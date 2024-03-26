Best havells air coolers in India: Top 7 worthy options for a cool and comfortable room

When it comes to beating the Indian summer heat, Havells air coolers are a popular choice for many. With a wide range of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your needs. In this article, we will compare the top 7 Havells air coolers in India based on their specifications, prices, and features to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a personal cooler or a larger window cooler, we've got you covered with detailed information to help you find the perfect Havells air cooler for your home or office. Top 7 air coolers for your home to keep it cool

1. Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B0BTSJNM88

The Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a collapsible design, it is easy to store when not in use. This cooler also comes with a high air delivery feature, making it suitable for larger rooms. With overload protection and a durable build, this air cooler is a great option for beating the summer heat.

Specifications of Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler

Powerful air delivery

Collapsible design

Honeycomb cooling pads

Overload protection

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High air delivery May be too powerful for small rooms Collapsible design for easy storage

2. Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

B0BTSKCFNN

The Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler is equipped with electronic control and a powerful air delivery system. With honeycomb cooling pads, it ensures efficient and effective cooling for your space. This cooler also comes with a unique design and overload protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler

Honeycomb cooling pads

Electronic control

Powerful air delivery

Unique design

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Electronic control for easy operation May be on the pricier side Unique design

Also read: Best air coolers: Enjoy cool air anywhere with the top 10 recommendations

3. Havells 58 litres Personal Cooler

B09NM4DWFC

The Havells 58 litres Personal Cooler is a large capacity air cooler with honeycomb cooling pads. It is designed to provide efficient cooling for larger spaces, making it suitable for both home and office use. This cooler also comes with a humidity control feature to maintain a comfortable environment indoors.

Specifications of Havells 58 litres Personal Cooler

Large 58 litres capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Humidity control

Durable build

Easy to operate

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large capacity for efficient cooling May be too large for small rooms Humidity control for added comfort

4. Havells Overload Protection Air Cooler

B08NSKHCHQ

The Havells Overload Protection Air Cooler is designed for powerful and efficient cooling. With a durable build and overload protection, it ensures a long-lasting and safe cooling solution for your home. This cooler also comes with a high air delivery feature to quickly cool down your space.

Specifications of Havells Overload Protection Air Cooler

Overload protection

Powerful air delivery

Honeycomb cooling pads

Durable build

Easy to clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Overload protection for added safety May be too powerful for small rooms High air delivery for quick cooling

5. Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air Cooler

B09NM3WWGY

The Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for personal use. With electronic control and honeycomb cooling pads, it ensures effective and convenient cooling. This cooler also comes with a durable build and overload protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air Cooler

Compact and portable

Honeycomb cooling pads

Electronic control

Durable build

Overload protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and portable design May be too small for larger rooms Electronic control for easy operation

6. Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

B078V3N5DF

The Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler is a medium capacity air cooler with a durable and stylish design. With honeycomb cooling pads and a powerful air delivery system, it ensures efficient and effective cooling for your space. This cooler also comes with a silver finish for a modern look.

Specifications of Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler

Medium 51 litres capacity

Honeycomb cooling pads

Powerful air delivery

Stylish silver finish

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Medium capacity for efficient cooling May be too large for small rooms Stylish silver finish for a modern look

Also read: Room coolers to beat the heat: 7 worthy options to pick from

7. Havells 34 Litres Window Cooler

B0BTSKP69B

The Havells 34 Litres Window Cooler is designed for easy installation and efficient cooling. With humidity control and durable build, it ensures a comfortable and long-lasting cooling solution for your home. This cooler also comes with a high air delivery feature for quick and effective cooling.

Specifications of Havells 34 Litres Window Cooler

Window installation

34 litres capacity

Humidity control

Powerful air delivery

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy window installation May be too large for small windows Humidity control for added comfort

Havells air cooler Top Features Comparison:

Product Name + Feature Type Powerful Air Delivery Honeycomb Cooling Pads Humidity Control Overload Protection Stylish Design Window Installation Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler Yes Yes No Yes No No Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Havells 58 litres Personal Cooler No Yes Yes No No No Havells Overload Protection Air Cooler Yes Yes No Yes No No Havells Fresco i Personal Electronic Air Cooler No Yes No Yes No No Havells Koolaire 51-Litre Cooler Yes Yes No No No No Havells 34 Litres Window Cooler Yes No Yes No No Yes

Best value for money:

The Havells Freddo i Honeycomb Air Cooler offers the best value for money with its powerful air delivery, electronic control, and unique design. It is a versatile and efficient cooling solution suitable for various spaces and needs.

Best overall product:

The Havells Honeycomb Power Air Cooler stands out as the best overall product with its medium capacity, powerful air delivery, and stylish silver finish. Designed with innovation in mind, this air cooler harnesses the power of honeycomb cooling pads, ensuring superior cooling performance while consuming less energy. The honeycomb pads provide optimal moisture retention, facilitating the evaporation process to cool down the air efficiently.

How to find the perfect havells air cooler:

When choosing a Havells air cooler, consider the size of your space, your cooling needs, and any specific features you require. Look for a model with the right capacity, air delivery, and design to ensure efficient and effective cooling. Also, consider factors such as humidity control, electronic control, and overload protection for added convenience and safety.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.