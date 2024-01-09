Best earbuds under 3000: Superior sound and budget-friendly, top 10 picks

Whether you're commuting or embarking on a long trip, a good pair of earphones serves as the perfect companion for enjoying your favourite music. True wireless earbuds provide the freedom to listen without the hassle of wires. Modern TWS earphones come equipped with useful features such as active noise cancellation and game mode. With technology becoming more affordable due to advancements, we have compiled a list of the top 10 earbuds under ₹3000 to enhance your multimedia experience without straining your budget. Best earphones under ₹ 3000: Explore amazing sound quality from renowned brands.

At this price range, you will get some really good options from popular brands like JBL, OnePlus, Oppo and more. These earphones offer long play time while keeping the charging time lower when needed. Active noise cancellation feature ensures a noise-free listening experience whether sitting indoors or on the move.

These earbuds not only offer the convenience of a wireless experience but also incorporate advanced functionalities to elevate your audio enjoyment. As technology continues to progress, these budget-friendly options ensure that you can embrace the wireless audio trend without compromising on quality, making them an ideal choice for music enthusiasts and travellers alike.

In this budget-friendly segment, users can access a bunch of options that deliver high-quality sound, ergonomic designs for comfort, and enhanced functionalities. From renowned brands to emerging players, the competition has led to a diverse range of choices catering to different preferences. The list of 10 best earbuds under ₹3000 serves as a curated selection, considering factors such as audio performance, build quality and user reviews.

1. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds is a marvel offering for an immersive audio experience. Boasting a 45-hour playtime and a quick charge feature, these earbuds deliver uninterrupted music. The Quad Mic with ENC ensures crystal-clear calls, while the 13mm driver and low latency provide rich sound quality. With Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, enjoy a seamless and stable wireless connection. Elevate your audio journey with the perfect blend of style and technology.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104

Brand: Noise

Driver size: 13mm

ANC: Yes

Bluetooth: v5.2

Playtime: 45 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 45-hour playtime None Quad Mic with ENC

B09Y5MK1KB

2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is a perfect choice if you own a OnePlus smartphone. Boasting 25dB ANC, 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers, and a 4-Mic Design, these earbuds deliver unparalleled audio clarity. The Thunder Gray colour adds a touch of sophistication. With a playback time of up to 36 hours and an IP55 Rating for durability, these earbuds are your ideal audio companion. Fast Charging ensures you're never without your music. Elevate your audio experience with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Brand: OnePlus

Driver size: 12.4mm

ANC: Yes

Bluetooth: v5.3

Playtime: Up to 36 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent ANC Slightly large case Impressive battery life

B0BYJ6ZMTS

3. boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

Experience superior audio with the boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds. Boasting 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, 42 hours of playback, and 50ms Low Latency Beast Mode, these earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience. Featuring IWP Technology, Signature Sound, Quad Mics with ENx, ASAP Charge, USB Type-C Port, and IPX5 water resistance in a sleek green design, they offer a premium and versatile listening solution.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds

Brand: boAt

Driver size: 8 mm

ANC: Yes

Bluetooth: Version not specified

Playtime: Up to 42 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation Not suitable for small ears 42-hour playback time

B0C7QH7L36

4. JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds

Immerse yourself in superior audio with the JBL Wave 200 In-Ear TWS Earbuds. Boasting a sleek black design, these earbuds deliver a profound bass experience and a comfortable ergonomic fit. With 20 hours of playtime, dual connect technology, and quick charge capabilities, these earbuds keep you connected seamlessly. Enjoy hands-free convenience with built-in mic and voice assistant support, making them perfect for mobile use. Elevate your audio experience with JBL's signature sound quality.

Specifications of JBL Wave 200

Brand: JBL

Driver size: 8 mm

ANC: No

Bluetooth: 5.0

Playtime: 20 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Deep Bass Sound Small drivers 20 Hours Playtime Dated Bluetooth version

B09XSJ8XF4

5. realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Experience immersive audio with the realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless Earbuds. Boasting 30dB ANC, a large 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver with Dolby Atmos support, and 360 Spatial Audio Effect, these earbuds deliver a rich sound experience. Enjoy extended listening sessions with up to 40 hours of battery life and fast charging. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection and the IP55 rating keeps is protected from splashes. The Stylish Black design adds a touch of sophistication to your audio setup.

