Earphones on sale: Choose from top 10 picks

Earphones have become an integral part of our lives. It is very hard to imagine stepping out of the house without a pair of earphones. With technology taking bigger strides every day, the technology in earphones is also developing at a fast pace. There are also multiple and overwhelming options of earphones in the market. Whether you want a wired one, or want to enjoy the convenience of wireless earphones, there is a pick for you everyone. This makes the choice even harder. Grab the best earbuds on sale with this guide.(Pexels)

In this article, we have curated a list of 10 best earphones on sale online to help you choose among the best picks while also saving some money. We will look into the stand-out features while also informing you about the pros and cons of every product. This will help you make an informed decision before your next purchase. Let's not waste time and get right into the list of top 10 earphones on sale.

1. Boult Audio Z40

The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds offer an exceptional 60-hour playtime, ensuring you won't run out of music during your day. Thanks to the lightning-fast Type-C charging, just 10 minutes of charging provides 100 minutes of playback, ideal for those on the go. The Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) mode ensures clear calls, and low latency gaming ensures a lag-free gaming experience. With 10mm BoomX tech drivers, you'll enjoy deep, dynamic bass. These earbuds combine affordability with wireless freedom, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious music lovers.

Specifications:

Brand: Boult Audio

Model Name: Z40

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours

Charging Time: 10 minutes for 100 minutes of playback

Noise Cancellation: Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls

Low Latency Gaming: Yes

Driver Size: 10mm BoomX tech drivers

Bass: Dynamic bass

IP Rating: IPX5 (water-resistant)

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Fast Charging: Yes, Type-C fast charging

Pros Cons Impressive 60-hour battery life Ear fit may vary for individuals Environmental Noise Cancellation for clear calls

B0BQN2RMJF

2. Boult Audio Z20

Looking for affordable wireless earbuds that deliver an exceptional audio experience? The Boult Audio Z20 TWS Earbuds might just be the answer. With a remarkable 40 hours of playtime, these Made in India earbuds keep you immersed in music, calls, or gaming without frequent recharging. The Zen Environmental Noise Cancellation Mic ensures crystal-clear calls, while Type-C fast charging adds convenience. The 10mm Bass Drivers provide immersive sound, and IPX5 water resistance and touch controls make them workout-friendly. With an affordable price tag, these earbuds offer fantastic value for money.

Specifications:

Brand: Boult Audio

Model Name: AirBass Z20

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Playtime: Up to 40 hours

Noise Cancellation: Zen Environmental Noise Cancellation Mic

Fast Charging: Type-C

Bass Drivers: 10mm BoomX

IP Rating: IPX5 (water-resistant)

Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Touch Controls: Yes

Voice Assistant: Yes

Pros Cons Long battery life Limited colour options Clear calls with noise cancellation mic

B0B31BYXQQ

3. truke Buds BTG1

truke Buds BTG1 bring an exceptional audio experience to the table, offering gamers a competitive edge with their imperceptible low latency of 60ms. These earbuds feature a Quad Mic setup with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear calls even in noisy environments. The 13mm Titanium drivers deliver true deep bass and cinematic sound quality. With up to 48 hours of playtime (including the charging case), they're perfect for extended gaming sessions. Plus, they come with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications:

Brand: truke

Model: BTG 1

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.1

Low Latency: 60ms

Mic: Quad Mic with ENC

Drivers: 13mm Titanium

Playtime: Up to 10 hours (single charge), up to 48 hours (with charging case)

IP Rating: IPX4Low l

Pros Cons Low latency gaming Limited colour options Imopressive battery life More suited for gamers

B09RGVM96S

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung is known for its innovation, and the Galaxy Buds Live exemplify that. These Bluetooth earbuds offer an impressive 21 hours of playtime, ensuring you're always connected. With a unique bean-shaped design, they sit comfortably in your ears and provide crystal clear voice quality, thanks to 3 built-in microphones. The sound, tuned by AKG, is deep and spacious. While the design might not be everyone's cup of tea, the performance and comfort make up for it.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy Bean_Buds Live

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Impressive battery life Bean shaped design might not match everyone's aesthetic AKD tuned sound

B08FN6WGDQ

5. PTron Bassbuds Wave

pTron Bassbuds Wave offer a feature-packed audio experience. With TruTalk AI-ENC for noise-free calls and Hi-Fi audio with deep bass, they make communication and music immersive. The 40-hour combined playtime with the case keeps you entertained for hours. Movie/music modes, touch controls, and IPX4 water/sweat resistance add versatility. The quick 1-step pairing and wide compatibility make them user-friendly. However, beware of using incompatible chargers to avoid warranty issues.

