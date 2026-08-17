Electronics component scheme gets fifth tranche of approvals

The government on Monday said it has approved 31 more applications involving proposed investment of ₹6,844 crore under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), taking the total number of approved projects to 106. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Jitin Prasada during handing over of approvals under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, in New Delhi on Monday (ANI)

The latest approvals, with an additional ₹1,033 crore investment by already-approved applicant Wipro Global Engineering bring the total linked to this round to ₹7,877 crore. Thirty-eight of the 106 approved projects have started manufacturing, while several others are close to becoming operational, electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an event on Monday

Kaynes Circuits’ PCB facility in Chennai is expected to be operational in about a month, while Dixon’s display module facility in Noida is expected in about four months, according to a presentation by the the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The approvals come even as Vaishnaw reiterated his concerns over industry’s progress on four key commitments under the scheme. In March, he warned that companies that failed to build design capabilities could eventually be “weeded out” of the programme.

On Monday, Vaishnaw said he still was not satisfied with the progress and again pressed industry to meet the government’s expectations on design, domestic supply chains and manufacturing quality.

The four expectations from industry that Vaishnaw has flagged in previous rounds of ECMS approvals and reiterated on Monday include building design capabilities (either in-house or through specialised institutions), developing a “swadeshi” (indigenous) supply chain, achieving Six Sigma quality standards, and investing in workforce training.

The latest and fifth round of approved projects are expected to generate production worth ₹82,243 crore and create 9,588 jobs, according to data from MeitY.

At the New Delhi event announcing the approvals, Vaishnaw said the scheme had surpassed its original investment target. “When we started ECMS, we kept a target of ₹59,000 crore investment. I am so proud that the scheme has achieved an investment of ₹69,000 crore. Private investment is coming in crucial sectors,” Vaishnaw said.

Capital goods account for the largest share of the latest investment, with five applications involving ₹1,451 crore. Camera modules account for ₹740 crore, display modules ₹717 crore and anode material ₹582 crore.

The first tranche in October 2025 approved seven projects involving ₹5,532 crore. The second in November cleared 17 projects involving ₹7,172 crore, while the third in January 2026 approved 22 projects involving ₹41,863 crore. The fourth tranche in March added 29 applications involving ₹7,104 crore.

The government has set a broader vision of building $500 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2030, with ECMS intended to help India move beyond final assembly into components, materials and manufacturing equipment.