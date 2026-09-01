'True cost of living in NYC': US woman breaks down $7,800 monthly expenses

A US woman recently shared a detailed breakdown of what it costs to live in New York City as a "frugal couple", revealing that she and her husband spent $7,840 ( ₹7.4 lakh) in a month, including $2,800 ( ₹2.6 lakh) on rent and $1,210 ( ₹1.1 lakh) on groceries. The woman shared that their total spending for a month came to $7,840 (around ₹7.4 lakh) (Unsplash/Representational image)

The woman, who goes by Alli Edition on Instagram, shared the monthly spending breakdown in a video. "How much does it actually cost to live in New York City as a frugal couple on a budget? Let me tell you," she said.

The woman revealed that she and her partner pay $2,800 for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Columbus Circle. She acknowledged that the apartment has its share of problems, but she described the rent as a "good deal".

She shared that their biggest monthly expense after rent was groceries, at $1,210. They also spent $617 (around ₹58,000) on eating out.

The woman said that transportation cost them $532 ( ₹50,000). But she noted that their spending had increased during the summer because they were using Citi Bikes - NYC's official public cycle-sharing system - more frequently.

Further, bills and subscriptions, including phones, insurance and other subscriptions, came to $671 (around ₹63,000). The couple also spent another $159 ( ₹15,000) on gym memberships.

The woman shared that their coffee and matcha purchases added $237 (around ₹22,000) to their monthly spending. Other expenses included $847 ( ₹80,000) on shopping, $484 (around ₹46,000) on miscellaneous expenses, $212 ( ₹20,000) on apartment utilities and $73 (around ₹7,000) on miscellaneous home items.

Adding everything together, the woman shared that their total spending for a month came to $7,840 (around ₹7.4 lakh).