Specifications:

Brand: pTron

Model Name: Bassbuds

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wireless

Pros Cons AI-ENC for clear calls Using incompatible chargers can void the warranty Versatile modes

B0C6H766ZR

6. JBL Wave 200

Are you looking for a renowned brand to invest in? Look no further than JBL. These earbuds deliver the signature JBL Deep Bass Sound, powered by 8mm dynamic drivers, adding fun to your daily routine. With up to 20 hours of playtime (5 hours in the earbuds and 15 hours in the case), they keep the music going. Quick 15-minute charging provides an hour of playtime. The Dual Connect Technology allows flexibility in using one or both earbuds, and touch controls make managing calls and voice assistants a breeze.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Model Name: JBL

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Signature JBL sound Available in black colour only Quick charging

B09XSJ8XF4

7. realme Buds 2

When it comes to wired earphones, realme Buds 2 stands out. Equipped with an impressive 11.2mm bass boost driver, these earphones deliver deep and accurate bass responses, enhancing your music experience. The inline remote includes a mic and tactile buttons for easy control of music, calls, and voice assistants. Durable design with reinforced braided cables ensures longevity. The built-in magnets and cable strap keep them neatly stored. With a sleek matte design, realme Buds 2 combines style and convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme buds 2

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Pros Cons Powerful bass Wired Convenient controls

B07XMFDHSG

8. Boult Audio BassBuds X1

When it comes to wired earphones, the Boult Audio BassBuds X1 are a solid choice. With in-line controls for calls, music playback, and voice commands, they offer convenience at your fingertips. These earphones feature aerospace-grade AL alloy drivers that deliver 3D HD sound and powerful bass. The ear loops provide a secure fit, perfect for active lifestyles. With a built-in mic for HD calls and voice assistants, they're both functional and stylish with a premium metallic finish.

Specifications:

Brand: Boult Audio

Model Name: Bassbuds

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Pros Cons In-line control Limited mobility due to wired design Extra bass

B08CPLTK9B

9. Boult Audio ZCharge

Experience convenience and crystal-clear calls with Boult Audio ZCharge Wireless Neckband Earphones. Boasting Bluetooth 5.2 for quick pairing and an impressive 40-hour playback time (with 15 hours in just 10 minutes), they're your ideal on-the-go companions. These earphones feature Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and IPX5 water resistance, ensuring clear calls even in noisy environments and durability for outdoor activities. The soft silicon neckband ensures all-day comfort, making these earphones perfect for work or workouts. Enjoy the benefits of extended battery life, quick charging, and convenience in a sleek, water-resistant design.

Specifications:

Brand: Boult Audio

Model Name: ProBass

Form Factor: In-Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.2

Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours playback time

Fast Charging: 10 minutes charge = 15 hours playback

Soft Silicon Neckband

IPX5 Water-resistant

Fast Pairing with Bluetooth 5.2Crystal

Pros Cons Crystal clear calls Neckband style might not suit everyone Water resistant

B09NR6G588

10. Noise Buds VS104

The Noise Buds VS104 offer an impressive 45 hours of playtime, ensuring your music lasts all day. Equipped with quad mics and ENC, they deliver clear conversations anywhere. With Instacharge, a quick 10-minute charge provides 200 minutes of playtime. Low latency up to 50ms enhances gaming experiences, while the 13mm driver ensures high-quality sound. The colourful ear tips allow customization, and features like Bluetooth 5.2, Hyper SyncTM, and IPX5 water resistance make these earbuds a versatile choice.

Specifications:

Brand: Noise

Model Name: Buds VS104

Colour: Charcoal Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.2

Quad Mics with ENC

Instacharge (10 min = 200 min)

Low Latency up to 50ms

13mm Driver

Bluetooth v5.2

Hyper SyncTM

IPX5 Water Resistance

Pros Cons Up to 45 hours of music playback Ear tip fit may vary among users, affecting noise isolation Quad mics with ENC for uninterrupted communication

B09Y5MP7C4

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Boult Audio Z40 60 hours playtime Zen™ ENC Mic Low latency gaming Boult Audio Z20 40 hours playtime Zen™ ENC Clear Calling Mic 10mm Rich Bass Drivers truke Buds BTG1 48 hours playtime 60ms Low Latency Quad MEMS Mic for Clear Calls Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Crystal clear voice & call quality Deep & spacious sound Dual Connect Technology PTron Bassbuds Wave 40 hours combined playtime TruTalk AI-ENC Calls Low-Latency Movie/Music Mode JBL Wave 200 Deep Bass Sound Up to 20 hours of playtime Dual Connect Technology realme Buds 2 11.2mm bass boost driver Inline remote with mic Reinforced braided jacket Boult Audio BassBuds X1 Extra Bass Ear fins for Sport Fit Aerospace grade AL alloy drivers Boult Audio ZCharge 40 hours playtime Environmental Noise Cancellation Soft Silicon Band with In-line controls Noise Buds VS104 Up to 45-hour playtime Quad Mic with ENC Low latency up to 50ms

Best value for money:

The truke Buds BTG1 offer remarkable value for money with an impressive 48-hour playtime, low-latency gaming support, and clear calls thanks to Quad MEMS Mic. These earbuds are perfect for those seeking long-lasting performance on a budget.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live stand out as the best overall product, delivering crystal clear voice and call quality, deep and spacious sound, and the convenience of Dual Connect Technology. Whether you're enjoying music or taking calls, these earbuds offer a premium experience.

How to find the right earbud on sale?

To find the right earbud on sale, start by determining your budget and the features you need, such as battery life, sound quality, and noise cancellation. Look for trusted brands and read reviews to ensure quality. Follow online marketplaces, retailers, and the official websites of earbud manufacturers for ongoing sales, discounts, and promotions. Consider refurbished or open-box options for additional savings. Don't forget to check for bundled deals or combo offers. Be cautious of counterfeit products and always purchase from reputable sources with return policies and warranties.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.