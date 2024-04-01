Best desert air cooler: Top 8 cost-effective and environmentally friendly options for indoor and outdoor spaces

A desert cooler, also known as an evaporative cooler or swamp cooler, is designed to cool indoor spaces efficiently. Unlike traditional air conditioners that rely on refrigerants and compressors, desert coolers operate by evaporating water to lower the temperature of the air. But why should you consider buying one? Desert air coolers can be used in a variety of settings, including homes, offices, workshops, and outdoor spaces.

Firstly, desert coolers offer a cost-effective cooling solution, consuming less electricity compared to conventional air conditioners. This can result in significant savings on your energy bills, especially during hot summer months when cooling needs are high. Moreover, desert coolers are environmentally friendly alternatives. They don't use harmful refrigerants, reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a greener environment. This makes them an attractive option for eco-conscious individuals seeking sustainable cooling solutions.

The benefits of desert coolers extend beyond cost and environmental considerations. They also provide health advantages by adding moisture to the air, which can alleviate dry skin, allergies, and respiratory issues. In hot, arid climates, desert coolers offer relief from the discomfort of dry air, promoting a more comfortable indoor environment.

Compared to other types of coolers, such as air conditioners and fans, desert coolers have distinct advantages. While air conditioners rely on complex systems and refrigerants, desert coolers operate on a simpler principle of evaporation, making them easier to install and maintain. Additionally, desert coolers are more energy-efficient than air conditioners and offer better air quality by adding moisture to the air, unlike fans that simply circulate existing air without cooling or humidifying it.

In this guide, we'll explore the top 8 cost-effective and environmentally friendly desert coolers suitable for indoor spaces. These options combine efficiency, affordability, and eco-friendliness, offering you a range of choices to find the best desert air cooler for your needs.

1. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L

Experience efficient cooling with the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler. Its 75-liter capacity, along with Everlast Pump and Auto Fill feature, ensures uninterrupted cooling for up to 550 sq. ft. spaces. The 4-way air deflection system, high-density honeycomb pads, and motorized louvres enhance air distribution and cooling. This freestanding cooler, with its sleek white and teal design, adds a touch of elegance to any space. With a user-friendly remote control, it offers convenient operation. Enjoy durable, rust-free performance and easy maintenance with this Crompton cooler.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Capacity: 75 L capacity

75 L capacity Colour : White and Teal

: White and Teal Air Flow Capacity: 4200 CMH

4200 CMH Wattage: 190 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity for efficient cooling Manual control only; no remote Everlast Pump and Auto Fill for uninterrupted operation No trolley included Relatively lower power consumption; inverter compatible Durable, rust-free body for long-lasting performance

2. Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L

With a large 100-liter capacity, Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler is designed to cool areas up to 650 sq. ft. The 18 inches fan and 5500 CMPH air flow capacity ensure rapid cooling even in hot weather. Equipped with an Everlast Pump and large, easy-to-clean ice chamber, it offers continuous cooling with minimal maintenance. The humidity control feature ensures optimal comfort levels, while the auto-swing and auto-drain functions enhance convenience. With motorized louvres for 4-way air deflection and a durable, rust-free body, this freestanding cooler is ideal for commercial use.

Specifications of Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler- 100L

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Adjustable Speed Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 5500 CMPH

5500 CMPH Capacity : 100 litres

: 100 litres Wattage: 230 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High capacity and air flow for effective cooling Manual control only; no remote Everlast Pump and large ice chamber for continuous operation No trolley included Humidity control for optimal comfort Durable construction and motorized louvres for enhanced convenience

3. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

Keep your home cool and comfortable with the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler. With a massive 90-liter water tank capacity and an impressive 90-feet air throw, this cooler is designed to cool large rooms up to 650 square feet effectively. Equipped with DuraMarine Pump technology, it ensures durability and reliable performance, backed by a 3-year warranty. The Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, along with the ice chamber, delivers powerful cooling, while the anti-bacterial pads ensure hygienic air. With adjustable air flow, 3-speed control, and 4-way deflection, you can customize your cooling experience for maximum comfort.

