Best wired gaming earphones under 5000 for low latency gaming experience

In the world of gaming, a few milliseconds can make a huge difference in an online match. Wireless technology always adds some latency when it comes to computer and smartphone accessories. This latency can only be eliminated using wired peripherals like a wired mouse or a wired keyboard. Best wired gaming earphones under ₹ 5000: Explore top options to elevate your gaming experience

If you are a professional smartphone gamer then you must be on the lookout for some low-latency audio options. That's why we created this list of the best-wired gaming earphones under ₹5000 for you to buy according to your budget and needs

Most wired earphones come with an inline microphone so you can use it to connect with your teammates during online matches. A few premium ones let you remove those microphones when you want to use them for music or watching videos.

So, plug in and prepare to be blown away. Our list will guide you through the intricate world of wired earphone specifications and features. We also list the pros and cons of all the options so you can make the best choice. The guide includes a glance over things for you to check when choosing your next purchase.

1. Yinyoo KZ EDX PRO Earphones

Immerse yourself in the rich audio experience of the Yinyoo KZ EDX PRO Earphones. Boasting a 10mm dynamic driver for HiFi sound with bass. These wired in-ear headsets feature a resin-inlaid metal design that combines style and functionality. The oxygen-free copper wire ensures low impedance and high sensitivity, while the ergonomic design and memory ear hooks provide comfort during extended use. With a detachable cable and gold-plated 2-pin connectors, these earphones offer both versatility and modularity.

Specifications of Yinyoo KZ EDX PRO Earphones

Brand: Yinyoo

Drivers: 10mm dynamic driver

Compatibility: 3.5mm jack

Features: HIFI Bass Sound, Resin Inlaid Metal Design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rich HIFI bass sound Transparent design may not suit all users Modular design

2. HyperX Cloud Earbuds

HyperX Cloud Earbuds are optimized for handheld mode on Nintendo Switch. These earphones offer comfortable tangle-free cable and a travel case for portable gaming. The three sizes of silicone ear tips provide signature HyperX comfort during lengthy gaming sessions. Enhanced bass and crystal-clear audio ensure an immersive gaming experience. The slim in-line mic facilitates game chat and phone calls, with a multi-function button for easy control. Compatible with devices using a 3.5mm audio jack, these earbuds are perfect for any fan of portable gaming.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Earbuds

Brand: HyperX

Drivers: 14mm drivers

Compatibility: 3.5mm jack with CTIA standard connectors

Features: Optimized for handheld mode, Signature HyperX comfort

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Optimized for handheld mode A bit expensive Signature HyperX comfort

3. PTron Boom Ultima 4D

PTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver gaming wired headphones offer surround stereo sound and deep bass. With an in-line remote control, mic and volume control, these earphones ensure convenient controls. The dual-driver design enhances sound separation, providing a superior audio experience. Ergonomically designed for comfort and durability, the gold-plated 3.5mm audio jack makes it widely compatible. The 1.2m tangle-free cable adds a sense of durability, while passive noise cancellation enhances the listening experience.

Specifications PTron Boom Ultima 4D

Brand: PTron

Drivers: Dual drivers

Compatibility: 3.5mm Audio Port Devices

Features: Stereo Sound, Bass

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Most affordable None Convenient In-line Control

4. RPM Euro Games Gaming Earphones

RPM Euro Games gaming earphones deliver superior stereo sound with 4D noise-cancelling technology to immerse you in a virtual gaming experience. Featuring a dual microphone design and a detachable mic ensures comfort. The soft rubber earplugs guarantee a comfortable and prolonged gaming session without causing discomfort. These lightweight earphones are compatible with various platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and mobiles, providing versatility for gamers.