Specifications of Realme Buds T300

Brand: Realme

Driver size: 12.4mm

ANC: Yes

Bluetooth: v5.3

Playtime: Up to 40 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 30dB ANC for noise free experience None 360 Spatial Audio Effect

B0CH1L1YLC

6. JBL Wave Buds in-Ear Earbuds

Experience immersive sound with the JBL Wave Buds, featuring in-ear earbuds with a built-in mic. Customize your audio with the dedicated app for personalized extra bass EQ. Enjoy up to 32 hours of battery life, quick charging, and IP54 water and dust resistance. Stay aware of your surroundings with Ambient Aware and Talk-Thru features. Seamless connectivity with Google FastPair ensures hassle-free wireless pairing. Available in sleek black, these earbuds offer a perfect blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of JBL Wave Buds

Brand: JBL

Driver size: 8mm

ANC: No

Bluetooth: v5.0

Playtime: Up to 32 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customized extra bass EQ Small drivers 32 hours battery life No ANC feature

B0BHDMHHM9

7. Oppo Enco Air2i Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Oppo Enco Air2i, featuring Bluetooth 5.2 for quick pairing, ergonomic design ensuring comfort, and a remarkable 28 hours of playback. The large 10mm drivers create a loud and crisp sound. Featuring Dolby Atmos to give you a true surround experience while watching movies. These truly wireless in-ear earbuds offer clear bass, stereo sound, and fast charging. With an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance and binaural low latency, the Oppo Enco Air2i is a versatile choice for daily use.

Specifications of Oppo Enco Air2i

Brand: Oppo

Driver size: 13.4mm

ANC: No

Bluetooth: v5.2

Playtime: Up to 28 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ergonomic design Driver size not specified 28 hours playback No ANC

B0C1YWPYPS

8. ANKER Soundcore R50i True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Experience unparalleled audio with ANKER's Soundcore R50i True Wireless Earbuds. Boasting an impressive 30H+ playtime, crystal-clear calls, and robust bass, these IPX5-water-resistant earbuds ensure a seamless and immersive listening experience. With the Soundcore Connect App offering 22 preset EQs and quick connectivity, personalize your sound profile effortlessly. The sleek black design adds a touch of sophistication to your tech collection.

Specifications of ANKER Soundcore R50i

Brand: ANKER

Driver size: 10mm

ANC: No

Bluetooth: v5.3

Playtime: 30H+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent 30+ hours playtime No Active Noise Cancellation Clear calls and high bass

B0C9MNT48D

9. TOZO T9 True Wireless Earbuds

TOZO T9 True Wireless Earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience with Environmental Noise Cancellation, 4 Mic Call Noise Cancelling, and Deep Bass. The lightweight design comes with a Wireless Charging Case, ensuring convenience on the go. With an IPX7 Waterproof rating and a built-in mic, these headphones are versatile for various activities. The elegant white finish adds a touch of style to functionality.

Specifications of TOZO T9 True Wireless Earbuds

Brand: TOZO

Driver size: 8mm

ANC: Yes

Bluetooth: v5.3

Playtime: 8 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid ENC for immersive sound Small driver size IPX7 water resistance

B07RMSYVFK

10. realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

The realme TechLife Buds T100 are cutting-edge Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds, designed for seamless connectivity and enhanced audio experiences. With AI ENC for crystal-clear calls, Google Fast Pair for quick setup, and a low-latency Gaming Mode, these earbuds offer versatility. The sleek black design is complemented by a remarkable 28 hours of total playback, fast charging capabilities, and a comfortable in-ear fit, making them an ideal companion for daily use.

Specifications of realme TechLife Buds T100

Brand: realme

Driver size: 12.4mm

ANC: No

Bluetooth: v5.3

Playtime: Up to 28 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI ENC for clear call quality No Active Noise Cancellation Google Fast Pair

B0B8VBVVMW

Product Name Driver (mm) ANC Water Resistance Rating Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds 13mm Yes IPX5 OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS in Ear Earbuds 12.4mm Yes IP55 boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds 10mm Yes IPX5 JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds 8mm No IPX2 realme Buds T300 Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds 12.4mm Yes IP55 JBL Wave Buds in-Ear Earbuds 8mm No IP54 Oppo Enco Air2i Bluetooth Truly Wireless in-Ear Earbuds 10mm No IPX5 ANKER Soundcore R50i True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds 10mm No IPX5 TOZO T9 True Wireless Earbuds 8mm Yes IPX7 realme TechLife Buds T100 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds 10mm Yes IPX5

Best value for money

Boat Airdopes 141 comes out to be the best value for money with its premium features at a lower price. It comes with large 10 mm drivers for loud and premium sound quality. The Active Noice Cancellation is a premium feature that Boat is providing at this price. Not only that, you also get a beast mode for low latency gaming, IPX5 for splash resistance and a large battery for uninterrupted playtime.

Best overall product

Tozo T9 is the best overall TWS earbuds you can buy from this list. It brings all the premium features like Environmental Noise Cancellation which offers an undisturbed multimedia experience on the go. The white-glossy case looks phenomenal and the IPX7 rating gives you freedom to use in harsh weather conditions. The overall play time is not what we would expect from premium earbuds but fast charging comes as an advantage.

How to find the best earbuds?

Finding the right TWS earbuds involves considering key factors like audio quality, battery life, comfort, and additional features. Evaluate the driver size for better sound quality and check for ANC if noise cancellation is crucial. Consider water resistance ratings for durability, especially for workouts or outdoor use. Battery life and charging speed matter for convenience during daily use. Look for ergonomic designs and customizable fits for comfort during extended wear. Compatibility with voice assistants, touch controls, and app support may enhance user experience. Reviews from reliable sources can provide insights into real-world performance, helping you make an informed decision based on your priorities and preferences.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.