Best window air cooler: Top 7 cost-effective and environmentally friendly cooling options for dry regions

Window air coolers offer a compelling solution for those seeking effective and economical cooling options, particularly in regions with hot and dry climates. Unlike traditional air conditioners that rely on refrigerants and compressors, window air coolers harness the natural process of evaporation to lower the temperature of the air. This eco-friendly approach not only reduces energy consumption but also minimizes environmental impact, making window air coolers a sustainable choice for cooling needs. Additionally, their simplicity in design and operation translates to lower maintenance costs and greater durability over time, providing long-term cost savings for homeowners and businesses alike. Window air coolers are typically easy to install and can often be set up by homeowners.

Moreover, window air coolers are renowned for their portability and ease of installation. With lightweight construction and compact dimensions, they can be easily mounted on windows or walls, offering flexible cooling solutions for various indoor spaces. This versatility makes window air coolers suitable for both residential and commercial environments, providing efficient cooling wherever it is needed. Whether you're looking to cool a single room or an entire office space, window air coolers offer a practical and cost-effective cooling solution that prioritizes performance, affordability, and environmental sustainability.

So, if you are looking for a window cooler, we have a few options shortlisted for you. Explore our top 7 recommendations of coolers which make a perfect window air cooler. Choose one for yourself and bring home a brand new cooling appliance home today itself.

1.

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Room| DuramarinePump| 3-Yr Warranty| TurboFan Technology| Powerful Air Throw| 3-Speed Control| Portable Air Cooler For Home| White

First in our list is the Bajaj Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler, which is one of the most sought after window air coolers for dry regions. It's not only eco-friendly, but also requires comparatively lesser power and maintenance as other coolers. Equipped with DuraMarine Pump technology, it offers enhanced pump insulation, protecting it from moisture and increasing its lifespan. The Turbo Fan Technology enhances air circulation for a more effective cooling experience. With adjustable air flow and three-speed control, you can customize the cooling according to your preference. The cooler also boasts 4-way deflection for wide air spread, ensuring maximum coverage throughout the room.

Specifications of Bajaj Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler:

Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Adjustable Speed, Portable Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute Reservoir Capacity: 36 litres

36 litres Wattage: 100 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with powerful air throw reaching up to 30 feet Relatively lower reservoir capacity compared to some models DuraMarine Pump technology enhances pump insulation for increased durability Plastic material may be less durable compared to other materials Anti-Bacterial HexaCool Technology pads ensure hygienic air and prevent malodours

2.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 75L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb Pads; White & Teal

The Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a powerful cooling solution and a perfect alternative to air conditioners to combat the summer heat. With a massive reservoir capacity of 75 litres and an air flow capacity of 4200 CMH, this freestanding cooler delivers efficient cooling for areas up to 550 sq. ft. Equipped with high-density honeycomb pads and three-way speed settings, it ensures optimal cooling performance tailored to your preferences. The motorized and auto-swing louvres offer four-way air deflection, while the water level indicator allows for easy monitoring of the water level. Built with a rust-free body and smooth, easy-to-clean exteriors, this cooler is durable and low maintenance.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Special Feature: Lower power requirement,4-way air deflection

Lower power requirement,4-way air deflection Colour : White & Teal

: White & Teal Air Flow Capacity: 1 Cubic Feet Per Minute

1 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type: Manual (no remote)

Manual (no remote) Reservoir Capacity: 75 litres

75 litres Wattage: 190 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful cooling performance suitable for large areas Lack of remote control and trolley may limit convenience and mobility Motorized and auto-swing louvres offer four-way air deflection for optimal cooling distribution Relatively higher wattage compared to some models Rust-free body and easy-to-clean exteriors ensure durability and low maintenance

3.

Havells Brina 50L Window Air Cooler for home | Powerful Air Delivery | Everlast Pump | 3 Side Woodwool Pads | Heavy Duty (White/Brown)

The Havells Brina 50L Window Air Cooler might look small in size but works wonders as a window air cooler. It is designed to keep your home cool and comfortable even during the hottest days. With a powerful air delivery system and three-side wood wool pads, this cooler ensures efficient cooling in spaces up to 21.8 square meters. Its fully collapsible louvers offer adjustable air direction, allowing you to customize the airflow according to your preference. The ice compartment adds an extra cooling boost for those scorching summer afternoons. Made with durable Polypropylene (PP) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) materials, this window cooler is built to last. Inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted cooling even during power cuts, making it suitable for both residential and commercial use.