Specifications of RPM Euro Games Gaming Earphones

Brand: RPM Euro Games

Drivers:

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mobiles (3.5mm jack)

Features: Superior Stereo Sound, Dual Microphone Design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior stereo sound None Dual microphone design

5. Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05

The Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05 wired gaming earphone is a versatile choice for gaming and multimedia. With a dual microphone design, it offers convenience for both gaming and calls. The in-line microphone can be activated by removing the external one. Featuring a 10mm driver unit, it delivers clear high, medium, and low-frequency sounds. The ergonomic and exquisite design, along with soft earbuds, ensures comfort during extended use.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05

Brand: Cosmic Byte

Drivers: 10mm

Compatibility: PC, PS4, Mobiles, Tablets (3.5mm jack)

Features: Dual microphone design, In-line microphone activation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual microphones None Unique design

6. SpinBot BattleBudz W20

The SpinBot BattleBudz W20 gaming earphones in vibrant green offer a competitive edge with a dual microphone design. A detachable boom mic is provided for noise cancellation and an in-line mic for call convenience. Equipped with a gaming-optimized 10mm driver, these earphones ensure crystal-clear audio of every footstep and gunshot. The built-in silicone hooks provide comfort during extended gaming sessions. With an L-shaped 3.5mm gold-plated plug, these earphones offer compatibility with all gaming consoles and smartphones.

Specifications of SpinBot BattleBudz W20

Brand: SpinBot

Drivers: 10mm

Compatibility: 3.5 mm jack

Features: Dual Microphone, 10mm Gaming-Optimized Driver

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual Microphones None Affordable

7. Logitech G333

Logitech G333 Gaming wired in-ear gaming earphones enhance gaming with dual dynamic drivers for optimal audio. The in-line mic ensures clear communication and inline controls offer seamless controls and adjustments. Custom comfort is achieved with soft silicone tips and durability is a focus with multiple color options. Compatible with PC, mobile, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and more through a 3.5mm aux or USB-C port.

Specifications of Logitech G333

Brand: Logitech

Drivers: Dual dynamic drivers

Compatibility: 3.5mm aux port or USB-C port

Features: Gaming-grade audio, in-line mic and controls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual dynamic drivers Expensive In-line mic & controls

8. CLAW G9X Wired in-ear earphones

The CLAW G9X Wired in-ear earphones deliver immersive 3D stereo sound with a powerful 10mm dynamic driver for clear in-game audio. The noise-cancelling detachable boom mic ensures clear calls and a rugged TPE cable enhances durability. Ergonomic earbuds provide a comfortable fit in the ears with noise isolation making them the best option for long gaming hours. The earphones come with three sizes of ear tips and a PC adapter and boast premium quality.

Specifications of CLAW G9X

Brand: CLAW

Drivers: 10mm

Compatibility: 3.5mm jack

Features: 3D Stereo Sound, Noise Cancelling Mic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Better compatibility with included PC adapter None Noise-canceling mic

9. Skyfly Xbot Ge75

The Skyfly Xbot Ge75 gaming earphones feature a large 10mm driver with a detachable dual mic. These microphones ensure crystal clear sound quality for an ultimate gaming experience. The earphones are equipped with a neodymium dynamic driver for impressive sound. And a gold-plated 3.5mm audio jack to deliver crisp sound and maximum compatibility. It is ideal for detecting approaching enemies in games like PUBG and Fortnite. With a 1.2m cable length, they are perfect for both mobile and PC gaming.

Specifications of Skyfly Xbot Ge75-Gaming Earphones

Brand: Skyfly

Drivers: 10mm

Compatibility: 3.5mm jack

Features: Crystal clear sound, Detachable dual mic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal clear sound None Detachable dual mic design

10. Xiaomi Wired in-ear earphones with mic

Experience a blend of style and substance with our wired earphones. Featuring a punchy 10mm driver, they deliver ultra-deep bass for a stylish, bass-heavy audio experience. Crystal clear calls are guaranteed with the HD microphone, and user-friendliness is at its peak with a 1.2-meter cable and comfortable, customizable ear tips. Superior comfort and durability are assured with a lightweight design and polished aluminium metal chambers. These earphones are universally compatible and come with a 6-month warranty.