Specifications of Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler

Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Special Feature : Adjustable Speed

: Adjustable Speed Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 5600 CMPH (peak)

5600 CMPH (peak) Capacity : 90 litres

: 90 litres Wattage: 200 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High water tank capacity and powerful air throw for effective cooling May require frequent refilling of water tank Durable DuraMarine Pump technology with a 3-year warranty Relatively high power consumption Hexacool & TurboFan Technology for efficient cooling Adjustable air flow and 4-way deflection for customized comfort

4. Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

With a generous 70-liter water tank capacity and powerful fan the Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler is suitable for rooms up to 398.26 square feet. Featuring i-Pure Technology, it eliminates air pollution, odors, and allergens for a fresh living environment. The durable dura pump and honeycomb cooling pads ensure efficient and even cooling. With low power consumption of just 200 Watts and compatibility with inverters, it offers power-packed performance without worrying about high electricity bills. Enjoy ample cooling time with the water level indicator and auto swing feature for even air circulation. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this Symphony cooler includes castor wheels and a pedestal for added convenience.

Specifications of Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Special Feature: Low Power Consumption

Colour: White (New model)

Air Flow Capacity: 3500 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Capacity: 100 litres

Wattage: 200 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with low power consumption Suitable for smaller rooms, may not be sufficient for larger areas i-Pure Technology for fresh and clean air Relatively smaller water tank capacity compared to some competitors Auto swing feature for even air circulation Includes castor wheels and pedestal for portability

5. Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler

With a 75-liter water tank capacity and powerful Air fan, this cooler efficiently cools rooms up to 37 square meters. Using the i-Pure Technology, it eliminates air pollution, odors, and allergens for a healthier living space. The durable dura pump and honeycomb cooling pads ensure even distribution of water and air for effective cooling. Enjoy ample cooling time with the water level indicator and the convenience of remote-controlled operation. With low power consumption of just 190 Watts and compatibility with inverters, you can enjoy a relaxed summer without worrying about high electricity bills. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this Symphony cooler includes a trolley with castor wheels for easy mobility.

Specifications of Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Special Feature: Low Power Consumption

Colour: White (New model)

Capacity: 75 litres

Wattage: 190 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling with low power consumption Relatively smaller water tank capacity i-Pure Technology for fresh and clean air May not be suitable for larger rooms Auto swing feature for even air circulation Includes trolley with castor wheels for easy mobility

6. Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler

Beat the heat with the Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler. Designed for homes, this powerful cooler provides efficient cooling for rooms up to 35 square meters. The long-lasting dura pump and large aspen pads ensure continuous water flow for enhanced cooling. The Cool Flow Dispenser ensures uniform cooling, while the powerful fan swiftly lowers the room temperature for maximum comfort. With a low power consumption of just 155 Watts and compatibility with inverters, you can stay cool without worrying about high electricity bills. The 70-liter water tank with a water level indicator offers ample cooling time, while the lightweight and high-quality trolley provide easy mobility.

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Symphony

Special Feature: Whisper-Quiet Operation

Colour: White

Capacity: 70 litres

Wattage: 155 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Trolley included Manual controls, no remote included Whisper-quiet operation for peaceful sleep Relatively smaller coverage area compared to some competitors Uniform cooling with Cool Flow Dispenser Easy mobility with lightweight and high-quality trolley

7. Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler

The Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler is built for robust performance and heavy-duty usage. With a 100-liter water tank capacity and high-density honeycomb cooling pads, this cooler ensures superior cooling even in the toughest conditions. Featuring a powerful 20-inch fan size and an air flow capacity of 8550 CMPH, it delivers a strong air throw of up to 125 feet. The 100% copper motor with heat sink technology provides efficient cooling while ensuring durability and reliability. Equipped with auto water refill technology and a water level indicator, monitoring and refilling the tank is effortless. It has a shock-proof, rust-free high-grade exterior body ideal for both indoor and outdoor residential and commercial use.

