overload protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact and portable design

May be too small for larger rooms

Electronic control for easy operation

6. Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

B078V3N5DF

The Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler is a medium capacity air cooler with a durable and stylish design. With honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful air delivery system, it ensures efficient and effective cooling for your space. This cooler also comes with a silver finish for a modern look.

Specifications of Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

  • Medium 51 litres capacity
  • Honeycomb cooling pads
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Stylish silver finish
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Medium capacity for efficient cooling

May be too large for small rooms

Stylish silver finish for a modern look

Also read: Room coolers to beat the heat: 7 worthy options to pick from

7. Havells 34 Litres Window Cooler

B0BTSKP69B

The Havells 34 Litres Window Cooler is designed for easy installation and efficient cooling. With humidity control and durable build, it ensures a comfortable and long-lasting cooling solution for your home. This cooler also comes with a high air delivery feature for quick and effective cooling.

Specifications of Havells 34 Litres Window Cooler

  • Window installation
  • 34 litres capacity
  • Humidity control
  • Powerful air delivery
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Easy window installation

May be too large for small windows

Humidity control for added comfort

Havells air cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature TypePowerful Air DeliveryHoneycomb Cooling PadsHumidity ControlOverload ProtectionStylish DesignWindow Installation
Havells Honeycomb Power Air CoolerYesYesNoYesNoNo
Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air CoolerYesYesNoYesYesNo
Havells 58 litres Personal CoolerNoYesYesNoNoNo
Havells Overload Protection Air CoolerYesYesNoYesNoNo
Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air CoolerNoYesNoYesNoNo
Havells Koolaire 51-Litre CoolerYesYesNoNoNoNo
Havells 34 Litres Window CoolerYesNoYesNoNoYes

Best value for money:

The Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler offers the best value for money with its powerful air delivery, electronic control, and unique design. It is a versatile and efficient cooling solution suitable for various spaces and needs.

Best overall product:

The Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product with its medium capacity, powerful air delivery, and stylish silver finish. Designed with innovation in mind, this air cooler harnesses the power of honeycomb cooling pads, ensuring superior cooling performance while consuming less energy. The honeycomb pads provide optimal moisture retention, facilitating the evaporation process to cool down the air efficiently.

How to find the perfect havells air cooler:

When choosing a Havells air cooler, consider the size of your space, your cooling needs, and any specific features you require. Look for a model with the right capacity, air delivery, and design to ensure efficient and effective cooling. Also, consider factors such as humidity control, electronic control, and overload protection for added convenience and safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