Specifications of Havells Brina 50L Window Air Cooler:

Brand : Havells

: Havells Special Features: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Adjustable Speed, Portable Colour : White & Brown

: White & Brown Air Flow Capacity : 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type : Knob

: Knob Material : Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

: Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Wattage: 200 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful air delivery system ensures efficient cooling Relatively higher wattage may lead to increased electricity consumption Three-side wood wool pads provide effective cooling Knob controls may require manual adjustment, lacking remote functionality Fully collapsible louvers offer adjustable air direction for personalized comfort Larger item weight may make installation and portability challenging

Also Read: Best window AC: Top 7 picks for efficient cooling, easy installation, and convenient operation during summer days

Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler

Looking for a reliable companion to keep you cool this summer season? The Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler can be the one. Designed with a water tank capacity of 23 litres and suitable for rooms up to 150 sq. ft., this freestanding cooler ensures superior cooling performance. Engineered with an Everlast pump, it can withstand high-level TDS and jams, ensuring durability and smooth operation. The high-density honeycomb pads provide prolonged cooling for hours, while the blower delivers an air delivery of 1300 m³/hr, ensuring a refreshing atmosphere in your space. With a 4-way air deflection feature, you can adjust the air stream direction according to your convenience.

Specifications of Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Air Cooler:

Brand : Crompton

: Crompton Special Feature: Adjustable Speed

Adjustable Speed Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity: 20 CFPH

20 CFPH Controls Type: Manual (no remote)

Manual (no remote) Reservoir Capacity: 23 litres

23 litres Wattage: 165 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-density honeycomb pads ensure superior and prolonged cooling Manual controls may be less convenient compared to remote-controlled models Everlast pump ensures durability and smooth operation, coping with high-level TDS Lack of a trolley may limit mobility, especially in larger spaces Compact form factor and lightweight design make it suitable for personal use

5.

Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler - 50L, White

The Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler in pristine white is your ultimate solution to beat the summer heat this year. With a strong air flow capacity of 1750 CMPH and a reservoir capacity of 50 litres, this freestanding cooler ensures efficient cooling for rooms up to 20 square meters. Equipped with remote control functionality, it offers convenient operation from the comfort of your seat. The motorized vertical movement provides a 4-way air deflection, ensuring uniform cooling distribution throughout the room. Its compact form factor and lightweight design make installation a breeze, while the wood wool evaporative pads guarantee faster and more efficient cooling.

Specifications of Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler:

Brand : Kenstar

: Kenstar Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity : 1750 CMPH

: 1750 CMPH Controls Type : Remote

: Remote Reservoir Capacity: 50 litres

50 litres Material : Fibre

: Fibre Wattage: 200 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with a high air flow capacity of 1750 CMPH Requires cross-ventilation for optimal effectiveness Convenient remote control operation for added ease of use Relatively higher wattage compared to similar models Motorized vertical louvre movement ensures uniform cooling distribution Fibre material may be less durable compared to other materials

6.

Symphony Jumbo 41 Litre Air Cooler (White)

The Symphony Jumbo 41 Litre Air Cooler is now available in a classic white finish and makes a perfect window air cooler The whisper-quiet performance of this freestanding cooler ensures a peaceful environment for rooms up to 250 square feet. With a large pad area for superior cooling and a powerful fan with a 3-speed motor, it guarantees efficient cooling even during scorching summers. It is equipped with remote control functionality and provides convenient operation from across the room. The automatic vertical swing ensures uniform cooling distribution. Its compact form factor and lightweight design make it easy to move around, while the included trolley adds extra mobility. Enhance your comfort and beat the heat with this reliable and efficient personal air cooler from Symphony.

Specifications of Symphony Jumbo 41 Litre Air Cooler:

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Controls Type : Remote

: Remote Reservoir Capacity : 41 litres

: 41 litres Standby Power Consumption: 110 Watts

110 Watts Number of Speeds: 3

3 Wattage: 110 Watts

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Whisper-quiet performance ideal for peaceful environments Requires cross-ventilation for optimal effectiveness Large pad area ensures superior cooling even in hot weather Standby power consumption may be considered relatively high Convenient remote control functionality for easy operation from a distance Personal form factor limits cooling capacity for larger spaces

7.

