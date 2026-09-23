Indian woman reveals ₹10 lakh a month rent in New York City, internet reacts: 'She is correct but...'

Jain further said that apartments in areas such as Brooklyn, Long Island City, Queens and Astoria can be available for around $5,000 to $6,000 a month.

Jain then explained that apartments in Manhattan could cost more than $10,000 a month, although renters could find places for around $8,000 to $9,000 in other areas. She added that she did not find anything below $10,000 when she was looking for an apartment and eventually decided to move out of Manhattan.

In a video shared on Instagram, financial influencer Sharan Hegde asked NYC-based content creator and entrepreneur Khushi Jain about her rent while the two were inside her apartment. “$10,000 per month,” Jain told Hegde. “That’s like ₹10 lakh,” Hegde said.

An Indian woman living in New York City has sparked a discussion online after revealing that renting a two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan can cost upwards of $10,000 (around ₹10 lakh) a month.

The conversation then turned to the overall cost of living in New York City. Jain revealed that as a couple, they spend around $10,000 a month, including rent and other expenses. That works out to approximately $100,000 to $120,000 (approximately ₹95 lakh to ₹1.14 crore) a year, Hegde estimated.

In the caption of the post, Hegde said that a Manhattan apartment with a view like the one shown in the video could cost $10,000 or more per month, while moving outside Manhattan could bring rents down to around $5,000-$6,000. “NYC rent is on a completely different level,” he wrote.

In the comments section, Jain added that the figures were based on apartments she had seen while searching for “2 bed 2 baths in Manhattan in buildings with amenities”.

(Also Read: 'True cost of living in NYC': US woman breaks down $7,800 monthly expenses)

How did social media react? The video prompted a discussion among social media users over whether $10,000 was representative of Manhattan rents.

“Nahh you can literally get nice apartments with views like that within 5-6k,” one user wrote.

“That’s completely untrue. You can get a nice 2b2b for 4-5k. With all amenities maybe 6k. 10k is overhyped. I say this as someone who has lived in NYC for 6 years. Just search Zillow and you’ll know the truth,” commented another.

“She is correct but additional context — No single person pays 10K themselves - it’s always if they live with a partner/ 1-2 roommates. If someone pays that much then their salaries are about 200K+ easily,” wrote a third user.

“It’s not fair to convert to INR. It’s not an apples to apples comparison- income in NYC is next level. Rents are aligned to the income,” said another.