Mumbai: Amid concerns that operators sometimes run buses with faults to meet daily operating targets, BEST has decided to increase penalties on wet-lease operators for putting buses with technical defects on the road. The proposal comes days after a wet-leased BEST bus on route 312 was involved in an accident at GTB Nagar, where its driver reported that the brake pedal got stuck while trying to stop the vehicle. BEST plans to hike fines for wet-lease operators over faulty buses. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

BEST currently fines operators ₹500 per day when its staff detects a technical defect, with the maximum penalty capped at ₹3,000 per bus. BEST Committee members have sought higher penalties to discourage operators from running buses after faults have been flagged.

“There is a need to increase the penalties on the wet lease bus operators who end up running buses even if they have faults. This is not acceptable. The time taken for repairs too needs to be cut down apart from increasing the penalties,” said Nitin Nandgaonkar, member, BEST Committee.

Wet-lease operators are paid around ₹57-65 per km and are expected to operate their buses for about 180 km a day, according to BEST officials. Committee members said this could incentivise operators to keep buses running even when repairs are required.

A BEST official said minor defects are usually fixed within a few hours, while problems involving critical components such as brakes and steering require detailed inspection and repairs. The operator is also notified about the defect.

Sources said that when a fault does not immediately stop a bus or affect its movement, wet-lease staff sometimes resort to temporary repairs and put the vehicle back on the road. Around 4-6% of the fleet is under maintenance on any given day, they said.

The concern was highlighted on Monday when a Mateshwari-operated bus on route 312 was involved in an accident at GTB Nagar while travelling from Pratiksha Nagar towards Seepz. According to BEST officials, a two-wheeler carrying three people came into contact with the bus’s right side as it moved past the GTB Nagar railway station bus stop. The three fell on the road.

The driver reported that when he tried to apply the foot brake, the pedal got stuck. He used the hand brake to control the bus, but it came into contact with the motorcycle. The rider then left the spot. The conductor called the police control room and the driver was taken to Sion police station for inquiry. BEST was informed about the reported brake defect and is investigating the incident.