Hindware Smart Appliances Snowcrest Fascino 60L Inverter Compatible Desert Air Cooler (White)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Snowcrest Fascino 60L Inverter Compatible Desert Air Cooler is a perfect solution for your cooling needs. With its high air delivery capacity and efficient cooling technology, this cooler is ideal for large rooms. The wood wool pads enhance cooling efficiency, while the inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted cooling during power cuts, making it a reliable choice for any situation. Its sleek and sturdy design, coupled with four castor wheels, offers easy mobility, allowing you to place it conveniently near a window for efficient airflow. Transform your space with this versatile and stylish desert air cooler that doubles as the perfect window AC alternative.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Desert Air Cooler:

Brand : Hindware

: Hindware Special Features : Water Level Indicator, 4 Way Deflection, 13m Air Throw Capacity, Woodwool pads, Inverter Compatible

: Water Level Indicator, 4 Way Deflection, 13m Air Throw Capacity, Woodwool pads, Inverter Compatible Air Flow Capacity: 3800 CMPH

3800 CMPH Reservoir Capacity: 60 liters

60 liters Wattage: 200 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling capacity suitable for large rooms Relatively high wattage may lead to increased electricity consumption Inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted cooling during power cuts Freestanding design may occupy considerable space in smaller rooms Sleek and sturdy design with four castor wheels for easy mobility Knob controls might be less intuitive for some users

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Wattage Reservoir Capacity Special Features Bajaj Torque New 36L Personal Cooler 100W 36 litres DuraMarine Pump, HexaCool Technology, Turbo Fan Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler 190W 75 litres 4-way air deflection, Inverter capability, Rust-free body Havells Brina 50L Window Air Cooler 200W 50 litres Adjustable speed, Portable, Three-side wood wool pads Crompton Marvel Neo Personal Cooler 165W 23 litres Everlast pump, High-density honeycomb pads, 4-way air deflection Kenstar Double Cool Dx Air Cooler 200W 50 litres Remote control, Motorized louvre movement, Wood wool evaporative pads Symphony Jumbo 41 Litre Air Cooler 110W 41 litres Whisper-quiet performance, Large pad area, Remote control Hindware Smart Appliances Desert Cooler 200W 60 litres Inverter compatibility, Woodwool pads, Water Level Indicator

Best value for money

The Havells Brina 50L Window Air Cooler stands out as the most cost-effective option, offering potent cooling abilities and adaptable features at a reasonable cost. Boasting a strong air flow capacity of 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute (CFPM) and wood wool pads on three sides, it guarantees effective cooling in areas spanning up to 21.8 square meters. Users can easily customize their cooling experience thanks to the adjustable speed settings, providing added flexibility. Its portable design enhances convenience, making it a top pick for individuals in search of efficient and economical cooling solutions for their residences or offices.

Also Read: Best coolers in India: 10 top-rated and popular air coolers for you

Best overall product

The Bajaj Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler emerges as the best overall product due to its combination of efficient cooling technologies, user-friendly features, and competitive pricing. Its DuraMarine Pump technology ensures enhanced pump insulation, extending the cooler's lifespan. Additionally, the HexaCool Technology pads provide hygienic and odor-free air, while the Turbo Fan Technology ensures optimal air circulation. With its adjustable air flow and remote control functionality, it offers customization and convenience. Overall, it strikes a balance between performance, durability, and affordability, making it the top choice among window air coolers.

How to find the best window air coolers

Consider Cooling Capacity: Look for air coolers with suitable air flow capacities and reservoir sizes that match the size of your room.

Evaluate Energy Efficiency: Opt for models with lower wattage ratings to ensure energy efficiency and cost savings in the long run.

Check for Special Features: Features like remote control operation, adjustable speed settings, and inverter compatibility can enhance convenience and functionality.

Assess Build Quality: Choose air coolers made from durable materials like ABS plastic or fibre for longevity and reliability.

Read Reviews: Explore user reviews and expert opinions to gain insights into the performance, durability, and user experience of different models.