Specifications Novamax Rambo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler

Brand : Novamax

: Novamax Special Feature: Water Pump Protection Technology, 20 Inches Fan Size, Motor Overload Protection, 100% Copper Heat Sink Motor

Water Pump Protection Technology, 20 Inches Fan Size, Motor Overload Protection, 100% Copper Heat Sink Motor Colour : Grey

: Grey Capacity : 100 litres

: 100 litres Wattage : 400 Watts

: 400 Watts Air Flow Capacity: ‎8550 CMPH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Heavy-duty design for robust performance High power consumption of 400 Watts Large 20-inch fan size for powerful air delivery Relatively heavy weight at 31.5 kg 100% copper motor for durability and reliability Auto water refill system for convenience

8. Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L

The Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution designed for personal use. With a water tank capacity of 43 liters, it's suitable for rooms up to 276.96 square feet. Engineered with Everlast Pump technology, this cooler ensures smooth operation and durability even in high-TDS water conditions. The high-density honeycomb pads provide superior and prolonged cooling, complemented by the ice chamber for added chill. Featuring a fan with an air delivery of 2350 m3/hr and 4-way air deflection, you can customize the airflow direction for your comfort. With a low power consumption of 105 watts and compatibility with inverters, it offers energy-efficient cooling.

Specifications of Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler- 43L

Brand: Crompton

Special Feature: Motor with Overload Protection, Fully Collapsible Louvers, Everlast Pump, Inverter Compatible

Colour: Grey

Air Flow Capacity: 2350 CMPH

Capacity: 43 litres

Wattage: 105 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and efficient for personal use Manual control only; no remote Everlast Pump technology ensures durability Relatively smaller water tank capacity Energy-efficient with low power consumption No trolley included 4-way air deflection for customized airflow

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Wattage Air Flow Capacity Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 75L 190 Watts 4200 CMH Crompton Optimus Desert Air Cooler 100L 230 Watts 5500 CMPH Bajaj DMH 90 Neo Desert Air Cooler 90L 200 Watts 5600 CMPH (peak) Symphony Storm 70 XL Desert Air Cooler 70L 200 Watts 3500 CFM Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler 75L 190 Watts 3500 CFM Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70L 155 Watts 3500 CFM Novamax Rambo 100 L Desert Air Cooler 100L 400 Watts 8550 CMPH Crompton Zelus DAC Desert Air Cooler 43L 105 Watts 2350 CMPH

Best value for money

The Symphony Sumo 75 XL Desert Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money due to several key factors. Firstly, it offers a generous 75-liter water tank capacity, ensuring prolonged cooling without the need for frequent refills. Secondly, with a power consumption of just 190 Watts, it provides efficient cooling while keeping electricity bills low. Additionally, its high air flow capacity of 3500 CFM ensures rapid and effective cooling in medium to large-sized rooms. Moreover, the inclusion of i-Pure Technology guarantees clean and fresh air, enhancing the overall cooling experience. With its combination of features and affordability, the Symphony Sumo 75 XL offers unmatched value, making it a smart investment for anyone seeking quality cooling at a reasonable price.

Best overall product

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler earns its reputation as the top choice, thanks to its exceptional features and performance. Boasting a capacious 75-liter capacity, advanced Everlast Pump technology, auto-fill function, and versatile 4-way air deflection, it guarantees efficient and uninterrupted cooling. Enhanced by high-density honeycomb pads and a low power consumption of 190 Watts, it caters to both residential and commercial needs, ensuring optimal comfort and convenience. With its blend of innovation and reliability, the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler emerges as the ultimate solution for effective cooling, making it the preferred choice for discerning customers.

How to Find the Best Desert Cooler

To find the best desert cooler, consider the following factors:

Capacity: Choose a cooler with a suitable water tank capacity based on the size of your room or space.

Cooling Performance: Look for coolers with high air flow capacity and efficient cooling technology, such as honeycomb pads or turbo fan technology.

Power Consumption: Opt for energy-efficient coolers with lower wattage to save on electricity bills.

Special Features: Consider additional features like auto-fill, remote control, or inverter compatibility for added convenience.

Brand Reputation: Research and choose reputable brands known for quality and durability in desert coolers.