Specifications of Xiaomi Wired in-Ear Earphones

Brand: Xiaomi

Drivers: 10mm

Compatibility: 3.5mm jack

Features: Ultra Deep Bass, Metal Sound Chamber

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Angled plug for compatibility None Metal build

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Drivers Compatibility Features Yinyoo KZ EDX PRO Earphones 10mm Dynamic 2Pin 0.75mm Detachable Cable 1. HIFI Bass Sound with 10mm Dual Magnetic Circuit Driver 2. Resin Inlaid Metal Design 3. 5N OFC Oxygen-free Copper Wire Hyperx Cloud Earbuds 10 mm Optimized for Nintendo Switch and Mobile Gaming 1. Immersive In-Game Audio 2. In-Line Mic for Game Chat 3. Signature HyperX Comfort PTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver Widely compatible with 3.5mm Audio Port Devices 1. In-Ear Dual Driver for Stereo Sound & Bass 2. In-line Remote Control with Mic 3. Comfortable & Durable Design RPM Euro Games Gaming Earphones 14mm Works with Mobile Phones, PC, Tablet, PS4, PS5 1. Superior Stereo Sound with 4D Technology 2. Dual Microphone Design for Adjustable Comfort 3. Lightweight and Convenient Design Cosmic Byte CB-EP-05 10mm driver Detachable for PC, PS4, Mobiles, Tablets 1. Dual Microphone Design for Gaming 2. In-Line Mic Activation by Removing External Mic 3. 10mm Driver for Clear High, Medium & Low Frequency Sound SpinBot BattleBudz W20 10mm driver Compatible with Mobile, PC/Laptop, Xbox, PS4, PS5 1. Dual Microphone with Detachable Boom Mic 2. Gaming Optimized 10mm Driver 3. Built-in Silicone Hooks for Comfort Logitech G333 Gaming Wired Dual Dynamic Compatible with PC/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/Mobile 1. Gaming-Grade Dual Dynamic Drivers 2. In-Line Mic and Controls for Communication 3. Custom Comfort with Flexible Silicone Tips CLAW G9X Wired in Ear Earphones Large 10mm dynamic Includes PC adapter 1. 3D Stereo Sound for Immersive Surround 2. Noise Cancelling Detachable Mic 3. Robust & Rugged Cable with Superior Noise Isolation Skyfly Xbot Ge75-Gaming Earphones 10mm Driver Ideal for Mobile Gaming like PUBG and Fortnite 1. Dual Mic for Crystal Clear Sound Quality 2. Neodymium Dynamic Driver 3. Gold Plated 3.5mm Audio Jack for Crisp Sound Xiaomi Wired in-Ear Earphones 10mm driver Universal Compatibility with 3.5mm Jack 1. Powerful Bass with 10mm Driver 2. HD Microphone for Crystal Clear Calls 3. Comfortable Fit with Durable and Resistant Design

Best value for money

The CLAW G9X Wired Earphones offer incredible value for money. With features like 3D stereo sound, noise-canceling mic, and robust cable construction, they provide an immersive gaming experience at an affordable price. The included PC adapter further enhances their versatility, making them an excellent choice for gamers on a budget.

Best overall product

The Logitech G333 Gaming Wired Earphones stand out as the best overall product. Engineered for optimal gaming experiences, they feature dual dynamic drivers, in-line mic and controls, and custom comfort with flexible silicone tips. Whether you're gaming on PC, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, or mobile, these earphones deliver top-notch audio quality and durability, making them a comprehensive choice for all gaming platforms.

How to find the best-wired earphones?

To find the best-wired earphones, consider the following factors. First, focus on audio quality, examining features like driver size and technology for superior sound reproduction. Check compatibility with your devices, ensuring the earphones work seamlessly with your gaming console, PC, or mobile. Comfort is crucial for long gaming sessions, so opt for ergonomic designs and quality earbud materials. Look for additional features such as detachable mics, in-line controls, and noise cancellation for enhanced functionality. Reviews from reputable sources like The Verge can provide insights into real-world performance. Lastly, consider your budget and seek products that offer the best balance between price and features.

